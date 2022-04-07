News
Ashanti on her Murder Inc. days: ‘We were producing crack in hit records’
News
The Very Best White Jeans to Shop Right Now
Finding the perfect pair of jeans is tricky in any situation, but it’s even harder when the search is for the best *white* denim. There are so many factors at play when it comes to locating the perfect pair of white jeans; you want these pants to be flattering and comfortable, and also made of an appropriately opaque fabric so that they don’t end up being totally see-through. Some people firmly believe that white jeans are strictly appropriate from Memorial Day through Labor Day, while others advocate for year-round white jeans. But no matter where you stand on timing, there’s no denying that a chic pair of white denim pants are an essential item in any capsule wardrobe.
White jeans now come in a variety of shades and silhouettes, whether you’re looking for a cream-colored flare, an ivory skinny or a cropped ecru, along with the plethora of other hues and styles out there. There are high-waisted, mid-rise and, yes, low-waisted options, for every style preference. If you’re not yet convinced of the power of a classic pair of white jeans, just give them another try this year and you’ll see what a sartorial powerhouse they are. You can pair your favorite white denim with a crop top, a flowing button-down or a cozy sweater depending on the occasion—the possibilities are endless! Spring is finally here and summer is mere months away, so now’s the time to add a chic pair of white jeans to your wardrobe. Below, take a look at our favorite white jeans to shop right now.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
News
Former college athlete arrested for murdering Portland University student
A former college football players has been arrested in the slaying of a Portland University student who authorities believe he was dating at the time.
Amara Marluke, a 19-year-old activist with dreams of making music, was found fatally shot near the college campus early Monday and identified by authorities the following day, according to KGW-TV. She’d been pursuing a degree in a degree in Sonic Arts & Music Production when she was killed.
On Tuesday, Keenan Harpole, who once played running back for the PSU football team, turned himself into authorities. He was taken into custody on family property in Bend and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Authorities said he is cooperating with investigators, who believe the killing is likely a domestic violence incident.
According to her Marluke’s family, she and Harpole were in an on-again, off-again relationship that started at the start of her freshman year, in summer 2021.
“They kept finding their way back to each other,” Amara’s aunt Melanie Henricksen told PEOPLE. “He was her first love, but there were a lot of destructive elements, early.”
Harpole has pleaded not guilty to the slaying and is being held without bail at the Multnomah County Detention Center.
()
News
Letters: Why let this golf course sit idle while they decide what to do?
As the Ramsey County Commissioners continue to mull over options for redevelopment of The Ponds at Battle Creek for yet a third year, they’ve decided to shutter the property this summer while forgoing income of over $300,000. The course was closed prior to the end of the golf season last year.
No on-going business would let an asset sit idle while moving through a protracted decision-making process demanding so much attention and effort.
If contracts were signed and development was being mobilized, then it would be understandable to hold off on opening the golf course this summer. Short of that, not maintaining the course, ignoring the income and not allowing east side residents the ability to enjoy this beautiful golf course for another season just doesn’t seem logical.
Greg Sharpe, Woodbury
More windfall money?
It’s been reported that Minnesota’s budget surplus is approximately $9.25 billion. I won’t be surprised, due to high inflation, if even more sales taxes will have been collected, making this budget surplus higher than what was reported.
It’s been reported now that the Democrats want to spend $2 billion to $3 billion of this surplus on education. They have manufactured a justification of their proposal saying that there’s “racial inequity” and throwing money at the problem will solve the problem. Really?
Looking at our 2022 Ramsey County Property Tax Statement, approximately $1,400 or 38% of our tax bill is already going to the Saint Paul school district. I presume that the Saint Paul school board has already addressed “racial inequity” in their funding request of Ramsey County property taxpayers for 2022.
Why are the Democrats countermanding our elected school board officials? Implying that our local school board didn’t request enough through property taxation.
Therefore, the Democrats want to send our school board even more windfall money on top of what was already requested from Ramsey County property taxpayers. Is this a fiscally responsible action multiplied across 2,400+ schools in Minnesota? Do they all have racial inequity problems in education?
No decisions have been made yet about not taxing social security which is one of the reasons for the $9.25 billion surplus. Now the Democrats want to take more money away from seniors with this inane education proposal.
Minnesota taxpayers want their money back. Listen to your constituents. Make it happen.
Barry Siebert, St. Paul
Partner with all our communities
I appreciated the recent reporting of the Minnesota graduation rates in Josh Verges’ March 30 article. Citizens must be kept aware of our students’ progress toward achieving the number one goal in public school k-12 education.
Unfortunately, the goal of 100% will never consistently be reached until schools form partnerships with the community and solicit their help. I say “never” because educators (myself included) have been trying to achieve a 100% goal without success for decades and decades.
Yes, there have been slight gains, but they are not nearly adequate especially regarding students of color — not even close.
Despite the optimism of the Commissioner of Education, Dr. Mueller, which I applaud, she needs to include every city council, every board of county commissioners, and every chamber of commerce as partners and ask for their help.
Beltrami County has undertaken to do just that. We are confident that by making graduating from high school part of our culture and mindset, we can accomplish our county-wide goal of a 100% graduation rate. No other county in our state has such a goal.
Commissioner Mueller needs to request the same partnership with every county in the state. When this happens, and only when this happens, will a goal of 100% be achieved. And, guess what? It doesn’t cost a dime.
John R. Eggers, Bemidji
Less education?
l read in the Pioneer Press that stating that the St. Paul high school students had to earn 98 credits including 28 elective credits in order to graduate. Now, electives have been lowered to 20 credits.
The lower bar represents a 22 percent reduction in credits to earn a diploma. Failing grades were changed to passing grades in 2020.
What is going on in the St. Paul Public School system? I thought the object of a school was to educate not to pad graduation numbers. It is an insult to the taxpayers that we have to support a school system that now encourages and supports failure.
G. Mertz, St. Paul
Ashanti on her Murder Inc. days: ‘We were producing crack in hit records’
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Forex Pivot Point Calculator- How To Make Your Own Or Download Free
The Very Best White Jeans to Shop Right Now
General Property Issues Related to Divorce and Family Law in California.
Former college athlete arrested for murdering Portland University student
Avoid Dreadful Mistakes While Investing in Mutual Funds
Letters: Why let this golf course sit idle while they decide what to do?
Easy To Learn, Important Finance Courses
500 Rupees Note Holders Alert! Do you also have these new 500 rupee notes? Get alerted immediately! Government gave big information, know quickly
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼