ASK IRA: Are Heat overloading Tyler Herro’s plate?
Q: As great as Tyler Herro has been this season, he needs to cut down on his turnovers (eight against the Raptors and five against the Hornets in the last two games). Sloppy turnovers have been an issue with him all season, as well as the entire team. This can’t happen in the playoffs. — Joel.
A: But I also doubt he will be charged with nearly as much playmaking during the postseason. The eight turnovers in Toronto came with Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent out. The five turnovers against the Hornets came with Kyle Lowry given the night off. Without back-to-back games in the playoffs and gaps between games and series, I would expect the majority of the ballhandling and playmaking to be handled by Kyle and Jimmy. What the Heat will need from Tyler is shot creation, as in his own shot creation. Before the 13 turnovers the past two games, there were a total of five the previous three games. And before Tyler missed two games with his knee sprain, there were five total turnovers over his previous six games. So he knows how to keep them down, an objective easier to meet when the rotation is whole.
Q: Ira, should the Heat sit it’s older players for the remaining games in an effort to have them as fresh and healthy as possible for the playoffs? — Gabriel, Miami.
A: Once No. 1 is clinched? Sure. But also keep in mind, the Heat (and every top-six team in each conference) will be idle from April 11-15, and possibly a day longer, depending on the first day of a playoff series. So you also want to keep your players sharp. As always, it likely comes down to the individual player, as well as the recommendations of the training staff. With Kyle Lowry, the Heat brain trust decided that giving him Tuesday night off trumped all, just as they did with Jimmy Butler on Sunday in Toronto. P.J. Tucker now assuredly will get time off with his latest injury. For the Heat, Friday will come down to whether it has an impact on their playoff seeding. But it certainly could be a skeleton crew Sunday in Orlando, with a lineup that could feature the likes of Javonte Smart, Mychal Mulder, Haywood Highsmith and anyone else who raises their hands when it comes to Saturday’s issuance of boarding passes.
Q: I certainly like the tweaks to the rotation Erik Spoelstra has made. One adjustment I would like to see going into the playoffs is having Victor Oladipo take Duncan Robinson’s minutes off the bench. His defense and athleticism will be much more valued than the spacing you mention Duncan provides. What are your thoughts? — Cooper, Miami.
A: My thoughts are that spacing very much matters on that second unit. And if you are going to play Victor Oladipo over Duncan Robinson, then your spacing could be considerably limited, considering you also will have Dewayne Dedmon and, likely, Jimmy Butler cycled in alongside that unit. That basically would make it Tyler Herro or bust from deep. No, what Duncan offered Tuesday was a reminder of how much spacing, and 3-point shooting, matter.
Jay Ambrose: Attacking the rich means attacking the country
Go after the hated rich, make up phony stories, hit them hard with taxes on their wealth, listen to the applause, figure on Democrats now winning the midterm elections and pretend it’s all about debt reduction and compassion for the average American. That’s President Joe Biden for you, skipping the parts about governmental exploitation and possible economic wreckage. He is not always confused after all, just another sly politician.
With maybe a wink if you looked carefully enough, Biden said at a televised press conference (no questions allowed) that billionaires in this country were paying taxes on just 8.2 percent of their income. That’s not true. Biden is counting stock gains not yet converted to money as income. They are therefore not income and, whatever they are worth on the day of collection, they could be worth a fraction of that or nothing the next day. His human targets are not just billionaires, as he wants you to believe, but everyone worth $100 million or more, and he plans to take at least 20 percent of “income” with the possibility of more hanky-panky.
Taxes on such assets as stocks are known not as income taxes by anyone educated in the subject, but as wealth taxes. That’s what always overreaching Elizabeth Warren cheered for during the Democratic presidential primary even though they have not worked in Europe where most countries have abandoned them. One issue is that they would cause both foreigners and Americans to invest less money in these United States. The consequence could be less capital needed to expand, create jobs, pay employees more and charge consumers less.
And, believe it or not, we right now have the most progressive tax system in the developed world except for tiny Luxembourg. That means the rich in the United States pay higher taxes as a percentage of income per capita and the middle class pay a lot less than in Europe, a model for the left.
It is true as Biden has pronounced, with tears contemplating a run down his cheeks, that our middle class is shrinking, but that has been because people are making more money and moving up in economic status, not because they are making less and moving down. Something else to keep in mind is that 57 percent of our workers paid no federal income tax at all last year, while the top 10 percent, bringing in less than 50 percent of all income, paid 70 percent of all the taxes.
Our poorer citizens also get a lot more benefits of varied sorts from government than the high and mighty, meaning monetary inequality is nowhere near what it is often said to be.
Of course, average folks still pay a lot in payroll and state and local taxes, the COVID virus has left a mess and our deficit could someday ruin us, but there is good news out there. It is that jobs increased by 431,000 last month as wages grew and unemployment went down to 3.6 percent. Biden contends his shaky plan would reduce the threatening deficit by $1 trillion over the next decade, but a far more effective plan would be to cut spending, especially given the return of earmarks, also known as pork. This is the practice whereby a member of Congress sells his vote on some issue or the other to get more money for a local project benefitting him or her politically while often being wasteful.
Not a few government programs take more than they give, and reform can reduce deficits, help fight inflation, spur the economy and offer Americans better lives and our children more secure futures.
I would suggest Biden and his executive colleagues sweat their way through identifying what spending can and should go away instead of making our amazing country less amazing. If they don’t, the Supreme Court may save us. The words of the Constitution only allow federal taxation on real income, as literacy informs us.
LPG cylinder new price: Big news! Price of LPG cylinder has increased again, even the subsidy of Rs 61 is not coming now; Know Details
The price of domestic gas cylinder in the capital has reached Rs 1021. On the other hand subsidy is not coming. 61.24 rupees are also stopping in the accounts.
That is, now people are not getting even 6 percent of the total price in subsidy on time. Gas agency operators say that soon on the instructions of the central government, this amount will officially stop going into the accounts of the people.
Subsidy accounts were claimed to be credited within 48 hours of the delivery of cylinders, but now the amount is not getting credited even after weeks. Because of this people have also become careless. Earlier, complaints were also made about this, but now there has not been a single complaint of not getting subsidy for the last several months.
The officials of LPG companies do not give any answer about what is happening to the people whose subsidy is not going into the accounts. They claim that the subsidy of all those who have linked PAN and Aadhar numbers with bank accounts is being deposited in their accounts.
Commercial beyond two thousand, tea and breakfast too expensive
Commercial cylinders have become costlier by Rs 250 in the capital from the first day of April. In March, its price was Rs 1785, which is now getting more than Rs 2035. Due to the cost of commercial cylinders, the price of tea and snacks in handcarts and small hotels has increased.
In most places, breakfast has been reduced to 25 to 30 rupees a plate. The price of tea has gone up to Rs 8-12. All food items in hotels and restaurants have become expensive by 10 to 15 percent. Usually, a family of five members has to pay Rs 250 to 350 more after having food in the hotel. The price of bakery products has also been increased from Rs 10 to 50.
The post LPG cylinder new price: Big news! Price of LPG cylinder has increased again, even the subsidy of Rs 61 is not coming now; Know Details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Other voices: College rankings are misleading. So why do we still use them?
Many high school seniors have been opening emails over the past weeks that tell them whether they got into the colleges of their choice. Even as they do so, the criticisms of published college rankings that may have guided their preferences are cropping up — again.
A math professor at Columbia University is challenging the data that the Ivy League school reported to U.S. News & World Report, which earned it the No. 2 ranking this year. The University of Southern California, which seems almost incapable of staying out of trouble for more than a few months at a time, pulled its graduate school of education out of the rankings this year after discovering a “history of inaccuracies” in the data it reported.
A couple of weeks ago, in what must be the granddaddy of fake-data scandals, the ousted dean of Temple University’s business school received a 14-month sentence after he was convicted in federal court of sending bogus information to U.S. News & World Report to boost the school’s prestige. Claremont McKenna College, The George Washington University and many other schools have tweaked data to boost rankings.
But the ultimate issue with the rankings doesn’t lie with the cheaters. The problem is the rankings themselves. They can be a counterproductive way for families to pick schools — for example, a much less expensive school might offer an equal or better education than a more highly ranked but costlier one.
Probably few college applicants are aware that the single biggest factor U.S. News uses to rank schools is their reputation among officials at other colleges, who might or might not have deep knowledge of the schools. That accounts for 20% of the score.
The second biggest factor is six-year graduation rates. But since low-income students are far less likely to graduate within that time period — or ever — than middle-class students, this is more an indication of student affluence than academic excellence. In fact, it can have the perverse effect of discouraging colleges from accepting more low-income students, lest it worsen their graduation rates.
An extensive Gallup Poll found in 2017 that alumni who attended prestigious schools are only slightly happier with their choice of college than those who attended schools lower on the list. The biggest factor in student satisfaction with college was whether they had ended up in debt, though U.S. News only gives student debt a 5% weight in the rankings.
U.S. News has made some positive changes in recent years. It dropped student acceptance rate as one of the criteria, which had led colleges to heavily market to students even if they had almost no chance of acceptance. Lower acceptance rates equaled higher rankings. The rankings started including the percent of Pell grant students who graduated within six years — a meaningful statistic indicating whether colleges were helping low-income students complete their education.
But many other factors used in ranking the schools have little meaning to a student’s experience. The rankings use alumni donations as a proxy for students’ happiness with their alma mater. That’s a pretty meager way to measure satisfaction.
What most high school students and parents need to know is whether a college offers a rich choice of courses with good instructors; whether graduates will leave with a load of debt; whether students will feel comfortable and engaged on campus; and whether they’ll be prepared for a fulfilling career.
College administrators bemoan the rankings but they continue participating. They should stop going along with the charade and insist on being partners in drawing up more valid ways to evaluate higher education. What should matter most is how satisfied students and alumni were with their choice. Using the data from the 2017 poll, Jonathan Rothwell, an economist at Gallup, published a study in which he devised an alumni-satisfaction ranking but published only the 25 schools with the highest satisfaction marks. Many of them were among the top-rated in any published ranking, but there were some surprises, including the University of La Verne and Azusa Pacific in Southern California. Rothwell’s study also found that the price of a college didn’t necessarily correlate with how happy alumni were with it.
If colleges and ranking organizations joined forces, though, they could create a uniform polling process for students and alumni that would be far more useful and a better reflection of colleges’ worth, combined with other factors.
A new approach could include specific issues students might find useful, for example: Which schools are more arts-oriented? Which ones specialize in experiential learning? Which ones have lots of extracurriculars, or a friendly, accepting campus environment?
Despite years of criticism, U.S. News and other college rankings publications aren’t going to give up on one of their popular and profitable annual features. It’s up to colleges to stand up and refuse to go along with rankings that fall short, and collaborate on a method that gives students worthwhile information to navigate the bewildering task of picking a college.
