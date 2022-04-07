News
Ask the food writer: Your restaurant questions, my answers
It’s time once again to answer all readers’ burning questions about restaurants.
This time, I answer queries about quiet restaurants, pre-show eats, and minority- and women-owned restaurants. I also get stumped by a reader question — maybe you can help!
As always, send your questions to [email protected] I’ll do my best to answer.
Q. I’m looking for a gluten-free fish fry. Any suggestions?
A. If you prefer your fish fried, there are just a few places that I know of — one of which is temporarily closed. Birchwood Cafe in Minneapolis is known for its gluten-free walleye fish fry, but they are temporarily closed and there’s no word on when they’re opening again.
Randy’s Pizza (6030 N. 50th St., Oakdale; randyspizzaonline.com), the gluten-free spot in Oakdale, also offers a Lenten fish fry on Fridays.
Q. My daughter loves trying different versions of macaroni and cheese. Would you be able to recommend a couple of restaurants with this option?
A. Lucky for you, mac and cheese is my favorite childhood comfort food, so I have tried quite a few around town!
Here are a few of my favorites:
Chef Justin Sutherland’s creamy mac, topped with flaming hot Cheetos at Handsome Hog (173 N. Western Ave., St. Paul; 651-219-4013; handsomehog.com)
The Velveeta-like — but fully house-made! — mac and cheese, created by chef Mike DeCamp at St. Paul’s Parlour Bar (267 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-207-4433; parlourbar.com)
The three-cheese mac at Brunson’s Pub (956 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-447-2483; brunsonspub.com), which is topped with smoky braised bacon
The textbook-perfect mac at Revival (525 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-340-2355; revivalrestaurants.com), which has a crisp lid consisting of more cheese.
Q. We have tickets to see a show at the Guthrie. Can you recommend a place for appetizers and drinks after a 7 p.m. showing — something trendy and fun but not night-clubish?
A. That’s a tall order — there isn’t much in the way of late-night spots near the Guthrie. If they are open late enough that day, I’d suggest EaTo, formerly Eastside (305 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-208-1638; eatompls.com), on Washington Avenue for good cocktails, pizzas, and Italian-themed snacks.
I also like Day Block Brewing (1105 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; dayblockbrewing.com) if there’s not live music there for casual but good bar snacks.
Q. I would like a list of minority- and women-owned restaurants that have been featured in stories in the Pioneer Press recently. I am a resident of Episcopal Homes and will promote supporting them to residents and their families/friends.
A. I love this!
St. Paul has so many wonderful options, but here are just a few that I can heartily recommend to your residents:
Chip’s Clubhouse (272 S. Snelling Ave., No. 200, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com) is owned by two women who are really living their dream of working together and having fun. Tara Coleman also owns Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit (272 S. Snelling Ave., No. 100, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; hothandspie.com) next door.
Afro Deli (5 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; 651-888-2168 or 720 Washington Ave. S.E., Minneapolis; 612-871-5555; afrodeli.com) is one of my favorite fast-casual spots. I love the chapati wraps and chicken fantastic.
I love Nashville Coop (300 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; nashvillecoop.com) for Nashville hot (or totally mild) chicken tenders.
At La Boulangerie Marguerite (1279 Randolph Ave., St .Paul, 651-699-9292; la-marg.com), chef Francois Kiemde is turning out some lovely pastries as well has homey baked goods.
If they are looking for something fancy, chef Karyn Tomlinson is serving some of the most beautiful dishes in the Twin Cities right now at Myriel (470 S. Cleveland Ave., St. Paul; 651-340-3568; myrielmn.com).
Probably my favorite spot right now for traditional Ethiopian food is Bole Ethiopian (1341 N. Pascal St., St. Paul; 651-330-2492; boleethiopiancuisine.com) in the Como neighborhood.
Lastly, Grand Catch (1672 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-348-8541; grandcatchmn.com), owned and operated by chef Thien Ly and award-winning chef Sameh Wadi (World Street Kitchen and Milkjam), is the place for excellent seafood, including twists on the seafood boil. There’s also one of my favorite chicken sandwiches in the cities.
Q. I love to take my mom out for nice dinners where we can have a conversation without fighting the typical wall-bouncing cacophony of most places today. The Lex and Jensen’s Supper Club are great for this, but we also love variety, so it would be fabulous to add to our shortlist.
We live in the east metro, but a great dinner can be worth a drive.
A. It is super hard these days to find a place that is quiet, but I do have a few more suggestions for you.
W.A. Frost (374 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-5715; wafrost.com), if you are seated in the dining room area, tends to be quieter. There is carpet and padding to help soak up the noise.
Axel’s (1318 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota; 651-686-4840; axelsrestaurants.com/locations/mendota) in Mendota is also great for quiet dining — in fact, when I did a decibel-level test, it was the quietest restaurant I found, even with a full dining room.
Another suggestion: Moscow on the Hill (371 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-291-1236; moscowonthehill.com), but ask to sit closer to the windows.
I would also like to point out that many places will be willing to help you find the most out-of-the-way, quiet table they have if you call them. They understand it can be hard to hear for older people!
Q. Enjoyed your article today about dumplings. Well done. Wondering if you have info on where one can dine or purchase German dumplings? I have good memories of my parents preparing two kinds of dumplings. One kind were flat dough, the circumference of a hockey puck. The other were called drop dumplings, thicker and round … no filling in either. Both were prepared with chicken in broth. Would love to experience them again. Talk about cold-weather comfort! Thank you.
A. My grandma made chicken soup with homemade drop dumplings sort of like what you’re talking about. Unfortunately, I don’t know of anywhere around here that sells either of those types of dumplings. Maybe our readers can help? Send suggestions to [email protected]
Q. We are in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and we are staying at the Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis for our 10th wedding anniversary. We plan to have our celebration dinner Friday evening and with friends Saturday. My wife is gluten-free and not the best for walking long distances. We see the hefty prices downtown, but are willing to pay if it’s worth it. Saturday would be preferably a restaurant/ brewery because we are beer snobs.
A. I’m going to recommend you spend your time in the North Loop, which would be a very short Uber ride from where you are staying. Like less than $5.
Here are some of my favorites in that neighborhood:
For a brewery, I like Freehouse (701 N. Washington Ave. #101, Minneapolis; 612-339-7011; freehousempls.com). It has a full menu, full bar, good food and reasonable prices.
For a fancy dinner, I have a few recommendations, depending on what you like:
Spoon and Stable (211 N 1st St, Minneapolis; 612-224-9850; spoonandstable.com) is cheffy, fancy and trendy, and chef Gavin Kaysen is well-known nationwide.
Bar La Grassa (800 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-3837; barlagrassa.com) has really great Italian food. Get your reservation now — they book up quickly.
Smack Shack (603 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-259-7288; smack-shack.com) is a little less formal but is known for its great seafood if that’s your thing. It also has a really fun atmosphere.
News
Forecast: Spotty showers and light snow
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cool dry start this morning will turn to spotty showers this afternoon. Expect a windy and chilly day with temperatures in the 50s and gusts up to 30 mph. Tonight’s showers may also produce some light snow but no accumulations are expected.
Chilly, windy with spotty showers will continue Friday with highs only in the 40s. This weekend looks dry with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Warmer temperatures are expected early next week with some showers and storms.
News
SBI Wecare: Big News! These Special customers will get 0.80% more interest on FD, Know who will get
SBI Wecare: Big News! These Special customers will get 0.80% more interest on FD, Know who will get
Last year, during the Corona period, State Bank of India (SBI) started a scheme for senior citizens. The name of this scheme is SBI WECARE Senior Citizens. In the scheme, senior citizens are being given extra interest on fixed deposits.
According to the information given on the SBI website, senior citizens are given an additional interest of 30 bps on their retail term deposits. The benefit of additional interest will be available to those customers whose deposits are for 5 years and above. At present, SBI offers 5.4% interest rate on five-year FDs for the general public. If a senior citizen makes a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then the interest rate applicable on the FD will be 6.20 percent.
These rates are effective from 8 January 2021. If you decide to opt for premature withdrawal of the deposit, additional premium may not be paid and you may also have to pay a penalty of around 0.50 per cent. Let us tell you that the SBI WeCare scheme has been extended till 31 March 2022. This means that there is a chance till next year to join this scheme.
Here is the tenure of the deposit and the interest rate
- 7-45 days – 3.4%
- 46-179 days – 4.4%
- 180-210 days – 4.9%
- 211 days – less than 1 year – 4.9%
- 1 year – less than 2 years – 5.5 percent
- 2 years – less than 3 years – 5.6%
- 3 years – less than 5 years – 5.8%
- Up to 5-10 years – 6.2.
The post SBI Wecare: Big News! These Special customers will get 0.80% more interest on FD, Know who will get appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
DTC Recruitment 2022: Bumper recruitment for these posts in DTC, selection will be done without examination, know
DTC Recruitment 2022: Bumper recruitment for these posts in DTC, selection will be done without examination, know
Selected female candidates will have to undergo 2 months driving training and skill test certification from DTC before being allowed to work on the road. More details can be checked in the notification.
New Delhi. DTC Recruitment 2022: There is big news for the candidates who are looking for a job (Sarkari Naukri) in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). Driver posts (DTC Recruitment 2022) have been issued by Delhi Transport Corporation for female candidates. The last date of application for recruitment to these posts is tomorrow i.e. 8th April. In such a situation, women candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website. Steps to apply have been given on the official website dtc.nic.in.
Important Date
Last date to apply is 08 April 2022.
Eligible candidates can check more information related to eligibility
by visiting the official website.
Age Limit
Candidates age limit should not be more than 50 years.
Height
Candidates height should be 153 cms.
Salary
Candidates will get Rs. 12000 will be given.
SELECTION PROCEDURE
Selected female candidates will undergo 2 months driving training and skill test certification from DTC before they are allowed to work on the road. More details can be checked in the notification.
The post DTC Recruitment 2022: Bumper recruitment for these posts in DTC, selection will be done without examination, know appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Ask the food writer: Your restaurant questions, my answers
Forecast: Spotty showers and light snow
November Is Financial Literacy Month
SBI Wecare: Big News! These Special customers will get 0.80% more interest on FD, Know who will get
DTC Recruitment 2022: Bumper recruitment for these posts in DTC, selection will be done without examination, know
ASK IRA: Are Heat overloading Tyler Herro’s plate?
Relevance of Learning Versus Relevance of Training and Development
Jay Ambrose: Attacking the rich means attacking the country
LPG cylinder new price: Big news! Price of LPG cylinder has increased again, even the subsidy of Rs 61 is not coming now; Know Details
7 Ways to Maximize Your Affiliate Marketing Program ROI
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼