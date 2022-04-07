Finance
Bad Credit Personal Loans: Alternate Financing For Emergency Cash
Bad credit personal loans are designed to provide an alternative source of financial support to individuals who have neither the credit score nor the time to go through traditional channels. However, there is more to them that what is obvious. Actually, they provide ways for individuals to start fresh by adding positive experiences to, otherwise, bad reports.
One of the advantages is that with each loan that’s repaid on time, rating improves. On the surface they provide immediate money when needed, but beyond that they can serve to reverse the impact of adverse scores. Additionally, with each successful experience, obtaining good credit in the future becomes easier.
Most of these types of loans require collateral. This means that an asset such as a car or home equity must be put up in exchange for the amount borrowed. In this case, a percentage of the value is exchanged for the amount loaned. It also means that a late payment could result in a forfeit of the collateral. The higher the value, the more can be borrowed. Fortunately, with cash advance and payday loans this is not required. Instead, one’s word has more value than material goods.
Putting up the few assets one owns can cause many to second guess these types of decisions. The thought of losing a home, car, or retirement annuity can instill fear, but without cash the potential still exists. Lenders in the cash advance industry work hard to support those who attempt to pay their bills on time and are even willing to work out a repayment plan that will not require selling off the borrower’s property.
Lenders do not have rules and regulations as to how the money received must be spent. Regardless of whether one needs a new car, needs to catch up on bills, or even wants to take a much needed vacation if qualifying for this type of loan the money can be in the bank within 24 hours. Additionally, for those whose tuition at school has come due it can make the difference between achieving a dream and having to put off goals until money can be earned. Of course, if collateral is provided, the amount loaned can be much higher than on a personal loan alone.
Under normal circumstances if one has a poor rating acquiring a loan is not even an option. However, these new types of loans are much easier to get than ever before. It’s always a great idea to start by researching the terms, conditions, and rates of various lenders. The more applications are filed, the more it hurts the credit score so it’s important to find the right one the first time and to only file one request.
Due to the high demand in today’s marketplace, lenders now offer many alternatives from traditional lenders. Cash can include secured or unsecured sources and repayment options can vary depending on need. They are designed for those who experience a temporary financial crisis, but can be used for any purpose as long as they are repaid based on agreed upon terms. As would be expected interest is higher, but the more borrowed and repaid on time, the better the credit score will get.
What’s most important, perhaps, is the fact that an alternative funding source is available. Researching bad credit personal loans thoroughly online prior to making an application will ensure that the best match is found the first time.
Keeping Your Financial Wits When Breaking Up: 11 Critical Financial Mistakes to Avoid in Divorce
Breaking Up is Hard to Do:
Long after the wedding bells have faded, you may know someone who has come to a fork in the road and has decided to go in a different direction than his or her partner.
Building a life with someone involves many things. There are the memories, friendships, family relationships and possibly children and pets. Love plants a seed that eventually grows deep roots as a family is born and grows. And while love is not always about money, divorce certainly can be.
Whether there’s just a house and a retirement account or something more complex like business ownership, other investments and stock options, unraveling a lifetime of work is tough and complicated by emotional issues.
Although escaping the emotional toll that a divorce can have is not possible, it is not in a person’s best long-term interests to make or avoid decisions that will impact the future well-being because of emotion. To avoid being a financial victim and starting one’s new life on the wrong path, there are steps that can be taken before divorce is made final. It’s best to make these decisions as dispassionately as possible using professional resources whenever possible.
Individuals considering a divorce should assemble a team of qualified professionals who can advise on the legal, tax and financial impact of various proposed divorce settlements.
Here are some tips to consider:
1.) Don’t become a financial victim. If you suspect a spouse is planning a divorce, make copies of important records and notify creditors, banks and investment companies in writing.
2.) Don’t prepare an inaccurate budget. Individuals are usually required to produce a budget for temporary maintenance (aka Pendente Lite). But through oversight or inaccurate record-keeping, this invariably leads to problems when they find that they are having trouble making ends meet with the court-approved maintenance based on the budget provided. It makes more sense to bring in a qualified financial professional at this stage to help in preparing the budget.
3.) Don’t try to use the courts to punish a spouse. In most states, equitable distribution is the basis of settlements. Hiring a combative attorney or ignoring other options like mediation or Collaborative Practice will be costly and toxic to post-divorce family relationships especially when children are involved. (For a better understanding of this option, search for Collaborative Divorce or International Academy of Collaborative Professionals).
4.) Don’t forget the common enemy: the IRS. As the proverb says: the enemy of my enemy is my friend. Both parties will be impacted by taxes. With careful planning ahead of time, this can be minimized. If assets need to be sold or qualified plans prematurely withdrawn, this may increase the tax bill while reducing assets to live on post-divorce.
A 50/50 split may sound fair. But the bottom line is the share of marital assets each gets net of the tax man.
5.) Don’t use a divorce lawyer as a financial planner, accountant or therapist. At rates in excess of $300 per hour, it’s easy to rack up big bills and not get the specialized advice that other professionals can offer.
6.) Don’t forget to insure the settlement. The premature death or disability of a spouse means lost support, maintenance or help paying for college tuitions and health insurance.
Make sure that life insurance names the spouse receiving support as the owner of the policy. This way if the spouse who’s paying for the policies stops paying the premium at least the beneficiary/owner will receive notice and can take legal steps to deal with the breach.
7.) Don’t keep the marital home if it’s not affordable. Too often couples will fight over who keeps the marital home. While there may be sentimental value or legitimate concerns about uprooting kids from schools, it may not make financial sense to keep the house. After all, real estate is a low return asset (and has in fact been negative in recent history) while the mortgage, taxes and maintenance expenses can be a drain on post-divorce budgets. It usually makes more sense to sell the property while still technically a couple to get the maximum exemption of capital gains ($500,000 above cost basis) and split the proceeds to buy or rent another place.
8.) Don’t forget to change beneficiaries. Forgetting to delete and change one’s spouse from qualified plans or insurance policies, unless required by the settlement agreement, could result in benefits or assets passing to someone the divorcing couple does not want to receive them.
9.) Don’t forget to close or cancel joint credit cards. To avoid problems its best to close credit cards to any new charges pending the final divorce. This will avoid the temptation of one spouse running up charges.
10.) Don’t agree to a settlement without having a QDRO in place. Whenever a spouse has a qualified plan (ex. 401k or pension) a Qualified Domestic Relations Order will inform the plan administrator who is entitled to the asset and when. (Note that a QDRO does not apply to IRAs which are governed by beneficiary designations). This is sometimes an afterthought but is critical. It’s a good idea to watch the language in these orders. If not worded correctly, it could delay when a spouse will be eligible to start receiving benefits or it could lead to investment decisions that may be reckless or detrimental to the spouse’s retirement interests.
There are several methods for valuing pension or retirement benefits. This is often overlooked by time-starved divorce attorneys or court personnel. Use a financial professional trained in these techniques to make sure the analysis of the settlement is done properly.
And make sure that attorney drafting the wording of the QDRO allows the beneficiary of the pension or retirement account to be eligible for beginning receipt of benefits at the earliest possible time under the qualified plan’s rules. Otherwise, a beneficiary spouse may need to wait until the other account-holder spouse retires which he/she may choose to delay because of need or out of spite. Some administrators will segregate the portion for the beneficiary spouse so it is a good idea to make sure that funds are invested appropriate to the beneficiary’s age and risk tolerance and not simply held in a low-interest money market account.
11.) Don’t underestimate the impact of inflation. Without proper help in reviewing settlement options or preparing a post-divorce plan, it is easy to forget that the lump sum received today may look like a huge sum but may be inadequate for inflation. Whether for college tuition, medical care or housing, inflation can take a big bite out of one’s budget and resources.
Crowdfunding for a Business Is More Than Just Money
In the recent years, startup and small business owners have seen crowdfunding rise tremendously. Today, it is one of the most popular ways for business owners to fund their business operations without having to go to a bank to ask for a conventional loan. Of course, crowdfunding does not stop someone from approaching a bank for a business loan.
However, it only makes sense for someone to plan their roadmap carefully and fulfill all their financial needs with an effective crowdfunding campaign on the right platform. For anyone who believes crowdfunding is just a way to collect funds from many different people, they need to rethink that.
Crowdfunding Is Much More than Just Collecting Money
Much Easier than Traditional Funding
Traditional funding is quite a challenge for entrepreneurs and small business owners. As soon as you are at a point where collecting funds for your business is necessary, you start approaching the wealthy people, angel investors, venture capitalists, banks and other lending institutions for investments. The issue here is that you start at the wide side of the funnel and narrow down your options from there to reach the pointy side of the funnel i.e. finding the right investors. If you are unable to strike a deal with your final option, you will end up wasting all your efforts and time.
On the other hand, crowdfunding is the exact opposite of traditional funding. You start at the pointy end of the funnel, create your crowdfunding campaign and let the right people discover you. Those who find your concept attractive and appealing will invest. You will not have to go door to door to find the right person to invest in your, your business and your idea. This makes crowdfunding much easier than traditional funding.
Better Market Outreach
For you to increase your chances of getting the right investor on your side, you have to be at every venue, seminar and meeting where you think you will get a chance to meet the potential investors. However, you can only do so much in the limited time you have before someone else copies your idea and capitalizes on it. On the other hand, when you pick crowdfunding as a way to fuel your business financially, you don’t have to rely on your efforts and marketing outreach solely. The first step of crowdsourcing is finding the right platform since there are many to choose from.
You have to pick your crowdfunding platform based on its popularity and reliability in the public. In short, you benefit from the market outreach of the platform. If your crowdfunding platform is popular in multiple continents then you can expect your funds to be coming from all those places.
Less Riskier than Traditional Funds
One of the biggest issues with traditional funding, especially venture capital, is that such funding has a lot of risk associated with it. Venture capitalists are people or institutions that are oftentimes more interested in their own financial gain than they are in watching your business grow. Their purpose of investing in your company is to double or triple their investment. For that reason, they will often have very strict regulations associated with their investments. If they have doubts about the success of your idea, they will often try to give you the money as repayable loan – the regulations will still be strict.
If they think your product/service will become a massive success, they will try to throw in permanent royalty deals or attempt to take away as much equity in the business from you as possible.
People who fund your business through crowdfunding might not even ask for any stake in your company. Their contributions can be as small as $5 and they might not even expect anything in return. Sometimes, they can make big investments without asking for a lot of equity. On many occasions, their rewards are as simple as a free sample of the product.
Brings Professionalism Out of You
Just because crowdfunding is less risky than traditional funding does not mean you can be all casual with it. Asking for the world to invest in your concept is serious business and you have to be at your professional best to convince people to invest in you. The first thing you will have to do is come up with a proper business plan. Secondly, you want to have a team of right professionals by your side that people can look at and trust. If the air around your team is negative, people will not invest a single dollar in you. You also have to have a good explanation of where you will be spending the money you collect.
If you have prototypes, bring them to the front. Create videos to showcase your technology. Be sure that your product/service is a solution to an existing problem. Do not create a problem and then fix it with your product. Angel investors often frequent crowdfunding platforms and they have to make sure that they are investing in serious people and business, not a hobby.
Helps You Create a Community of Followers
A lot of investment on crowdfunding websites comes in the form of small contributions. These people are not investors but regular people who like an idea, and want to see it in practical form. They believe your idea can solve one of their issues or maybe make the world a better place. If you can convince them that your idea does either or both of those things, they will actively invest in it. These people are early adopters of your technology/product/service and will also act as word-of-mouth marketers for your brand.
Final Thoughts
It is not a coincidence that crowdfunding has become one of the most popular ways for new businesses and entrepreneurs to support their early growth, marketing and expansion through crowdfunding. They must be seeing some benefits of funding their efforts through crowdsourcing over conventional funding. If you are someone who is considering the same route, the first advice for you would be to choose a platform with trust, reputation and outreach for your crowdfunding campaign.
No ROI Without Relevance in the Insurance Industry
Business strategy today is all about integrating some new insights and forging a comprehensive plan for success. According to a study by McKinsey, companies which use customer analytics extensively are more likely to generate above-average profits. Not stopping there, they also outperform less analytically oriented peers, staying in the lead across the entire customer lifecycle and enjoy much superior customer loyalty. How exactly is analytics helping enterprises?
Much of the credit for this success is being attributed to how responsive businesses today are to customer needs and about their focus on establishing systems and guidelines relevant to the customers. Analytics provide insights into customer preferences to companies, which tailor their content and messages to stay relevant to customers and await a timely opportunity to make offers suited to their customers’ wishes. They use their insights to drive better and more relevant and valuable interactions turning even new customers into loyal ones, so they come back for more, again. They also retain the unshaken loyalty of long-standing customers through these measures.
Important ways in which enterprises stay relevant to customers include the following:
Timeliness: The time to establish relevance is when the customer shows interest in your product, and not at any other time. Your sales plans, targets, and metrics have no relevance to a customer. Pitch your product when a customer wants something like it, and sit back to watch the deal getting struck.
Personalization: Use analytics to understand the mapping of a customer’s decision journey, understand the opportunities and areas of friction with customer interests.
Extrapolation: Extrapolate the insights offered by analytics to cover your demographic of customers at a high level of granularity, using a broad range of attributes like behavior, demographics, location, age or even the customer’s stage in the buying journey. Use them to craft personalized messages which talk to them about what they are looking for only, down to a color or size.
Segmentation: Use data to define customer segments using broad criteria and dive down deeper to make your message personalized and relevant to each group by its characteristics and attributes. These could be thank you notes, feedback requests, new offerings of similar products offering them a special discount or other personalized incentives.
Employee orientation: Businesses need to train and orient their employees to provide personalized experience to the customers, whether in providing a service or responding to an inquiry. They need to be willing to learn and be flexible in carrying their learning from one customer interaction to another, to revise their approach.
Understanding customer intent: Successful enterprises learn to spot positive signals of customer intent or negative signals of their refusal to be engage, using their behavior. This ability to spot a customer’s intentions and read them right qualifies an insurer for success. Insurers today are taking advantage of data from third parties, which provide a deeper insight into customer health needs, lifestyle choices and risk-taking behavior, like recreational activities, travel choices or even weight, to decide how to tailor a policy to suit a customer’s particular needs. Data today can help businesses anticipate intent, by using predictive analysis based on previous or related purchases made by other customers which led them to purchase a specific next product, encouraging upsell initiatives and offers.
Rewarding customers for volunteering data: Customers today tend to reveal data willingly and without any incentivization. Businesses are happy to offer freebies and rewards to customers who are willing to share data which reveals their priorities, habits and tastes.
Upsell or Cross-sell flagged customers: Brands treat high value customers differently. Customers who call in are treated to a wide variety of options and choices as the calling agents offer them relevant products and services, or even an upgrade.
Most businesses are seeing a tremendous value and multiplied return on investment with taking such a relevant approach. They need to recognize that real insights from analytics will not be possible without collecting detailed, relevant and useful information about customers which can be converted into real time business intelligence. It’s also extremely critical to the success of the approach to have all customer-facing agents, representatives, managers and others to subscribe to the same attitude and approach when dealing with the customers.
