Connect with us

News

Betty White’s personal belongings going to auction

Published

1 min ago

on

The ultimate royal fashion guide: 15 styles loved by the royal family
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Now on
Page Six

  • Mini blaze gets doused with champagne at Art Production Fund gala

    Mini blaze gets doused with champagne at Art Production Fund gala

  • Kim Kardashian’s older kids ‘know’ about Kanye West’s social media tirades

  • Kourtney Kardashian knew it’d ‘be over’ if she got ‘physical’ with Travis Barker

See All

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

School bus crashes into tree in St. Charles County

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 7, 2022

By

School bus crashes into tree in St. Charles County
google news

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities said a school bus crashed into a tree Wednesday afternoon in Defiance, Missouri.

The crash happened in the 600 block of Duke around 4:00 p.m. The St. Charles Ambulance District said no one was transported to the hospital. One adult was checked out at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

google news
Continue Reading

News

New Ulm police investigator arrested amid child sexual abuse accusations

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 7, 2022

By

Eric Allen Grametz booking photo
google news

NEW ULM, Minn. — An investigator with the New Ulm Police Department in southern Minnesota faces two felony charges for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Eric Allen Grametz (Courtesy of the Waseca County sheriff’s office)

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Alan Gramentz on Tuesday and brought him to Waseca County’s jail to avoid potential conflicts of interest, according to a release.

A criminal complaint states a girl came forward Sunday alleging Gramentz had touched her in the groin area on multiple occasions about four years ago when she was 11 or 12 years old. He allegedly touched her under the guise of “trying to teach her to masturbate,” according to the complaint.

Gramentz reportedly told an investigator the girl was complaining of stomach problems, so he suggested she try masturbation as an option to deal with the pain.

The “coaching” went on for about a two-month period, including up to 14 different incidents.

The last instance involved her wanting him to crack her back and him slipping his hands down her pants.

The complaint said he told her not to tell anyone, and that he knew the activity was wrong.

The New Ulm Police Department placed Gramentz on leave during the investigation.

A LinkedIn account for Gramentz lists him as a police officer in New Ulm since 2004, including being full time since 2005 and an investigator since 2020.

His additional experience includes working part time as a security officer for Allina Health from 2016 to 2018, part time for the Winthrop Police Department from 2009 to 2016, and part time as an law enforcement instructor at Alexandria Technical and Community College from 2009 to 2013.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Police: Man shoots girlfriend, kills himself in south St. Louis

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 7, 2022

By

Police: Man shoots girlfriend, kills himself in south St. Louis
google news

ST. LOUIS — Police said a man shot his girlfriend in the arm before fatally shooting himself at a home in south St. Louis Wednesday morning.

The double shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. in the 4200 block of Race Course Avenue. Responding officers found the 50-year-old man shot dead inside the home and a 39-year-old woman wounded.

An investigation revealed the man shot his girlfriend after a dispute. He then became distraught and shot and killed himself, according to authorities.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department classified the shooting as a domestic assault-suicide. Police have not released either of their names. The woman remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, neighbors are still grappling with the tragedy.

“We drove by. It was a ton of police cars, all that roped off. We were eating breakfast at the time and did not hear a thing,” said neighbor Daniel Volle. “It’s shocking. I don’t know who lives there, but it’s really sad.”

Wednesday’s shooting comes a few days after an unrelated double-shooting that happened a few blocks away in the Grove, near Manchester Avenue. A 42-year-old woman, identified as Shakena Williams, died following that shooting. A man was also shot and showed up at a hospital for treatment.

Residents said the news is alarming.

“It’s very shocking, especially with that incident on Manchester this past weekend. Now, this is uncommon,” said Volle.

Police are still investigating both incidents.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.