News
Betty White’s personal belongings going to auction
News
School bus crashes into tree in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities said a school bus crashed into a tree Wednesday afternoon in Defiance, Missouri.
The crash happened in the 600 block of Duke around 4:00 p.m. The St. Charles Ambulance District said no one was transported to the hospital. One adult was checked out at the scene.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
New Ulm police investigator arrested amid child sexual abuse accusations
NEW ULM, Minn. — An investigator with the New Ulm Police Department in southern Minnesota faces two felony charges for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Alan Gramentz on Tuesday and brought him to Waseca County’s jail to avoid potential conflicts of interest, according to a release.
A criminal complaint states a girl came forward Sunday alleging Gramentz had touched her in the groin area on multiple occasions about four years ago when she was 11 or 12 years old. He allegedly touched her under the guise of “trying to teach her to masturbate,” according to the complaint.
Gramentz reportedly told an investigator the girl was complaining of stomach problems, so he suggested she try masturbation as an option to deal with the pain.
The “coaching” went on for about a two-month period, including up to 14 different incidents.
The last instance involved her wanting him to crack her back and him slipping his hands down her pants.
The complaint said he told her not to tell anyone, and that he knew the activity was wrong.
The New Ulm Police Department placed Gramentz on leave during the investigation.
A LinkedIn account for Gramentz lists him as a police officer in New Ulm since 2004, including being full time since 2005 and an investigator since 2020.
His additional experience includes working part time as a security officer for Allina Health from 2016 to 2018, part time for the Winthrop Police Department from 2009 to 2016, and part time as an law enforcement instructor at Alexandria Technical and Community College from 2009 to 2013.
News
Police: Man shoots girlfriend, kills himself in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police said a man shot his girlfriend in the arm before fatally shooting himself at a home in south St. Louis Wednesday morning.
The double shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. in the 4200 block of Race Course Avenue. Responding officers found the 50-year-old man shot dead inside the home and a 39-year-old woman wounded.
An investigation revealed the man shot his girlfriend after a dispute. He then became distraught and shot and killed himself, according to authorities.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department classified the shooting as a domestic assault-suicide. Police have not released either of their names. The woman remains in critical condition.
Meanwhile, neighbors are still grappling with the tragedy.
“We drove by. It was a ton of police cars, all that roped off. We were eating breakfast at the time and did not hear a thing,” said neighbor Daniel Volle. “It’s shocking. I don’t know who lives there, but it’s really sad.”
Wednesday’s shooting comes a few days after an unrelated double-shooting that happened a few blocks away in the Grove, near Manchester Avenue. A 42-year-old woman, identified as Shakena Williams, died following that shooting. A man was also shot and showed up at a hospital for treatment.
Residents said the news is alarming.
“It’s very shocking, especially with that incident on Manchester this past weekend. Now, this is uncommon,” said Volle.
Police are still investigating both incidents.
Betty White’s personal belongings going to auction
School bus crashes into tree in St. Charles County
Basic Facts About Personal Loans
New Ulm police investigator arrested amid child sexual abuse accusations
Police: Man shoots girlfriend, kills himself in south St. Louis
Score a Touchdown and Win the Game With New Football Finance Book
Nets’ resilience makes them contenders despite odds
Cardinals fans travel more than 1,000 miles for home opener
Kyrie Irving believes he was snubbed (and maybe removed) from the NBA’s top 75 list
Financial Investment Services
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼