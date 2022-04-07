Finance
Canadian Banks – The “Big Five Banks”
The “Big Five Canadian Banks” term refers to the top five banking institutions in Canada. These banks are Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Scotiabank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Bank of Montreal. The big five Canadian banks dominate the Canadian financial markets having a combined market share of over 90%. These banks are in reality international banks with market share in USA, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. They have thousands of employees across Canada and worldwide. You might encounter the “Big Six Banks” term as well, which is the “Big Five Banks” and the National Bank of Canada, which mainly servers customers in Quebec.
RBC Financial Group or simply Royal Bank of Canada is the largest Canadian bank with headquarters in Toronto, Ontario. The bank was founded in 1864, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Royal Bank has over 70,000 employees worldwide with offices in more than 30 countries and operates 21% of all Canadian ATMs. Royal Bank common shares are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange, Swiss Electronic Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank Financial Group) is the second major Canadian bank headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The bank was founded in 1855 in Toronto. TD Bank has over 58,000 employees, serving 14 million customers worldwide. The TD bank Financial Group common shares are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Scotiabank previously known as The Bank of Nova Scotia is the Canadian bank with strongest international presence. The bank was founded in 1832 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Scotiabank does business in over 40 countries, most notably in the Caribbean, Central and Latin Americas, Mexico and Asia. Scotiabank has over 12 million customers offering personal, business and investment banking services. The bank has 57,000 employees worldwide. Scotiabank common shares trade on both Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.
The Bank of Montreal marketed as BMO Financial Group is Canada’s oldest bank, established in 1817 in Montreal, Quebec. The bank has 35,000 employees and provides a wide range of financial services to its customers in Canada and USA. BMO is listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.
CIBC (Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce) was founded in 1867 in Toronto, Ontario. The bank has its headquarters in Toronto, and has over 37,000 employees worldwide, providing a wide range of financial services to over 11 million clients. CIBC is the smallest of the “Big Five” Canadian banks. CIBC is listed on Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.
The Canadian banking system is well established and developed and Canadian banks are one of the important pillars of the Canadian economy and society. Canadian financial institutions maintain a network of over 7,500 bank branches and over 17,000 ATMs. The top five Canadian banks are all members of the Canadian Banker Association and Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Finance
4 Influencer Marketing Best Practices to Reap High Returns
Influencer marketing works like a charm and the whole world vouches for it. But without a solid marketing strategy, even the best influencer marketing software fails to yield high returns. You need to have an insight into the best practices to shoot two birds with one stone. Whether it’s about choosing the right influencer or delivering user-centric content, everything has to be done with perfection.
Check out a few best practices for influencer marketing to help you earn high return on investments that involve:
1. Use Top and Micro-Influencers
Most brands prefer top influencers over micro-influencers. This is where they miss out on a big chunk of return on investments. Several studies have suggested that micro-influencers engage audiences better than top influencers.
In other words, they actively contribute to your campaign’s performance while costing you a fraction of the price. You shouldn’t completely ignore them. Using a mix of top bloggers and micro-influencers for your marketing campaign is the best practice that yields great results.
2. Produce User-Centric Content
Generating any content in haste often backfires. To make your investment count, learn about the content that your audiences usually interact with. Spend quite a time figuring out the nature of the content they appreciate. Keep it authentic and engaging to get their attention. Create user-centric content that softly encourages your prospects to engage with you. It’s the best practice for driving more profits on your way.
3. Give Them Full Control Over Creative Content
Though you know your brand better than influencers, still, it’s not a good idea to put a tab on your influencer’s creativity. If you are indulged in it, then you are doing nothing but hurting your foot. It’s because the influencers know the type of content your audiences like to see online. You should set them free to create content they want. It’s the best marketing practice if you want to experience high returns on investments without any hit and trial.
4. Evaluate Your Performance Metrics
Tracking your campaign’s performance is as important as setting it up. Probably, it is the best practice around to evaluate the return on investments of your influencer-focused marketing campaign. You just have to provide the tracking codes to your influencers to effectively track every performance metric without losing sight. This way you would be able to analyze if you are really getting returns on investments that you had planned at the start of the campaign.
Conclusion
Influencer-based marketing works only for those brands that follow the best practices. If your influencer marketing campaigns aren’t yielding the results you expect, then it’s time to revamp your strategy. Without sticking to the best practices, even the best influencer marketing software doesn’t offer the return on investments. If you want to get most returns with minimal efforts, it’s crucial to follow the industry’s best practices and the prominent ones have been mentioned here for you.
Finance
Forex Pivot Point Calculator- How To Make Your Own Or Download Free
A pivot point calculator is used on a daily basis by many successful traders to pinpoint key support and resistance levels where they can expect price to react.
You can download a free pivot point calculator from some web sites on the net by doing a simple search in your favorite search engine.
However, I like to use a pivot point calculator I can customize according to the exact currency pairs I like trading. Also I like to have additional pivot levels marked for reference.
A Microsoft Excel spreadsheet lends itself very easily to creating your own pivot point calculator. (Or if you wish you can download a free copy of the one I use listed in the resource box below).
The Formula
The formula for creating pivot points is based on 4 figures you need to obtain from your Forex charting software. You just need these values which can be obtained by looking at yesterday’s candle on a daily chart:
- High
- Low
- Open
- Close
The key figure in your pivot point calculator is the central pivot point. This value is obtained by adding the High, Low and Close figures together and dividing the total by 3. That’s it! You now have your central pivot point.
This pivot point now gives you the basis for calculating the other levels such as R1, R2, S1, and S2.
As the distance between these levels can sometimes be quite significant, many traders also put mid-levels on their charts and refer to them as M1, M2, M3, and M4. They are positioned as follows:
- M1 – Between S1 and S2
- M2 – Between S2 and the Central Pivot Point
- M3 – Between the Central Pivot Point and R1
- M4 – Between R1 and R2
The formulas for the other levels are:
S1: (Central Pivot Point x 2) minus the High
S2: Central Pivot Point minus (R1 minus S1)
R1: (Central Pivot Point x 2) minus the Low
R2: (Central Pivot Point minus S1) plus R1
Once these levels are calculated it is then easy to put the M levels in your pivot point calculator.
M1: S1 minus S2 divided by 2
M2: Central Pivot Point minus S1 divided by 2
M3: R1 minus Central Pivot Point divided by 2
M4: R2 minus R1 divided by 2
In the resource box below is a link to a spreadsheet that is setup for the six major currency pairs. I use this pivot point calculator as part of my preparation for each day’s trading session.
I simply call up my daily chart, hover my mouse over yesterday’s candle which gives me automatically a popup window showing the High, Low, Close and Open values.
I then just type them in to the appropriate cells on the spreadsheet and all the pivot points are automatically calculated for me.
After this I insert horizontal lines to mark the main pivot levels on the 15 minute chart. This enables you to see the general area of price activity for the day.
Sometimes price will go way beyond the average range for the day and exceed R2 or S2. On the spreadsheet referenced below, additional pivot levels are calculated to give some guidance for such trading days.
Pivot points are one of the key tools traders use to determine where price is likely to go and where it is likely to stall. Either use the formulas above to create your own pivot point calculator or use the free download below.
Finance
General Property Issues Related to Divorce and Family Law in California.
Community Property
California is a community property state. All property that is purchased or acquired during marriage, or transmuted (converted) to community property during marriage is community property.
The husband and wife in a marriage, each own an undivided one half interest in all community property of the marriage.
Community property is not divided, unless divorce proceedings are initiated, or upon the death of either the husband or wife.
Community property can be either real property or personal property. Community property can also be businesses, pension plans, or any other type of tangible thing that is acquired during marriage.
Community property is ordinarily one of the major issues involved in divorce actions.
Quasi Community Property
Quasi community property is property that is acquired outside of the state of California during marriage. Although married couples may have purchased property in a state that is not a community property state like California, the property will basically be treated as though it were community property for purposes division in a divorce action in the state of California.
Businesses
Businesses that were started during a marriage are community property.
In some instances a person may have owned an existing business before they were married, and continue the business after marriage. In a divorce action, the courts will allocate a percentage of value to the business “after marriage” to determine which portion of the business is community property.
If you owned an existing business before marriage, it is extremely important for you to consult with an attorney in a divorce action as soon as possible.
Pensions
Any portion of Pensions, IRA’s, 401(k) s, Retirement plans, etc., that were contributed during marriage are community property.
Ordinarily the funds from pension plans are not obtainable until the pension plan vests and matures. Therefore special orders are necessary from the court so that each party is able to get their portion of any retirement plan after it matures and vests. These orders are ordinarily called qualified domestic relations orders or QDRO’s for short.
Obviously parties to a divorce have a vested interest in ensuring that they get their fair portion of any pension or retirement plans after a divorce.
Community Income, Bank Accounts, Stock, and Investments
All income earned during a marriage is considered community income. This is true even in one of the parties to a marriage earns money in a business that was theirs prior to marriage. Community income is the same as community property, in that each party owns a one half undivided interest in community income.
Each party to the marriage has a right to spend and use community income, even if they are not the one that earned the money. However, after legal separation or the initiation of divorce proceedings, parties may only use community property for the necessities of life and to pay their attorney.
Likewise, any bank accounts, stock, and/or investments that are acquired during the marriage are also community property. This is true even if the bank account, stock, and/or investment is only in the name of one of the parties.
Some parties try to secret money into separate bank accounts during marriage, and/or hide assets there were acquired during marriage from the other party.
If you are a party in a divorce action, you have what is called a fiduciary duty of disclosure. What this means is that you must disclose all assets, bank accounts, and other of the investments that were acquired during the marriage to the other party. If you fail to fully disclose your assets and/or income to the court and the other party, the court could severely punish you.
You may have read about the case where a wife won the lottery, and then initiated divorce proceedings against her husband. She failed to inform the court and her husband about the fact that she won the lottery. As punishment for her failure to disclose the fact that she won the lottery, the court gave her husband the entire amount of the lottery winnings.
Separate Property
Separate property is all property that was acquired before marriage; during marriage by devise, will, or inheritance; and after legal separation. The proceeds from a personal-injury judgment or settlement are also separate property, even if they were received during marriage.
Upon the court making a finding that property is separate property, the person owning said separate property will leave the marriage with their separate property.
Separate property can be transmuted (converted) to community property by intent, or by inadvertence. For instance, a party may have a separate bank account before marriage that would be considered separate property. If the party then takes income that was earned during marriage and deposits that money into their separate bank account, they may have by inadvertence converted that bank account to community property.
Obviously, parties in a divorce proceeding will most likely want to keep their own separate property after the divorce is over. It is very important for you to contact an attorney with regard to the issue of separate property to ensure that you get to keep her separate property after the divorce.
If you are contemplating filing for divorce or are presently involved in a divorce proceeding, you may call our law firm for a free consultation at 818-739-1544 ext. 10, or go to our family law website at http://www.divorce-legal.net .
By Norman Gregory Fernandez, Esq., © 2006
Canadian Banks – The “Big Five Banks”
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 6th April 2022
‘Sopranos,’ ‘Damn Yankees’ actress and Tony winner, Rae Allen, dead at 95
Former college football player arrested for murdering Portland State University student
4 Influencer Marketing Best Practices to Reap High Returns
MasterCard To Incubate NFT-Focused Startup bitsCrunch Via Its “Start Path” Startup Engagement Program
Ashanti on her Murder Inc. days: ‘We were producing crack in hit records’
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Forex Pivot Point Calculator- How To Make Your Own Or Download Free
The Very Best White Jeans to Shop Right Now
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼