Cardinals fans expect a massive Opening Day rally
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It doesn’t get much better than this if you’re a St. Louis baseball fan. Three Cardinal legends are ready to go on Opening Day at Busch Stadium. All that’s left now is for the Redbirds to bring home a win on this unofficial St. Louis holiday.
The Cardinals return to St. Louis after an abbreviated spring training in Jupiter, Florida. Ollie Marmol is getting ready for his first big league game today as a manager versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Marmol has named Jordan Hicks as the fifth starter in the rotation. But it’s Adam Wainwright who gets the opening day start. Yadier Molina is starting his final season for the Redbirds and Albert Pujols is back with the Cardinals for his final season. Don’t call this a farewell tour, this is a team hoping to go out on top.
“Listen, if I didn’t have that as my goal I wouldn’t be playing. You know, Albert wouldn’t be playing, and Yadi wouldn’t be playing. We want to win, and I think a big part of this year for us is going to out to prove that we’re not just, you know, out here for nostalgia-type purposes,” said Adam Wainwright.
“We’re concentrating on our season, our team, our goal is to win a championship,” said Yadier Molina.
“Something that we’re all looking forward to. You know, just myself, I think as you know, for eleven years that I was here, you know, just coming on opening day, everybody is really excited you know, waiting for this day,” said Albert Pujols.
FOX 2, KPLR 11, Y-98, and 102.5 KEZK are all getting you ready for today’s big game. The rally is back for the first time since 2019. We’re celebrating the home opener with a free party for the best fans in baseball. It’s from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at Kiener Plaza. Join us for food, refreshments, giveaways, games, and live entertainment.
St. Louis Opening Day Schedule:
- 10:30 am – 12:30 pm: Official Opening Day Pep Rally
- 12:00 pm: Busch Stadium Gates Open
- 12:05 pm – 12:55 pm: Cardinals Batting Practice
- 1 pm – 1:50 pm: Pirates Batting Practice
- 2:30 pm – 3:15: Pregame Ceremonies
- 2:33 pm: Introduction of Fredbird/Team Fredbird in Ford Truck
- 2:37 pm: Introduction of Cardinals Chairman and CEO, Bill DeWitt Jr.; President, Bill DeWitt III; and President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak, at home plate
- 2:38 pm: Introduction of Hall of Famers via Ford motorcade
- 2:53 pm: Cardinals roster enters field via Ford Truck motorcade
- 3:06 pm: National Anthem performed by Fleet Street
- 3:09 pm: Ceremonial First Pitch
- 3:15 pm: Play Ball!
Bret Stephens: Biden is still right. Putin has to go.
Horrific scenes of mass murder on the outskirts of Kyiv should appall everybody and surprise nobody.
The brutalization of civilians has been the Putin regime’s calling card since its inception — from the Moscow apartment bombings of 1999, where the weight of circumstantial evidence points the finger at Vladimir Putin and his security service henchmen, to the murders of Anna Politkovskaya, Alexander Litvinenko, Sergei Magnitsky and Boris Nemtsov to Russia’s atrocities in Grozny, eastern Ukraine, Aleppo and now Bucha.
Mostly, the world has found it easier to make excuses to get along with Putin than to work against him. One example: In 2015, Germany got about 35% of its natural gas from Russia. In 2021, the figure had jumped to 55%. Berlin is now a major diplomatic obstacle to imposing stiffer sanctions on Russia, and Germany continues to buy Russian gas, oil and coal, to the tune of $2 billion a month.
To put this in simplified but accurate terms, Germany — having fiercely resisted years of international pressure to lessen its dependence on Russian gas — finds itself in the position of funding the Russian state. That is money that helps keep the ruble afloat and the Kremlin’s war machine going. Surely this can’t be the role that Berlin wishes to play.
But this requires a clear articulation of Western aims in this crisis. Do we want peace now — or at least as soon as possible? Do we want Ukraine to achieve an unmistakable victory over Russia? And do we want Putin to go?
The advantage of peace now — a cease-fire followed by a negotiated settlement — is that it would end both the immediate fighting and the risk of a wider war. These are not small things, and the temptation to seize them will be great, especially if Putin hints at an escalation that terrifies the West. An added temptation is to suppose that Russia has already suffered a “strategic defeat,” as Antony Blinken argued on CNN Sunday, on the pretense that a truce would represent a victory for both Ukraine and the West while giving Putin the “offramp” he supposedly needs.
Problems with this course of action? It would consolidate most of Russia’s territorial gains in the war. It would allow Russian forces to continue terrorizing their captive Ukrainian subjects. It would give Putin the chance to present himself as a victor to his domestic audience. And it would provide him with the option to restart the conflict at a future date — an exact replay of what happened after Russia’s first Ukraine invasion, in 2014.
The second option is to help Ukraine seek a decisive military victory. That would mean more than simply beating back Russian troops in the vicinity of Kyiv. It would also mean clearing them out of every other area they’ve seized since February, if not of what Russia seized in 2014.
This would require months of bloody fighting, a small but real risk of wider war and the long-term economic consequences of trying to wean the West from Russian energy. It would also require the West to supply Ukraine with the kinds of weaponry it needs to win: anti-ship missiles, high-altitude anti-aircraft missiles, mine-resistant armored personnel carriers and so on.
Critics will argue that this option would put Ukraine’s long-term interests ahead of the West’s immediate ones. But the West also has a profound interest in seeing Russia lose decisively. It would salvage the principle that sovereign borders cannot be changed by force. It would deter similar forms of adventurism, above all a Chinese attempt to take Taiwan. It would send the illiberal nationalists quietly or not so quietly rooting for Putin, from Tucker Carlson at Fox News to Marine Le Pen in France, back to their fever swamps.
It could also seriously undermine Putin’s political grip. To argue that the West has no compelling interest in wanting to see him fall is to pretend that this time, he will slink back into his corner and leave the world alone.
This opens the broader question of what else the West can do to accelerate Putin’s exit. Broaching the topic always risks mindless accusations of seeking regime change, as if anyone seriously contemplates deploying the 82nd Airborne to take the Kremlin.
But there is a range of options the West has not yet touched when it comes to Putin. We could turn Russia’s frozen foreign reserves and other assets into an escrow account for Ukrainian reconstruction, rearmament and refugee resettlement. We could counter the Kremlin’s dezinformatsiya campaigns in the West with informational campaigns for Russian citizens, particularly when it comes to highlighting their leaders’ ill-gotten wealth. We could set an ambitious date for placing sanctions on all Russian energy imports. Brussels could invite Kyiv into a formal accession process into the European Union as a sign of moral solidarity.
None of these may be a silver bullet when it comes to toppling Putin’s regime. But regimes that face military defeat, economic impoverishment and global pariahdom — as the Soviet Union did by the mid-1980s and Argentina did after its failure in the Falklands — are the ones likeliest to fall. The task for the Biden administration is to persuade our allies to pursue all three while the horrors of Bucha remain fresh in our minds.
Ask the food writer: Your restaurant questions, my answers
It’s time once again to answer all readers’ burning questions about restaurants.
This time, I answer queries about quiet restaurants, pre-show eats, and minority- and women-owned restaurants. I also get stumped by a reader question — maybe you can help!
As always, send your questions to [email protected] I’ll do my best to answer.
Q. I’m looking for a gluten-free fish fry. Any suggestions?
A. If you prefer your fish fried, there are just a few places that I know of — one of which is temporarily closed. Birchwood Cafe in Minneapolis is known for its gluten-free walleye fish fry, but they are temporarily closed and there’s no word on when they’re opening again.
Randy’s Pizza (6030 N. 50th St., Oakdale; randyspizzaonline.com), the gluten-free spot in Oakdale, also offers a Lenten fish fry on Fridays.
Q. My daughter loves trying different versions of macaroni and cheese. Would you be able to recommend a couple of restaurants with this option?
A. Lucky for you, mac and cheese is my favorite childhood comfort food, so I have tried quite a few around town!
Here are a few of my favorites:
Chef Justin Sutherland’s creamy mac, topped with flaming hot Cheetos at Handsome Hog (173 N. Western Ave., St. Paul; 651-219-4013; handsomehog.com)
The Velveeta-like — but fully house-made! — mac and cheese, created by chef Mike DeCamp at St. Paul’s Parlour Bar (267 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-207-4433; parlourbar.com)
The three-cheese mac at Brunson’s Pub (956 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-447-2483; brunsonspub.com), which is topped with smoky braised bacon
The textbook-perfect mac at Revival (525 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-340-2355; revivalrestaurants.com), which has a crisp lid consisting of more cheese.
Q. We have tickets to see a show at the Guthrie. Can you recommend a place for appetizers and drinks after a 7 p.m. showing — something trendy and fun but not night-clubish?
A. That’s a tall order — there isn’t much in the way of late-night spots near the Guthrie. If they are open late enough that day, I’d suggest EaTo, formerly Eastside (305 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-208-1638; eatompls.com), on Washington Avenue for good cocktails, pizzas, and Italian-themed snacks.
I also like Day Block Brewing (1105 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; dayblockbrewing.com) if there’s not live music there for casual but good bar snacks.
Q. I would like a list of minority- and women-owned restaurants that have been featured in stories in the Pioneer Press recently. I am a resident of Episcopal Homes and will promote supporting them to residents and their families/friends.
A. I love this!
St. Paul has so many wonderful options, but here are just a few that I can heartily recommend to your residents:
Chip’s Clubhouse (272 S. Snelling Ave., No. 200, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com) is owned by two women who are really living their dream of working together and having fun. Tara Coleman also owns Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit (272 S. Snelling Ave., No. 100, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; hothandspie.com) next door.
Afro Deli (5 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; 651-888-2168 or 720 Washington Ave. S.E., Minneapolis; 612-871-5555; afrodeli.com) is one of my favorite fast-casual spots. I love the chapati wraps and chicken fantastic.
I love Nashville Coop (300 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; nashvillecoop.com) for Nashville hot (or totally mild) chicken tenders.
At La Boulangerie Marguerite (1279 Randolph Ave., St .Paul, 651-699-9292; la-marg.com), chef Francois Kiemde is turning out some lovely pastries as well has homey baked goods.
If they are looking for something fancy, chef Karyn Tomlinson is serving some of the most beautiful dishes in the Twin Cities right now at Myriel (470 S. Cleveland Ave., St. Paul; 651-340-3568; myrielmn.com).
Probably my favorite spot right now for traditional Ethiopian food is Bole Ethiopian (1341 N. Pascal St., St. Paul; 651-330-2492; boleethiopiancuisine.com) in the Como neighborhood.
Lastly, Grand Catch (1672 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-348-8541; grandcatchmn.com), owned and operated by chef Thien Ly and award-winning chef Sameh Wadi (World Street Kitchen and Milkjam), is the place for excellent seafood, including twists on the seafood boil. There’s also one of my favorite chicken sandwiches in the cities.
Q. I love to take my mom out for nice dinners where we can have a conversation without fighting the typical wall-bouncing cacophony of most places today. The Lex and Jensen’s Supper Club are great for this, but we also love variety, so it would be fabulous to add to our shortlist.
We live in the east metro, but a great dinner can be worth a drive.
A. It is super hard these days to find a place that is quiet, but I do have a few more suggestions for you.
W.A. Frost (374 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-5715; wafrost.com), if you are seated in the dining room area, tends to be quieter. There is carpet and padding to help soak up the noise.
Axel’s (1318 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota; 651-686-4840; axelsrestaurants.com/locations/mendota) in Mendota is also great for quiet dining — in fact, when I did a decibel-level test, it was the quietest restaurant I found, even with a full dining room.
Another suggestion: Moscow on the Hill (371 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-291-1236; moscowonthehill.com), but ask to sit closer to the windows.
I would also like to point out that many places will be willing to help you find the most out-of-the-way, quiet table they have if you call them. They understand it can be hard to hear for older people!
Q. Enjoyed your article today about dumplings. Well done. Wondering if you have info on where one can dine or purchase German dumplings? I have good memories of my parents preparing two kinds of dumplings. One kind were flat dough, the circumference of a hockey puck. The other were called drop dumplings, thicker and round … no filling in either. Both were prepared with chicken in broth. Would love to experience them again. Talk about cold-weather comfort! Thank you.
A. My grandma made chicken soup with homemade drop dumplings sort of like what you’re talking about. Unfortunately, I don’t know of anywhere around here that sells either of those types of dumplings. Maybe our readers can help? Send suggestions to [email protected]
Q. We are in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and we are staying at the Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis for our 10th wedding anniversary. We plan to have our celebration dinner Friday evening and with friends Saturday. My wife is gluten-free and not the best for walking long distances. We see the hefty prices downtown, but are willing to pay if it’s worth it. Saturday would be preferably a restaurant/ brewery because we are beer snobs.
A. I’m going to recommend you spend your time in the North Loop, which would be a very short Uber ride from where you are staying. Like less than $5.
Here are some of my favorites in that neighborhood:
For a brewery, I like Freehouse (701 N. Washington Ave. #101, Minneapolis; 612-339-7011; freehousempls.com). It has a full menu, full bar, good food and reasonable prices.
For a fancy dinner, I have a few recommendations, depending on what you like:
Spoon and Stable (211 N 1st St, Minneapolis; 612-224-9850; spoonandstable.com) is cheffy, fancy and trendy, and chef Gavin Kaysen is well-known nationwide.
Bar La Grassa (800 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-3837; barlagrassa.com) has really great Italian food. Get your reservation now — they book up quickly.
Smack Shack (603 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-259-7288; smack-shack.com) is a little less formal but is known for its great seafood if that’s your thing. It also has a really fun atmosphere.
Forecast: Spotty showers and light snow
St. Louis Weather:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cool dry start this morning will turn to spotty showers this afternoon. Expect a windy and chilly day with temperatures in the 50s and gusts up to 30 mph. Tonight’s showers may also produce some light snow but no accumulations are expected.
Chilly, windy with spotty showers will continue Friday with highs only in the 40s. This weekend looks dry with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Warmer temperatures are expected early next week with some showers and storms.
