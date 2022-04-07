Connect with us

Cardinals fans travel more than 1,000 miles for home opener

Cardinals fans travel more than 1,000 miles for home opener
ST. LOUIS — Downtown St. Louis will be covered with baseball fans wearing red Thursday. Many St. Louis Cardinals fans refer to the home opener in St. Louis as an unofficial holiday.

Pre-game festivities often bring about more cheers than the game itself. Pat McGlynn, the owner of Shamrock Pub, was icing down beer Wednesday and getting ready for the influx of fans.

“With Albert Pujols back now, I think the crowds are coming,” he said.

One couple, visiting downtown St. Louis Wednesday, traveled from Long Island for the home opener. Colleen and Glenn Forbes expect Thursday’s festivities to be special.

“It’s going to be wild,” said Colleen Forbes. “It’s going to be rocking. The stadium is going to be rocking. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Jonny Fritz is one of the owners of the downtown Imo’s Pizza on S. Broadway. He said Cardinals baseball is a boost for business.

“We’re ready for fans to come down and visit us and the stadium,” said Fritz.

One downtown hotel work said reservations are at capacity where he works. Daryl Schaetty is also a big St. Louis sports fan. He said, “Opening day is the best. It’s unique, and tomorrow is going to be the best ever.”

Kyrie Irving believes he was snubbed (and maybe removed) from the NBA's top 75 list

Kyrie Irving believes he was snubbed (and maybe removed) from the NBA’s top 75 list
Kyrie Irving believes he was snubbed from the NBA’s 75th Anniversary list of the top-75 players in the league’s history.

Irving, who was recently named one of the 40 Greatest McDonald’s All-Americans of all time, said he will wait until the end of his career to make larger remarks about his omission on the league’s most illustrious list of players.

“I’m not tryna sit up here and spew out the reasons why I felt I deserved to be on the top-75,” Irving said after the Nets’ come-from-behind victory over the Knicks on Wednesday. “I think I’ll wait for that when my career is over and maybe on the 100th Anniversary, I’ll make that team. You don’t know unless they expand the group.”

Irving has a case. He is easily one of the most skilled ball-handlers in NBA history. He also hit the game-winning shot over Stephen Curry that delivered the Cleveland Cavaliers their 2016 NBA championship. And last year, he joined Kevin Durant and Steve Nash — two top-75 members — in the 50-40-90 club, shooting better than 50% from the field, 40% from three and 90% from downtown over the course of the 2020-21 season.

Irving also believes he was a late scratch from the top-75 list, but wouldn’t go into his reasoning.

“I think I’ll leave it to the conspiracy theorists,” he said. “I think I was on the list, but I guess I’m not, so hey, like I said, maybe I’ll just wait 10 years, 20 years from now, hopefully with a few championships under my belt and talking with you guys on the court after raising a few banners here in (Brooklyn).”

Irving pointed to how much he sacrificed over the course of his life to be a premier superstar guard in the best basketball league on the planet. His resume also includes seven All-Star appearances, 2012 Rookie of the Year, 2014 All-Star MVP and three All-NBA selections. He was also a member of the 2016 Team USA Olympic Men’s basketball team that won gold in Rio de Janeiro. And he was listed alongside NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal on the 40 Greatest McDonald’s All Americans list.

“I’m grateful for everybody in our basketball culture recognizing some of the greatest players to play our game,” Irving said. “And If I’m up there with some of those guys, I don’t take it for granted. It was a lot of lonely nights in the gym, a lot of sacrifices of time, being away from my family, being away from friends, not having an ideal childhood that everybody else has had so to say, being a college dropout at Duke and just not being able to live what they say is a normal life: Get a 9-5 and pour into your passion.

“So this right here is a special game and it’s rewarded a lot of people, so if I can etch my name and be up there with some of the greats, I feel like I’m leaving the legacy I want to leave. It’s just a lot of hard work that goes into it so I’m grateful for it.”

Yet Irving knows the work is not done. He is a one-time NBA champion on a LeBron James-led team. He doesn’t have any scoring titles, has not won league MVP, has never been named First Team All-NBA and has had drama follow him since requesting a trade from Cleveland years ago. This season, he did not make his debut until Jan. 5 because of his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Irving feels snubbed from the top-75 list, but 25 years from now, if there’s a top-100 list, he believes he’ll be a shoo-in — provided he sticks to his own plan of winning championships here in Brooklyn.

“It’s not necessarily about proving to somebody why I deserve to be on that list,” he said. “I know that I have a lot more work to do in this league, and I just want to leave it there, so just let my game speak for itself. I love being skilled, but by the time I leave and retire, I want to be known as a winner. A championship winner. (I) wanna have a few of those things and do it with a great group of guys and a great organization that believes in me, and the rest of it can be written by itself.”

St. Charles County struggling to spend millions in pandemic funds

St. Charles County struggling to spend millions in pandemic funds
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County has been awarded $78 million under the American Rescue Plan Act. It received half of it, $39 million, last summer and will get the remanding funds this July.

So far, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann hasn’t spent any of the money. Ehlmann said the feds didn’t send the final rules on how to spend the money until this past January. He said he didn’t want to risk having to give the money back.

He did say it’s a challenge spending an unexpected $78 million. He said the county got too much money. He said instead of just doling out a check, the feds should have just reimbursed cities for their expenses.

Ehlmann said it could have been handled the same way as they do for floods and tornado reimbursements. In the case of the pandemic, he believes Congress spent too much money.

Track talk: elite Florida Relays marks; Ernest McPherson meet at Seminole

Track talk: elite Florida Relays marks; Ernest McPherson meet at Seminole
Montverde Academy junior Zyaire Nuriddin ran the nation’s fastest 400-meter dash time for the season, 45.78 seconds, in last weekend’s Florida Relays track and field festival at the University of Florida.

And two other Orlando area runners who were chasing him also set school records.

Boone junior football/track standout Aidan Mizell placed second with a time of 46.99. DeLand senior, the state leader in the 100, crossed the line at 47.82 for fourth.

Mizell’s time is sixth on the national list according to MileSplit.com.

“When you go against great competition you also play better,” said Mizell, who crushed his 2021 best of 48.55, which was good for a fifth-place finish in the Class 4A state meet.

Williams’ previous 400 best was 48.67 from a year ago.

Nuriddin, who was the Delaware track athlete of the year last season, ran the sixth fastest quarter mile in Florida high school history.

Hagerty’s distance duo of juniors Miguel Pantojas and Brayden Seymour shined again at UF.

Pantojas smashed his own school record with a winning 1:52.71 time.

Seymour ran a state-leading 1,600 time of 4:13.62 to win that event. He is flying with coach Jay Getty to California to run the mile in the prestigious Arcadia Invitational this weekend.

Jones senior Lorenzo Laurenzano (1:53.05) set a school record 1:53.05 and Apopka junior Noah Musselwhite ran 1:53.95 as both finished in the top six in the fast 800.

McPherson meet at Seminole

The inaugural Ernest McPherson Invitational will be contested at Seminole High School’s new rubberized track on Friday.

McPherson retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year after serving Sanford for over 50 years as a coach at Crooms and then Seminole. He was head football coach for Seminole in the 1990s, also coached basketball and baseball, and was an assistant to ‘Noles track and field coach Ken Brauman for more than 20 years.

The long-awaited installation of the new track gave Brauman’s tradition-rich program the opportunity to host meets for the first time in more than 15 years. Seminole will also host the Seminole Athletic Conference meet next Wednesday.

The McPherson meet starts with field events at 4 p.m., leading to the 4×800 races at 5 and running finals at 6:30.

DeLand’s Williams is expected to run the 200 and 400 in a field that includes Seminole speedster Amari Turner.

Winter Springs senior Caroline Wells, the state record holder in the 3,200 and 5K on the track and in cross country, is set to run the 800 and a 4×400 relay leg. Her 800 personal best is 2:13.55.

Here is a list of the top eight area performers in every event based on the FlRunners.com database and timing services. We include schools from Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and west Volusia counties.

100 meters

10.47 Kevar Williams, DeLand

10.56 Matthew McDoom, West Orange

10.60 Amari Turner, Seminole

10.60 Valentino Rudolph, Lake Minneola

10.63 Micah Larry, Montverde

10.63 Zyaire Nuriddin, Montverde

10.64 Solomon Miller, Lake Highland Prep

10.70 Avian Edwards, DeLand

200 meters

20.88 Kevar Williams, DeLand

21.20 Zyaire Nuriddin, Montverde

21.41 Amari Turner, Seminole

21.76 Valentino Rudoph, Lake Minneola

21.80 Solomon Miller, Lake Highland Prep

21.81 Matthew McDoom, West Orange

21.84 Avian Edwards, DeLand

21.99 Donovan Horne, Apopka

400 meters

45.78 Zyaire Nuriddin, Montverde

46.99 Aidan Mizell, Boone

47.82 Kevar Williams, DeLand

48.39 Amari Turner, Seminole

49.13 Donovan Horne, Apopka

49.34 Allessandro Greco, West Orange

49.50 Tyrique Lewis, Seminole

49.56 Valentino Rudolph, Lake Minneola

800 meters

1:52.71 Miguel Pantojas, Hagerty {Florida Relays win; Jr

1:53.05 Lorenzo Laurenzano, Jones {senior; Florida Relays third

1:53.95 Noah Musselwhite, Apopka {junior; Florida Relays sixth

1:56.59 Jared Falchook, Celebration

1:57.74 Emmanuel Carrillo, Lake Minneola

1:57.91 Riley Novack, Montverde

1:58.17 Nick Carpenter, Trinity Prep

1:59.42 Zyaire Nuriddin, Montverde

1,600 meters

4:13.62 Brayden Seymour, Hagerty {junior; Florida Relays WIN

4:16.59 Miguel Pantojas, Hagerty {Florida Relays, sixth

4:17.87 Nick Carpenter, Trinity Prep

4:21.67 Noah Musselwhite, Apopka

4:29.17 Cooper James, Celebration

4:30.65 Jack DeJesus, Circle Christian

4:32.11 Jared Falchook, Celebration

4:33.74 Julian Drey Pomales, Tohopekaliga

3,200 meters

8:57.92 Nick Carpenter, Trinity Prep {senior; FSU win #1 Florida

8:59.72 Brayden Seymour, Hagerty {FSU #4 florida

9:31.58 Miguel Pantojas, Hagerty

9:32.25 Jared Falchook, Celebration

9:34.13 Jonathan Leon, Hagerty

9:37.73 Riley Novack, Montverde

9:39.80 Joel Jean, Harmony

9:43.74 Alejandro Berrio, Orlando University

110-meter high hurdles

14.99 James Turner, Winter Park

15.06 Zachary Tobe, Ocoee

15.38 Kaden Angulo, Eustis

15.38 Markel Jones, Lake Mary

15.38 Julian Elam, Windermere

15.39 Roderick Horton, Boone

15.66 Tyler Hunter, Ocoee

15.68 Syhion Washington, Dr. Phillips

300-meter intermediate hurdles

38.07 James Turner, Winter Park

38.75 Markel Jones, Lake Mary

39.75 Roderick Horton, Boone

39.94 Syhion Washington, Dr. Phillips

40.98 Cedric Johnson Jr., Lake Highland Prep

41.21 Alex Tuyo, Harmony

41.73 Zion Gunn, Winter Park

41.98 Carson McManus, Circle Christian

4×100 meter relay

41.13 Sanford Seminole {Florida Relays RU

41.94 West Orange

41.94 Wekiva

42.16 Lake Minneola

42.69 Kissimmee Osceola

42.70 Ocoee

42.77 Harmony

42.78 Edgewater

4×400 meter relay

3:17.11 Sanford Seminole

3:19.07 West Orange

3:19.98 Windermere

3:22.01 Lake Minneola

3:23.07 Apopka

3:25.59 DeLand

3:26.05 Montverde

3:26.77 Jones

4×800 meter relay

8:06.95 Hagerty

8:17.69 Lake Minneola

8:18.20 Windermere

8:22.55 University (Orlando)

8:24.40 Winter Park

8:25.39 Timber Creek

8:26.41 Celebration

8:27.07 Montverde

High jump

6-6¾ Keandre Brown, Apopka (2.0)

6-6¾ Tyshone Bolden, Lake Minneola (2.0)

6-5¾ Reggie Virgil, Mount Dora Christian (1.98)

6-3¾ Orlando Descartes, Tohopekaliga (1.3)

6-3½ Justin Wilson, Poinciana (1.92)

6-2¾ Renzo Calil, Windermere (1.9)

6-2¼ Zion Gunn, Winter Park (1.89)

6-1½ Christopher Ross, Lake Mary (1.87)

Long jump

23-7 Ryan Campbell, Timber Creek (7.19)

23-6½ Micah Larry, Montverde (7.18)

23-2¼ Michael Harris, Lake Brantley (7.07)

22-9½ Keandre Brown, Apopka (6.95)

22-8¼ Matthew McDoom, West Orange (6.92)

21-11¾ Kyeaure Magloire, Lake Minneola (6.7)

21-10½ David Dennis, Wekiva (6.67)

21-9¾ Daniel Demontagnac, Dr. Phillips (6.65)

Triple jump

47-4 Daniel Demontagnac, Dr. Phillips (14.43)

45-11½ Kyle Johnson, Montverde (14.01)

44-11¾ Kobe Diggs, Umatilla (13.71)

44-6½ Brandon Taylor, University (Orlando) (13.58)

43-11½ Keandre Brown, Apopka (13.4)

43-8 Isaiah Bryant, Mount Dora Christian (13.31)

43-3½ Jevon Andrew-Brown, Tohopekaliga (13.2)

43-2¾ Roderick Horton, Boone (13.18)

Pole vault

15-3 Alex Georgiev, Montverde (4.65)

12-9½ Luke Ellenback, Windermere (3.9)

12-7 Joseph Bongiorno, Edgewater (3.84)

12-7 Sebastian Silva, Boone (3.84)

12-5½ Paul Cota, Circle Christian (3.8)

11-11 Davy Bancey, Dr. Phillips (3.65)

11-9½ Mason Fabrizio, Harmony (3.6)

11-9½ Adam Karen, Montverde (3.6)

Shot put

54-0¾ Dylan Horne, Ocoee (16.48)

51-6 Jake Ramsey, Lake Mary (15-7)

49-7¾ Deandre Scott, Ocoee (15.13)

48-7¼ Darrius Watts, East Ridge (14.82)

47-2 Jahim Jones, Winter Park (14.38)

45-9 Chontree Weathersby, South Lake (13.95)

45-1¼ Nigel Williams, Jones (13.75)

44-3½ Casey Johnson, Cypress Creek (13.5)

Discus throw

157-0 Isaac Peters, Lake Mary (47.87)

152-7 Dylan Horne, Ocoee (46.51)

145-2 Ehigie Aliu-Otokiti, Olympia (44.27)

139-2 Jahim Jones, Winter Park (42.42)

136-11 Jayden Woodson, Master’s (41.75)

132-8 Alex Nunez, Winter Park (40.45)

131-9 Jaden Alexander, Boone (40.17)

131-0 Johnny Blastic, Boone (39.95)

Javelin throw

181-0 Noah Gammichia, Orangewood (55.17)

165-2 Eric Gilreath, Ocoee (50.36)

159-10 Sam Parker, Circle Christian (48.72)

158-4 Ahlston Ware, Ocoee (48.27)

154-3 Trevor Duncan, Lake Mary (47.02)

152-7 Orlando Descartes, Tohopekaliga (46.53)

147-10 J.J. Woodson, Master’s (45.08)

147-4 Parker Douglas, Master’s (44.92)

Girls top performers

100 meters

11.39 Micayah Holland, Montverde

12.03 Mia Dansby, Montverde

12.09 Nyla McFayden, Apopka

12.19 Miracle Johnson, Ocoee

12.22 Anaya Brown, Colonial

12.22 Alyia Green, Ocoee

12.23 Ja’Mese Heard, Jones

12.25 Javonya Valcourt, Montverde

200 meters

23.89 Micayah Holland, Montverde

24.18 Alyia Green, Ocoee

24.55 Javonya Valcourt, Montverde

24.68 Miracle Johnson, Ocoee

25.03 Nyla McFayden, Apopka

25.04 Mia Dansby, Montverde

25.21 Alivia Williams, Montverde

25.53 Treazu’re Sims, University (Orlando)

400 meters

54.30 Javonya Valcourt, Montverde

54.65 Alyia Green, Ocoee

56.42 Michelle Smith, Montverde

56.44 Alivia Williams, Montverde

57.00 Miracle Johnson, Ocoee

58.49 Abrianna Scott, Evans

58.53 Ayla Fisher, West Orange

58.8 Jasmynne Gibson, West Orange

800 meters

2:10.93 Michelle Smith, Montverde

2:13.93 Caroline Wells, Winter Springs

2:18.47 Catalina Edwards, Celebration

2:21.16 Taylor Moler, Bishop Moore

2:22.72 Jazlyn Dailey, Winter Park

2:22.98 Jasmine Little, Dr. Phillips

2:23.45 Ava Wyant, Master’s

2:23.53 Abby Misch, Olympia

1,600 meters

4:57.46 Caroline Wells, Winter Springs

5:00.94 Ava Wyant, Master’s Academy

5:04.33 Lily Henne, Lake Minneola

5:10.03 Amber Schulz, Timber Creek

5:11.57 Catalina Edwards, Celebration

5:11.79 Taylor Moler, Bishop Moore

5:11.93 Emily Knopfle, Olympia

5:18.17 Noelle Vu, Mount Dora

3,200 meters

10:10.81 Caroline Wells, Winter Springs

11:01.74 Amber Schulz, Timber Creek

11:10.55 Sarah Rudolph, Circle Christian

11:17.71 Emily Knopfle, Olympia

11:20.47 Hannah Foley, Boone

11:26.41 Morgan Cox, Trinity Prep

11:34.65 Catalina Edwards, Celebration

11:37.08 Ella Klyce, West Orange

100-meter high hurdles

14.64 Michelle Smith, Montverde

14.71 D’Asia Duncan, Geneva School

14.90 Arbriel Scott, Evans

15.05 Karis Reese, Lake Mary

15.20 Keyara Hillery, Seminole

15.27 Helena Huke, Celebration

15.45 Omaria Gordon, Wekiva

15.51 Maya Abraham, Olympia

300-meter intermediate hurdles

41.86 Michelle Smith, Montverde

44.68 Arbriel Scott, Evans

46.80 Maya Abraham, Olympia

47.03 Delicia Lawrence, Evans

47.36 Helena Huke, Celebration

48.16 Hailey Fowler, Apopka

48.30 Taylor Sapp, Lake Mary

48.32 Jamyhia Scott, Mount Dora

4×100 meter relay

46.75 Montverde

47.31 Ocoee

48.13 Seminole

48.60 Apopka

48.87 Evans

48.88 Kissimmee Osceola

49.26 West Orange

49.29 Jones

4×400 meter relay

3:52.12 Montverde

3:52.42 Ocoee

3:59.92 Evans

4:01.40 West Orange

4:04.82 Apopka

4:09.79 Osceola

4:10.24 Winter Park

4:12.26 Jones

4×800 meter relay

9:53.70 Winter Springs

9:54.16 Evans

10:05.23 West Orange

10:07.20 Circle Christian

10:15.86 Harmony

10:17.00 Mount Dora

10:22.47 Master’s Academy

10:22.87 Dr. Phillips

High jump

5-7 Amaya Bien-Aime, Edgewater (1.7)

5-3¾ Drea Thompson, Harmony (1.62)

5-3¾ Amarianna Lofton, Ocoee (1.62)

5-2¾ Hallie Vickers, Harmony (1.6)

5-1¾ Emma Harris, Windermere (1.57)

5-1¾ Sadie Davis, Mount Dora (1.57)

5-1¾ Zofie Rozankova, Master’s (1.57)

5-1 Karis Reese, Lake Mary (1.55)

5-1 Shaunece Miller, Montverde (1.55)

Long jump

18-6½ Omario Gordon, Wekiva (5.65)

17-9¾ Makala Davis, Ocoee (5.43)

17-6½ Sidney Allen, Seminole (5.35)

17-6 Treazu’re Sims, Orlando University (5.34)

17-2½ Shamia Allen, DeLand (5.25)

17-1½ Janyia Key, South Lake (5.22)

17-0¼ Victoria Hill, Trinity Prep (5.19)

17-0¼ Emma Harris, Windermere (5.19)

Triple jump

37-11 Makala Davis, Ocoee (11.56)

37-2¼ Taylor Sapp, Lake Mary (11.33)

36-3 Treazu’re Sims, Orlando University (11.05)

35-8¼ Jasmyne Wright, Ocoee (10.88)

35-4¼ Destiny Caldwell, Ocoee (10.78)

35-4 Victoria Hill, Trinity Prep (10.77)

35-4 Sidney Allen, Seminole (10.77)

35-0¾ Oluwadara Soremi, Seminole (10.69)

Pole vault

11-4½ Paris Bamberg, Winter Park (3.47)

11-0¼ Ashley Conklin, Montverde (3.36)

10-11¾ Elizabeth Hernstrom, Harmony (3.35)

10-5¾ Isabella Kirst, Montverde (3.2)

10-2¾ Paris Bamberg, Winter Park (3.12)

9-10 Bristol Smith, Lake Mary (3.0)

9-8 Cadence Sorensen, Lake Highland Prep (2.95)

9-0¼ Resa Akers, Boone (2.75)

Shot put

43-6 Leilany Laureano, Ocoee (13.26)

38-11½ Sarai Simpson, Seminole (11.88)

37-0¾ Zaire Williams, Lake Minneola (11.3)

35-11¾ Kiana Scott, Oviedo (10.97)

34-9½ Sarah Strange, Boone (10.61)

34-3½ U’nitee Brown, Winter Springs (10.45)

33-7¾ Maisey Anderson, Mount Dora Christian (10.26)

33-6¾ Fabiandra Foga, Apopka (10.23)

Discus throw

131-9 Leilany Laureano, Ocoee (40.17)

124-6 Sarah Strange, Boone (37.95)

98-5 Jaedyn Smith, Tavares (30.00)

98-1 Kiana Scott, Oviedo (29.92)

96-5 Emily Lamb, DeLand (29.39)

93-8 Paige Alise, Gateway (28.57)

93-6 Fabiandra Foga, Apopka (28.52)

93-4 Alex Rubin, Trinity Prep (28.45)

Javelin throw

117-7 Thora Gaston, Harmony (35.83)

112-7 Casey O’Neil, Timber Creek (34.34)

111-10 Olivia Giffing, Tavares (34.11)

111-6 Katelyn Pyka, Dr. Phillips (34.01)

107-9 Haiven Dryuden, Boone (32.85)

106-5 Emily Lamb, DeLand (32.44)

104-7 Carly Lamorte, Bishop Moore (31.88)

99-2 Haiven Dryden, Boone (30.23)

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].

