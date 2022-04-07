News
Clayton woman says check stolen out of USPS dropbox and altered
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Hesterbergs dropped their check off to pay a mail in the USPS box outside the Clayton Post Office, just like usual. But this time, their check never made it to the company to pay their bill.
After receiving a letter from the company saying they never received their payment, they went back and double-checked their check stub, which showed they wrote it.
“We received notification that one of our checks did not make it there, so we put a stop on the check,” Carolyn Hesterberg said.
But it was too late. Hesterberg said they contacted the bank and got a copy of the electronically deposited check, which has been electronically altered.
“They altered it from 50 something dollars to $2,000, and they electronically cashed it, and they got the money,” she said.
Whoever did this, got the money and the Hesterbergs had $2,000 taken out of their account. Someone allegedly took the check out of the blue mail drop box and changed not only the money amount but the date and the memo too.
The Hesterbergs filed a police report with Clayton Police Department, which said it has taken several reports involving stolen and altered checks recently.
Carolyn said she told a friend what happened, and learned she wasn’t alone. A friend informed her this just happened to her, and a $16 check tried to get cashed for $16,000. Luckily, they caught it before the money was taken.
A spokesperson for USPS said they can’t comment on any ongoing investigation but urged anyone impacted to file a report. “Any complaints of alleged mail theft should be reported to Postal Inspectors and the Clayton Police Department. The number for the Postal Inspectors is 877-876-2455, Option 3.
If any residents feel a collection box in their community has been compromised, we ask they report that as well. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, they should deposit their outgoing mail inside their local post office,” the USPS spokesperson said in a statement.
News
US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines
By MATTHEW PERRONE
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. health officials are beginning to grapple with how to keep the vaccines updated to best protect Americans from the ever-changing coronavirus.
On Wednesday, a panel of vaccine advisers to the Food and Drug Administration spent hours debating key questions for revamping the shots and conducting future booster campaigns. They didn’t reach any firm conclusions.
The questions facing the experts included: How often to update the vaccines against new strains, how effective they should be to warrant approval and whether updates should be coordinated with global health authorities.
Last week, the FDA authorized a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for anyone 50 or older and for some younger people with severely weakened immune systems. It’s an effort to get ahead of another possible surge.
But the FDA’s vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks acknowledged at the meeting “we simply can’t be boosting people as frequently as we are.” He called the latest booster update a “stopgap” measure to protect vulnerable Americans while regulators decide whether and how to tweak the current vaccines.
Marks cautioned that waning vaccine protection, new variants and colder weather in the fall could raise the risk of more surges.
“Our goal here is to stay ahead of future variants and outbreaks and ensure we do our best to reduce the toll of disease and death due to COVID-19,” said Marks, adding that he expects more meetings of the vaccine panel in coming months.
Some of the key questions the panel discussed:
HOW SHOULD THE U.S. DECIDE WHEN TO LAUNCH FUTURE ROUNDS OF BOOSTER SHOTS?
One area where experts appeared to agree is that vaccines should be judged on their ability to prevent severe disease that leads to hospitalization and death.
“We need to focus on the worst case, which is severe disease, and we need to change strains when we’re losing that battle,” said Dr. Mark Sawyer of the University of California, San Diego.
By that measure, the current vaccines have held up remarkably well.
During the last omicron-driven surge, two vaccine doses were nearly 80% effective against needing a breathing machine or death — and a booster pushed that protection to 94%, federal scientists recently reported.
But only about half of Americans eligible for a third shot have gotten one. And many experts said it was unsustainable to continue asking Americans to get boosted every few months.
A panelist from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested that the 80% protection from severe disease could become the standard for evaluating the vaccines.
“I think we may have to accept that level of protection and then use other alternative ways to protect individuals with therapeutics and other measures,” said Dr. Amanda Cohn, CDC’s chief medical officer.
Presentations at the meeting by government health officials and independent researchers underscored the challenges of predicting when the next major COVID-19 variant might appear.
Trevor Bedford, a disease modeler with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said a major new strain like omicron could emerge anywhere from every 1.5 years to once a decade, based on currently available data. Given that unpredictability, researchers will need methods to quickly determine whether current vaccines work against emerging variants.
WHAT’S THE PROCESS FOR UPDATING VACCINES TO ADDRESS NEW VARIANTS?
All three COVID-19 vaccines now used in the U.S. are based on the original coronavirus version that emerged in late 2019. Updating the vaccines will be a complex task, likely requiring coordination between the FDA, manufacturers and global health authorities.
To speed the vaccines to market, the FDA relied on research shortcuts to judge effectiveness, mainly looking at their early impact on the immune system’s antibody levels. A number of panelists said Wednesday they wanted more rigorous data from studies that track patients over time to see who gets sick or dies.
But that approach would likely be too time consuming.
“We’re looking at a conundrum here in that it’s going to be hard to generate all the data we want in short order when a new variant emerges,” said Dr. Ofer Levy of Harvard Medical School.
A representative for the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority laid out the narrow window that manufacturers could face to reformulate, study and mass produce an updated vaccine by September.
“If you’re not on your way to a clinical trial by the beginning of May, I think it’s going to be very difficult to have enough product across manufacturers to meet demand,” said Robert Johnson, deputy assistant secretary of BARDA.
The process for updating annual flu vaccines offers one possible model, as laid out by a representative from the World Health Organization.
Twice a year, WHO experts recommend updates to flu vaccines to target emerging strains. The FDA then brings those recommendations to its own vaccine panel, which votes on whether they make sense for the U.S., setting the stage for manufacturers to tweak their shots and begin mass production.
But COVID-19 hasn’t yet fallen into a predictable pattern like the flu. And as the coronavirus evolves, different strains may become dominant in different regions of the world.
Several experts said they would need more meetings with more data and proposals from the FDA to decide on a strategy.
“We’ve never been here before. We’re all working together to do the best we can and it’s very complex,” said Oveta Fuller of the University of Michigan’s Medical School.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
TikTok’s Addictive Algorithm May Be Powered by Content Scraped From Its Rivals
TikTok’s parent company ByteDance allegedly scraped content from competitors Instagram and Snapchat and posted it from fake accounts to Flipagram, another site it owned. That stolen content may have seeded the algorithm that makes recommendations to TikTok’s users, the special sauce that has powered the platform to more than 1 billion monthly users.
Some of the fake accounts were used to understand what content was popular among U.S. users and drive engagement with ByteDance’s platforms, former employees of ByteDance told BuzzFeed News in an article published April 4. TikTok’s ForYou page (FYP) which is also used by its Chinese equivalent Douyin, is known for its addictive qualities that draw users in and makes it feel like the app is reading their minds. TikTok’s algorithm has received criticism for promoting content related to drugs and sex to minors, which was detailed in a September Wall Street Journal investigation.
“TikTok’s FYP algorithm has become famous for its incredible ability to learn the interests of users in a very short period of time. It would have taken a lot of data and refinement to achieve this,” social media consultant Matt Navarra said. “Scraping of content could be one way to speed up this process.”
ByteDance spokesperson Jennifer Banks told BuzzFeed Flipagram no longer operates and is not “connected to any current ByteDance products.”
“One of the challenges for any new social media platform is providing users with an endless stream of engaging and relevant content,” Navarra said. “A new platform will initially only have a small number of users creating content or engaging with existing content on the platform. Scraping popular videos from rival platforms could have given Flipagram a source of tried and tested content to keep its own users engaged.”
Correction: An earlier version of this article said Flipagram was an earlier version of TikTok. That is incorrect; they are separate apps.
News
St. Louis County voters ban Sam Page from having a side job
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County voters have spoken and St. Louis County Executive, Sam Page, has gotten the message, though he is avoiding speaking the words in public.
He has apparently quit his part-time job as anesthesiologist one day after voters approved an update to the County Charter’s ban on the practice.
Page gave his first-ever State of the County speech Wednesday morning. In the close to 30-minute speech, he did not address the landmark election result from about 12 hours earlier.
“I can declare that the state of our county is strong,” Page told a supportive, invitation-only crowd at UMSL.
He left right after the speech, steering clear of reporters. A spokesman said he was spending time with his family.
More than 61% of St. Louis County voters supported Prop B, a ban on part-time jobs for the St. Louis County Executive, whose salary is $140,000. Fewer than 40% voted to allow part-time work for the County Executive.
Page has been locked in a court battle with St. Louis County Council members over releasing his employment records as a part-time anesthesiologist with Western Anesthesiologist Associates for Mercy Hospitals.
Prop B adds specific language to the County Charter’s ban on secondary employment for the County Executive, saying the County Executive “shall hold no other employment” while in office and that a violation “shall cause the County Executive to forfeit the office.”
Both Republicans and Democrats in the audience for his State of the County speech called on Page to publicly clear the air. Page supported extended restaurant closures and mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic while he continued to work his two jobs.
“When people are losing their jobs, their restaurants are being closed, all of the sports are shutdown, he’s still running off to Mercy Hospital, working at the hospital,” said Republican County Councilman, Tim Fitch.
“I think the citizens of St. Louis County made it extremely clear,” said County Council Chairwoman, Rita Heard Days, a Democrat. “The numbers are overwhelmingly in favor of the fact that they want the County Executive to be the County Executive and that’s it.”
“He should take that as a wake-up to start listening to the voters and do what they’re asking him to do. He’s doing neither right now. I think that’s why the County is struggling,” said Democrat, Jane Dueker, who’s running against Page in the upcoming August primary. “He did not answer their call last night. It’s a ‘yes or no’ question, County Executive Page: are you going to quit your job yes or no?”
“I think he should make a statement to the media and the people of St. Louis County,” said Republican County Councilman, Mark Harder. “He will be a full-time County Executive or he needs to make a statement that he’s going to be a full-time anesthesiologist at Mercy Hospital. That statement needs to be made here, real soon.”
About an hour after the speech, his spokesman released a one-sentence statement saying,” Dr. Page will abide by the charter as amended by the voters Tuesday.”
Mercy Hospital still lists Page as an employee, but he has reportedly resigned from the part-time post.
Clayton woman says check stolen out of USPS dropbox and altered
How to Make Money With Google AdSense and Flood Your Bank Account With Instant Cash
US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines
TikTok’s Addictive Algorithm May Be Powered by Content Scraped From Its Rivals
St. Louis County voters ban Sam Page from having a side job
The Psychology of Banking
Knicks blow 21-point lead in loss; Nets still control play-in destiny
James Corden, Nicki Minaj back with ‘Carpool Karaoke’ after 2-year pause: ‘It was so joyous’
4 Main Considerations For Purchasing Smaller, Investment Real Estate!
Amazon Is Preparing for a Looming Rocket Shortage Due to the Russia-Ukraine War
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Real Truth about Pam Hupp: 3 deaths, 2 questionable investigations, 1 woman at the center
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News4 weeks ago
The Real Truth about Pam Hupp: 3 deaths, 2 questionable investigations, 1 woman at the center
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders