Data Science and Its Wide Range of Applications

Companies and Organizations have become wise and intelligent enough to sell and push products on the basis of the customer’s interest and purchasing power by using this field called Data Science. These applications mentioned below shows how they have managed to win our minds and hearts.

1. SPEECH RECOGNITION:

For Speech recognition, products like Cortana, Google Voice, Alexa, Siri etc. are the perfect examples. If one gets bored to type a text or is not in a position to type, then this application comes in handy. You just need to speak and it will automatically be converted to text. Thus making life much easier!

2. INTERNET SEARCH:

We use Google more than we use our handbooks, Right? Google or be it any other search engines like ASK, Bing, Yahoo and so on has made our life easy peasy. Would it be possible for these search engines to exist if Data Science did not? The answer is simply NO. It’s the algorithms of Data Science that convey the well matched and best result of our search query in a few seconds. Every day, Google processes greater than 20 petabytes of data. It’s Data Science that has made Google what it is today.

3. GAMING:

Machine Learning algorithms are used in games to auto upgrade when the player reaches the next or higher level. By utilizing data science, EA Sports, Nintendo, Sony, Activision-Blizzard, Zynga have guided gaming events to the next or higher level. When it comes to motion gaming, the player’s opponent, that is, the computer, examines the player’s previous moves and shapes up the game accordingly.

4. FRAUD AND DETECTION:

Finance had been the earliest Data Science applications. Losses and Bad debts every year had made companies fed up. While conforming loans a fair amount, data was collected at the beginning of paperwork. Then Data Scientist was brought to save them from losses. Now the banks have learnt to conquer and divide data by viewing customers profile, expenditures in the past and other important variables to examine the probability of default and risk. It was also helpful to them when their banking products were pushed depending on the purchasing power of customers.

5. IMAGE RECOGNITION:

When you upload an image with a group of friends or people on Facebook, you get suggestions to tag them. This feature of automatic tagging suggestion uses an algorithm on face recognition. Similarly, it is possible for you to scan the barcode in a web browser while using WhatsApp in a mobile phone. Google also provides you an option for searching pictures by uploading one. Here, image recognition is used to provide the best searched results.

6. TARGETED ADVERTISING:

Searching is not only the biggest application of machine learning and data science, the other biggest challenger is the whole digital marketing scale. Websites that contain display banners and digital billboards at airports, all of these are done using algorithms on Data Science.

7. WEBSITE RECOMMENDATIONS:

We are used to the recommendations about products that are alike when we do online shopping. They help us find identical products out of millions and billions of products available. Companies use this engine for the promotion of their products according to the user’s interest and relevant information from them. To enhance the user’s experience, Amazon, Netflix, Twitter, Google Play, LinkedIn uses this experience. On the basis of user’s previous results, the commendations are made.