Finance
Data Science and Its Wide Range of Applications
Companies and Organizations have become wise and intelligent enough to sell and push products on the basis of the customer’s interest and purchasing power by using this field called Data Science. These applications mentioned below shows how they have managed to win our minds and hearts.
1. SPEECH RECOGNITION:
For Speech recognition, products like Cortana, Google Voice, Alexa, Siri etc. are the perfect examples. If one gets bored to type a text or is not in a position to type, then this application comes in handy. You just need to speak and it will automatically be converted to text. Thus making life much easier!
2. INTERNET SEARCH:
We use Google more than we use our handbooks, Right? Google or be it any other search engines like ASK, Bing, Yahoo and so on has made our life easy peasy. Would it be possible for these search engines to exist if Data Science did not? The answer is simply NO. It’s the algorithms of Data Science that convey the well matched and best result of our search query in a few seconds. Every day, Google processes greater than 20 petabytes of data. It’s Data Science that has made Google what it is today.
3. GAMING:
Machine Learning algorithms are used in games to auto upgrade when the player reaches the next or higher level. By utilizing data science, EA Sports, Nintendo, Sony, Activision-Blizzard, Zynga have guided gaming events to the next or higher level. When it comes to motion gaming, the player’s opponent, that is, the computer, examines the player’s previous moves and shapes up the game accordingly.
4. FRAUD AND DETECTION:
Finance had been the earliest Data Science applications. Losses and Bad debts every year had made companies fed up. While conforming loans a fair amount, data was collected at the beginning of paperwork. Then Data Scientist was brought to save them from losses. Now the banks have learnt to conquer and divide data by viewing customers profile, expenditures in the past and other important variables to examine the probability of default and risk. It was also helpful to them when their banking products were pushed depending on the purchasing power of customers.
5. IMAGE RECOGNITION:
When you upload an image with a group of friends or people on Facebook, you get suggestions to tag them. This feature of automatic tagging suggestion uses an algorithm on face recognition. Similarly, it is possible for you to scan the barcode in a web browser while using WhatsApp in a mobile phone. Google also provides you an option for searching pictures by uploading one. Here, image recognition is used to provide the best searched results.
6. TARGETED ADVERTISING:
Searching is not only the biggest application of machine learning and data science, the other biggest challenger is the whole digital marketing scale. Websites that contain display banners and digital billboards at airports, all of these are done using algorithms on Data Science.
7. WEBSITE RECOMMENDATIONS:
We are used to the recommendations about products that are alike when we do online shopping. They help us find identical products out of millions and billions of products available. Companies use this engine for the promotion of their products according to the user’s interest and relevant information from them. To enhance the user’s experience, Amazon, Netflix, Twitter, Google Play, LinkedIn uses this experience. On the basis of user’s previous results, the commendations are made.
Finance
Canadian Banks – The “Big Five Banks”
The “Big Five Canadian Banks” term refers to the top five banking institutions in Canada. These banks are Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Scotiabank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Bank of Montreal. The big five Canadian banks dominate the Canadian financial markets having a combined market share of over 90%. These banks are in reality international banks with market share in USA, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. They have thousands of employees across Canada and worldwide. You might encounter the “Big Six Banks” term as well, which is the “Big Five Banks” and the National Bank of Canada, which mainly servers customers in Quebec.
RBC Financial Group or simply Royal Bank of Canada is the largest Canadian bank with headquarters in Toronto, Ontario. The bank was founded in 1864, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Royal Bank has over 70,000 employees worldwide with offices in more than 30 countries and operates 21% of all Canadian ATMs. Royal Bank common shares are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange, Swiss Electronic Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank Financial Group) is the second major Canadian bank headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The bank was founded in 1855 in Toronto. TD Bank has over 58,000 employees, serving 14 million customers worldwide. The TD bank Financial Group common shares are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Scotiabank previously known as The Bank of Nova Scotia is the Canadian bank with strongest international presence. The bank was founded in 1832 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Scotiabank does business in over 40 countries, most notably in the Caribbean, Central and Latin Americas, Mexico and Asia. Scotiabank has over 12 million customers offering personal, business and investment banking services. The bank has 57,000 employees worldwide. Scotiabank common shares trade on both Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.
The Bank of Montreal marketed as BMO Financial Group is Canada’s oldest bank, established in 1817 in Montreal, Quebec. The bank has 35,000 employees and provides a wide range of financial services to its customers in Canada and USA. BMO is listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.
CIBC (Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce) was founded in 1867 in Toronto, Ontario. The bank has its headquarters in Toronto, and has over 37,000 employees worldwide, providing a wide range of financial services to over 11 million clients. CIBC is the smallest of the “Big Five” Canadian banks. CIBC is listed on Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.
The Canadian banking system is well established and developed and Canadian banks are one of the important pillars of the Canadian economy and society. Canadian financial institutions maintain a network of over 7,500 bank branches and over 17,000 ATMs. The top five Canadian banks are all members of the Canadian Banker Association and Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Finance
4 Influencer Marketing Best Practices to Reap High Returns
Influencer marketing works like a charm and the whole world vouches for it. But without a solid marketing strategy, even the best influencer marketing software fails to yield high returns. You need to have an insight into the best practices to shoot two birds with one stone. Whether it’s about choosing the right influencer or delivering user-centric content, everything has to be done with perfection.
Check out a few best practices for influencer marketing to help you earn high return on investments that involve:
1. Use Top and Micro-Influencers
Most brands prefer top influencers over micro-influencers. This is where they miss out on a big chunk of return on investments. Several studies have suggested that micro-influencers engage audiences better than top influencers.
In other words, they actively contribute to your campaign’s performance while costing you a fraction of the price. You shouldn’t completely ignore them. Using a mix of top bloggers and micro-influencers for your marketing campaign is the best practice that yields great results.
2. Produce User-Centric Content
Generating any content in haste often backfires. To make your investment count, learn about the content that your audiences usually interact with. Spend quite a time figuring out the nature of the content they appreciate. Keep it authentic and engaging to get their attention. Create user-centric content that softly encourages your prospects to engage with you. It’s the best practice for driving more profits on your way.
3. Give Them Full Control Over Creative Content
Though you know your brand better than influencers, still, it’s not a good idea to put a tab on your influencer’s creativity. If you are indulged in it, then you are doing nothing but hurting your foot. It’s because the influencers know the type of content your audiences like to see online. You should set them free to create content they want. It’s the best marketing practice if you want to experience high returns on investments without any hit and trial.
4. Evaluate Your Performance Metrics
Tracking your campaign’s performance is as important as setting it up. Probably, it is the best practice around to evaluate the return on investments of your influencer-focused marketing campaign. You just have to provide the tracking codes to your influencers to effectively track every performance metric without losing sight. This way you would be able to analyze if you are really getting returns on investments that you had planned at the start of the campaign.
Conclusion
Influencer-based marketing works only for those brands that follow the best practices. If your influencer marketing campaigns aren’t yielding the results you expect, then it’s time to revamp your strategy. Without sticking to the best practices, even the best influencer marketing software doesn’t offer the return on investments. If you want to get most returns with minimal efforts, it’s crucial to follow the industry’s best practices and the prominent ones have been mentioned here for you.
Finance
Forex Pivot Point Calculator- How To Make Your Own Or Download Free
A pivot point calculator is used on a daily basis by many successful traders to pinpoint key support and resistance levels where they can expect price to react.
You can download a free pivot point calculator from some web sites on the net by doing a simple search in your favorite search engine.
However, I like to use a pivot point calculator I can customize according to the exact currency pairs I like trading. Also I like to have additional pivot levels marked for reference.
A Microsoft Excel spreadsheet lends itself very easily to creating your own pivot point calculator. (Or if you wish you can download a free copy of the one I use listed in the resource box below).
The Formula
The formula for creating pivot points is based on 4 figures you need to obtain from your Forex charting software. You just need these values which can be obtained by looking at yesterday’s candle on a daily chart:
- High
- Low
- Open
- Close
The key figure in your pivot point calculator is the central pivot point. This value is obtained by adding the High, Low and Close figures together and dividing the total by 3. That’s it! You now have your central pivot point.
This pivot point now gives you the basis for calculating the other levels such as R1, R2, S1, and S2.
As the distance between these levels can sometimes be quite significant, many traders also put mid-levels on their charts and refer to them as M1, M2, M3, and M4. They are positioned as follows:
- M1 – Between S1 and S2
- M2 – Between S2 and the Central Pivot Point
- M3 – Between the Central Pivot Point and R1
- M4 – Between R1 and R2
The formulas for the other levels are:
S1: (Central Pivot Point x 2) minus the High
S2: Central Pivot Point minus (R1 minus S1)
R1: (Central Pivot Point x 2) minus the Low
R2: (Central Pivot Point minus S1) plus R1
Once these levels are calculated it is then easy to put the M levels in your pivot point calculator.
M1: S1 minus S2 divided by 2
M2: Central Pivot Point minus S1 divided by 2
M3: R1 minus Central Pivot Point divided by 2
M4: R2 minus R1 divided by 2
In the resource box below is a link to a spreadsheet that is setup for the six major currency pairs. I use this pivot point calculator as part of my preparation for each day’s trading session.
I simply call up my daily chart, hover my mouse over yesterday’s candle which gives me automatically a popup window showing the High, Low, Close and Open values.
I then just type them in to the appropriate cells on the spreadsheet and all the pivot points are automatically calculated for me.
After this I insert horizontal lines to mark the main pivot levels on the 15 minute chart. This enables you to see the general area of price activity for the day.
Sometimes price will go way beyond the average range for the day and exceed R2 or S2. On the spreadsheet referenced below, additional pivot levels are calculated to give some guidance for such trading days.
Pivot points are one of the key tools traders use to determine where price is likely to go and where it is likely to stall. Either use the formulas above to create your own pivot point calculator or use the free download below.
Data Science and Its Wide Range of Applications
This Bitcoin Indicator Suggests A 65% BTC Price Hike, Will It Deliver?
Canadian Banks – The “Big Five Banks”
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 6th April 2022
‘Sopranos,’ ‘Damn Yankees’ actress and Tony winner, Rae Allen, dead at 95
Former college football player arrested for murdering Portland State University student
4 Influencer Marketing Best Practices to Reap High Returns
MasterCard To Incubate NFT-Focused Startup bitsCrunch Via Its “Start Path” Startup Engagement Program
Ashanti on her Murder Inc. days: ‘We were producing crack in hit records’
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼