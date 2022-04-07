Finance
Debt-Proof Your Christmas by Mary Hunt – Personal Finance Book Review
Late Thanksgiving Day recently joined Black Friday and Cyber Monday as part of the early buying frenzy for the holidays. As November dawns, holiday advertising is already appearing online, on television, and in print.
Before getting caught up in the commercialism of the season, take time to remember the true meaning of the holidays. They represent a time for rest, reflection, and joy.
Personal Finance author, Mary Hunt offers, an excellent balance between meaning and merchandise in her book, “Debt-Proof Your Christmas,” developed out of her own story of incurring holiday shopping debt more than 20 years ago.
Hunt acknowledges that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to celebrating the holidays, as she shows readers how to have an all-cash Christmas and avoid the bills that soon follow in January. Gift giving, holiday entertaining, and dressing the house are among the many topics she covers.
It’s imperative that you prepare and plan for the holidays to avoid accumulating seasonal debt. The best separator to deter becoming emotionally overdrawn into the holidays is time. “While you are not involved emotionally is the time you can think the most rationally.”
Hunt’s noteworthy holiday-celebrating thoughts include:
Attitude. “How you celebrate and how you pay for Christmas holidays are completely in your control if you make that choice,” Hunt says.
Courage. You may be single, a childless couple, or financially challenged, and part of a large family, expected to buy gifts for every relative. The solution is to develop courage to give as you want, not out of guilt or expectation. Spend what you can on what you desire, not what others say you must. Get creative with gift giving.
Cash in envelopes. Set an amount you’ll spend on each gift recipient, and place that cash in an envelope. When the money’s gone it’s gone and so is gift buying for that person.
Use cash and you’ll be a more disciplined shopper, compelled to find the best bargains.
Gift cards. The surge in gift card giving in recent years prompts Hunt to emphasize that they’re not the same as cash, but instead, specific store credit subject to that store’s rules and policies. Hunt’s gift-card giving advice includes:
- Give a gift card when it tops the recipient’s wish list, not out of your own convenience.
- Realize that many gift cards start losing value as soon as six months after activation.
- Avoid giving gift cards to children, because they’re too abstract. Give cash instead.
Outlet stores. Outlets have morphed into their own kind of commercial experience, requiring savvy shopping. Hunt’s outlet shopping tips include:
- Wait for the big sales. Outlets follow the same schedule as regular stores, with the best bargains around major holidays.
- Ask sales associates if the merchandise is first quality, name brand, or lower quality made specifically for the outlet.
- Inquire about out-of- season merchandise housed in the back of the store available for rock-bottom prices.
Family traditions. Traditions give families assurance that even in uncertain times, amidst a changing world, there are some things they can count on to stay the same.
One suggested tradition is to collect twenty-four books that align with your family’s values and beliefs for the holidays. Wrap the books, and beginning December 1, let your children select and open one book before bedtime and then read it together.
Hunt polled readers for their favorite holiday books (Christmas and Hanukkah) and lists the most popular twenty-four titles.
Readers of Hunt’s website share their inspiring stories of how they personalized their holiday celebrations.
One family started a memories box, encouraging members to contribute thoughts about the past year, and hopes for the future during the holidays. Each Christmas Eve relatives open the box and reflect upon their previous entries.
Debt-Proof Your Christmas features a treasure chest of holiday-enhancing websites, including an organization that distributes gifts to children in desperate situations around the world, and a no-frills site allowing you to bid on unclaimed items in the stolen property rooms of police stations.
Hunt advises on holiday tipping and charitable contributions. “The most reputable charities spend no more for administrative costs than twenty-five cents from each dollar donated.”
If you’re inspired by affirmations, Hunt offers nine to help you avoid holiday debt, including, “I will keep an eye on December 26, when I intend to wake up knowing Christmas is paid in full.”
Debt-Proof Your Christmas will reign as your year-round reference to achieve a meaningful, debt-free holiday season. Discover Hunt’s tips now to jumpstart your ability to experience an all-cash Christmas this year.
To organize your Christmas and simplify your holidays, visit Organized Christmas.
Finance
Basic Facts About Personal Loans
Personal loans are typically general purpose loans that can be borrowed from a bank or financial institution. As the term indicates, the loan amount can be used at the borrower’s discretion for ‘personal’ use such as meeting an unexpected expenditure like hospital expenses, home improvement or repairs, consolidating debt etc. or even for expenses such as educational or going on a holiday. However besides the fact that these are quite difficult to obtain without meeting pre-requisite qualifications, there are some other important factors to know about personal loans.
1. They are unsecured – which means that the borrower is not required to put up an asset as collateral upfront to receive the loan. This is one of many reasons why a personal loan is difficult to obtain because the lender cannot automatically lay claim to property or any other asset in case of default by the borrower. However, a lender can take other action like filing a lawsuit or hiring a collection agency which in many cases uses intimidating tactics like constant harassment although these are strictly illegal.
2. Loan amounts are fixed – personal loans are fixed amounts based on the lender’s income, borrowing history and credit rating. Some banks however have pre-fixed amounts as personal loans.
3. Interest rates are fixed – the interest rates do not change for the duration of the loan. However, like the pre-fixed loan amounts, interest rates are based largely on credit rating. So, the better the rating the lower the interest rate. Some loans have variable interest rates, which can be a drawback factor as payments can likely fluctuate with changes in interest rates making it difficult to manage payouts.
4. Repayment periods are fixed – personal loan repayments are scheduled over fixed periods ranging from as little as 6 to 12 months for smaller amounts and as long as 5 to 10 years for larger amounts. While this may mean smaller monthly payouts, longer repayment periods automatically mean that interest payouts are more when compared to shorter loan repayment periods. In some cases, foreclosure of loans comes with a pre-payment penalty fee.
5. Affects credit scores – lenders report loan account details to credit bureaus that monitor credit ratings. In case of default on monthly payments, credit ratings can be affected reducing the chances of obtaining future loans or applying for credit cards etc.
6. Beware of lenders who approve loans even with a bad credit history – many such instances have proven to be scams where people with a bad credit history are persuaded to pay upfront commissions through wire transfer or cash deposit to secure the loan and who are left with nothing in return.
Finance
Score a Touchdown and Win the Game With New Football Finance Book
What do you think would happen if most people spent as much time planning their retirement and investments each year as they spend watching football? I suspect we would all have a lot more money, be better prepared for retirement, and maybe even be able to afford tickets to the Super Bowl every year.
Steve Roberts, with nearly twenty years of experience in the financial industry, knows that most people – including himself – would rather play or watch football than the stock market. After all, Steve himself was a three – sport letterman in high school, lettering in football, basketball, and baseball. He was a member of Ricks Junior College football team, and today he coaches youth football. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t value financial planning and realize its importance. What it does mean is he had the brilliant idea to write a book about financial planning using football metaphors to make the topic not only more interesting but easier to understand for his many readers.
Steve breaks down his new book, “Football Financial Planning,” into three sections: Defense; Offense; and Coaches, Special Teams, and Systems. Then in each section, he discusses a valuable asset for your retirement or investing portfolio, and he compares that investment to a player in football. For example, he compares auto insurance to a defensive tackle and universal life insurance to an outside linebacker – these are players on your defense because you need them to protect your assets. Players on your offense include the center (your checking account), a right tackle (fixed annuity), and a tight end (bonds). Steve realizes that you may not always need every player on your team, but he walks you through the benefits as well as disadvantages of each player so you can decide whom you do want on your team and how you can use those players to create the best possible game plan for yourself.
I’ve read several financial planning books in the past, and they all are helpful in various ways. What makes Football Financial Planning stand out is not only that the football metaphor is fun, but that the way Steve breaks down the team makes each player or financial tool very easy to understand; because each player/investment product is a chapter by itself, the book is also accessible for referring back to and finding specific items later.
Steve makes the discussion easy to follow, and he really made me think about the different financial options out there and why certain ones would be great assets to have on my team while others would not. In the end, he reminds us that each of us is the team owner and even the quarterback of our own team, so we have to make the decisions on the plays.
As an added bonus, Steve provides play charts for avid football fans so they can see how their financial offense or defense adds up. At the end of each chapter, he also provides a short chart or worksheet for the reader to fill out, asking questions about things such as insurance deductibles, projected cash value, or income so people can write all their information down and keep it in one easy to find and remember location, as well as evaluate the different possibilities that exist for their financial game plan.
In the end, Steve’s entire system boils down to determining what system or philosophy works best for you because no one team will work for everyone. Steve highlights this point with the following story:
“To win a game (score big in your investments), it is very important to have a system (philosophy) that matches your quarterback’s abilities and talents. One university that has produced many great college quarterbacks is Brigham Young University (BYU); however, not all of BYU’s great quarterbacks have had success in the NFL. I once heard BYU’s former coach, Lavell Edwards, say that he believes Marc Wilson, one of his great quarterbacks, would have been more successful in the NFL if he had played in a different system. The point here is you need to make sure the system and philosophy your coaches implement matches your needs and abilities. There are systems out there that others are pushing and selling that work for most people, and they may work for you, but they may not be the best fit for you. Some examples of systems that people may be pushing are to buy an outside linebacker term life insurance and invest the rest in mutual fund running backs. This person’s system may also include telling you never to buy a variable annuity. Every person’s situation is different, so everyone else’s team may look a little different than yours; the important thing is to find the system and coaches that work for you.”
Whether you love football or you just want to get clear about your financial situation and be prepared to score a touchdown to win the game when it’s time to retire, Football Financial Planning can give you the tools you need now to create the investing system that works for you. Then, when the game is over, you will have a great nest egg to last you for the rest of your life.
Finance
Financial Investment Services
Financial Services
Financial Services is a term used to refer to the services provided by the finance market. Financial Services is also the term used to describe organisations that deal with the management of money. Examples are the Banks, investment banks, insurance companies, credit card companies and stock brokerages.
It is part of financial system that provides different types of finance through various credit instruments, financial products and services.
These are the types of firms comprising the market, that provide a variety of money and investment related services. These services are the largest market resource within the world, in terms of earnings.
The challenges faced by the these Services market are forcing market participants to keep pace with technological advances, and to become more proactive and efficient while keeping in mind to reduce costs and risks.
These Services have been able to represent an increasingly significant financial driver, and a significant consumer of a wide range of business services and products. The current Fortune 500 has listed 40 commercial banking companies with revenues of almost a $341 trillion, up a modest 3% since last year.
Importance of Financial Services:-
It serves as the bridge that people need to take better control of their finances and make better investments. The financial services offered by a financial planner or a bank institution can help people manage their money much better. It offer clients the opportunity to understand their goals and better plan for them.
It is the presence of financial services that enables a country to improve its economic condition whereby there is more production in all the sectors leading to economic growth.
The benefit of economic growth is reflected on the people in the form of economic prosperity wherein the individual enjoys higher standard of living. It is here the financial services enable an individual to acquire or obtain various consumer products through hire purchase. In the process, there are a number of financial institutions which also earn profits. The presence of these financial institutions promote investment, production, saving etc.
Characteristics:-
Customer-Specific: These services are usually customer focused. The firms providing these services, study the needs of their customers in detail before deciding their financial strategy, giving due regard to costs, liquidity and maturity considerations.
Intangibility: In a highly competitive global environment brand image is very crucial. Unless the financial institutions providing financial products and services have good image, enjoying the confidence of their clients, they may not be successful.
Concomitant: Production of these services and supply of these services have to be concomitant. Both these functions i.e. production of new and innovative financial services and supplying of these services are to be performed simultaneously.
Tendency to Perish: Unlike any other service, financial services do tend to perish and hence cannot be stored. They have to be supplied as required by the customers. Hence financial institutions have to ensure a proper synchronisation of demand and supply.
People Based Services: Marketing of these services has to be people intensive and hence it’s subjected to variability of performance or quality of service.
Market Dynamics: The market dynamics depends to a great extent, on socioeconomic changes such as disposable income, standard of living and educational changes related to the various classes of customers. Therefore financial services have to be constantly redefined and refined taking into consideration the market dynamics.
Promoting investment: The presence of these services creates more demand for products and the producer, in order to meet the demand from the consumer goes for more investment.
Promoting savings: These services such as mutual funds provide ample opportunity for different types of saving. In fact, different types of investment options are made available for the convenience of pensioners as well as aged people so that they can be assured of a reasonable return on investment without much risks.
Minimizing the risks: The risks of both financial services as well as producers are minimized by the presence of insurance companies. Various types of risks are covered which not only offer protection from the fluctuating business conditions but also from risks caused by natural calamities.
Maximizing the Returns: The presence of these services enables businessmen to maximize their returns. This is possible due to the availability of credit at a reasonable rate. Producers can avail various types of credit facilities for acquiring assets. In certain cases, they can even go for leasing of certain assets of very high value.
Benefit to Government: The presence of these services enables the government to raise both short-term and long-term funds to meet both revenue and capital expenditure. Through the money market, government raises short term funds by the issue of Treasury Bills. These are purchased by commercial banks from out of their depositors’ money.
Capital Market: One of the barometers of any economy is the presence of a vibrant capital market. If there is hectic activity in the capital market, then it is an indication of the presence of a positive economic condition. These services ensure that all the companies are able to acquire adequate funds to boost production and to reap more profits eventually.
Debt-Proof Your Christmas by Mary Hunt – Personal Finance Book Review
How the Chicago Bulls match up with their 3 potential opponents in the 1st round of the playoffs
Betty White’s personal belongings going to auction
School bus crashes into tree in St. Charles County
Basic Facts About Personal Loans
New Ulm police investigator arrested amid child sexual abuse accusations
Police: Man shoots girlfriend, kills himself in south St. Louis
Score a Touchdown and Win the Game With New Football Finance Book
Nets’ resilience makes them contenders despite odds
Cardinals fans travel more than 1,000 miles for home opener
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼