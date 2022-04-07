News
Dolphins re-sign veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins
The theme of the Miami Dolphins keeping their defense together for the 2022 season continued on Thursday with the team re-signing veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins.
Jenkins is a 6-foot-3, 335-pound veteran who can play nose tackle behind starter Raekwon Davis.
In 2021, he totaled 16 tackles in seven games, two starts. He played an increased role early in the season when Davis missed three games with a knee injury, but Jenkins was also a healthy inactive for nine games later in the year and missed one on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Jenkins is on his second stint with the Dolphins, also playing all 16 games and starting five on the 2019 team, where he totaled 34 tackles and had a sack.
For his career, the Georgia alum has appeared in 100 games with 30 starts, totaling 192 tackles (104 solo), 2 1/2 sacks, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He’s also appeared in four playoff games.
Jenkins, who turns 33 in July, would currently stand as the oldest player on the Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp ahead of the season. He will be entering his 10th NFL season in 2022, also spending time with the New Orleans Saints (2013-16), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Chicago Bears (2017, 2020) and New York Giants (2018).
Through a series of re-signings this offseason, headlined by defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami’s defense that spearheaded the team’s 8-1 record in the final nine games of 2021 remains nearly entirely intact. The only exceptions, as of Thursday, are cornerback Justin Coleman, who signed with the Seahawks, defensive back Jason McCourty and linebacker Vince Biegel, both who remain free agents.
JKBOSE Declared Result For Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class) Jammu Division | Check Your Result Here
Jammu and Kashmir board of school education has declared Result for Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Jammu division
Click below link to Check your Results
JKBOSE 11th Class Result Direct Link Here
The post JKBOSE Declared Result For Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class) Jammu Division | Check Your Result Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Alopecia community comes for Ricky Gervais: ‘It’s not a disability’
Ketanji Brown Jackson poised to be confirmed to Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Senate is expected to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination Thursday, securing her place as the court’s first Black female justice.
With three Republicans supporting her in the 50-50 split Senate, Jackson is on a glide path to confirmation and on the brink of making history as the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s more than 200-year history. Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney said Monday they would vote to confirm Jackson.
Supporters cite her deep experience in her nine years on the federal bench and the chance for her to become the first former public defender on the court.
President Joe Biden has sought bipartisan backing for his pick, making repeated calls to senators and inviting Republicans to the White House.
While the vote will be far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it will still be a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal and soft on crime.
“Judge Jackson will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience and intellect, and a rigorous judicial record to the Supreme Court,” Biden tweeted Monday. “She deserves to be confirmed as the next justice.”
It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.
Jackson faced a bruising 30 hours of hearings in which Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee aggressively interrogated her sentencing record.
Republicans spent the hearings defending her record on the federal bench, including the sentences she handed down in child pornography cases, which they argued were too light. Jackson pushed back on the GOP narrative, declaring that “nothing could be further from the truth” and explaining her reasoning in detail. Democrats said she was in line with other judges in her decisions.
Jackson would be the current court’s second Black justice — Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other — and just the third in history. Jackson would replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Biden nominated Jackson in February.
The 51-year-old federal appeals court judge would join two other women, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, on the liberal side of the current 6-3 conservative court. With Justice Amy Coney Barrett sitting at the other end of the bench, four of the nine justices would be women for the first time in history.
Before the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, Jackson said her life was shaped by her parents’ experiences with racial segregation and civil rights laws that were enacted a decade before she was born.
With her parents and family sitting behind her, she told the panel that her “path was clearer” than theirs as a Black American. Jackson attended Harvard University, served as a public defender, worked at a private law firm and was appointed as a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission in addition to her nine years on the federal bench.
“I have been a judge for nearly a decade now, and I take that responsibility and my duty to be independent very seriously,” Jackson said. “I decide cases from a neutral posture. I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath.”
Once sworn in, Jackson would be the second-youngest member of the court after Barrett, 50. She would join a court on which no one is yet 75, the first time that has happened in nearly 30 years.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.
