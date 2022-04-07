Finance
Easy To Learn, Important Finance Courses
The digital age has proven useful in so many ways, from connecting us to faraway near and dear ones to enabling us to learn like we never have earlier. Online classes on personal finance are a great means to stay sharp when it comes to managing your budget and financial future, and these free, easily usable courses are a great way to begin. These courses will help you to manage your money, savings and budget. You will be able to manage debt successfully. It will help you to understand and analyze the choice of insurance products available to you today and why they are so vital. You will have a good acumen of wages, tax, and government benefits. You will learn about consumer rights as well as renting and buying accommodation. These courses will help you to plan for the future.
Personal financial management course offers broad based knowledge and detailed understanding of financial concepts and terms used in daily life for planning out personal finances. Managing your money is difficult, and enormous tuition costs make going back to school simply unrealistic. Fortunately, you don’t have to go back for a degree in personal finance, because plenty of great universities, organizations and non-profits and offer free online personal finance management courses to help you educate yourself all there is to learn about what to do with your pay.
There are many online sites with awesome lessons on everything from setting your priorities, all the way to choosing the right insurance policies and even estate planning. With glossaries and quizzes of key terms, personal financial management is a simple, easy-to-understand course that can help give you the extra boost you require when learning about your finances. The description of this course promises that by the end of the course, you will be able to set objectives, implement plan, and apply your new knowledge for the rest of your life.
Personal financial management course is aimed at improving lives through financial education and it is equipped with tools to answer any and every question you may have. It comprises things like budgeting and saving money during the vacation. There are great websites available for all those looking to streamline their budget and learn a thing or two about finance.
If you have to file for bankruptcy, you would need the debtor education and bankruptcy courses. These high-energy and motivating courses are not only fun, but also they meet all court requirements for pre-discharge debtor education in all states and territories. The latter course teaches you about the types of bankruptcy that can be filed.
A few years ago, a step was added to the bankruptcy filing process. Individuals filing for bankruptcy must take part in an approved credit counseling course before filing for bankruptcy. Also, before you get a discharge at the end of your case, another class on personal financial management must be taken. There are very limited exceptions for both requirements, however very few folks will qualify for them.
Once you have filed for bankruptcy, you are required to complete a debtor education course before you can get your discharge. In addition to the credit counseling need in bankruptcy, debtor education is required. In a nutshell, before you can file for your insolvency, you are required to complete a credit counseling course and before you can receive a discharge, you need to complete a debtor education course.
After your case is filed, you must complete the debtor education course. If you filed for straight bankruptcy, you have to finish it within 60 days of the date assigned for your meeting of creditors. In corporate bankruptcy, it must be completed before you make your last plan payment.
Similar to credit counseling, an approved agency must be used to file your certificate of completion with the court (the course can be completed in person, online or over the phone). If you fail to complete the requirement of debtor education course, the court can close your case without a release and additional fees will have to be paid in order to reopen your case to file your certificate.
The focus of debtor education course is on life post bankruptcy. It educates you on how to manage your money, use credit judiciously, and make the most of your bankruptcy discharge. The primary purpose of debtor education is to educate you on how to make sound and robust financial decisions to prevent bankruptcy in the future.
Since the debtor education course will cover money management techniques, you will still have to create a budget using your income and expenses after bankruptcy. But in contrast to credit counseling (which tries to figure out whether you need to file for bankruptcy), the focus of this course will be primarily in educating you about how to manage your money, budget and use credit wisely after a discharge in bankruptcy is received.
An Overview of The Fast Cash Personal Loans
What are they?
The lending and borrowing business has evolved into need-specific debt instruments available for various categories of expenditure e.g. car loans, student loans, mortgages etc. Personal loans has emerged as a distinct category that covers relatively less expensive ventures like family trips, renovating your home, planning your wedding or auto repairs. Personal loans are always:
- Multi-purpose small loans – lowest minimum amount available compared to other categories
- Short-term – span between one to five years
- Unsecured – do not require collateral
- Fixed rate – the amount you have to pay back per installment is pre-determined so it is easier to budget
- Easier to transact – their application form and internal processing is comparatively hassle-free
Who can apply?
Personal loans are available to all working adults with a good credit history. Before submitting your application you should be aware of your credit score and asset portfolio. Since personal loans are taken out without pledging any collateral, the lender has to safeguard their interests by charging comparatively higher markup rates than other debt instruments. However, a strong credit history and steady income stream allows you to negotiate a better deal for yourself. If you do not know your score, sign up for a credit monitoring service and cancel in the grace period once you have received the initial, charge-free result.
Why apply for them?
A huge benefit of such a loan is that it allows debt settlement. You can merge all your various credit streams into a singular payment and if you make your payments responsibly, this creates a new line in your credit report and helps you boost your credit worthiness as you pay down your loan.
Compared to other short-term lending schemes like bank overdrafts, payday loans and pawnshops, personal loans are much more secure. Especially if your credit score is not as favourable as you were expecting, a high markup personal loan is still a safer bet than no-credit-check offers which seem attractive at first but can brew a financial storm for you and cause all your assets to be repossessed.
Where can you find them?
Personal loans are available at different institutions like:
- Banks (commercial)
- Peer-to-peer lenders (for profit enterprises e.g. Prosper and Lending Club)
- Payday lenders (commercial)
- Credit unions (not for profit)
- Credit building groups (not for profit)
Depending on where you go, your chances of qualifying, markup rates and terms & regulations vary accordingly. At commercial institutions the rates are higher but easier for you to qualify. However, if you really need to sort out your financial situation, unions and credit building groups are local bodies that have a price cap on the rates they are allowed to charge and can rescue you from your credit quandaries.
November Is Financial Literacy Month
Most of us only think of literacy in relation to reading. This month is meant to bring awareness to the term Financial Literacy and what it means to everyone. It doesn’t mean understanding how to look at your bank statement, but rather looking at your entire financial plan and understanding how it fits your stage of life.
For example, when was the last time you reviewed your life insurance policies? Or perhaps you or your partner don’t have an active policy. Or do you know if you have one?
Life Insurance is not the one trick pony of the past, there are now many choices in how you structure it. From Term Life which allows you to choose the coverage period, to Whole Life which provides a lifetime of protection to Critical Illness. Unfortunately, our health is sometimes seriously affected and Critical Illness provides coverage to protect our families from the financial burden of our illness.
If you are at a point where you don’t want to think about end of life, think about beginnings. It’s time to start your own chapter in the form of home ownership. You’ve done your research, found your new haven and negotiated your mortgage. Before you sign the papers, understand how to protect your investment.
Should you decide to add children to your equation, you hope they will move onto postsecondary education. Planning early can provide the financial education they need before they incur the debt which could come with it.
Each stage of life brings an opportunity to review your current financial standing and adjust for the future. It can be hard to know all your options and sometimes even harder to see the forest for the trees when reviewing your own assets. If you’d like some help, we’re here.
Relevance of Learning Versus Relevance of Training and Development
In today’s environment, training organizations are struggling to prove their worth. They are also struggling to keep programs going on smaller budgets with smaller staffs. One way to get ahead of this fray is to know the difference between learning and training and development – and to understand the relevance of each in terms of your organization’s environment and the overall environment.
First, training managers should understand the difference between learning and “training and development”. Learning, in general, is the absorption of base knowledge about a particular subject, such as an industry. This knowledge will give an individual an understanding of the world around them and how the organization (and the individual) fit together. Training and development, on the other hand, is the act of teaching someone how to do something, such as a job, or teaching them the skills and attitudes that will have a direct impact on job performance, such as operations, human resources policies, or management and leadership. Let’s look at some examples of each before we discuss their relevance.
Learning in many organizations is no longer a formal structure. For example, workers in financial services may need to learn about the general things that move their industry, such as the Federal Reserve, the banking system, and the world of investments. But what if those workers are line associates in a bank, processing the items that come in from branches, such as deposits and checks? Do they need the general understanding of the Fed and investment banking to do their jobs properly? In general, we can probably say no. But some organizations want to provide that general knowledge to line workers so that they understand how they fit with the rest of the world. This may, in fact, assist in retention when workers understand how they can progress and what opportunities are available.
Training and development is the usual formal structure. Financial advisors must go through mandatory training for licensing and certification. They must also go through company-specific training on the computer system, customer management, and customer handling. Does the financial advisor need to go through a learning process about the bank’s item processing? Again, we can probably say no. If the advisor gets the requisite licenses and can prove that they understand how to service their customers within the law and within an ethical scope, then their training is effective.
But what is the relevance of each type of intervention in today’s environment? It can be argued that “learning” is now best left to on-the-job or self-discovery. The bank’s item processors may have an interest in how the system works and may find, on their own, the Federal Reserve’s website to explain the “how”. On the other hand, a financial advisor may already have an understanding of that system, and, if not, he or she may be compelled to find out about on an individual basis. With tight budgets and small staffs, organizations are being forced to “weed out” learning and stick to training and development, that is, those programs that can have a direct impact on job performance and the organization’s bottom line. In this sense, training and development is far more relevant than learning.
But is learning over? This is also a point where we can say no. A general, underlying knowledge of one’s industry or place in that industry can only be helpful. But can training organizations prove worth with general courses, when budgets are still being considered? Probably not, if you have to pull people away from the job for long periods of time or pay staff to deliver these programs. So how can you provide learning without losing value? One way is to manage learning online. There is cost involved with developing or purchasing courses, but typically costs decline after that. And with online learning, participants do not have to be pulled away for long periods of time. You can also consider obtaining organizational volunteers who are subject matter experts and have them deliver “brown bag” lunch sessions or half-hour programs at the end of the day. Using a volunteer is a great way to impart learning without stressing a financial resource. You can also look for online resources for your industry or organization. As we discussed earlier, some regulatory and oversight agencies such as the Federal Reserve offer interesting online information and even courses that are free to anyone who wants to take them.
We can definitely say that training and development is currently more relevant than learning. But we can also say that learning is not finished. Find creative and cost effective ways to integrate learning into training and development and develop that base of knowledge.
