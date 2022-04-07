Financial Investment Services

Finance
Financial Services is a term used to refer to the services provided by the finance market. Financial Services is also the term used to describe organisations that deal with the management of money. Examples are the Banks, investment banks, insurance companies, credit card companies and stock brokerages.
It is part of financial system that provides different types of finance through various credit instruments, financial products and services.
These are the types of firms comprising the market, that provide a variety of money and investment related services. These services are the largest market resource within the world, in terms of earnings.
The challenges faced by the these Services market are forcing market participants to keep pace with technological advances, and to become more proactive and efficient while keeping in mind to reduce costs and risks.
These Services have been able to represent an increasingly significant financial driver, and a significant consumer of a wide range of business services and products. The current Fortune 500 has listed 40 commercial banking companies with revenues of almost a $341 trillion, up a modest 3% since last year.
Importance of Financial Services:-
It serves as the bridge that people need to take better control of their finances and make better investments. The financial services offered by a financial planner or a bank institution can help people manage their money much better. It offer clients the opportunity to understand their goals and better plan for them.
It is the presence of financial services that enables a country to improve its economic condition whereby there is more production in all the sectors leading to economic growth.
The benefit of economic growth is reflected on the people in the form of economic prosperity wherein the individual enjoys higher standard of living. It is here the financial services enable an individual to acquire or obtain various consumer products through hire purchase. In the process, there are a number of financial institutions which also earn profits. The presence of these financial institutions promote investment, production, saving etc.
Characteristics:-
Customer-Specific: These services are usually customer focused. The firms providing these services, study the needs of their customers in detail before deciding their financial strategy, giving due regard to costs, liquidity and maturity considerations.
Intangibility: In a highly competitive global environment brand image is very crucial. Unless the financial institutions providing financial products and services have good image, enjoying the confidence of their clients, they may not be successful.
Concomitant: Production of these services and supply of these services have to be concomitant. Both these functions i.e. production of new and innovative financial services and supplying of these services are to be performed simultaneously.
Tendency to Perish: Unlike any other service, financial services do tend to perish and hence cannot be stored. They have to be supplied as required by the customers. Hence financial institutions have to ensure a proper synchronisation of demand and supply.
People Based Services: Marketing of these services has to be people intensive and hence it’s subjected to variability of performance or quality of service.
Market Dynamics: The market dynamics depends to a great extent, on socioeconomic changes such as disposable income, standard of living and educational changes related to the various classes of customers. Therefore financial services have to be constantly redefined and refined taking into consideration the market dynamics.
Promoting investment: The presence of these services creates more demand for products and the producer, in order to meet the demand from the consumer goes for more investment.
Promoting savings: These services such as mutual funds provide ample opportunity for different types of saving. In fact, different types of investment options are made available for the convenience of pensioners as well as aged people so that they can be assured of a reasonable return on investment without much risks.
Minimizing the risks: The risks of both financial services as well as producers are minimized by the presence of insurance companies. Various types of risks are covered which not only offer protection from the fluctuating business conditions but also from risks caused by natural calamities.
Maximizing the Returns: The presence of these services enables businessmen to maximize their returns. This is possible due to the availability of credit at a reasonable rate. Producers can avail various types of credit facilities for acquiring assets. In certain cases, they can even go for leasing of certain assets of very high value.
Benefit to Government: The presence of these services enables the government to raise both short-term and long-term funds to meet both revenue and capital expenditure. Through the money market, government raises short term funds by the issue of Treasury Bills. These are purchased by commercial banks from out of their depositors’ money.
Capital Market: One of the barometers of any economy is the presence of a vibrant capital market. If there is hectic activity in the capital market, then it is an indication of the presence of a positive economic condition. These services ensure that all the companies are able to acquire adequate funds to boost production and to reap more profits eventually.
How to Measure ROI on Promotional Merchandise
The measurement of the Return On Investment (ROI) on promotional products has, over the years, been the focus of many a debate between experts. In fact, many marketing and advertising companies struggle to calculate the effectiveness of a promotional activity in measurable terms.
Measuring ROI on promotional merchandise is not as tricky as it may seem. A lit bit of prior planning makes the process quite simple. The key to precise calculation lies in setting measurable objectives beforehand.
Setting Clear Objectives
The objectives of a marketing event that involves giving your customers or employees promotional products or branded merchandise may vary from one organisation to another. For most companies, the aim of a marketing campaign could include some or all of the following:
- To achieve the desired ROI
- To enter a new market
- To build awareness
- To introduce a new product
- To close sales, sign contracts or generate Request for Proposals
- To generate qualified sales leads
- To carry out market research
- To recruit, train and motivate new employees
- To attract new prospects for the database
- To influence the press
- To support the community or industry
- To influence the financial community
- To recruit, or motivate distribution partners
- To retain current customers, penetrate current accounts
Ideally, a company should have one primary and two secondary objectives. This will eliminate dilution and help you stay focused on your marketing efforts. This will also enable companies to organize every strategy or tactic that the objectives appear to demand. At the time of considering tasks associated with your promotion, you should ensure that the activity in question supports the mission of your company. If it does not, then exclude it.
A company’s primary and secondary objectives should be as specific as possible. This should be followed by attaching a metric to every objective. For instance, 200 leads generated or new product awareness increased by 15% could be goals that are set before the activity.
Measuring Return On Investment
Return on Investment promotional products are the highly sought after ultimate reward for a company. Different companies may have different approaches to calculate that metric. The level of complexity of these approaches may also vary.
Among the most complex approaches to measure ROI of a promotional activity involves the calculation of the incremental margin supplied by the activity. This means that you need to check whether your investment on the promotion of branded merchandise brought more value to the company than a different use of the money would have.
In this method, the incremental promotion expense is subtracted from the incremental variable margin that the promotional products generated. The resultant figure is divided by the expense itself.
ROI = (Revenue Generated – Promotion Expense) / Promotion Expense
Promotional products are among the best way to ensure long term brand recognition. It is all about what feedback customers have for you, especially in your absence. Brand development does not happen overnight. It involves things like the products you sell, the design of your brochures and the way your customer care executive treat clients.
How to Make Money With Google AdSense and Flood Your Bank Account With Instant Cash
When I first started out on Google AdSense I could barely make a few dollars a day. My website received a lot of traffic and believed that I needed to build hundreds or thousands of websites to earn a significant income. The following tips are tried and tested. Use these wisely and you will see your AdSense income significantly increase.
I found the layout the most important consideration to make when designing your website. Get this wrong and leave thousands of dollars on the table. The 336X220 unit performed the best for me because it resembles content on a website. I also found the best area to place your adverts below your top menu bar. This blends in with the website and having this near the top of the page increases the click through rate without making the advertising too obtrusive. If you place your advert near the bottom less people will see it and this will reduce your click through rate.
I found the color scheme the second most important aspect of Google AdSense. You need to make your adverts look like content. Use a white background on your website and let your adverts also use a white back ground and blue as the color representing the text link. This works well as it makes the advert look like content and does not look like an advert. Blue works very well to represent a link because internet users are used to seeing blue as the default color of a link in a HTML page. Also remember to make the url at the bottom black as well so as not to detract your user’s attention from clicking the link text.
Google link units can help you to earn extra money for topics related to your theme. Locate these link units in your menu scheme and blend the colors so that they look part of your navigation system. This makes them not look like an advert and improves the click through rate substantially.
I suggest using Wordtracker to do your keyword research. I started optimizing one keyword everyday for the less competitive terms and within a few months doubled the traffic on my website. Basically find keywords with not too much competition and make sure that the content on your page matches. Optimize the Title and Heading and use the keyword 2 to 3 times in your body near the beginning and near the end of your page.
Build fully automated websites that users can upload content. Users’ on my website created hundreds and thousands of pages for me saving me hundreds of hours to create content myself. Search engines spidered and indexed these pages. The more content uploaded by users meant more traffic and this meant more money from Google AdSense.
Capture your visitor’s email address when they visit your website. This will give you the opportunity to send them emails over and over redirecting to specific AdSense pages and increase your income.
A picture directly positioned above your advert draws attention to it. Exercise caution here and not put any misleading pictures up due to this being against Google’s terms of service if your user clicks on an advert because it looks related to your picture.
You can use this AdSense code for more accurate content targeting on pages on your website getting untargeted adverts. You need to ensure at least 20% of your content exists in between the tags for Google to interpret the content correctly and show matching adverts.
Place your most important content between the following tags:
This will help AdSense to target your adverts to the most important content without getting confused on the unrelated content on your web page. However, make sure you put sufficient important content between the tags otherwise your adverts may not match your content and it can take up to two weeks for this to come into effect.
Build tens or hundreds of websites and apply the Google AdSense advice here and make thousands or tens of thousands of dollars from your Google AdSense income.
The Psychology of Banking
On understanding the motives of bankers and clients in the banking business using the knowledge of psychology…
As financial markets are going through rapid changes and considerable turmoil, I thought I must do a psychology of banking. I’ll steer clear of all economics and focus simply on what it means to be a banker or an investor from the psychological perspective. Of course the driving force of banking is money and banks thrive on a consumerist culture. Banks have diverse functions from stabilizing an economy to stabilizing a person’s credit history and banks can have commercial, investment, savings, retail, private or mortgage focus. There are two ways by which the psychology of banking could be framed. One way is to understand the psychology of the banker and the other is getting into the mind of the client or the customer/investor. Banking is like any other business yet the only difference between banking and other businesses is that in case of banking, bankers and clients deal directly and only with money and this can have a significant impact on how much importance they give to their banking operations. Money is something primal and raw, it’s almost like an object stimulating some sort of basic need, and the prospect of dealing with raw money is exciting and intimidating.
The Banker:
The banker’s psychology is based on his personal, social and political need for money. The banker first and foremost is concerned about his own profits, about how much more he is adding up to his account and it is almost an addiction. Just as a merchant or shop owner is obsessed with the goods available, the banker will be obsessed with the money he is able to lend, borrow or do business with. The dire need for making more money is what drives bankers in the first instance. This could be considered as a ‘personal’ need and craving for money to largely fulfill personal wants. Any investment or commercial banker or broker or anyone in the financial sector will presumably have a healthy or unhealthy personal need for money. Of course, we all need and love money but bankers are more focused on money.
Secondly, the banker being in love with money, is focused not just on his money but also on other people’s money. It is essential to understand that money remains the prime object of attention for a banker and the smell of money could make him rather altruistic in focus so there is a general or ‘social’ need to protect and nurture other people’s money as well.
Thirdly the banker has a larger political need whether he manipulates/controls his money or other people’s money and this ‘political’ need would stem from understanding the economic condition of the country and a realization that he has an active part to play in stabilizing the economy.
Whereas the first personal need for money satisfies basic drives of individuals, the social need to protect other people’s money is rather altruistic and the political need to stabilize a nation’s economy is largely a power need. Money to a banker thus serves his altruistic wants, his power needs and his personal desires. This can almost be explained psychologically with a Maslow’s hierarchical model in which the basic desires come first, followed by power needs and then by altruistic needs. Considering this, any banker would be first interested in his own profits, secondly in the economy and stability of the nation and only lastly concerned about his clients and investors.
The Clients:
The second aspect of the discussion is on how banking could help in deriving the psychology of clients, customers or investors. There are different types of clients and people have different priorities or expectations from banks and bankers. The customers may have borrowing need, investment need or saving need based on their age or the phase of life they are in. For example, young students and people with lower income are interested in borrowing facilities through credit cards and loans and they consider the banks as a support to hold on to for their financial problems. Of course borrowing is equally important to businessmen and professionals but the motivation may be different. The ‘borrowing’ need arising in turn from personal or professional needs would be the most important reason for banking among young people and young people, students, graduates or people who are between jobs or newly employed will be propelled to banking due to their borrowing needs. So generally, the 18-30 years old are usually less interested in interest rates and more interested in the borrowing facilities they can get on their credit cards or loans during this ‘stepping in’ phase of their life.
The young professionals and middle aged individuals are usually more banking savvy and would be looking to increase their already earned money through investments. This is the group focused on better interest rates and better returns on investments rather than direct borrowing unless absolutely necessary. The ‘investment’ need of young and middle aged professionals can overlap with borrowing needs when buying a house or setting up a new business becomes a priority. Yet these are again investments so the 30-55 year old are mainly looking for investments and banking helps to satisfy their investment need during the crucial ‘building up’ phase of their life. The late middle age to old age is marked by a heightened fear of life’s losses and need to save for the future. We are attuned to worry about the future and mainly about old age and dependence. The decline of physical strength and a productive work life being very real, we want to save for old age, which begins after 50 and continues at least until 70. Although this realization should occur to us earlier, we usually don’t seem to manifest our saving needs until we at least reach late middle age. During the late middle age, the banking needs are primarily motivated by a ‘saving’ need and clients in their late middle age are looking to save their earnings and not too concerned with investments. This is a time when people begin to consciously move away from social and professional life although very gradually. Elderly men and women simply want their money to be there when they need it during this ‘moving away’ phase of life.
Of course during very old age, the need to borrow, invest or save decline progressively. The psychological phases described above are general and do not consider individual differences. Many people develop saving or investment needs early in life and there could be social and cultural patterns in banking and financial behavior of individuals. Considering a more subjective/individualistic viewpoint, the borrowing, saving and investment needs in any individual can be interestingly explained with the help of psychoanalysis. Freud suggested that all of us go through oral, anal, phallic, latency and genital phases of sexuality in our childhood and our personality patterns are largely shaped by whether we have effectively resolved conflicts during this period or simply became fixated at a certain stage. Thus anal retentive personalities are ones who have excessive need for control or precision so these individuals are more likely to save from a very young age and even show extreme parsimony in money matters or banking behavior. The anal expulsive personality is the one who wastes too much so these individuals will be interested in excessive borrowing and can turn their credit history into a mess. The oral aggressive personalities are the ones who are ambitious and have extreme investment needs and although this may be a positive aspect, bankers should be aware of the more psychological aspects of individuals before lending them too soon. Maybe banks should perform psychological tests on individuals before lending to understand which clients are likely to repay and which clients are not likely to fulfill obligations and maybe then we will be able to avert banking disasters in the future.
