News
Forecast: Spotty showers and light snow
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cool dry start this morning will turn to spotty showers this afternoon. Expect a windy and chilly day with temperatures in the 50s and gusts up to 30 mph. Tonight’s showers may also produce some light snow but no accumulations are expected.
Chilly, windy with spotty showers will continue Friday with highs only in the 40s. This weekend looks dry with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Warmer temperatures are expected early next week with some showers and storms.
News
SBI Wecare: Big News! These Special customers will get 0.80% more interest on FD, Know who will get
SBI Wecare: Big News! These Special customers will get 0.80% more interest on FD, Know who will get
Last year, during the Corona period, State Bank of India (SBI) started a scheme for senior citizens. The name of this scheme is SBI WECARE Senior Citizens. In the scheme, senior citizens are being given extra interest on fixed deposits.
According to the information given on the SBI website, senior citizens are given an additional interest of 30 bps on their retail term deposits. The benefit of additional interest will be available to those customers whose deposits are for 5 years and above. At present, SBI offers 5.4% interest rate on five-year FDs for the general public. If a senior citizen makes a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then the interest rate applicable on the FD will be 6.20 percent.
These rates are effective from 8 January 2021. If you decide to opt for premature withdrawal of the deposit, additional premium may not be paid and you may also have to pay a penalty of around 0.50 per cent. Let us tell you that the SBI WeCare scheme has been extended till 31 March 2022. This means that there is a chance till next year to join this scheme.
Here is the tenure of the deposit and the interest rate
- 7-45 days – 3.4%
- 46-179 days – 4.4%
- 180-210 days – 4.9%
- 211 days – less than 1 year – 4.9%
- 1 year – less than 2 years – 5.5 percent
- 2 years – less than 3 years – 5.6%
- 3 years – less than 5 years – 5.8%
- Up to 5-10 years – 6.2.
The post SBI Wecare: Big News! These Special customers will get 0.80% more interest on FD, Know who will get appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
DTC Recruitment 2022: Bumper recruitment for these posts in DTC, selection will be done without examination, know
DTC Recruitment 2022: Bumper recruitment for these posts in DTC, selection will be done without examination, know
Selected female candidates will have to undergo 2 months driving training and skill test certification from DTC before being allowed to work on the road. More details can be checked in the notification.
New Delhi. DTC Recruitment 2022: There is big news for the candidates who are looking for a job (Sarkari Naukri) in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). Driver posts (DTC Recruitment 2022) have been issued by Delhi Transport Corporation for female candidates. The last date of application for recruitment to these posts is tomorrow i.e. 8th April. In such a situation, women candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website. Steps to apply have been given on the official website dtc.nic.in.
Important Date
Last date to apply is 08 April 2022.
Eligible candidates can check more information related to eligibility
by visiting the official website.
Age Limit
Candidates age limit should not be more than 50 years.
Height
Candidates height should be 153 cms.
Salary
Candidates will get Rs. 12000 will be given.
SELECTION PROCEDURE
Selected female candidates will undergo 2 months driving training and skill test certification from DTC before they are allowed to work on the road. More details can be checked in the notification.
The post DTC Recruitment 2022: Bumper recruitment for these posts in DTC, selection will be done without examination, know appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
ASK IRA: Are Heat overloading Tyler Herro’s plate?
Q: As great as Tyler Herro has been this season, he needs to cut down on his turnovers (eight against the Raptors and five against the Hornets in the last two games). Sloppy turnovers have been an issue with him all season, as well as the entire team. This can’t happen in the playoffs. — Joel.
A: But I also doubt he will be charged with nearly as much playmaking during the postseason. The eight turnovers in Toronto came with Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent out. The five turnovers against the Hornets came with Kyle Lowry given the night off. Without back-to-back games in the playoffs and gaps between games and series, I would expect the majority of the ballhandling and playmaking to be handled by Kyle and Jimmy. What the Heat will need from Tyler is shot creation, as in his own shot creation. Before the 13 turnovers the past two games, there were a total of five the previous three games. And before Tyler missed two games with his knee sprain, there were five total turnovers over his previous six games. So he knows how to keep them down, an objective easier to meet when the rotation is whole.
Q: Ira, should the Heat sit it’s older players for the remaining games in an effort to have them as fresh and healthy as possible for the playoffs? — Gabriel, Miami.
A: Once No. 1 is clinched? Sure. But also keep in mind, the Heat (and every top-six team in each conference) will be idle from April 11-15, and possibly a day longer, depending on the first day of a playoff series. So you also want to keep your players sharp. As always, it likely comes down to the individual player, as well as the recommendations of the training staff. With Kyle Lowry, the Heat brain trust decided that giving him Tuesday night off trumped all, just as they did with Jimmy Butler on Sunday in Toronto. P.J. Tucker now assuredly will get time off with his latest injury. For the Heat, Friday will come down to whether it has an impact on their playoff seeding. But it certainly could be a skeleton crew Sunday in Orlando, with a lineup that could feature the likes of Javonte Smart, Mychal Mulder, Haywood Highsmith and anyone else who raises their hands when it comes to Saturday’s issuance of boarding passes.
Q: I certainly like the tweaks to the rotation Erik Spoelstra has made. One adjustment I would like to see going into the playoffs is having Victor Oladipo take Duncan Robinson’s minutes off the bench. His defense and athleticism will be much more valued than the spacing you mention Duncan provides. What are your thoughts? — Cooper, Miami.
A: My thoughts are that spacing very much matters on that second unit. And if you are going to play Victor Oladipo over Duncan Robinson, then your spacing could be considerably limited, considering you also will have Dewayne Dedmon and, likely, Jimmy Butler cycled in alongside that unit. That basically would make it Tyler Herro or bust from deep. No, what Duncan offered Tuesday was a reminder of how much spacing, and 3-point shooting, matter.
()
Forecast: Spotty showers and light snow
November Is Financial Literacy Month
SBI Wecare: Big News! These Special customers will get 0.80% more interest on FD, Know who will get
DTC Recruitment 2022: Bumper recruitment for these posts in DTC, selection will be done without examination, know
ASK IRA: Are Heat overloading Tyler Herro’s plate?
Relevance of Learning Versus Relevance of Training and Development
Jay Ambrose: Attacking the rich means attacking the country
LPG cylinder new price: Big news! Price of LPG cylinder has increased again, even the subsidy of Rs 61 is not coming now; Know Details
7 Ways to Maximize Your Affiliate Marketing Program ROI
Other voices: College rankings are misleading. So why do we still use them?
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼