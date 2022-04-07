Connect with us

Forecast: Spotty showers and light snow

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cool dry start this morning will turn to spotty showers this afternoon. Expect a windy and chilly day with temperatures in the 50s and gusts up to 30 mph. Tonight’s showers may also produce some light snow but no accumulations are expected.

Chilly, windy with spotty showers will continue Friday with highs only in the 40s. This weekend looks dry with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Warmer temperatures are expected early next week with some showers and storms.

News

SBI Wecare: Big News! These Special customers will get 0.80% more interest on FD, Know who will get 

SBI Wecare: Big News! These Special customers will get 0.80% more interest on FD, Know who will get

Last year, during the Corona period, State Bank of India (SBI) started a scheme for senior citizens. The name of this scheme is SBI WECARE Senior Citizens. In the scheme, senior citizens are being given extra interest on fixed deposits. 


According to the information given on the SBI website, senior citizens are given an additional interest of 30 bps on their retail term deposits. The benefit of additional interest will be available to those customers whose deposits are for 5 years and above. At present, SBI offers 5.4% interest rate on five-year FDs for the general public. If a senior citizen makes a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then the interest rate applicable on the FD will be 6.20 percent.

These rates are effective from 8 January 2021. If you decide to opt for premature withdrawal of the deposit, additional premium may not be paid and you may also have to pay a penalty of around 0.50 per cent. Let us tell you that the SBI WeCare scheme has been extended till 31 March 2022. This means that there is a chance till next year to join this scheme.

Here is the tenure of the deposit and the interest rate

  • 7-45 days – 3.4%
  • 46-179 days – 4.4%
  • 180-210 days – 4.9%
  • 211 days – less than 1 year – 4.9%
  • 1 year – less than 2 years – 5.5 percent
  • 2 years – less than 3 years – 5.6%
  • 3 years – less than 5 years – 5.8%
  • Up to 5-10 years – 6.2.

News

DTC Recruitment 2022: Bumper recruitment for these posts in DTC, selection will be done without examination, know

DTC Recruitment 2022: Bumper recruitment for these posts in DTC, selection will be done without examination, know

Selected female candidates will have to undergo 2 months driving training and skill test certification from DTC before being allowed to work on the road. More details can be checked in the notification.

New Delhi. DTC Recruitment 2022: There is big news for the candidates who are looking for a job (Sarkari Naukri) in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). Driver posts (DTC Recruitment 2022) have been issued by Delhi Transport Corporation for female candidates. The last date of application for recruitment to these posts is tomorrow i.e. 8th April. In such a situation, women candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website. Steps to apply have been given on the official website dtc.nic.in.

Important Date

Last date to apply is 08 April 2022.

Eligible candidates can check more information related to eligibility
by visiting the official website.

Age Limit

Candidates age limit should not be more than 50 years.

Height

Candidates height should be 153 cms.

Salary

Candidates will get Rs. 12000 will be given.

SELECTION PROCEDURE

Selected female candidates will undergo 2 months driving training and skill test certification from DTC before they are allowed to work on the road. More details can be checked in the notification.

News

ASK IRA: Are Heat overloading Tyler Herro's plate?

Q: As great as Tyler Herro has been this season, he needs to cut down on his turnovers (eight against the Raptors and five against the Hornets in the last two games). Sloppy turnovers have been an issue with him all season, as well as the entire team. This can’t happen in the playoffs. — Joel.

A: But I also doubt he will be charged with nearly as much playmaking during the postseason. The eight turnovers in Toronto came with Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent out. The five turnovers against the Hornets came with Kyle Lowry given the night off. Without back-to-back games in the playoffs and gaps between games and series, I would expect the majority of the ballhandling and playmaking to be handled by Kyle and Jimmy. What the Heat will need from Tyler is shot creation, as in his own shot creation. Before the 13 turnovers the past two games, there were a total of five the previous three games. And before Tyler missed two games with his knee sprain, there were five total turnovers over his previous six games. So he knows how to keep them down, an objective easier to meet when the rotation is whole.

Q: Ira, should the Heat sit it’s older players for the remaining games in an effort to have them as fresh and healthy as possible for the playoffs? — Gabriel, Miami.

A: Once No. 1 is clinched? Sure. But also keep in mind, the Heat (and every top-six team in each conference) will be idle from April 11-15, and possibly a day longer, depending on the first day of a playoff series. So you also want to keep your players sharp. As always, it likely comes down to the individual player, as well as the recommendations of the training staff. With Kyle Lowry, the Heat brain trust decided that giving him Tuesday night off trumped all, just as they did with Jimmy Butler on Sunday in Toronto. P.J. Tucker now assuredly will get time off with his latest injury. For the Heat, Friday will come down to whether it has an impact on their playoff seeding. But it certainly could be a skeleton crew Sunday in Orlando, with a lineup that could feature the likes of Javonte Smart, Mychal Mulder, Haywood Highsmith and anyone else who raises their hands when it comes to Saturday’s issuance of boarding passes.

Q: I certainly like the tweaks to the rotation Erik Spoelstra has made. One adjustment I would like to see going into the playoffs is having Victor Oladipo take Duncan Robinson’s minutes off the bench. His defense and athleticism will be much more valued than the spacing you mention Duncan provides. What are your thoughts? — Cooper, Miami.

A: My thoughts are that spacing very much matters on that second unit. And if you are going to play Victor Oladipo over Duncan Robinson, then your spacing could be considerably limited, considering you also will have Dewayne Dedmon and, likely, Jimmy Butler cycled in alongside that unit. That basically would make it Tyler Herro or bust from deep. No, what Duncan offered Tuesday was a reminder of how much spacing, and 3-point shooting, matter.

