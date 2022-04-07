Goldman Sachs Plans to Offer Crypto Investment Services to Premium Clients

While the idea of the Metaverse still might seem like it came straight out of science fiction, the exciting new era in the tech world is now officially a reality.

For those that need a refresher, the Metaverse is an interconnected virtual space that merges the virtual versions of elements of the physical world and the physically persistent virtual world. In other words, an alternate digital reality where people can play, work, socialize, and even create an entirely new system of economy.

The possibilities with the metaverse are endless—users can go on a date, travel to another country, play video games, and now even make new friends by attending a party. That’s right, one of the most recent developments to come out of the metaverse is the ability to virtually mingle at an organized event from the comfort of your couch.

For event organizers, there are boundless benefits of metaverse parties. From accessibility and low travel costs to creative venue options and endless customizations, hosting an event in a virtual world can be just as fun and engaging as a real-life event, but on a whole new level.

Video game developer behemoth Epic has already jumped on the metaverse party bandwagon, pioneering one of the first metaverse party destinations, Fortnite Party Worlds where players can attend social spaces to meet friends and play mini-games.

In a collaboration with creators Fivewalnut and TreyJTH, Epic has announced two party worlds, a theme park and a lounge and is also encouraging anyone to create and submit their own so long as they focus on the same goal of peaceful socialization.

“These are experiences that are designed as places for players to hang out, play fun mini-games, and make new friends… It’s a space where you can go, relax, have a good time and play some mini-games,” the company declared in its statement.

Although players can hang out in Hubs, Party World’s main purpose is to have fun and help players discover creative experiences. “Visit the late-night lounge for a friendly and frivolous after-hours adventure. Bring your friends, or make new ones!”

Another platform pioneering virtual event spaces in the metaverse is Party.Space. The company’s aim is to host stunning online team parties or full-fledged corporate celebrations with virtual party spaces and has already raised $1 million to scale up its metaverse-themed virtual events business.

Party.Space reportedly aims to use the funds to scale its sales, explore new applications, launch its first metaverse setting for virtual events, and create a collection of NFTs especially designed for the space.

CryptoBilli$, a platform that aims to create “the largest, most colourful, vibrant, lively community in the Metaverse” through hosting competitions and events with a unique range of music and dancing is also another exciting newcomer to the party world of the metaverse. “We want members of the CryptoBilli$ community to feel like they are in a place like no other, where they will always be having an event to look forward to,” a spokesperson from the company told Luna PR.

In addition to its virtual interactive events, CryptoBilli$ will be unleashing a range of 2D and 3D NFTs and unique wearable face masks, which users can don in the Metaverse in Decentraland on their avatars. “Our characters are human, making them more relatable to audiences. Since they are all hand-drawn, it will give viewers a nostalgic feeling, as if they’re watching an old cartoon,” the company explained.

CryptoBilli$’s upcoming metaverse events platform is taking events to a whole new interactive level. Stay tuned to find out what the company has in store next.