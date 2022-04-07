News
Heat’s Tucker out at least a week, as MRI confirms calf strain
The Miami Heat will be without veteran power forward P.J. Tucker for the final two games of the regular season, and potentially longer.
An MRI revealed a calf strain that the team said will have Tucker sidelined for at least a week. The Heat close out the regular season with games Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena and Sunday on the road against the Orlando Magic. The playoffs then begin the weekend of April 16-17.
Tucker, 36, has been a staple of the Heat starting lineup, starting in 70 of his 71 appearances. Signed in the offseason to a two-year contract that includes a player option for next season, the 6-foot-5 veteran has helped space the floor with his corner 3-pointers and anchor the defense with his ability to defend opposing power forwards, as well as perimeter scorers.
In the absence of Tucker, the Heat options at the position include Caleb Martin and Markieff Morris, who had fallen out of the rotation after returning from a 58-game absence due to whiplash. Morris started in place of Tucker in Sunday night’s road victory over the Toronto Raptors, when Tucker was given the night off. Martin started that game in place of Jimmy Butler, who also was given that night off.
Tucker was injured during the third-quarter of Tuesday night’s victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets, limping to the locker room.
Assistant Chris Quinn, who has been filling in while coach Erik Spoelstra has been sidelined due to NBA health-and-safety protocols, said getting Tucker healthy is the priority.
“Obviously the big picture with Tuck and his health, him a big part of what we do defensively, especially,” Quinn said, “but also offensively him being so selfless, he’s always playing for the team. He doesn’t always care about how many shots he’s getting, which is a big factor on our team.
“So obviously we’ll miss him these last couple of games, but going forward it’s more important that he get healthy.”
The decision on a replacement could come down to whether the Heat seek the speed that Martin can offer or the physicality and toughness of Morris.
“It’s what we’ve dealt with a lot of the season, guys in and out,” Quinn said, “and people asked to play different roles, depending on the game and the week. Caleb obviously brings more speed. He’s had a great year, really proved himself. And then ‘Keif brings another veteran presence, physicality, size.
“So both of those guys have done well when they’ve gotten opportunities to play. And we’ll continue to rely on them without Tuck.”
Also missing from Thursday’s practice was rookie center Omer Yurtseven, due to illness. The team said Yurtseven was tested for COVID, with those results coming back negative.
Of filling in for Spoelstra for a fifth consecutive day, including coaching the team to victories over the Raptors and Hornets, Quinn said Thursday, “Like anything else, the more you do something, the more comfortable you get.”
News
TikTok users shocked by real Pam Hupp clips
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fascination with the Pam Hupp case has led to true crime television, podcasts, two books, and an NBC miniseries narrated by journalist Keith Morrison. The six-part series “The Thing About Pam,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger as Hupp started in March.
We may never have known about Pam Hupp’s involvement in Russ Faria’s wrongful conviction if FOX 2 wasn’t in the courtroom during his 2013 murder trial. The coverage of her case began with FOX Files investigator Chris Hayes.
Hayes has recently gone viral by sharing clips from his nearly decade-long investigation on TikTok. The videos show the real Pam Hupp in court. The unbelievable responses to the prosecutor’s questions are shocking to fans of the NBC show. Some of the clips have over a million views. Hayes is gaining thousands of followers on the platform.
Follow Chis Hayes on TikTok for more Pam Hupp reports
“Oh, it’s a real story, I’ve watched but didn’t know. Twist!” writes Ben Shonkwiler.
“What is the story here? All I see is people talking about Renee Zellweger. I wanna know what this is about,” writes TikTok user Lipnoid.
The clip the fan is talking about was posted to TikTok Thursday by Chris Hayes with the caption, “This moment with Pam Hupp really happened.”
Fans of The Thing About Pam may recognize it from the show. Hupp’s actual response seems unbelievable.
“Her purpose was to try to assure that it got to her girls,” said the prosecutor.
“Wait, whoah, whoah, whoah, whoah, whoah. Whoa, whoa, whoa. I don’t know what you’re talking about. This has nothing to do with me drawing up a trust,” said Hupp.
Hupp is talking about the life insurance for Betsey Faria. She was found dead in 2011 in her Lincoln County home. Her husband Russ was later convicted of her murder. That conviction was later overturned.
We reported on the evidence kept from the jury, such as Faria’s life insurance proceeds signed into Hupp’s name days before the murder.
Our coverage led to a new trial in 2015. A judge found Russ Faria not guilty while raising questions about Pam Hupp’s possible involvement.
We continued our reporting, including investigating the bizarre death of Hupp’s mother—her unexplained fall through the railings of a third-floor balcony—and her life insurance proceeds.
St. Charles County prosecutors say Hupp wanted to escape the heat, so she plotted the murder of a random person. She planned to frame Russ Faria.
August 2016, Hupp lured Louis Gumpenberger. She shot him to death in her home. Investigators believe that Hupp murdered him. In 2019 she entered an Alford plea, never admitting guilt, but acknowledging prosecutors had enough evidence to convict her.
No one has been convicted in Betsey Faria’s death. Pam Hupp sits in a state prison in northern Missouri serving a life sentence for murder; she’ll eventually face trial for another killing. The two murders left three families irrevocably harmed and spurred investigations into law enforcement corruption and prosecutorial malfeasance.
News
Ukraine zoo may be forced to euthanize animals after Russian shelling if they cannot be relocated
Caretakers at a zoo in one of Ukraine’s largest cities may be forced to euthanize its big cats, bears, and other animals after a Russian attack left their habitats almost mostly destroyed.
Zookeepers at Ecopark in Kharviv were racing to relocate all of its animals on Thursday, after the zoo was “subjected to massive shelling and bombardment,” according to a statement from its founder, Alexander Feldman.
“Ecopark is no more,” he said,
“The biggest problem is large predators. Their enclosures miraculously still retain their integrity, but one more shelling — and the lions, tigers, bears, distraught with fear, may be free and go towards Kharkov or to nearby villages.”
“We cannot allow this,” Feldman added.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Ecopark said staff was able to successfully transport five lions and some other animals from the zoo — despite another round of shelling. The day prior, another two young lions were evacuated alongside some jaguars and panthers.
“Transporting lions is not an easy task,” one social media post reads.
“Especially when animals have been stressed from shelling for over a month and in general because their calm and measured life has changed dramatically. But we managed it, the main thing is that we safely left the fire zone and no people or animals were hurt.”
Zookeepers noted there are still “plenty of animals left in the Ecopark area.”
If new homes are not found for the rest of the creatures, they will have to be put down.
“It is unimaginably painful to talk about this,” Feldman said, “but the main priority now is the lives of people.”
News
Senate clears way for Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate cleared the way Thursday for a final vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, preparing to endorse the Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick.
A 53-47 vote to cut off debate Thursday morning came hours before Jackson’s expected confirmation.
The White House said Vice President Kamala Harris would be present to preside, though her tie-breaking vote won’t be necessary. Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, who would replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer.
While the vote will be far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it will still be a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal and soft on crime.
“It will be a joyous day,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as he announced Thursday’s vote late Wednesday evening. “Joyous for the Senate, joyous for the Supreme Court, joyous for America.”
Jackson, a 51 year-old federal appeals court judge, would be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would join two other women, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, on the liberal side of a 6-3 conservative court. With Justice Amy Coney Barrett sitting at the other end of the bench, four of the nine justices would be women for the first time in history.
After a bruising hearing in which Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee aggressively interrogated Jackson on her sentencing record, three GOP senators came out and said they would support her. The statements from Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney all said the same thing — they might not always agree with Jackson, but they found her to be enormously well qualified for the job.
Collins and Murkowski both decried the increasingly partisan confirmation process, which Collins called “broken” and Murkowski called “corrosive” and “more detached from reality by the year.”
Biden, a veteran of a more bipartisan Senate, said from the beginning that he wanted support from both parties for his history-making nominee, and he invited Republicans to the White House as he made his decision. It was an attempted reset from three brutal Supreme Court battles during President Donald Trump’s presidency, when Democrats vociferously opposed the nominees, and from the end of President Barack Obama’s, when Republicans blocked Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland from getting a vote.
Before the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, Jackson said her life was shaped by her parents’ experiences with racial segregation and civil rights laws that were enacted a decade before she was born.
With her parents and family sitting behind her, she told the panel that her “path was clearer” than theirs as a Black American. Jackson attended Harvard University, served as a public defender, worked at a private law firm and was appointed as a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission in addition to her nine years on the federal bench.
“I have been a judge for nearly a decade now, and I take that responsibility and my duty to be independent very seriously,” Jackson said. “I decide cases from a neutral posture. I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath.”
Once sworn in, Jackson would be the second youngest member of the court after Barrett, 50. She would join a court on which no one is yet 75, the first time that has happened in nearly 30 years.
Jackson’s first term will be marked by cases involving race, both in college admissions and voting rights. She has pledged to sit out the court’s consideration of Harvard’s admissions program since she is a member of its board of overseers. But the court could split off a second case involving a challenge to the University of North Carolina’s admissions process, which might allow her to weigh in on the issue.
Republicans spent the hearings interrogating her sentencing record on the federal bench, including the sentences she handed down in child pornography cases, which they argued were too light. Jackson pushed back on the GOP narrative, declaring that “nothing could be further from the truth” and explaining her reasoning in detail. Democrats said she was in line with other judges in her decisions.
The GOP questioning in the Judiciary committee stuck for many Republicans, though, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said in a floor speech Wednesday that Jackson “never got tough once in this area.”
Democrats criticized the Republicans’ questioning.
“You could try and create a straw man here, but it does not hold,” said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker at the committee’s vote earlier this week. The panel deadlocked on the nomination 11-11, but the Senate voted to discharge it from committee and moved ahead with her confirmation.
In an impassioned moment during the hearings last month, Booker, who is also Black, told Jackson that he felt emotional watching her testify. He said he saw “my ancestors and yours” in her image.
“But don’t worry, my sister,” Booker said. “Don’t worry. God has got you. And how do I know that? Because you’re here, and I know what it’s taken for you to sit in that seat.”
