Finance
How a Gold Bull Run Is Setting Up Beautifully for 401k and IRA Holders, As Well As Retirees
It was a normal enough day like any other before it, but this one was somehow different.
That’s exactly how it’s going to feel watching the next sequence of events which sets off an irreversible decline in US and global equity markets, and yet many will recognize an uncanny sense of deja vu.
The thing is, recessions come and go, but wisdom is forever. And the wise among us are already planning for the next recession as the US enters the longest business expansion cycle in its history.
It has often been said: “What goes up, must come down”, and the stock market is no different. With stocks being some of the most overpriced financial instruments you can buy at this point, billionaire hedge fund managers like Jeffrey Gundlach and Stephen Kaplan are making some pretty bold predictions- like the price of gold hitting $5,000 an ounce within 10 years.
Of course, the mainstream news media will never tell you to buy gold and silver, or to simply take profits and sideline cash in your investment accounts as fundamental weakness in the markets begins to manifest.
But you don’t really expect CNN Money, MSNBC or Fox Business to manage your retirement, do you?
At least, not with your greatest benefit in mind.
And that’s exactly where we’re at right now. The federal government, the pundits, and Federal Reserve, the big bankers, even the President who once called the stock market “a big ugly bubble” and the unemployment numbers “fake”- all say the economy’s never been better, and there’s no recession in sight.
Meanwhile, over 60% of CEOs surveyed worldwide predict a recession will be here by 2020, at the latest. With Fed Chairman Jerome Powell promising to do “whatever it takes” to keep this train on its tracks, that really only means one thing- the further reduction of interest rates.
Lowering interest rates is the sign of a weak economy that cannot survive under the weight of its own debt, and the US dollar and US stock markets are merely systems of debt. This is why corporations, enabled by Uncle Sam, have borrowed money very cheaply, incurred record amounts of debt, and bought their own stock shares to prop up and inflate their prices.
After all, the CEO and the board of directors of major corporations get paid largely based on how well the company stock is doing. This is why you often see heavy bonuses for executives even during tough times for normal people like you and me, and the ever-dwindling middle class.
And now, we have record personal debt and record federal debt to match. When you factor in a severe slowing in factory orders, underwhelming jobs numbers, and the record number of retail closures, you start to see that the real economy is not doing as well as they’d have you believe.
And this is exactly why you have to act now and do something about your future while you still can. By the time the gold bull market resumes and stocks begin their decline as a result of missing fundamentals in the real economy to support the high prices, you will have already wasted precious time.
Considering it can take several weeks to 3 months to process a withdrawal from a managed fund or initiate a 401k rollover, added with Murphy’s Law which states “what can happen, will happen”, you could easily lose 20 – 25% of your total portfolio when real volume once again takes hold in the Dow Jones, Nasdaq or S&P 500.
Aggravated by global markets following suit, and a potential for market and bank closures until things stabilize as governments intervene directly, years could be wiped off of your retirement within a very short and volatile period of time.
With gold getting ready to pass its own imaginary Maginot line at $1350 in price, we could be fastening our seatbelts in preparation for this time-tested metal’s next meteoric rise, and all the fundamentals are there for it.
As you continue to see all the signs and indicators flashing red in the economy, coupled with the government’s pledge to essentially print more money (because they know they have no real options left to fight recession), there’s never been a better time to invest in physical, precious metals- not only to protect your 401k, IRA and savings from the next economic downturn, but to actually profit from it.
That’s why I encourage all my subscribers and viewers on YouTube to request the free gold IRA rollover kit which I offer in the link below and in all of my investing and financial videos. It’s risk-free, there’s no obligation, and if you qualify ($10k or up) you will receive a DVD, special issue of Forbes magazine, and other info about the power of physical gold in a new metals IRA account or a rollover from a 401k or pre-existing IRA.
A lot of people have taken me up on my free offer, and none of them regret it. You really have nothing to lose except for 3 things: misplaced faith in an unstable economy, undue trust in an unsound fiat money system, and unnecessary sleepless nights filled with worry about your financial future.
Do yourself a big favor, bookmark or send this article to yourself as an email so you can read it again a few weeks from now and to everyone else you care about while there’s still time.
Nothing lasts forever, but remember- gold will outlive all of us.
Finance
Learn To (Do) Master In Finance Like A Professional
If you are looking to make a career for yourself in the world of business, then you should surely consider enrolling yourself for a Master in Finance degree. There are a number of things that are held as fundamental when it comes to the running and smooth management of a business enterprise. Such things include four different key functional areas or managerial segments, namely marketing, production, finance and human resource development. Each and every segment among these should be used in full efficiency in order for the business firm to operate in the best possible manner. Among these, finance is certainly one of the most important factors which can also influence all other major functional components of the business.
In order to have a great career in business, it is important to appear and successfully complete the degree of Masters in Finance. Whether you intend to work with a leading global business enterprise and contribute to its growth or work on your own business, having a degree of Master in Finance can greatly help you to fulfill your future goals. Learning all about finances can not only help you to raise finances for your own business but also teach you everything that you need to know to control the finances for your own enterprise. With a Master in Finance degree under your belt, you can sharpen your skills of running a business and enhance your decision-making capabilities that you need to run a successful enterprise. Since this degree can greatly enhance your knowledge and understanding of how businesses work, it can greatly help you to improve your abilities to manage your business.
There are currently many leading education centers and training institutes in different parts of India that offer comprehensive guidance to students when they are looking to learn everything that they can about finance. By offering you a full course on Masters in Finance and taking you carefully through the various tenets of the finance subject matter, these professionals can help you to learn everything about the subject and develop your base so that you may take up complex challenges in the future. The best thing about getting enrolled with any of these academic institutions is that they always maintain professional connections with the industry insiders and therefore they can certainly upgrade their study materials to meet the current needs of the industry. Therefore you should certainly focus on benefitting from their in-depth academic expertise.
Finance
Personal Loans For Bad Credit Borrowers: The Best Options
Finding the best possible loan terms can take some searching, but when it comes to getting personal loans for bad credit management purposes, the challenge can be that much more testing. Why? Well, lenders are a little hesitant to grant such loans unless they are protected by high interest rates and low principals.
But that is not to say that bad credit borrowers are devoid of options. There are lenders who offer competitive terms and grant approval with low credit scores. However, it generally means avoiding the traditional lending institutions, and turning to either alternative providers or online lenders.
But what are the options open to a bad credit borrower in search of good terms on a personal loan? Well, there are three popular source options. Namely, established traditional lenders, online lenders and private lending companies.
A Traditional Bank Loan
Some banks are willing to take on the risk involved in lending to an applicant with a bad credit history. The reason usually comes down to the purpose of the funds. Approving a personal loan for bad credit management purposes is seen as less of a risk than a general loan. The borrower clearly wants to improve their situation.
The problem is that banks charge much higher interest rates on these loans, often 2% – 3% more than the normal rate, depending on the sum sought and the bank lending policies. And, to have any chance of approval with low credit scores, the applicant must be an account holder, and may need to provide collateral.
There are some advantages to this deal, despite the high interest. Firstly, a personal loan approval is more likely if the relationship with your bank is good. Secondly, they also know your credit history already. Finally, they are more likely to bend the policies, such as extend the repayment period, from say 5 years to 10 years, to make the repayments more affordable.
A Private Lending Company
Lending companies operate independently of the established banks, and have less stringent lending policies in order to attract business. They specialize in lending to bad credit borrowers, and as such the terms of their personal loan for bad credit borrowers are pretty good.
However, the repayments are affordable mainly because the repayment term is longer than usual, sometimes extending to as much as 30 years. This lowers the share of the principal repaid each month, so approval with low credit scores is not a problem.
But this also means that the interest paid over the lifetime of the loan is extremely high. The question is where the overall cost of the personal loan is worth it, and usually the answer is yes. Private lending companies are also very open to restructuring existing loans, so there is always an option available.
Online Lenders
There is no doubt that online lenders are fast becoming the most popular alternative to traditional banks as a source of loans. And when it comes to personal loans for bad credit borrowers, the terms offered are very hard to beat.
For a start, the interest rates are usually 1% lower than normal – though this may not be the case when the credit score is very low. The lower rate is mainly due to lower overheads, so lenders can afford to be more generous. So, getting approval with low credit scores is more likely.
However, there are risks involved too. It is essential that online lenders are checked out before making any commitment to a personal loan deal. Consult either the Better Business Bureau website, or the Verify1st site, to check on their reputation.
Finance
Finding Your Financial Advisor
Finding a trusted financial advisor was already hard. Recently, the court of appeals reversed the pending Department of Labor’s fiduciary rule confusing financial consumers even more. It is critically important to understand if your financial advisor will be acting as a fiduciary for you or, instead, seeking investments that are suitable for you. It is also important, though, to learn if this is a trusted person that understands your needs, offers an approach that feels comfortable, and has the experience you seek for your unique circumstances. To help navigate the sometimes stressful search, we have put together our top five recommended questions when seeking a financial advisor.
1. Are You a Fiduciary?
The fiduciary standard legally obligates advisors to put your interest before their own. Advisors that work under a fiduciary standard must disclose any conflict of interests and share with you whether they benefit from recommending any products or other professionals. They must be transparent as to fees the advisors gets for that advice.
In contrast, the suitability standard is a standard requires advisors to suggest investment products that are appropriate for you. There is no standard to conclude that the investment will help you achieve your goals or is in your legal best interest. Also, there is no requirement to fully disclose any conflicts of interest, potentially allowing an advisor to recommend products that may provide higher commissions for themselves instead of similar products with lower fees.
There are wonderful advisors and poor advisors that work under both the fiduciary and suitability standard. We work under the fiduciary standard and highly value the trust we know it provides.
2. What are Your Credentials?
An advisor’s professional designations and experience matter. It gives you great insight as to the advisor’s knowledge and areas of expertise. There are over 100 different types of credentials and they can be very confusing. If you are looking for a financial advisor, you might be well served to at least be familiar with these three credentials that reflect a broad level of training and commitment:
CFP® – CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ®
CFP® professionals have completed university level financial planning coursework, met experience requirements, and passed the CFP® board’s rigorous exam covering 72 topics ranging from investment and risk management to tax and retirement planning, legacy management and the integration of all these disciplines. They also commit to ongoing education and a high ethical standard. More information: http://www.cfp.net
CFA® – Chartered Financial Analyst ®
To earn the CFA credential, professionals must pass 3 rigorous exams, each of which demands a minimum of 300 hours of master’s degree level study that includes financial analysis, portfolio management and wealth management. Professionals must also accumulate at least four years of qualified investment experience and annually commit to a statement of high ethics. More information: www.cfainstitute.org
CIMA® – Certified Investment Management Analyst®
CIMAs focus on asset allocation and portfolio construction. The program of study covers 5 core topic areas and applicants must meet experience, education, examination and ethical requirements. CIMAs must also commit to ongoing professional education. More information: www.imca.org
3. What Services and Products Do You Offer?
Make sure you seek out an advisor and firm that fits your needs. If you need someone to help you with your investing, you might seek out a firm that has a range of investment solutions such as an asset management firm.
If you need help assessing your current circumstances and creating a plan for you to reach various goals in your life, you might seek a financial planner. This advisor can help you consider retirement and college needs, tax strategies, risk management and possible wealth transfers.
If you need both financial planning and investment advice, then you should seek a wealth manager. This advisor has broad expertise and takes a holistic approach to guide you through comprehensive planning and portfolio management.
4. How are You Compensated?
Don’t be shy; ask about fees! Every professional deserves to be paid for their expertise and services. By understanding how the advisor is compensated, you can determine whether the advisor’s interests align well with yours.
Commissions only – these advisors are compensated based on the investment products you choose such as mutual funds, structured products, insurance policies or annuities they buy or sell for you.
Fee only – Independent advisors often offer fee only advising. Their fee is often stated as a percentage of the assets they manage for you so that they, too, benefit if your portfolio grows and are penalized when it declines. They may also offer fixed fees for specific services.
Fee-based – these advisors may charge a fixed fee for financial planning services they provide and collect a commission on any financial product you buy or sell. These may include mutual funds, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), annuities and insurance.
5. What is Your Approach for Someone Like Me?
It’s important to know that the advisor you seek has experience working with people in your circumstances. This is especially true if your financial situation is complex due to the wealth you’ve accumulated through-out your career. Ask the advisor to tell you about a client with common challenges and to share what solutions were offered.
Finding the right financial relationship can feel a little overwhelming sometimes. It is a bit like dating; you have to meet a variety of people, ask lots of questions, and wait until it feels like a good fit. Rest assured, no matter what your circumstances, you can find an advisor that is excited to work with you and has experience with clients just like you.
How a Gold Bull Run Is Setting Up Beautifully for 401k and IRA Holders, As Well As Retirees
Poolz Completes Integration And Receives Grant From Aurora
Learn To (Do) Master In Finance Like A Professional
What Is Duelbits? A Look at the Crypto Casino & Sportsbook Platform
Heat’s Tucker out at least a week, as MRI confirms calf strain
TikTok users shocked by real Pam Hupp clips
Personal Loans For Bad Credit Borrowers: The Best Options
SEC Approves Another BTC Futures ETF While Grayscale Pleads Bitcoin Spot ETF
Ukraine zoo may be forced to euthanize animals after Russian shelling if they cannot be relocated
Senate clears way for Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼