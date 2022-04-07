Finance
Inventory and Asset Management Software – Asset Tracking Strategies With Proven ROI
Asset inventory management software solutions reduce the time and cost of tracking and managing all types of asset inventory such as distributed IT and data center assets. By fully automating the asset tracking process, we eliminate the high cost of manual tracking, while providing 100% accurate, up-to-the-minute, on-demand information regarding what assets you have, where the assets are located and when the assets move. This helps to eliminate the ongoing need to take inventory because now you have inventory. The asset inventory management software provides you with extremely accurate, real-time, on demand and vital inventory information.
A company is certain to achieve ROI using real-time asset inventory management software. Due to the fact that the productivity of any enterprise is perpetually tied to how well its key physical assets are being managed. Being knowledgable and aware of inventory is available, where it is at any point in time and what its’ operative position is, are all discerning diagnostic elements that have weight on the bottom-line.
Currently many enterprises have difficulties when it comes to effectively tracking their assets. This is often due to the fact that much of the data regarding assets is piled in databases and spreadsheets where it goes without updates for long periods of time. Using such methods takes a lot of man power to update and track, while also leaving a lot of room for error. When the data isn’t current, the assets are difficult to track. This causes a huge loss in time and energy that could be used for productivity.
Often money is spent unnecessarily for assets that the company already has, but cannot locate when needed. It is vital for any enterprise to be able to account for assets at a moments notice. An asset management network automates the laborious job of tracking inventory with high-tech radio frequency identification (RFID) sensors, tags, readers and software. These systems are high-tech but with the evolution of technology, very affordable. When you consider the elimination of error, and the end for the need of excess manpower to track and inventory assets then the ROI is a highly desired and marketable advantage for any industry that want to run more efficiently and see higher profits.
The goal of asset status tracking is to give enterprises the ability to view the real-time status of all critical assets and their impact on associated business processes from anywhere. Today up-to-date mobile-asset tracking by aggregating information about an asset’s location and status are collected from RFID tags, sensors and other data sources. Asset inventory management software collects and correlates information about your critical data graphically so you can track the state of your assets and how they impact your business as changes occur.
Asset inventory management software is intuitive and dynamic in design. The software platform includes key features such as:
– Up-to-date centralized view of your company’s assets RFID
– Track and trace functionality
– Correlating asset data from repositories
– Customizable and controlled RFID tags
– Sensor and software asset history
– Leverage your existing enterprise investments
– Workflow and performance alerts
– Correlates data entering the system to generate activity
Data Science and Its Wide Range of Applications
Companies and Organizations have become wise and intelligent enough to sell and push products on the basis of the customer’s interest and purchasing power by using this field called Data Science. These applications mentioned below shows how they have managed to win our minds and hearts.
1. SPEECH RECOGNITION:
For Speech recognition, products like Cortana, Google Voice, Alexa, Siri etc. are the perfect examples. If one gets bored to type a text or is not in a position to type, then this application comes in handy. You just need to speak and it will automatically be converted to text. Thus making life much easier!
2. INTERNET SEARCH:
We use Google more than we use our handbooks, Right? Google or be it any other search engines like ASK, Bing, Yahoo and so on has made our life easy peasy. Would it be possible for these search engines to exist if Data Science did not? The answer is simply NO. It’s the algorithms of Data Science that convey the well matched and best result of our search query in a few seconds. Every day, Google processes greater than 20 petabytes of data. It’s Data Science that has made Google what it is today.
3. GAMING:
Machine Learning algorithms are used in games to auto upgrade when the player reaches the next or higher level. By utilizing data science, EA Sports, Nintendo, Sony, Activision-Blizzard, Zynga have guided gaming events to the next or higher level. When it comes to motion gaming, the player’s opponent, that is, the computer, examines the player’s previous moves and shapes up the game accordingly.
4. FRAUD AND DETECTION:
Finance had been the earliest Data Science applications. Losses and Bad debts every year had made companies fed up. While conforming loans a fair amount, data was collected at the beginning of paperwork. Then Data Scientist was brought to save them from losses. Now the banks have learnt to conquer and divide data by viewing customers profile, expenditures in the past and other important variables to examine the probability of default and risk. It was also helpful to them when their banking products were pushed depending on the purchasing power of customers.
5. IMAGE RECOGNITION:
When you upload an image with a group of friends or people on Facebook, you get suggestions to tag them. This feature of automatic tagging suggestion uses an algorithm on face recognition. Similarly, it is possible for you to scan the barcode in a web browser while using WhatsApp in a mobile phone. Google also provides you an option for searching pictures by uploading one. Here, image recognition is used to provide the best searched results.
6. TARGETED ADVERTISING:
Searching is not only the biggest application of machine learning and data science, the other biggest challenger is the whole digital marketing scale. Websites that contain display banners and digital billboards at airports, all of these are done using algorithms on Data Science.
7. WEBSITE RECOMMENDATIONS:
We are used to the recommendations about products that are alike when we do online shopping. They help us find identical products out of millions and billions of products available. Companies use this engine for the promotion of their products according to the user’s interest and relevant information from them. To enhance the user’s experience, Amazon, Netflix, Twitter, Google Play, LinkedIn uses this experience. On the basis of user’s previous results, the commendations are made.
Canadian Banks – The “Big Five Banks”
The “Big Five Canadian Banks” term refers to the top five banking institutions in Canada. These banks are Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Scotiabank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Bank of Montreal. The big five Canadian banks dominate the Canadian financial markets having a combined market share of over 90%. These banks are in reality international banks with market share in USA, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. They have thousands of employees across Canada and worldwide. You might encounter the “Big Six Banks” term as well, which is the “Big Five Banks” and the National Bank of Canada, which mainly servers customers in Quebec.
RBC Financial Group or simply Royal Bank of Canada is the largest Canadian bank with headquarters in Toronto, Ontario. The bank was founded in 1864, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Royal Bank has over 70,000 employees worldwide with offices in more than 30 countries and operates 21% of all Canadian ATMs. Royal Bank common shares are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange, Swiss Electronic Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank Financial Group) is the second major Canadian bank headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The bank was founded in 1855 in Toronto. TD Bank has over 58,000 employees, serving 14 million customers worldwide. The TD bank Financial Group common shares are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Scotiabank previously known as The Bank of Nova Scotia is the Canadian bank with strongest international presence. The bank was founded in 1832 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Scotiabank does business in over 40 countries, most notably in the Caribbean, Central and Latin Americas, Mexico and Asia. Scotiabank has over 12 million customers offering personal, business and investment banking services. The bank has 57,000 employees worldwide. Scotiabank common shares trade on both Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.
The Bank of Montreal marketed as BMO Financial Group is Canada’s oldest bank, established in 1817 in Montreal, Quebec. The bank has 35,000 employees and provides a wide range of financial services to its customers in Canada and USA. BMO is listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.
CIBC (Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce) was founded in 1867 in Toronto, Ontario. The bank has its headquarters in Toronto, and has over 37,000 employees worldwide, providing a wide range of financial services to over 11 million clients. CIBC is the smallest of the “Big Five” Canadian banks. CIBC is listed on Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.
The Canadian banking system is well established and developed and Canadian banks are one of the important pillars of the Canadian economy and society. Canadian financial institutions maintain a network of over 7,500 bank branches and over 17,000 ATMs. The top five Canadian banks are all members of the Canadian Banker Association and Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation.
4 Influencer Marketing Best Practices to Reap High Returns
Influencer marketing works like a charm and the whole world vouches for it. But without a solid marketing strategy, even the best influencer marketing software fails to yield high returns. You need to have an insight into the best practices to shoot two birds with one stone. Whether it’s about choosing the right influencer or delivering user-centric content, everything has to be done with perfection.
Check out a few best practices for influencer marketing to help you earn high return on investments that involve:
1. Use Top and Micro-Influencers
Most brands prefer top influencers over micro-influencers. This is where they miss out on a big chunk of return on investments. Several studies have suggested that micro-influencers engage audiences better than top influencers.
In other words, they actively contribute to your campaign’s performance while costing you a fraction of the price. You shouldn’t completely ignore them. Using a mix of top bloggers and micro-influencers for your marketing campaign is the best practice that yields great results.
2. Produce User-Centric Content
Generating any content in haste often backfires. To make your investment count, learn about the content that your audiences usually interact with. Spend quite a time figuring out the nature of the content they appreciate. Keep it authentic and engaging to get their attention. Create user-centric content that softly encourages your prospects to engage with you. It’s the best practice for driving more profits on your way.
3. Give Them Full Control Over Creative Content
Though you know your brand better than influencers, still, it’s not a good idea to put a tab on your influencer’s creativity. If you are indulged in it, then you are doing nothing but hurting your foot. It’s because the influencers know the type of content your audiences like to see online. You should set them free to create content they want. It’s the best marketing practice if you want to experience high returns on investments without any hit and trial.
4. Evaluate Your Performance Metrics
Tracking your campaign’s performance is as important as setting it up. Probably, it is the best practice around to evaluate the return on investments of your influencer-focused marketing campaign. You just have to provide the tracking codes to your influencers to effectively track every performance metric without losing sight. This way you would be able to analyze if you are really getting returns on investments that you had planned at the start of the campaign.
Conclusion
Influencer-based marketing works only for those brands that follow the best practices. If your influencer marketing campaigns aren’t yielding the results you expect, then it’s time to revamp your strategy. Without sticking to the best practices, even the best influencer marketing software doesn’t offer the return on investments. If you want to get most returns with minimal efforts, it’s crucial to follow the industry’s best practices and the prominent ones have been mentioned here for you.
