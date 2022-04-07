Finance
Investing $100 For a 300% Return – The Perfect Example
What would happen if you could triple your money starting with just $100? This article explores the prefect investment and how to turn $100 into two million dollars in a very short time.
High returns equals high risk…is this true? Maybe, maybe not but the point is that there is risk. If there were no risk, then a high return investment is completely and utterly desirable. Many investors seem happy with a 30% yearly return only because they justify this poultry compounding rate by telling themselves that the risk was low and therefore they are prudent and wise investors.
However, 30% a year, starting with $100 it would take 30 years to see your first million. So what is the ideal answer? The ideal answer is a return of 300% return that is scalable as your seed capital grows and is risk free. That is the best investment of all.
$100 turns into $2 million dollars in just 9, 300% transactions. In other words if you could find 9 simple transactions where you invest X and get 3 times more each time, you would be left with $2 million dollars at the end of your investment work.
The ideal risk neutralization strategy is getting in exchange for your money, equal or of course better tangible value for your money. If you hand over your money to a mutual fund, there is no exchange of value. The receipt you got for your investment has no worth to anybody but yourself. If you spent that money on an investment object with intrinsic and tangible value that can be resold to a waiting market, then all you have done is exchanged your currency for a different type of currency and made a profit on the difference.
5 Personal Finance Apps For Your Smartphone
Remember that foggy zone you used to be in when you wanted to take complete control of your finances? When you wanted to be more responsible in saving and spending to plan the present and future? Those foggy days are over and the days of finance apps on your smartphones that bring more clarity with ease of use are here. We are discussing top 5 finance apps that will prove to be useful to you.
- Mint.com Personal Finance
This application is one of the best personal finance apps. It syncs with your bank transactions and categorizes them automatically. It creates customized budget based on your past spending. It keeps track of your spending and keeps reminding you about your budget. You can create separate mini budget for entertainment, gas, eating out- things you want to monitor. The app sends you reminders, alerts and colour codes the categories so that you know when you reach danger zone. It also offers tips on stocks and investment.
Platform: iOS, Android
Price: Free
2. MoneyWise
This app is very easy to use. It is a budgeting and expense tracking app. MoneyWise enables you to set your financial goals. It monitors the cash flow, categorises your expenses and with the help of colourful charts and graphs it lets you know about the status of the expense categories. You can export the data from this app as HTML or CSV files.
Platform: Android
Price: Free
3.Spending Tracker
This app as the name suggests tracks your expenses. It will help you unlock the mystery of where exactly your money goes every month. You will be able to organise your expenses on daily, weekly or monthly basis. It can be customized to suit your needs. The easy to read fonts and charts make it a fun little tracker.
Platform: iOS
Price: Free
4. Expense Manager
This app enables you to track your expenses across categories on weekly, monthly or yearly basis. You can search for individual transactions, set up payments alerts, import and export data from your phone to your desktop and take pictures of receipts while storing. It has currency calculator, tax calculator etc. It is a neat little useful app.
Platform: Android
Price: Free
5. You Need A Budget (YNAB)
This app is one for the whole family. It syncs with YNAB desktop software (required). It can budget across multiple accounts, analyse and can show the transactions of the whole family instantly. A free version is also available.
Platform: iOS, Android
Price: $4.99
How a Gold Bull Run Is Setting Up Beautifully for 401k and IRA Holders, As Well As Retirees
It was a normal enough day like any other before it, but this one was somehow different.
That’s exactly how it’s going to feel watching the next sequence of events which sets off an irreversible decline in US and global equity markets, and yet many will recognize an uncanny sense of deja vu.
The thing is, recessions come and go, but wisdom is forever. And the wise among us are already planning for the next recession as the US enters the longest business expansion cycle in its history.
It has often been said: “What goes up, must come down”, and the stock market is no different. With stocks being some of the most overpriced financial instruments you can buy at this point, billionaire hedge fund managers like Jeffrey Gundlach and Stephen Kaplan are making some pretty bold predictions- like the price of gold hitting $5,000 an ounce within 10 years.
Of course, the mainstream news media will never tell you to buy gold and silver, or to simply take profits and sideline cash in your investment accounts as fundamental weakness in the markets begins to manifest.
But you don’t really expect CNN Money, MSNBC or Fox Business to manage your retirement, do you?
At least, not with your greatest benefit in mind.
And that’s exactly where we’re at right now. The federal government, the pundits, and Federal Reserve, the big bankers, even the President who once called the stock market “a big ugly bubble” and the unemployment numbers “fake”- all say the economy’s never been better, and there’s no recession in sight.
Meanwhile, over 60% of CEOs surveyed worldwide predict a recession will be here by 2020, at the latest. With Fed Chairman Jerome Powell promising to do “whatever it takes” to keep this train on its tracks, that really only means one thing- the further reduction of interest rates.
Lowering interest rates is the sign of a weak economy that cannot survive under the weight of its own debt, and the US dollar and US stock markets are merely systems of debt. This is why corporations, enabled by Uncle Sam, have borrowed money very cheaply, incurred record amounts of debt, and bought their own stock shares to prop up and inflate their prices.
After all, the CEO and the board of directors of major corporations get paid largely based on how well the company stock is doing. This is why you often see heavy bonuses for executives even during tough times for normal people like you and me, and the ever-dwindling middle class.
And now, we have record personal debt and record federal debt to match. When you factor in a severe slowing in factory orders, underwhelming jobs numbers, and the record number of retail closures, you start to see that the real economy is not doing as well as they’d have you believe.
And this is exactly why you have to act now and do something about your future while you still can. By the time the gold bull market resumes and stocks begin their decline as a result of missing fundamentals in the real economy to support the high prices, you will have already wasted precious time.
Considering it can take several weeks to 3 months to process a withdrawal from a managed fund or initiate a 401k rollover, added with Murphy’s Law which states “what can happen, will happen”, you could easily lose 20 – 25% of your total portfolio when real volume once again takes hold in the Dow Jones, Nasdaq or S&P 500.
Aggravated by global markets following suit, and a potential for market and bank closures until things stabilize as governments intervene directly, years could be wiped off of your retirement within a very short and volatile period of time.
With gold getting ready to pass its own imaginary Maginot line at $1350 in price, we could be fastening our seatbelts in preparation for this time-tested metal’s next meteoric rise, and all the fundamentals are there for it.
As you continue to see all the signs and indicators flashing red in the economy, coupled with the government’s pledge to essentially print more money (because they know they have no real options left to fight recession), there’s never been a better time to invest in physical, precious metals- not only to protect your 401k, IRA and savings from the next economic downturn, but to actually profit from it.
That’s why I encourage all my subscribers and viewers on YouTube to request the free gold IRA rollover kit which I offer in the link below and in all of my investing and financial videos. It’s risk-free, there’s no obligation, and if you qualify ($10k or up) you will receive a DVD, special issue of Forbes magazine, and other info about the power of physical gold in a new metals IRA account or a rollover from a 401k or pre-existing IRA.
A lot of people have taken me up on my free offer, and none of them regret it. You really have nothing to lose except for 3 things: misplaced faith in an unstable economy, undue trust in an unsound fiat money system, and unnecessary sleepless nights filled with worry about your financial future.
Do yourself a big favor, bookmark or send this article to yourself as an email so you can read it again a few weeks from now and to everyone else you care about while there’s still time.
Nothing lasts forever, but remember- gold will outlive all of us.
Learn To (Do) Master In Finance Like A Professional
If you are looking to make a career for yourself in the world of business, then you should surely consider enrolling yourself for a Master in Finance degree. There are a number of things that are held as fundamental when it comes to the running and smooth management of a business enterprise. Such things include four different key functional areas or managerial segments, namely marketing, production, finance and human resource development. Each and every segment among these should be used in full efficiency in order for the business firm to operate in the best possible manner. Among these, finance is certainly one of the most important factors which can also influence all other major functional components of the business.
In order to have a great career in business, it is important to appear and successfully complete the degree of Masters in Finance. Whether you intend to work with a leading global business enterprise and contribute to its growth or work on your own business, having a degree of Master in Finance can greatly help you to fulfill your future goals. Learning all about finances can not only help you to raise finances for your own business but also teach you everything that you need to know to control the finances for your own enterprise. With a Master in Finance degree under your belt, you can sharpen your skills of running a business and enhance your decision-making capabilities that you need to run a successful enterprise. Since this degree can greatly enhance your knowledge and understanding of how businesses work, it can greatly help you to improve your abilities to manage your business.
There are currently many leading education centers and training institutes in different parts of India that offer comprehensive guidance to students when they are looking to learn everything that they can about finance. By offering you a full course on Masters in Finance and taking you carefully through the various tenets of the finance subject matter, these professionals can help you to learn everything about the subject and develop your base so that you may take up complex challenges in the future. The best thing about getting enrolled with any of these academic institutions is that they always maintain professional connections with the industry insiders and therefore they can certainly upgrade their study materials to meet the current needs of the industry. Therefore you should certainly focus on benefitting from their in-depth academic expertise.
