Investment – Grade Wine Prices Favorable For Investors
A bi-product of the current economy, wine prices have dropped to levels that are surprising investors and wine enthusiasts alike. Retailers who frequently sell investment-grade wines have witnessed the prices drop approximately 25%. For wine buyers with cash on hand, the return on investment (ROI) is significantly better than it was even just a few months ago.
Back in 1998, wine was just beginning to gain mass appeal and more and more people began collecting wine for either personal enjoyment or investment. By the beginning of 2008, wine retailers could barely keep up with demand for the 2005 vintage Bordeaux, large formats, and other ultra fine wine. As a result, prices dramatically increased over that 10-year period.
As an example of the value of investment-grade wines, consider a 1982 Lafite, bottled in 1984, would have cost you $400 USD per bottle if you purchased it when it was released. The current market price is $2500 USD per bottle, a profit of $2100 per bottle — or an ROI of 525%. This type of return is common for many of the grand cru chateaux in France, which is why the 2005 vintage was scooped up by investors at such a fast rate. Many investors have found themselves in this poor economy needing cash, so buyers are finding hot deals all over the internet.
In the second half of 2008, wine retail prices began to drop. Retailers began aggressive promotional campaigns, putting all inventories on sale or offering reduced shipping rates. Live-Ex 100, a fine wine index operated by a British company and includes 99% French wine, reports a 20% drop in value of the index since June 2008. In early 2009 wineries, distributors, and consignors began slashing their prices. Collectors that are particularly worried about their cash positions have flooded the market with inventory.
The “price-slump” situation may have a silver lining. Unlike the stock market or commodity trading, wine is finite. Once a vintage is produced, you can’t make any more. Therefore, the laws of supply and demand apply more rigorously. Using western Europe as an example of a saturated wine-buying market, it is likely that countries like the US, China, and Russia will continue their demand growth for many more decades. Yet Bordeaux is not making any more first growth wine (like Lafite or Latour), and no other wine-growing region can yet match the endurance and reputation of France’s finest chateaux. Therefore, the price of today’s investment-grade wines should only continue to skyrocket, and our customers will eventually have the disposable income to jump on these deals.
Great Apps For Your Graphing Calculator
When a student invests in a graphing calculator, it is typically because it is required by their teacher in order to successfully complete their course. However, there are a variety of apps available for many calculators that give it many new purposes. Students should check out a few of these apps to reach the potential of the capabilities of their calculator.
One of the challenges of using a graphing calculator is that students usually cannot enter the program into the calculator the way it appears in their textbook. With the Zoom Math application, this is now able to be executed. Entering the problem as the student sees it is a great way for them to visualize the steps they need to solve the equations.
Many calculators also come with finance apps already installed, which has a variety of useful functions. They can be used to help someone figure out their interest paid over time on a loan or how many payments it will take for them to be debt free. This can be useful for personal purposes or for a student who is taking a consumer math course.
Of course, every high school student who has a graphing calculator wants to know which games are available for it. Although teachers would prefer it were not the case, there are many games that can be downloaded for almost any graphing calculator. Tetris is a popular choice but some calculators are even capable of running games such as Mario Brothers.
Graphing calculators are, of course, useful for completing a math class without a problem. However, there are many apps that give these pieces of equipment entirely new functions and make them useful in a whole new way. When a student purchases a graphing calculator, they should look into the available apps and make sure they are using it to its fullest potential.
A 401k Equates to Financial Self-Preservation For The Future
A 401k offers a greater financial future than Social Security or most pension plans. It’s now more important than ever for employees to invest in this financial lifesaver.
Outside Retirement Resources
Both Social Security and pension plans are considered to be outside retirement resources, meaning the resources for retirement come from somewhere other than the employee. It’s no secret that outside retirement resources have caused numerous financial disasters in the last few years.
Social Security is no longer a viable option for retirement because it doesn’t accumulate wealth like a 401k does. Additionally, Social Security has suffered serious funding blows in the last years. Not only does it fail to ensure hard workers with a safe retirement, but it also fails to ensure them of any retirement.
The same is true of pension plans. There have been instances where these plans were not paid out due to money issues with the payer. Other pension plans are negated through corporate takeovers. It seems that hard workers are out of options, but that’s only true if those hard workers rely on outside resources. When an employee sets up a 401k, no one can touch that money except the employee.
The Basics
There are two types of plans: traditional and Roth. Both can be converted into an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) upon retirement or if an employee leaves the company, no matter the reason.
If participating in a traditional plan, then an employer-sponsored plan allows an employee to save for his or her retirement with a lowered tax burden, meaning the employee enjoys Tax-Deferred Earnings. This begins the moment an employee pays money into their account. The IRS allows for this deferment because the money put into the account comes from a paycheck prior to taxes being deducted. The result: less taxable income and a lower tax bill. Taxes are never paid on the account, or any investment earnings that it generates until the money is withdrawn. Most people take out this money at retirement when they have lower incomes and tax rates. These later-life low numbers mean less money is paid out on the savings.
If participating in a Roth, deferment doesn’t reduce one’s taxable income or tax bill. The reward comes at the end when the money is withdrawn as tax-free as long as the employee is at least 59½, and the account is at least five years old.
Another plus is that it is common for an employer to match a portion of an employee’s savings after a certain percentage is saved. This occurs in both traditional and Roth plans. Sometimes this match can equate to a fifty-percent return, virtually unheard of in investment returns.
Available Investments
It’s common for plans to offer eight to twelve investment options. Some of those options include company stock, money market funds, stable value accounts, and stock mutual funds. A financial advisor can offer great insight into what kind of investments should be made based upon individual needs.
In the end, it’s all about a strong financial future for retirement as well as all of the things you would like to do in your later years. A 401k can create a great foundation.
Diversification in Investing
Whether you trade stocks, Forex or options an important part of reducing risk is diversification in investing. Putting all your money on one horse is high risk and is the sign of a gambler, not an investor. No technical analysis or momentum prediction is 100% foolproof and ever investor must reckon with periodic drawdowns.
Diversification in Investing – 3 factors to consider.
It helps to break the topic up into different questions that you consider separately before bringing them together for the final investment decision.
- Risk and reward
- Exposure diversification
- Portfolio rebalancing
Risk and Reward
Every investment vehicle or strategy has a distinct risk profile, and you need to be aware of this. Similarly, each approach has a potential reward profile. In most circumstances the reward is directly proportional to the risk. This means that the more profit you hope to make, the more risk you must be willing to handle. A good investor tries to balance this out.
For example, trading ETFs is low risk, but the return on investment (ROI) is barely higher than the inflation rate. Trading DITM (Deep-in-the-Money) options can increase the reward without increasing the risk. Buy-and-hold stock trading (for a stock with good fundamentals) can be profitable, especially if you reinvest dividends. Selling covered calls on your stock portfolio can increase your ROI without increasing risk. Buying calls options is highly risky unless you are an accomplished swing trader, but the rewards are amazing. Selling option spreads is slightly less profitable in the long run, but the risk profile is even lower than buy-and-hold strategies.
Exposure diversification
The market has different sectors and each sector has different cyclical growth or retreat patterns. Your investment plan should include stocks or options from each sector. As money flows from one sector to another, you can track this and plan your investments accordingly. You should never have more than 2-3% of your portfolio committed to a particular stock and never have more than 20% designated to a certain sector.
Portfolio Balancing
Every year or every quarter, you need to look at how well your portfolio is balanced. In a given time period, some sectors will grow while other remain static or shrink. This can leave your portfolio unbalanced. As a responsible investor, you need to rebalance your diversification in investing. So, perhaps you have divided your portfolio evenly between Forex, ETFs, REITs, options selling and favourite stocks to buy-and-hold. If you experience bold profits by selling options, you can take these profits and reinvest them in the other sectors so that the proportion remains the same.
The learning curve
It is easier, but riskier, to stick with one investment strategy. It is well worth it to invest educational effort into diverse strategies. This can be one of the biggest factors in reducing your risk profile. Serious investors, who have no wish to gamble, will make this investment. Diversification in investing is one the most powerful profit factors, simply because it stops you losing money.
