JKSSB CLASS IV posts Reffered to JKSSB for Recruitment — Check Details

15 best airports in India that have the most picturesque views and are constructed with brand-new technologies and are filled with world-class amenities.

India is known for its glorious monuments, magnificent architecture, hospitable people and many more. It is also one of the most popular travel destinations among foreigners. The travellers who come to explore the beauty of India start with the airport. Airports in India are built with such care that it resembles the glory and magnificence of our country. Some airports are located in the heart of the town while others are located in the outskirts and even on hills. Read more to find out the 15 best airports that are known for their grandeur and history,

1. Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi (DEL)

The capital city of India is the home for the biggest and busiest airport in India. Indira Gandhi International Airport is situated out of the city and is undoubtedly the best airport in India. It has also bagged the award ‘Best Airport in India’ by Airports Council International. The airport is spread over 5,106 acres and has about 5 terminals. It holds so much as 60 million passengers at a time and is a hub for many domestic and international flights like Emirates, Lufthansa, Vistara, Air India and much more. By 2030, the airport is expected to hold a whopping 100 million passengers.

Location of Indira Gandhi International Airport: Palam

Distance from the city: 16 kms

2. Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai (BOM)

This airport is the second biggest airport in India. The airport is built with state-of-the-art technology and houses wide range of branded shops and restaurants. It is also considered to be one of the busiest airports in India. The airport has 3 terminals and is spread over 1850 acres. Each terminal is 20 minutes away and each of those terminals holds lounge area, shopping and eating outlets. In 2017, Airport Service Quality Awards awarded “World’s Best Airport” to this airport.

Location of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport: Vile Parle East

Distance from the city: 8 kms

3. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata (CCU)

This airport is the oldest airport in India and is constantly renovated to uphold the population of the ever-increasing passengers and has also been awarded ‘Best Improved Airport’ in 2014 and 2015. Many flights to Dubai, Bhutan, Abu Dhabi are departed from here.

Location of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Airport: Dum Dum

Distance from the city: 15 kms

4. Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore (BLR)

Located in the midst of 4000 acres, this airport is a hub for IndiGo, GoAir, and Air India. Owning to the title of the third busiest airport in India, it is always sprawling with passengers. Both the domestic and international passengers uses the single terminal. Many modern cafes and shopping stores are located inside the airport for the passengers.

Location of Kempegowda International Airport: Devanahalli

Distance from the city: 35 km

4. Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, Leh (IXL)

Situated at an elevation of 3256 m, Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport offers an exquisite view of The Himalayas. This is one of the most scenic and beautiful airports in India. All the flights in this airport take off and land during the day. This is due to the foggy mountain winds which may obstruct the view of the pilot. Indian Army safeguard this airport as it is in the border of the country.

Location of Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport: Leh

Distance from the city : 5 kms

6. Sheikh Ul-Alam International Airport, Srinagar (SXR)

Owned by both the Indian Air Force and Airports Authority of India, this airport is basically a military base as it is situated in the border. The single runway is accessible by domestic and international passengers. This airport also offers a scenic view with mountains, snow and trees. Many popular food joints are also available in the airport.

Location of Sheik Ul- Alam International Airport: Badgam

Distance from the city: 12 kms

7. Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair (IXZ)

This is the only airport in Andaman and is situated in the city of Port Blair. It was named after the freedom fighter, ‘Veer Savarkar’. Andaman is an island which is visited by a lot of travellers and tourists. This airport can hold around 400 passengers and has a single terminal. The runway is surrounded with green expanses which make it look stunning.

Location of Veer Savarkar International Airport: Lamba Line

Distance from the city: 2 kms

8. Chennai International Airport, Chennai (MAA)

Located just outside the city, Chennai International Airport has 3 terminals and is a hub for many airlines like GoAir, IndiGo, Spicejet, Air India. This ever expanding airport is the regional headquarters for South India. It is the fourth busiest airport in India with a whopping 1323 acres. After its construction, this airport is set to become the first satellite terminal airport in India.

Location of Chennai International Airport: Tirusulam

Distance from the city: 21 kms

9. Agatti Airport, Lakshadweep (AGX)

Sprawling over an area of 45.9 acres, Agatti Airport is considerably small than other airports but its beauty is unmatched. The airport is surrounded with water and has one runway. The airport holds only 50 passengers at once and has a parking for 75 cars. The picturesque view from the airport makes the airport a place of sight-seeing.

Location of Agatti Airport: Agatti Island

Distance from the city: 17 kms

10. Cochin International Airport, Kochi

Built with the jaw-dropping Kerala architecture, Cochin International Airport is one of the busiest airports in India. The airport has three terminals in which 2 are for domestic passengers and 1 for international passengers. This airport has many amenities like prayer rooms, VIP lounge and smoking area. In 2015, this became the first solar powered airport.

Location of Cochin International Airport: Nedumbassery

Distance from the city: 25 kms

11. Goa International Airport, Goa (GOI)

Goa is the party place of India with loud music and blue beaches. Goa airport services to both domestic and international travellers. More than 8 million people travelled to Goa in the year 2019. Foreigners come here to relax and have a blast with their loved ones so a lot of European flights land here. The interiors are made in a funky manner to impress the travellers all around the world. A second airport is being constructed now.

Location of Goa International Airport: Dabolim

Distance from the city: 30 km

12. Coimbatore International Airport, Coimbatore (CJB)

This is the second largest airport in Tamil Nadu which caters to both domestic and international clients. 3 abroad airlines and 5 domestic airlines serve this airport. Many amenities are provided in the airport to cater the necessities of both domestic and international passengers. Renovations are going on to extend the airport and runway.

Location of Coimbatore International Airport: Peelamedu

Distance from the city: 10 kms

13. Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar (BBI)

This airport is named after a freedom fighter and renowned aviator, ‘Biju Patnaik’ and it is one of the biggest airports in India. The airport connects to many domestic cities and international countries. To entertain the travellers, handicraft shops, gift stores, food stalls and shopping centres are available. The terminal is made eco-friendly with rain water harvesting and sewage treatment.

Location of Biju Patnaik International Airport: Aerodrome Area

Distance from the city: 6 km

14. Jaipur International Airport, Jaipur (JAI)

Though Jaipur is known for its traditional heritage and architecture, the airport is built with both traditional aspects of Jaipur and modern technology and art. After the renovation of the airport, it can include more than the present number of passengers which is 1000. It is to be noted that terminal entrance gates are built with Dholpur stones to give a majestic look.

Location of Jaipur International Airport: Sanganer

Distance from the city: 13 km

15. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad (HYD)

Spread over 5495 acres, this airport has a solar power plant, aviation training centre and fuel farm. It is the sixth busiest airport in India and has both public and VIP lounges. 12 million passengers access the airport annually. The east terminal caters to domestic passengers while the west terminal caters to foreign passengers.

Location of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport: Shamshabad

Distance from the city: 24 kms

These are few of the airports in India that are known for its architecture, vastness and technology. Airports in Delhi and Mumbai are the most crowded airports. The airports are always being expanded as India is becoming a well-known tourist country which is marvelled for its history and tradition.

