Kevin Durant loves his lopsided rivalry with Knicks and their fans
Kevin Durant owns the Knicks, and he enjoys it.
The former MVP hasn’t lost to the Knicks in nine years, a stretch spanning three teams that continued with Wednesday’s 110-98 Nets’ victory at MSG.
Told of his impressive streak, Durant, a dedicated social media user, pumped both fists.
“I got something to talk about on Twitter now,” he said after dropping 32 points in 42 minutes.
Durant, of course, became the enemy of Knicks fans after spurning the team in 2019 free agency to join the crosstown rival. He has since read angry tweets about the decision, which has turned into a source of entertainment.
“We know how much Knicks fans don’t like us,” Durant said. “Especially now this era, with us not choosing the Knicks, me and Kyrie (Irving). It definitely adds something to the rivalry no matter who is on the team. You know, I think it will always be like that in the city. It’s good to be a part of this. It’s a fun rivalry. Hopefully it continues to build.
“If we get more and more animosity between the fan bases, it’s only good for the game.”
The Knicks dedicated two years to their pursuit of Durant, even trading former franchise face Kristaps Porzingis to clear enough cap space. When it became clear Durant was heading to Brooklyn instead, a report surfaced that owner James Dolan was hesitant to offer the max because of the former MVP’s torn Achilles.
Durant was asked about that for the first time Wednesday.
“I don’t know how true that is. You heard rumors. Sources. I don’t know where those come from,” he said. “So I take that with a grain of salt. I didn’t believe it.”
Since the decision, Durant is 7-0 against the Knicks. The Nets haven’t lost to their rival since before pandemic.
“I mean imagine the tweets I’ve been getting since I decided to come to the Nets,” Durant said. “Knicks fans are still pissed off. Little jabs here and there. Like I said, there’s always love in the streets when I see the Knicks fans. Always love at the games. It’s a good rivalry to be a part of.”
Irving, who scored 24 points Wednesday in his first game at MSG since signing with the Nets, said he’s purposefully vague when discussing his decision to choose the Nets over the Knicks — “I throw darts in the air and just wait for people to assume whatever they want,” he said — but acknowledged Dolan’s team had a shot.
“They had a good chance of getting us back in free agency, but we just felt like we wanted to build here and just make our mark on this franchise,” Irving said. “I don’t think we regret our decision. And we just want to live with really leaning on each other and making sure this is successful for us.”
Clayton woman says check stolen out of USPS dropbox and altered
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Hesterbergs dropped their check off to pay a mail in the USPS box outside the Clayton Post Office, just like usual. But this time, their check never made it to the company to pay their bill.
After receiving a letter from the company saying they never received their payment, they went back and double-checked their check stub, which showed they wrote it.
“We received notification that one of our checks did not make it there, so we put a stop on the check,” Carolyn Hesterberg said.
But it was too late. Hesterberg said they contacted the bank and got a copy of the electronically deposited check, which has been electronically altered.
“They altered it from 50 something dollars to $2,000, and they electronically cashed it, and they got the money,” she said.
Whoever did this, got the money and the Hesterbergs had $2,000 taken out of their account. Someone allegedly took the check out of the blue mail drop box and changed not only the money amount but the date and the memo too.
The Hesterbergs filed a police report with Clayton Police Department, which said it has taken several reports involving stolen and altered checks recently.
Carolyn said she told a friend what happened, and learned she wasn’t alone. A friend informed her this just happened to her, and a $16 check tried to get cashed for $16,000. Luckily, they caught it before the money was taken.
A spokesperson for USPS said they can’t comment on any ongoing investigation but urged anyone impacted to file a report. “Any complaints of alleged mail theft should be reported to Postal Inspectors and the Clayton Police Department. The number for the Postal Inspectors is 877-876-2455, Option 3.
If any residents feel a collection box in their community has been compromised, we ask they report that as well. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, they should deposit their outgoing mail inside their local post office,” the USPS spokesperson said in a statement.
US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines
By MATTHEW PERRONE
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. health officials are beginning to grapple with how to keep the vaccines updated to best protect Americans from the ever-changing coronavirus.
On Wednesday, a panel of vaccine advisers to the Food and Drug Administration spent hours debating key questions for revamping the shots and conducting future booster campaigns. They didn’t reach any firm conclusions.
The questions facing the experts included: How often to update the vaccines against new strains, how effective they should be to warrant approval and whether updates should be coordinated with global health authorities.
Last week, the FDA authorized a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for anyone 50 or older and for some younger people with severely weakened immune systems. It’s an effort to get ahead of another possible surge.
But the FDA’s vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks acknowledged at the meeting “we simply can’t be boosting people as frequently as we are.” He called the latest booster update a “stopgap” measure to protect vulnerable Americans while regulators decide whether and how to tweak the current vaccines.
Marks cautioned that waning vaccine protection, new variants and colder weather in the fall could raise the risk of more surges.
“Our goal here is to stay ahead of future variants and outbreaks and ensure we do our best to reduce the toll of disease and death due to COVID-19,” said Marks, adding that he expects more meetings of the vaccine panel in coming months.
Some of the key questions the panel discussed:
HOW SHOULD THE U.S. DECIDE WHEN TO LAUNCH FUTURE ROUNDS OF BOOSTER SHOTS?
One area where experts appeared to agree is that vaccines should be judged on their ability to prevent severe disease that leads to hospitalization and death.
“We need to focus on the worst case, which is severe disease, and we need to change strains when we’re losing that battle,” said Dr. Mark Sawyer of the University of California, San Diego.
By that measure, the current vaccines have held up remarkably well.
During the last omicron-driven surge, two vaccine doses were nearly 80% effective against needing a breathing machine or death — and a booster pushed that protection to 94%, federal scientists recently reported.
But only about half of Americans eligible for a third shot have gotten one. And many experts said it was unsustainable to continue asking Americans to get boosted every few months.
A panelist from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested that the 80% protection from severe disease could become the standard for evaluating the vaccines.
“I think we may have to accept that level of protection and then use other alternative ways to protect individuals with therapeutics and other measures,” said Dr. Amanda Cohn, CDC’s chief medical officer.
Presentations at the meeting by government health officials and independent researchers underscored the challenges of predicting when the next major COVID-19 variant might appear.
Trevor Bedford, a disease modeler with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said a major new strain like omicron could emerge anywhere from every 1.5 years to once a decade, based on currently available data. Given that unpredictability, researchers will need methods to quickly determine whether current vaccines work against emerging variants.
WHAT’S THE PROCESS FOR UPDATING VACCINES TO ADDRESS NEW VARIANTS?
All three COVID-19 vaccines now used in the U.S. are based on the original coronavirus version that emerged in late 2019. Updating the vaccines will be a complex task, likely requiring coordination between the FDA, manufacturers and global health authorities.
To speed the vaccines to market, the FDA relied on research shortcuts to judge effectiveness, mainly looking at their early impact on the immune system’s antibody levels. A number of panelists said Wednesday they wanted more rigorous data from studies that track patients over time to see who gets sick or dies.
But that approach would likely be too time consuming.
“We’re looking at a conundrum here in that it’s going to be hard to generate all the data we want in short order when a new variant emerges,” said Dr. Ofer Levy of Harvard Medical School.
A representative for the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority laid out the narrow window that manufacturers could face to reformulate, study and mass produce an updated vaccine by September.
“If you’re not on your way to a clinical trial by the beginning of May, I think it’s going to be very difficult to have enough product across manufacturers to meet demand,” said Robert Johnson, deputy assistant secretary of BARDA.
The process for updating annual flu vaccines offers one possible model, as laid out by a representative from the World Health Organization.
Twice a year, WHO experts recommend updates to flu vaccines to target emerging strains. The FDA then brings those recommendations to its own vaccine panel, which votes on whether they make sense for the U.S., setting the stage for manufacturers to tweak their shots and begin mass production.
But COVID-19 hasn’t yet fallen into a predictable pattern like the flu. And as the coronavirus evolves, different strains may become dominant in different regions of the world.
Several experts said they would need more meetings with more data and proposals from the FDA to decide on a strategy.
“We’ve never been here before. We’re all working together to do the best we can and it’s very complex,” said Oveta Fuller of the University of Michigan’s Medical School.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
TikTok’s Addictive Algorithm May Be Powered by Content Scraped From Its Rivals
TikTok’s parent company ByteDance allegedly scraped content from competitors Instagram and Snapchat and posted it from fake accounts to Flipagram, another site it owned. That stolen content may have seeded the algorithm that makes recommendations to TikTok’s users, the special sauce that has powered the platform to more than 1 billion monthly users.
Some of the fake accounts were used to understand what content was popular among U.S. users and drive engagement with ByteDance’s platforms, former employees of ByteDance told BuzzFeed News in an article published April 4. TikTok’s ForYou page (FYP) which is also used by its Chinese equivalent Douyin, is known for its addictive qualities that draw users in and makes it feel like the app is reading their minds. TikTok’s algorithm has received criticism for promoting content related to drugs and sex to minors, which was detailed in a September Wall Street Journal investigation.
“TikTok’s FYP algorithm has become famous for its incredible ability to learn the interests of users in a very short period of time. It would have taken a lot of data and refinement to achieve this,” social media consultant Matt Navarra said. “Scraping of content could be one way to speed up this process.”
ByteDance spokesperson Jennifer Banks told BuzzFeed Flipagram no longer operates and is not “connected to any current ByteDance products.”
“One of the challenges for any new social media platform is providing users with an endless stream of engaging and relevant content,” Navarra said. “A new platform will initially only have a small number of users creating content or engaging with existing content on the platform. Scraping popular videos from rival platforms could have given Flipagram a source of tried and tested content to keep its own users engaged.”
Correction: An earlier version of this article said Flipagram was an earlier version of TikTok. That is incorrect; they are separate apps.
