Kyrie Irving believes he was snubbed (and maybe removed) from the NBA’s top 75 list
Kyrie Irving believes he was snubbed from the NBA’s 75th Anniversary list of the top-75 players in the league’s history.
Irving, who was recently named one of the 40 Greatest McDonald’s All-Americans of all time, said he will wait until the end of his career to make larger remarks about his omission on the league’s most illustrious list of players.
“I’m not tryna sit up here and spew out the reasons why I felt I deserved to be on the top-75,” Irving said after the Nets’ come-from-behind victory over the Knicks on Wednesday. “I think I’ll wait for that when my career is over and maybe on the 100th Anniversary, I’ll make that team. You don’t know unless they expand the group.”
Irving has a case. He is easily one of the most skilled ball-handlers in NBA history. He also hit the game-winning shot over Stephen Curry that delivered the Cleveland Cavaliers their 2016 NBA championship. And last year, he joined Kevin Durant and Steve Nash — two top-75 members — in the 50-40-90 club, shooting better than 50% from the field, 40% from three and 90% from downtown over the course of the 2020-21 season.
Irving also believes he was a late scratch from the top-75 list, but wouldn’t go into his reasoning.
“I think I’ll leave it to the conspiracy theorists,” he said. “I think I was on the list, but I guess I’m not, so hey, like I said, maybe I’ll just wait 10 years, 20 years from now, hopefully with a few championships under my belt and talking with you guys on the court after raising a few banners here in (Brooklyn).”
Irving pointed to how much he sacrificed over the course of his life to be a premier superstar guard in the best basketball league on the planet. His resume also includes seven All-Star appearances, 2012 Rookie of the Year, 2014 All-Star MVP and three All-NBA selections. He was also a member of the 2016 Team USA Olympic Men’s basketball team that won gold in Rio de Janeiro. And he was listed alongside NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal on the 40 Greatest McDonald’s All Americans list.
“I’m grateful for everybody in our basketball culture recognizing some of the greatest players to play our game,” Irving said. “And If I’m up there with some of those guys, I don’t take it for granted. It was a lot of lonely nights in the gym, a lot of sacrifices of time, being away from my family, being away from friends, not having an ideal childhood that everybody else has had so to say, being a college dropout at Duke and just not being able to live what they say is a normal life: Get a 9-5 and pour into your passion.
“So this right here is a special game and it’s rewarded a lot of people, so if I can etch my name and be up there with some of the greats, I feel like I’m leaving the legacy I want to leave. It’s just a lot of hard work that goes into it so I’m grateful for it.”
Yet Irving knows the work is not done. He is a one-time NBA champion on a LeBron James-led team. He doesn’t have any scoring titles, has not won league MVP, has never been named First Team All-NBA and has had drama follow him since requesting a trade from Cleveland years ago. This season, he did not make his debut until Jan. 5 because of his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Irving feels snubbed from the top-75 list, but 25 years from now, if there’s a top-100 list, he believes he’ll be a shoo-in — provided he sticks to his own plan of winning championships here in Brooklyn.
“It’s not necessarily about proving to somebody why I deserve to be on that list,” he said. “I know that I have a lot more work to do in this league, and I just want to leave it there, so just let my game speak for itself. I love being skilled, but by the time I leave and retire, I want to be known as a winner. A championship winner. (I) wanna have a few of those things and do it with a great group of guys and a great organization that believes in me, and the rest of it can be written by itself.”
St. Charles County struggling to spend millions in pandemic funds
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County has been awarded $78 million under the American Rescue Plan Act. It received half of it, $39 million, last summer and will get the remanding funds this July.
So far, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann hasn’t spent any of the money. Ehlmann said the feds didn’t send the final rules on how to spend the money until this past January. He said he didn’t want to risk having to give the money back.
He did say it’s a challenge spending an unexpected $78 million. He said the county got too much money. He said instead of just doling out a check, the feds should have just reimbursed cities for their expenses.
Ehlmann said it could have been handled the same way as they do for floods and tornado reimbursements. In the case of the pandemic, he believes Congress spent too much money.
Track talk: elite Florida Relays marks; Ernest McPherson meet at Seminole
Montverde Academy junior Zyaire Nuriddin ran the nation’s fastest 400-meter dash time for the season, 45.78 seconds, in last weekend’s Florida Relays track and field festival at the University of Florida.
And two other Orlando area runners who were chasing him also set school records.
Boone junior football/track standout Aidan Mizell placed second with a time of 46.99. DeLand senior, the state leader in the 100, crossed the line at 47.82 for fourth.
Mizell’s time is sixth on the national list according to MileSplit.com.
“When you go against great competition you also play better,” said Mizell, who crushed his 2021 best of 48.55, which was good for a fifth-place finish in the Class 4A state meet.
Williams’ previous 400 best was 48.67 from a year ago.
Nuriddin, who was the Delaware track athlete of the year last season, ran the sixth fastest quarter mile in Florida high school history.
Hagerty’s distance duo of juniors Miguel Pantojas and Brayden Seymour shined again at UF.
Pantojas smashed his own school record with a winning 1:52.71 time.
Seymour ran a state-leading 1,600 time of 4:13.62 to win that event. He is flying with coach Jay Getty to California to run the mile in the prestigious Arcadia Invitational this weekend.
Jones senior Lorenzo Laurenzano (1:53.05) set a school record 1:53.05 and Apopka junior Noah Musselwhite ran 1:53.95 as both finished in the top six in the fast 800.
McPherson meet at Seminole
The inaugural Ernest McPherson Invitational will be contested at Seminole High School’s new rubberized track on Friday.
McPherson retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year after serving Sanford for over 50 years as a coach at Crooms and then Seminole. He was head football coach for Seminole in the 1990s, also coached basketball and baseball, and was an assistant to ‘Noles track and field coach Ken Brauman for more than 20 years.
The long-awaited installation of the new track gave Brauman’s tradition-rich program the opportunity to host meets for the first time in more than 15 years. Seminole will also host the Seminole Athletic Conference meet next Wednesday.
The McPherson meet starts with field events at 4 p.m., leading to the 4×800 races at 5 and running finals at 6:30.
DeLand’s Williams is expected to run the 200 and 400 in a field that includes Seminole speedster Amari Turner.
Winter Springs senior Caroline Wells, the state record holder in the 3,200 and 5K on the track and in cross country, is set to run the 800 and a 4×400 relay leg. Her 800 personal best is 2:13.55.
Here is a list of the top eight area performers in every event based on the FlRunners.com database and timing services. We include schools from Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and west Volusia counties.
100 meters
10.47 Kevar Williams, DeLand
10.56 Matthew McDoom, West Orange
10.60 Amari Turner, Seminole
10.60 Valentino Rudolph, Lake Minneola
10.63 Micah Larry, Montverde
10.63 Zyaire Nuriddin, Montverde
10.64 Solomon Miller, Lake Highland Prep
10.70 Avian Edwards, DeLand
200 meters
20.88 Kevar Williams, DeLand
21.20 Zyaire Nuriddin, Montverde
21.41 Amari Turner, Seminole
21.76 Valentino Rudoph, Lake Minneola
21.80 Solomon Miller, Lake Highland Prep
21.81 Matthew McDoom, West Orange
21.84 Avian Edwards, DeLand
21.99 Donovan Horne, Apopka
400 meters
45.78 Zyaire Nuriddin, Montverde
46.99 Aidan Mizell, Boone
47.82 Kevar Williams, DeLand
48.39 Amari Turner, Seminole
49.13 Donovan Horne, Apopka
49.34 Allessandro Greco, West Orange
49.50 Tyrique Lewis, Seminole
49.56 Valentino Rudolph, Lake Minneola
800 meters
1:52.71 Miguel Pantojas, Hagerty {Florida Relays win; Jr
1:53.05 Lorenzo Laurenzano, Jones {senior; Florida Relays third
1:53.95 Noah Musselwhite, Apopka {junior; Florida Relays sixth
1:56.59 Jared Falchook, Celebration
1:57.74 Emmanuel Carrillo, Lake Minneola
1:57.91 Riley Novack, Montverde
1:58.17 Nick Carpenter, Trinity Prep
1:59.42 Zyaire Nuriddin, Montverde
1,600 meters
4:13.62 Brayden Seymour, Hagerty {junior; Florida Relays WIN
4:16.59 Miguel Pantojas, Hagerty {Florida Relays, sixth
4:17.87 Nick Carpenter, Trinity Prep
4:21.67 Noah Musselwhite, Apopka
4:29.17 Cooper James, Celebration
4:30.65 Jack DeJesus, Circle Christian
4:32.11 Jared Falchook, Celebration
4:33.74 Julian Drey Pomales, Tohopekaliga
3,200 meters
8:57.92 Nick Carpenter, Trinity Prep {senior; FSU win #1 Florida
8:59.72 Brayden Seymour, Hagerty {FSU #4 florida
9:31.58 Miguel Pantojas, Hagerty
9:32.25 Jared Falchook, Celebration
9:34.13 Jonathan Leon, Hagerty
9:37.73 Riley Novack, Montverde
9:39.80 Joel Jean, Harmony
9:43.74 Alejandro Berrio, Orlando University
110-meter high hurdles
14.99 James Turner, Winter Park
15.06 Zachary Tobe, Ocoee
15.38 Kaden Angulo, Eustis
15.38 Markel Jones, Lake Mary
15.38 Julian Elam, Windermere
15.39 Roderick Horton, Boone
15.66 Tyler Hunter, Ocoee
15.68 Syhion Washington, Dr. Phillips
300-meter intermediate hurdles
38.07 James Turner, Winter Park
38.75 Markel Jones, Lake Mary
39.75 Roderick Horton, Boone
39.94 Syhion Washington, Dr. Phillips
40.98 Cedric Johnson Jr., Lake Highland Prep
41.21 Alex Tuyo, Harmony
41.73 Zion Gunn, Winter Park
41.98 Carson McManus, Circle Christian
4×100 meter relay
41.13 Sanford Seminole {Florida Relays RU
41.94 West Orange
41.94 Wekiva
42.16 Lake Minneola
42.69 Kissimmee Osceola
42.70 Ocoee
42.77 Harmony
42.78 Edgewater
4×400 meter relay
3:17.11 Sanford Seminole
3:19.07 West Orange
3:19.98 Windermere
3:22.01 Lake Minneola
3:23.07 Apopka
3:25.59 DeLand
3:26.05 Montverde
3:26.77 Jones
4×800 meter relay
8:06.95 Hagerty
8:17.69 Lake Minneola
8:18.20 Windermere
8:22.55 University (Orlando)
8:24.40 Winter Park
8:25.39 Timber Creek
8:26.41 Celebration
8:27.07 Montverde
High jump
6-6¾ Keandre Brown, Apopka (2.0)
6-6¾ Tyshone Bolden, Lake Minneola (2.0)
6-5¾ Reggie Virgil, Mount Dora Christian (1.98)
6-3¾ Orlando Descartes, Tohopekaliga (1.3)
6-3½ Justin Wilson, Poinciana (1.92)
6-2¾ Renzo Calil, Windermere (1.9)
6-2¼ Zion Gunn, Winter Park (1.89)
6-1½ Christopher Ross, Lake Mary (1.87)
Long jump
23-7 Ryan Campbell, Timber Creek (7.19)
23-6½ Micah Larry, Montverde (7.18)
23-2¼ Michael Harris, Lake Brantley (7.07)
22-9½ Keandre Brown, Apopka (6.95)
22-8¼ Matthew McDoom, West Orange (6.92)
21-11¾ Kyeaure Magloire, Lake Minneola (6.7)
21-10½ David Dennis, Wekiva (6.67)
21-9¾ Daniel Demontagnac, Dr. Phillips (6.65)
Triple jump
47-4 Daniel Demontagnac, Dr. Phillips (14.43)
45-11½ Kyle Johnson, Montverde (14.01)
44-11¾ Kobe Diggs, Umatilla (13.71)
44-6½ Brandon Taylor, University (Orlando) (13.58)
43-11½ Keandre Brown, Apopka (13.4)
43-8 Isaiah Bryant, Mount Dora Christian (13.31)
43-3½ Jevon Andrew-Brown, Tohopekaliga (13.2)
43-2¾ Roderick Horton, Boone (13.18)
Pole vault
15-3 Alex Georgiev, Montverde (4.65)
12-9½ Luke Ellenback, Windermere (3.9)
12-7 Joseph Bongiorno, Edgewater (3.84)
12-7 Sebastian Silva, Boone (3.84)
12-5½ Paul Cota, Circle Christian (3.8)
11-11 Davy Bancey, Dr. Phillips (3.65)
11-9½ Mason Fabrizio, Harmony (3.6)
11-9½ Adam Karen, Montverde (3.6)
Shot put
54-0¾ Dylan Horne, Ocoee (16.48)
51-6 Jake Ramsey, Lake Mary (15-7)
49-7¾ Deandre Scott, Ocoee (15.13)
48-7¼ Darrius Watts, East Ridge (14.82)
47-2 Jahim Jones, Winter Park (14.38)
45-9 Chontree Weathersby, South Lake (13.95)
45-1¼ Nigel Williams, Jones (13.75)
44-3½ Casey Johnson, Cypress Creek (13.5)
Discus throw
157-0 Isaac Peters, Lake Mary (47.87)
152-7 Dylan Horne, Ocoee (46.51)
145-2 Ehigie Aliu-Otokiti, Olympia (44.27)
139-2 Jahim Jones, Winter Park (42.42)
136-11 Jayden Woodson, Master’s (41.75)
132-8 Alex Nunez, Winter Park (40.45)
131-9 Jaden Alexander, Boone (40.17)
131-0 Johnny Blastic, Boone (39.95)
Javelin throw
181-0 Noah Gammichia, Orangewood (55.17)
165-2 Eric Gilreath, Ocoee (50.36)
159-10 Sam Parker, Circle Christian (48.72)
158-4 Ahlston Ware, Ocoee (48.27)
154-3 Trevor Duncan, Lake Mary (47.02)
152-7 Orlando Descartes, Tohopekaliga (46.53)
147-10 J.J. Woodson, Master’s (45.08)
147-4 Parker Douglas, Master’s (44.92)
Girls top performers
100 meters
11.39 Micayah Holland, Montverde
12.03 Mia Dansby, Montverde
12.09 Nyla McFayden, Apopka
12.19 Miracle Johnson, Ocoee
12.22 Anaya Brown, Colonial
12.22 Alyia Green, Ocoee
12.23 Ja’Mese Heard, Jones
12.25 Javonya Valcourt, Montverde
200 meters
23.89 Micayah Holland, Montverde
24.18 Alyia Green, Ocoee
24.55 Javonya Valcourt, Montverde
24.68 Miracle Johnson, Ocoee
25.03 Nyla McFayden, Apopka
25.04 Mia Dansby, Montverde
25.21 Alivia Williams, Montverde
25.53 Treazu’re Sims, University (Orlando)
400 meters
54.30 Javonya Valcourt, Montverde
54.65 Alyia Green, Ocoee
56.42 Michelle Smith, Montverde
56.44 Alivia Williams, Montverde
57.00 Miracle Johnson, Ocoee
58.49 Abrianna Scott, Evans
58.53 Ayla Fisher, West Orange
58.8 Jasmynne Gibson, West Orange
800 meters
2:10.93 Michelle Smith, Montverde
2:13.93 Caroline Wells, Winter Springs
2:18.47 Catalina Edwards, Celebration
2:21.16 Taylor Moler, Bishop Moore
2:22.72 Jazlyn Dailey, Winter Park
2:22.98 Jasmine Little, Dr. Phillips
2:23.45 Ava Wyant, Master’s
2:23.53 Abby Misch, Olympia
1,600 meters
4:57.46 Caroline Wells, Winter Springs
5:00.94 Ava Wyant, Master’s Academy
5:04.33 Lily Henne, Lake Minneola
5:10.03 Amber Schulz, Timber Creek
5:11.57 Catalina Edwards, Celebration
5:11.79 Taylor Moler, Bishop Moore
5:11.93 Emily Knopfle, Olympia
5:18.17 Noelle Vu, Mount Dora
3,200 meters
10:10.81 Caroline Wells, Winter Springs
11:01.74 Amber Schulz, Timber Creek
11:10.55 Sarah Rudolph, Circle Christian
11:17.71 Emily Knopfle, Olympia
11:20.47 Hannah Foley, Boone
11:26.41 Morgan Cox, Trinity Prep
11:34.65 Catalina Edwards, Celebration
11:37.08 Ella Klyce, West Orange
100-meter high hurdles
14.64 Michelle Smith, Montverde
14.71 D’Asia Duncan, Geneva School
14.90 Arbriel Scott, Evans
15.05 Karis Reese, Lake Mary
15.20 Keyara Hillery, Seminole
15.27 Helena Huke, Celebration
15.45 Omaria Gordon, Wekiva
15.51 Maya Abraham, Olympia
300-meter intermediate hurdles
41.86 Michelle Smith, Montverde
44.68 Arbriel Scott, Evans
46.80 Maya Abraham, Olympia
47.03 Delicia Lawrence, Evans
47.36 Helena Huke, Celebration
48.16 Hailey Fowler, Apopka
48.30 Taylor Sapp, Lake Mary
48.32 Jamyhia Scott, Mount Dora
4×100 meter relay
46.75 Montverde
47.31 Ocoee
48.13 Seminole
48.60 Apopka
48.87 Evans
48.88 Kissimmee Osceola
49.26 West Orange
49.29 Jones
4×400 meter relay
3:52.12 Montverde
3:52.42 Ocoee
3:59.92 Evans
4:01.40 West Orange
4:04.82 Apopka
4:09.79 Osceola
4:10.24 Winter Park
4:12.26 Jones
4×800 meter relay
9:53.70 Winter Springs
9:54.16 Evans
10:05.23 West Orange
10:07.20 Circle Christian
10:15.86 Harmony
10:17.00 Mount Dora
10:22.47 Master’s Academy
10:22.87 Dr. Phillips
High jump
5-7 Amaya Bien-Aime, Edgewater (1.7)
5-3¾ Drea Thompson, Harmony (1.62)
5-3¾ Amarianna Lofton, Ocoee (1.62)
5-2¾ Hallie Vickers, Harmony (1.6)
5-1¾ Emma Harris, Windermere (1.57)
5-1¾ Sadie Davis, Mount Dora (1.57)
5-1¾ Zofie Rozankova, Master’s (1.57)
5-1 Karis Reese, Lake Mary (1.55)
5-1 Shaunece Miller, Montverde (1.55)
Long jump
18-6½ Omario Gordon, Wekiva (5.65)
17-9¾ Makala Davis, Ocoee (5.43)
17-6½ Sidney Allen, Seminole (5.35)
17-6 Treazu’re Sims, Orlando University (5.34)
17-2½ Shamia Allen, DeLand (5.25)
17-1½ Janyia Key, South Lake (5.22)
17-0¼ Victoria Hill, Trinity Prep (5.19)
17-0¼ Emma Harris, Windermere (5.19)
Triple jump
37-11 Makala Davis, Ocoee (11.56)
37-2¼ Taylor Sapp, Lake Mary (11.33)
36-3 Treazu’re Sims, Orlando University (11.05)
35-8¼ Jasmyne Wright, Ocoee (10.88)
35-4¼ Destiny Caldwell, Ocoee (10.78)
35-4 Victoria Hill, Trinity Prep (10.77)
35-4 Sidney Allen, Seminole (10.77)
35-0¾ Oluwadara Soremi, Seminole (10.69)
Pole vault
11-4½ Paris Bamberg, Winter Park (3.47)
11-0¼ Ashley Conklin, Montverde (3.36)
10-11¾ Elizabeth Hernstrom, Harmony (3.35)
10-5¾ Isabella Kirst, Montverde (3.2)
10-2¾ Paris Bamberg, Winter Park (3.12)
9-10 Bristol Smith, Lake Mary (3.0)
9-8 Cadence Sorensen, Lake Highland Prep (2.95)
9-0¼ Resa Akers, Boone (2.75)
Shot put
43-6 Leilany Laureano, Ocoee (13.26)
38-11½ Sarai Simpson, Seminole (11.88)
37-0¾ Zaire Williams, Lake Minneola (11.3)
35-11¾ Kiana Scott, Oviedo (10.97)
34-9½ Sarah Strange, Boone (10.61)
34-3½ U’nitee Brown, Winter Springs (10.45)
33-7¾ Maisey Anderson, Mount Dora Christian (10.26)
33-6¾ Fabiandra Foga, Apopka (10.23)
Discus throw
131-9 Leilany Laureano, Ocoee (40.17)
124-6 Sarah Strange, Boone (37.95)
98-5 Jaedyn Smith, Tavares (30.00)
98-1 Kiana Scott, Oviedo (29.92)
96-5 Emily Lamb, DeLand (29.39)
93-8 Paige Alise, Gateway (28.57)
93-6 Fabiandra Foga, Apopka (28.52)
93-4 Alex Rubin, Trinity Prep (28.45)
Javelin throw
117-7 Thora Gaston, Harmony (35.83)
112-7 Casey O’Neil, Timber Creek (34.34)
111-10 Olivia Giffing, Tavares (34.11)
111-6 Katelyn Pyka, Dr. Phillips (34.01)
107-9 Haiven Dryuden, Boone (32.85)
106-5 Emily Lamb, DeLand (32.44)
104-7 Carly Lamorte, Bishop Moore (31.88)
99-2 Haiven Dryden, Boone (30.23)
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].
Family of pregnant MoDOT worker killed in crash wants to sue
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The family of a pregnant MoDOT worker who died with her baby last November said they’ll get Missouri’s law changed if they have to.
Kaitlyn Anderson was due to deliver her baby, Jaxx, on March 29. She and her baby died on November 18 in a MoDOT work zone on Telegraph Road over Interstate 255. A second worker also died and a third faces possible permanent injuries.
“It can absolutely happen again and that’s what we want to prevent,” said Anderson’s aunt, Tabatha Moore.
Anderson lived with her aunt at the time. Moore pointed out MoDOT had no protective truck, sometimes called a TMA. She said several past and present MoDOT employees told her it’s not required in speed zones under 45 miles per hour. The crash site on Telegraph is 40 miles per hour.
“They did not provide equipment, a TMA truck behind them because of an mph threshold. It’s ridiculous,” Moore said.
FOX 2 reported this on Monday. The next day MoDOT’s director wrote a letter to Kaitlyn’s family, clarifying that there is an “…existing requirement to use a dedicated TMA or protective vehicle anytime workers are physically working within a lane of traffic.”
That surprised the surviving worker of November’s crash, Michael Brown, who told FOX 2 he was unaware of any protective truck requirement. And we can’t ask the MoDOT supervisor from that November day because he died.
Anderson’s family would like to sue for answers and accountability. Missouri law makes it difficult, according to family attorney Andrew Mundwiller. He said Missouri has created what’s called “sovereign immunity caps.”
“If the state negligently harms someone or kills someone they set the value of a life at $420,000,” said Mundwiller, who is now working with legislators to change this. “If your case is frivolous, the jury will tell you it’s frivolous. This is not a frivolous situation. We want to make sure that not another family goes through this.”
Suing worker’s comp is often another option, but not in Kaitlyn Anderson’s case.
“Kaitlyn was a young lady who was not yet married,” said Moore. “Her only heir was in her belly waiting to be delivered.”
“So she had no dependents and so she falls by the wayside outside the protection of mo worker’s comp laws,” Mundwiller added.
MoDOT’s letter to the family also said that the state stopped all striping operations, like the one Anderson died working, for one month and made sure a safety briefing went out to every single employee that they had to complete before returning to work.
The department also said it’s pressing for justice, involving the driver who hit the workers.
