Finance
Learn To (Do) Master In Finance Like A Professional
If you are looking to make a career for yourself in the world of business, then you should surely consider enrolling yourself for a Master in Finance degree. There are a number of things that are held as fundamental when it comes to the running and smooth management of a business enterprise. Such things include four different key functional areas or managerial segments, namely marketing, production, finance and human resource development. Each and every segment among these should be used in full efficiency in order for the business firm to operate in the best possible manner. Among these, finance is certainly one of the most important factors which can also influence all other major functional components of the business.
In order to have a great career in business, it is important to appear and successfully complete the degree of Masters in Finance. Whether you intend to work with a leading global business enterprise and contribute to its growth or work on your own business, having a degree of Master in Finance can greatly help you to fulfill your future goals. Learning all about finances can not only help you to raise finances for your own business but also teach you everything that you need to know to control the finances for your own enterprise. With a Master in Finance degree under your belt, you can sharpen your skills of running a business and enhance your decision-making capabilities that you need to run a successful enterprise. Since this degree can greatly enhance your knowledge and understanding of how businesses work, it can greatly help you to improve your abilities to manage your business.
There are currently many leading education centers and training institutes in different parts of India that offer comprehensive guidance to students when they are looking to learn everything that they can about finance. By offering you a full course on Masters in Finance and taking you carefully through the various tenets of the finance subject matter, these professionals can help you to learn everything about the subject and develop your base so that you may take up complex challenges in the future. The best thing about getting enrolled with any of these academic institutions is that they always maintain professional connections with the industry insiders and therefore they can certainly upgrade their study materials to meet the current needs of the industry. Therefore you should certainly focus on benefitting from their in-depth academic expertise.
Finance
Personal Loans For Bad Credit Borrowers: The Best Options
Finding the best possible loan terms can take some searching, but when it comes to getting personal loans for bad credit management purposes, the challenge can be that much more testing. Why? Well, lenders are a little hesitant to grant such loans unless they are protected by high interest rates and low principals.
But that is not to say that bad credit borrowers are devoid of options. There are lenders who offer competitive terms and grant approval with low credit scores. However, it generally means avoiding the traditional lending institutions, and turning to either alternative providers or online lenders.
But what are the options open to a bad credit borrower in search of good terms on a personal loan? Well, there are three popular source options. Namely, established traditional lenders, online lenders and private lending companies.
A Traditional Bank Loan
Some banks are willing to take on the risk involved in lending to an applicant with a bad credit history. The reason usually comes down to the purpose of the funds. Approving a personal loan for bad credit management purposes is seen as less of a risk than a general loan. The borrower clearly wants to improve their situation.
The problem is that banks charge much higher interest rates on these loans, often 2% – 3% more than the normal rate, depending on the sum sought and the bank lending policies. And, to have any chance of approval with low credit scores, the applicant must be an account holder, and may need to provide collateral.
There are some advantages to this deal, despite the high interest. Firstly, a personal loan approval is more likely if the relationship with your bank is good. Secondly, they also know your credit history already. Finally, they are more likely to bend the policies, such as extend the repayment period, from say 5 years to 10 years, to make the repayments more affordable.
A Private Lending Company
Lending companies operate independently of the established banks, and have less stringent lending policies in order to attract business. They specialize in lending to bad credit borrowers, and as such the terms of their personal loan for bad credit borrowers are pretty good.
However, the repayments are affordable mainly because the repayment term is longer than usual, sometimes extending to as much as 30 years. This lowers the share of the principal repaid each month, so approval with low credit scores is not a problem.
But this also means that the interest paid over the lifetime of the loan is extremely high. The question is where the overall cost of the personal loan is worth it, and usually the answer is yes. Private lending companies are also very open to restructuring existing loans, so there is always an option available.
Online Lenders
There is no doubt that online lenders are fast becoming the most popular alternative to traditional banks as a source of loans. And when it comes to personal loans for bad credit borrowers, the terms offered are very hard to beat.
For a start, the interest rates are usually 1% lower than normal – though this may not be the case when the credit score is very low. The lower rate is mainly due to lower overheads, so lenders can afford to be more generous. So, getting approval with low credit scores is more likely.
However, there are risks involved too. It is essential that online lenders are checked out before making any commitment to a personal loan deal. Consult either the Better Business Bureau website, or the Verify1st site, to check on their reputation.
Finance
Finding Your Financial Advisor
Finding a trusted financial advisor was already hard. Recently, the court of appeals reversed the pending Department of Labor’s fiduciary rule confusing financial consumers even more. It is critically important to understand if your financial advisor will be acting as a fiduciary for you or, instead, seeking investments that are suitable for you. It is also important, though, to learn if this is a trusted person that understands your needs, offers an approach that feels comfortable, and has the experience you seek for your unique circumstances. To help navigate the sometimes stressful search, we have put together our top five recommended questions when seeking a financial advisor.
1. Are You a Fiduciary?
The fiduciary standard legally obligates advisors to put your interest before their own. Advisors that work under a fiduciary standard must disclose any conflict of interests and share with you whether they benefit from recommending any products or other professionals. They must be transparent as to fees the advisors gets for that advice.
In contrast, the suitability standard is a standard requires advisors to suggest investment products that are appropriate for you. There is no standard to conclude that the investment will help you achieve your goals or is in your legal best interest. Also, there is no requirement to fully disclose any conflicts of interest, potentially allowing an advisor to recommend products that may provide higher commissions for themselves instead of similar products with lower fees.
There are wonderful advisors and poor advisors that work under both the fiduciary and suitability standard. We work under the fiduciary standard and highly value the trust we know it provides.
2. What are Your Credentials?
An advisor’s professional designations and experience matter. It gives you great insight as to the advisor’s knowledge and areas of expertise. There are over 100 different types of credentials and they can be very confusing. If you are looking for a financial advisor, you might be well served to at least be familiar with these three credentials that reflect a broad level of training and commitment:
CFP® – CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ®
CFP® professionals have completed university level financial planning coursework, met experience requirements, and passed the CFP® board’s rigorous exam covering 72 topics ranging from investment and risk management to tax and retirement planning, legacy management and the integration of all these disciplines. They also commit to ongoing education and a high ethical standard. More information: http://www.cfp.net
CFA® – Chartered Financial Analyst ®
To earn the CFA credential, professionals must pass 3 rigorous exams, each of which demands a minimum of 300 hours of master’s degree level study that includes financial analysis, portfolio management and wealth management. Professionals must also accumulate at least four years of qualified investment experience and annually commit to a statement of high ethics. More information: www.cfainstitute.org
CIMA® – Certified Investment Management Analyst®
CIMAs focus on asset allocation and portfolio construction. The program of study covers 5 core topic areas and applicants must meet experience, education, examination and ethical requirements. CIMAs must also commit to ongoing professional education. More information: www.imca.org
3. What Services and Products Do You Offer?
Make sure you seek out an advisor and firm that fits your needs. If you need someone to help you with your investing, you might seek out a firm that has a range of investment solutions such as an asset management firm.
If you need help assessing your current circumstances and creating a plan for you to reach various goals in your life, you might seek a financial planner. This advisor can help you consider retirement and college needs, tax strategies, risk management and possible wealth transfers.
If you need both financial planning and investment advice, then you should seek a wealth manager. This advisor has broad expertise and takes a holistic approach to guide you through comprehensive planning and portfolio management.
4. How are You Compensated?
Don’t be shy; ask about fees! Every professional deserves to be paid for their expertise and services. By understanding how the advisor is compensated, you can determine whether the advisor’s interests align well with yours.
Commissions only – these advisors are compensated based on the investment products you choose such as mutual funds, structured products, insurance policies or annuities they buy or sell for you.
Fee only – Independent advisors often offer fee only advising. Their fee is often stated as a percentage of the assets they manage for you so that they, too, benefit if your portfolio grows and are penalized when it declines. They may also offer fixed fees for specific services.
Fee-based – these advisors may charge a fixed fee for financial planning services they provide and collect a commission on any financial product you buy or sell. These may include mutual funds, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), annuities and insurance.
5. What is Your Approach for Someone Like Me?
It’s important to know that the advisor you seek has experience working with people in your circumstances. This is especially true if your financial situation is complex due to the wealth you’ve accumulated through-out your career. Ask the advisor to tell you about a client with common challenges and to share what solutions were offered.
Finding the right financial relationship can feel a little overwhelming sometimes. It is a bit like dating; you have to meet a variety of people, ask lots of questions, and wait until it feels like a good fit. Rest assured, no matter what your circumstances, you can find an advisor that is excited to work with you and has experience with clients just like you.
Finance
The Rescue by Nicholas Sparks Book Review
This book took place in 1999 when North Carolina had the worst storms in history.
The main Character is Denise Holton whom was traveling to Edenton, North Carolina with her son Kyle (age 4) in the back seat.
Denise dedicated her life to her son Kyle and he was a full time job for her as he required special attention for a “speech”/”language” disability. As a single mother she set out to do her best. She worked four nights a week, five hour shifts earning enough to get what she needed to. She became a master of budgeting, a master of cutting corners. She had $238.00 in the bank and her car is 19 years old.
The reason why she was a single mother is that the father is Brett Cosgrove, and he was the type of man who attracted attention. She was 23 and in her second year of teaching, her friend Susan introduced Denise to Brett who was in town for a short investment banking business deal and they basically had a “one night stand” that led to her pregnancy of her wonderful son Kyle. The father did not want anything to do with her or the baby.
“She worried about Kyle all the time, and though all mothers worried about their children, she knew it wasn’t the same. Sometimes she wished she knew someone else who had a special needs child more like her son Kyle. At least then someone would understand. At least then she’d have someone to talk to, to compare notes with, someone to offer a shoulder when she needed to cry. Did other mothers wake up every day and wonder whether their child would ever had a friend? Any friend? Ever? Did other mothers worry whether their children would go to a regular school or play sports or go to the prom?”
As Denise was traveling in her car with Kyle in the back seat, a doe, fully grown on this stormy night froze in front of her car; she knew she would hit it! As she swerved to miss not to hit the deer she crashed into a tree and her head hit the steering wheel and felt excruciating pain in her forehead and suddenly fell unconscious.
The next thing she hears is “Hey, Lady, are you all right?” All she could say is KYLE! Where is my son? He was not in the car! Taylor McAden was the man from the fire department who found Denise first. This led to a community of fireman and volunteers to find Kyle in a swampy area near the crash site. Taylor McAden found a blanket, in the swampy areas about 50 yards from the spot where Denise had crashed. It took hours when Kyle was found by Taylor and brought to the hospital where Denise was taken for her injuries. Since Kyle could barely speak this task of finding him was harder than a normal case.
Taylor’s mother Judy always wanted him to find a wife and settle down. But for some reason “love” was just not his thing. His relationships would start off wonderful and then he lost interest. But this is not the case for how he felt for Denise as the relationship develops. In the end they end up happily ever after with Taylor adopting Kyle as his son.
Quote I love: “You are going to come across people in your life who say all the right words at all the right time. But in the end, it’s always their actions you should judge them by. It’s actions, not words that matter.”
