News
Missing couple survived in car for 7 days before one died, other rescued
ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Family members of an Indiana couple who had been missing for more than a week are trying to figure out how they got lost in Nevada’s high desert.
Beverly Barker survived, but her husband, Ronnie Barker, didn’t.
Authorities say the 72-year-old was dead when a search team reached the couple Tuesday about 177 miles northwest of Las Vegas. They also say 69-year-old Beverley Barker was airlifted to a Reno hospital where she’s reportedly in good shape.
The pair had been traveling from Oregon to Arizona. A nephew said Beverly Barker’s text message pleading for help was delayed and didn’t go through until Tuesday night after the Barkers had alread y been found.
A long social media post from Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew Travis Peters tells the story of what happened and how his Uncle Ronnie died. The story was told to Peters by his aunt, who he said has been released from a Reno hospital.
Peters said it was the couple’s GPS that told them to take a road that would eventually point them up a mountain west of Silver Peak, Nevada, about 30 miles west of Goldfield. Beverly said the “highway” option in the GPS setting was not selected, and that led it to point them to a county road.
“Bev recalls they … saw other cars, I believe she even mentioned another motorhome was seen,” Peters wrote. “The directions had them making turns and they knew they were going up a mountain, but I don’t think they ever had a fear that they were doing anything wrong. Bev said that the RV was doing just fine on the road other than the fact that they had to slow down because the trailer dolly that was bouncing around if they went too fast. Eventually the motorhome became stuck in the gravel and sand.”
Once they knew they were stuck, the couple decided to just sleep in the RV and go for help in the morning. Then on the morning of Monday, March 28, they unhooked the Kia Soul they were towing and began driving to get help. Beverly Barker said they took a wrong turn and quickly became stuck. That’s where they would spend the next week.
Beverly Barker told her family she and her husband remained in relatively good spirits, reading the Bible they had with them, watching planes fly overhead, marveling at the clear night sky, and melting snow for water. Eventually, Ronnie Barker began having breathing problems, according to his wife, and she was left to provide water.
Beverly Barker said she would balance against her walker and use an N-95 face mask to scoop snow to bring back to her husband. The pair were also taking turns honking the horn in an SOS pattern.
“Ronnie blamed himself for getting them into the situation, but I do not think that there was any blame for him to shoulder,” Peters wrote. “Eventually peace came upon the both of them and Ronnie Barker passed away at 3:12 p.m. on Monday April 4.”
Beverly Barker said she remained in the car with her husband for the next day and a half until they were found Tuesday afternoon.
Travis Parker also released a statement on behalf of the family:
“The family of Ronnie and Beverly Barker wish to thank those who participated in the search and rescue operations to locate our beloved family members. The outpouring of support was nothing short of incredible by the members of the local community. Our hearts are full because of the efforts that were put forth to help us bring Ron and Bev back home again to Indiana.
While the loss of Ronnie Barker is tragic, we are grateful that Beverly was found alive and can now begin her recovery from this tragic ordeal. We are grateful that Beverly will be able to fill in the blanks and give us the answers that we all so desperately seek.
Ronnie Barker loved his family and loved his country. He served our nation proud over his 26 year career in the United States Air Force. Ronnie was a believer in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was proud of his faith and was always willing to give to others. He was funny, witty, and was the spark of energy that everyone gravitated toward. People just loved and wanted to be around Ron Barker.
Our family grieves over this news, and we question the roadblocks that seemed to stifle the search from the moment we were made aware of their disappearance. It’s our hope that Ronnie Barker’s legacy will be changing policy that will allow for a more expeditious approach to locating missing persons of all ages for both non-residents and residents of the state of Nevada. We call upon the citizens of Nevada to stand up and demand that changes be made at ALL levels of Public Safety to avoid the hurdles that our family faced as we attempted to bring resources into the search of our loved ones.
Fly high MSgt Ronnie E. Barker, you served us all well.
Ronnie Ercel Barker 11/21/1949 – 4/4/2022″
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
News
Illinois might start scanning license plates on highways
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents could soon see cameras installed along the state’s highways.
That technology can scan license plates, and police said that it could help them solve crimes.
The House passes a measure to install highway cameras that scan and read residents’ license plates. Governor JB Pritzker has called for expanding surveillance technology to help police solve crimes.
Several lawmakers have come into close contact with shootings on expressways. These violent crimes shot up during and after the pandemic.
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said that tracking is a game changer.
“We’re not spying on people, you absolutely do not need a warrant for an individual, an individual’s asking for their data to be given to the government so that they can track it, you don’t need a warrant for that,” Dart said. “Technology is critical to defeating crime, funding for cameras using automated license plate reader technology to help us identify and catch suspects involved in expressway shootings, and other violence, and we welcome the responsible expansion of that technology across the state.”
That information would be held for the use of ongoing investigations for now. That same technology could be useful in the future if the state decided to implement a mileage tax.
News
Timberwolves bring back center Greg Monroe for rest of season
The Timberwolves are bringing a familiar face back into the fold. Minnesota will veteran center sign Greg Monroe to a rest-of-season contract, a source confirmed Thursday morning.
The move was first reported by The Athletic.
Monroe was a plug-in player for the Timberwolves in late December, when the team was in the midst of a COVID-19 crisis in which much of the roster was out. He filled in admirably. In his first game with the team — on the day of his arrival in Minnesota — Monroe put up 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in 25 minutes as the Wolves upset Boston.
Minnesota’s roster eventually returned to near full strength and the team allowed Monroe’s deal to expire as it didn’t have the cap space to make a permanent addition. Since then, Monroe has bounced around on 10-day contracts, playing with Washington, Milwaukee and, most recently, Utah.
Monroe played four minutes for the Jazz on Wednesday in Utah’s blowout win over the Thunder.
The 31-year-old is postseason eligible for Minnesota. He gives Wolves coach Chris Finch another option on the interior. That’s a valuable asset should Karl-Anthony Towns get into foul trouble or backup big Naz Reid struggle with a particular matchup in a series.
News
Anupam Mittal Savage Reply When Ashish Chanchlani Called Him ‘Four Time Divorcee’ In His Spoof
Recently, a spoof of Shark Tank India was created by Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani which he called Sasta Shark Tank.
The video features Ashish Chanchlani as Ashneer Grover and Kunal Chabria as Anupam Mittal with the name Uttapam Misal. In the video, Ashish introduced himself as, “India’s No 1 simp” with “serial killer looks” & a “four-time divorcee”. The video also mentioned Anupam as the owner of “divorce.com”.
Meanwhile, when Anupam Mittal took to his Instagram account to share a post about his mother-in-law, a fan commented on the post and mentioned that he found the Ashish Chanchlani spoof insulting.
View this post on Instagram
The fan wrote,
“Sir, don’t you think the way Ashish has portrayed you in his Sasta Shark Tank is very wrong! Like is it okay to do character assassination of someone in the name of comedy? I really don’t know what’s your take on this but I felt very bad when I watched that video!”
Anupam responded to the fan’s comment by asking him to ignore such videos and remarked that it’s fine if someone is making money on his name. He further added that no one can character assassinate him.
The Shark Tank India judge said,
“Ignore, use bhi apna ghar chalana hai (He also has to run his house). Anyway, besides me, nobody can assassinate my character. Woh privilege mein apne paas hi rakhta hoon (Only I have that privilege).”
Here is the exchange of comments between the two:
His reply was shared by another social media user who wrote, “persona after this reply. Respect into (100 sticker).” Anupam mentioned it on his Instagram story and wrote, “Just be you.”
Other than Anupam Mittal, another shark from the show, Ashneer Grover also reacted to the spoof on Instagram. He called the parody video, “Hilarious! What acting by all the Sharks !! Sasta and Tikau (Cheap and long-lasting).”
Ashish Chanchlani’s spoof video features ‘sharks’ Babita Papad (Namita Thapar), Paneer Grover (Ashneer Grover), Uttapam Misal (Anupam Mittal), and Chaman Gutka (Aman Gupta). The video on Youtube gained millions of views. Ashish can be seen impersonating Paneer Grover in the video.
Check out the clip of Ashish Chanchlani’s spoof video below:
View this post on Instagram
Shark Tank India is an Indian adaptation of the highly successful American Reality Show Shark Tank.
The show became quite popular and featured well-established entrepreneurs like Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mitta, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, & Ghazal Alagh.
The post Anupam Mittal Savage Reply When Ashish Chanchlani Called Him ‘Four Time Divorcee’ In His Spoof appeared first on MEWS.
Missing couple survived in car for 7 days before one died, other rescued
Illinois might start scanning license plates on highways
Timberwolves bring back center Greg Monroe for rest of season
Investing In Bank Guarantee (BG) or SBLC – Choose The Best One
Bitcoin Trading Volume Continues To Remain At Low Levels
Anupam Mittal Savage Reply When Ashish Chanchlani Called Him ‘Four Time Divorcee’ In His Spoof
‘Picard’ S2E6 Recap: More Spy Games, Picard On The Brink Of Death (Again), And Some Pat Benatar
Inventory and Asset Management Software – Asset Tracking Strategies With Proven ROI
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Shares Bitcoin-centric Vision for Future
IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Gets Trolled For Interrupting The Commentator After The Loss Of MI
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼