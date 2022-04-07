News
Nets’ resilience makes them contenders despite odds
The Nets play their best basketball with their backs against the wall. That’s why their championship hopes are still alive in what looks like a lost season.
The Nets trailed by 17 points at the half and faced a deficit as large as 21 in the third quarter before turning on the jets to make it a respectable game in the fourth quarter. That’s when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shouldered the load to carry their team to a 110-98 win over their cross-town rivals, the Knicks, at the Garden.
It’s happened time and time again this season. The Nets have dug themselves early-game holes only to come back to win in the second half.
It’s a microcosm for where they stand in the season.
The Nets have dug themselves a hole, free-falling from first to eighth in the Eastern Conference. But just like there’s never a lead too big, there isn’t a gap in the standings too wide for them to overcome, either. Not with the talent on this roster. Not when they’re engaged like they were in the second half against the Knicks.
“I think it’s in there. It’s in there,” head coach Steve Nash said. “What I would say though is that, show the resilience to overcome fatigue, missed shots, to play a better first half. That’s resilience, too.”
The fact their backs were against the wall against a Knicks team seeded 12th in the East without starters Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Derrick Rose is concerning approaching the final two decisive games of the regular season before Tuesday’s play-in tournament.
The Knicks (35-45) are 10 games below-.500. They have become synonymous with blown leads, failed late-game execution and fumbling the bag after a fourth-seeded finish last season. That team built a lead that would have swallowed most.
But the Nets continued to prove they aren’t most teams.
The Knicks aren’t like most teams, either — they’re not like most teams standing in-between the Nets and the Larry O’Brien championship trophy. The road to the NBA Finals will undoubtedly have pit stops in Miami, Milwaukee, Boston or Philadelphia. The Knicks don’t even belong in the same sentence as those teams.
Which makes Wednesday’s result polarizing. The Nets trailed by more than 20, at times looking disinterested in winning a game they needed, before showing up the Knicks on their own floor. Before showing their so-called big brother who’s really the boss in the Big Apple.
There are two ways of viewing the glass, and both are correct: The Nets should have never trailed by that much against such a lesser opponent, but they showed their spine and resolve coming back via a 33-point swing to secure their chances at finishing seventh in the East.
“It’s risky. I hate being down. I hate even being that team: get down and fight back,” Durant said. “Like I don’t like that s—. I don’t want that to be a part of who we are. That situation may come, but for us it’s about sticking together, making the right play regardless of the score.”
The Nets are one of the hardest teams to read in all of basketball. They run little to no offensive sets. Their effort fluctuates on a daily basis. Their only identifiable actions are “get the ball to Durant or Irving and get out of the way,” or the occasional pick-and-roll, which results in an attempt at the rim, a kick-out to a shooter or, wait for it, the ball back in either Durant or Irving’s hands. Their defense picks and chooses which quarters, sometimes which games, it wants to show.
Yet, when the Nets are playing inspired defense like they were in the second half against the Knicks, the limited offensive play-calling is enough. That’s why you invest more than $300 million in your two superstar scorers.
They can get you a basket when most others can’t. And they can get you a win out of thin air.
What looked like a lost game and a lost season at halftime still looked like a team with at least a puncher’s chance at winning a championship. There is no deficit too big for the Nets to overcome.
“The satisfying part is knowing that we have this fight in us,” veteran guard Patty Mills said. “We have what we need to get the job done on any given night, as well as the belief that we can be the last team standing. … We have this fight in us, knowing we can be the team we need to be.”
Now there’s one more lead for the Nets to come back from: trailing in the standings as the eighth seed trying to make the NBA Finals. It’s an uphill battle, but this team has the fight. They just need to string together full games, full series, not just solid stretches, because as we learned in the second round against the Bucks last season, sometimes a good 48 minutes still isn’t enough.
Cardinals fans travel more than 1,000 miles for home opener
ST. LOUIS — Downtown St. Louis will be covered with baseball fans wearing red Thursday. Many St. Louis Cardinals fans refer to the home opener in St. Louis as an unofficial holiday.
Pre-game festivities often bring about more cheers than the game itself. Pat McGlynn, the owner of Shamrock Pub, was icing down beer Wednesday and getting ready for the influx of fans.
“With Albert Pujols back now, I think the crowds are coming,” he said.
One couple, visiting downtown St. Louis Wednesday, traveled from Long Island for the home opener. Colleen and Glenn Forbes expect Thursday’s festivities to be special.
“It’s going to be wild,” said Colleen Forbes. “It’s going to be rocking. The stadium is going to be rocking. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Jonny Fritz is one of the owners of the downtown Imo’s Pizza on S. Broadway. He said Cardinals baseball is a boost for business.
“We’re ready for fans to come down and visit us and the stadium,” said Fritz.
One downtown hotel work said reservations are at capacity where he works. Daryl Schaetty is also a big St. Louis sports fan. He said, “Opening day is the best. It’s unique, and tomorrow is going to be the best ever.”
Kyrie Irving believes he was snubbed (and maybe removed) from the NBA’s top 75 list
Kyrie Irving believes he was snubbed from the NBA’s 75th Anniversary list of the top-75 players in the league’s history.
Irving, who was recently named one of the 40 Greatest McDonald’s All-Americans of all time, said he will wait until the end of his career to make larger remarks about his omission on the league’s most illustrious list of players.
“I’m not tryna sit up here and spew out the reasons why I felt I deserved to be on the top-75,” Irving said after the Nets’ come-from-behind victory over the Knicks on Wednesday. “I think I’ll wait for that when my career is over and maybe on the 100th Anniversary, I’ll make that team. You don’t know unless they expand the group.”
Irving has a case. He is easily one of the most skilled ball-handlers in NBA history. He also hit the game-winning shot over Stephen Curry that delivered the Cleveland Cavaliers their 2016 NBA championship. And last year, he joined Kevin Durant and Steve Nash — two top-75 members — in the 50-40-90 club, shooting better than 50% from the field, 40% from three and 90% from downtown over the course of the 2020-21 season.
Irving also believes he was a late scratch from the top-75 list, but wouldn’t go into his reasoning.
“I think I’ll leave it to the conspiracy theorists,” he said. “I think I was on the list, but I guess I’m not, so hey, like I said, maybe I’ll just wait 10 years, 20 years from now, hopefully with a few championships under my belt and talking with you guys on the court after raising a few banners here in (Brooklyn).”
Irving pointed to how much he sacrificed over the course of his life to be a premier superstar guard in the best basketball league on the planet. His resume also includes seven All-Star appearances, 2012 Rookie of the Year, 2014 All-Star MVP and three All-NBA selections. He was also a member of the 2016 Team USA Olympic Men’s basketball team that won gold in Rio de Janeiro. And he was listed alongside NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal on the 40 Greatest McDonald’s All Americans list.
“I’m grateful for everybody in our basketball culture recognizing some of the greatest players to play our game,” Irving said. “And If I’m up there with some of those guys, I don’t take it for granted. It was a lot of lonely nights in the gym, a lot of sacrifices of time, being away from my family, being away from friends, not having an ideal childhood that everybody else has had so to say, being a college dropout at Duke and just not being able to live what they say is a normal life: Get a 9-5 and pour into your passion.
“So this right here is a special game and it’s rewarded a lot of people, so if I can etch my name and be up there with some of the greats, I feel like I’m leaving the legacy I want to leave. It’s just a lot of hard work that goes into it so I’m grateful for it.”
Yet Irving knows the work is not done. He is a one-time NBA champion on a LeBron James-led team. He doesn’t have any scoring titles, has not won league MVP, has never been named First Team All-NBA and has had drama follow him since requesting a trade from Cleveland years ago. This season, he did not make his debut until Jan. 5 because of his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Irving feels snubbed from the top-75 list, but 25 years from now, if there’s a top-100 list, he believes he’ll be a shoo-in — provided he sticks to his own plan of winning championships here in Brooklyn.
“It’s not necessarily about proving to somebody why I deserve to be on that list,” he said. “I know that I have a lot more work to do in this league, and I just want to leave it there, so just let my game speak for itself. I love being skilled, but by the time I leave and retire, I want to be known as a winner. A championship winner. (I) wanna have a few of those things and do it with a great group of guys and a great organization that believes in me, and the rest of it can be written by itself.”
St. Charles County struggling to spend millions in pandemic funds
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County has been awarded $78 million under the American Rescue Plan Act. It received half of it, $39 million, last summer and will get the remanding funds this July.
So far, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann hasn’t spent any of the money. Ehlmann said the feds didn’t send the final rules on how to spend the money until this past January. He said he didn’t want to risk having to give the money back.
He did say it’s a challenge spending an unexpected $78 million. He said the county got too much money. He said instead of just doling out a check, the feds should have just reimbursed cities for their expenses.
Ehlmann said it could have been handled the same way as they do for floods and tornado reimbursements. In the case of the pandemic, he believes Congress spent too much money.
