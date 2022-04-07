Finance
No ROI Without Relevance in the Insurance Industry
Business strategy today is all about integrating some new insights and forging a comprehensive plan for success. According to a study by McKinsey, companies which use customer analytics extensively are more likely to generate above-average profits. Not stopping there, they also outperform less analytically oriented peers, staying in the lead across the entire customer lifecycle and enjoy much superior customer loyalty. How exactly is analytics helping enterprises?
Much of the credit for this success is being attributed to how responsive businesses today are to customer needs and about their focus on establishing systems and guidelines relevant to the customers. Analytics provide insights into customer preferences to companies, which tailor their content and messages to stay relevant to customers and await a timely opportunity to make offers suited to their customers’ wishes. They use their insights to drive better and more relevant and valuable interactions turning even new customers into loyal ones, so they come back for more, again. They also retain the unshaken loyalty of long-standing customers through these measures.
Important ways in which enterprises stay relevant to customers include the following:
Timeliness: The time to establish relevance is when the customer shows interest in your product, and not at any other time. Your sales plans, targets, and metrics have no relevance to a customer. Pitch your product when a customer wants something like it, and sit back to watch the deal getting struck.
Personalization: Use analytics to understand the mapping of a customer’s decision journey, understand the opportunities and areas of friction with customer interests.
Extrapolation: Extrapolate the insights offered by analytics to cover your demographic of customers at a high level of granularity, using a broad range of attributes like behavior, demographics, location, age or even the customer’s stage in the buying journey. Use them to craft personalized messages which talk to them about what they are looking for only, down to a color or size.
Segmentation: Use data to define customer segments using broad criteria and dive down deeper to make your message personalized and relevant to each group by its characteristics and attributes. These could be thank you notes, feedback requests, new offerings of similar products offering them a special discount or other personalized incentives.
Employee orientation: Businesses need to train and orient their employees to provide personalized experience to the customers, whether in providing a service or responding to an inquiry. They need to be willing to learn and be flexible in carrying their learning from one customer interaction to another, to revise their approach.
Understanding customer intent: Successful enterprises learn to spot positive signals of customer intent or negative signals of their refusal to be engage, using their behavior. This ability to spot a customer’s intentions and read them right qualifies an insurer for success. Insurers today are taking advantage of data from third parties, which provide a deeper insight into customer health needs, lifestyle choices and risk-taking behavior, like recreational activities, travel choices or even weight, to decide how to tailor a policy to suit a customer’s particular needs. Data today can help businesses anticipate intent, by using predictive analysis based on previous or related purchases made by other customers which led them to purchase a specific next product, encouraging upsell initiatives and offers.
Rewarding customers for volunteering data: Customers today tend to reveal data willingly and without any incentivization. Businesses are happy to offer freebies and rewards to customers who are willing to share data which reveals their priorities, habits and tastes.
Upsell or Cross-sell flagged customers: Brands treat high value customers differently. Customers who call in are treated to a wide variety of options and choices as the calling agents offer them relevant products and services, or even an upgrade.
Most businesses are seeing a tremendous value and multiplied return on investment with taking such a relevant approach. They need to recognize that real insights from analytics will not be possible without collecting detailed, relevant and useful information about customers which can be converted into real time business intelligence. It’s also extremely critical to the success of the approach to have all customer-facing agents, representatives, managers and others to subscribe to the same attitude and approach when dealing with the customers.
How to Make Money From Google AdSense – Read More About It
Many myths cloud the Google AdSense issue. A couple of times, blogs and journals about people making much money with Google AdSense circulated the blogosphere like wild fire. And the fad was just getting started then. Now that AdSense has generated more members in the past years, the need to see tangible paychecks by using the service is hotter than ever. A Google AdSense Business indeed made a couple of people happy with constant source of money to pay for their monthly bills. Yet, others are still waiting for bigger paychecks to come.
Google AdSense can be reached at its site. In its homepage, it states that AdSense is a free of charge program that allows “website publishers of all sizes” to earn by posting relevant Google ads in their own websites. This is somehow relate to pay-per-click advertising. Both operates with the same intention: people post the ads on their websites and they are paid a certain amount with every visitor clicking on the ad they posted.
The AdSense user may utilize AdSense on various media. The most common of which is to place ads on websites (a.k.a. content). With this type of advertising, Google gives the codes for the ads and all that the user must do is to embed the codes in his or her web page, hoping that in a certain span of time it will generate enough clicks to earn him a couple of dollars.
There is also AdSense for mobile. This type of ad appears in the mobile webpages of web-enabled phones. As more and more phone manufacturers are slowly transforming mobile phones into an all around device, people are using their mobile phones as mini-computers and are doing much of their web browsing needs while on the go (or while stuck at traffic in a busy Friday night or a hectic Monday morning).
AdSense for Search is another Online Business. This involves creating a custom search engine that will divert traffic to the person’s personal webpage and AdSense posts. They are paid whenever a visitor clicks on the ads that are posted on the search results page. Like an AdSense for content, the number of click-throughs are counted, tallied, and paid.
Lastly, AdSense for Feeds is a service utilizes feed content and counts the number of times that a user’s feed content is viewed by visitors. Because of ad targeting, only the most relevant ads are displayed when it is clicked by a particular visitor.
With these 4 types of Google AdSense income, which are all paid accordingly, it can become a real source of alternative income for people who are in need of financial freedom. With Google AdSense, all that they must do is to embed the codes and wait for it to generate enough clicks. That might be easy earning. But if people really want to generate real income from Google AdSense, users must exert much effort in making their websites user friendly and they must utilize SEO tools in order to rank on top of search engines. Updates content must also be provided and it must have a fast and secure connection-no spywares, viruses and other web parasites, please.
Three Profitable Offshore Opportunities – Banking, Forex, And a Foundation
The world is changing and it is changing fast. Who would have thought that small Asian economies would be leading the way out of the worst recession in seventy-five years? Who would have thought that a country like Peru would be buying dollars to alter the exchange rate and help prop up the dollar? It is a brand new world where perhaps the best place to set up a banking operation is in New Zealand although an NZOFC cannot be called a bank! Still, a tried and true solution to offshore asset management such as a Panama Private Interest Foundation remains as a profitable and secure offshore solution along with offshore banking, and opening a Forex company.
More and more people are moving their assets, their talents, and themselves out of their nations of origin and into a busy, industrious, and profitable offshore world. The very wealthy have banked in tax advantaged jurisdictions for years. They have taken still take advantage of offshore asset protection and privacy vehicles such as trusts, international corporations, and foundations to shield their wealth from prying eyes and reduce the tax consequence of inheritance. However, it is the surge of expatriates from all over the globe moving and doing business all over the globe that opens the doors to profitable offshore investment opportunities.
Three profitable offshore opportunities are starting a bank, forming an offshore Forex company, and using a Panama Private Interest Foundation as a holder of tangible assets, businesses, and bank accounts. There are many opportunities in today’s fast moving world. We choose these three for their combination of opportunity and security.
Offshore Banking in the 21st Century: an NZOFC
There are many offshore banking jurisdictions. There are also a number of jurisdictions where an individual or corporation can obtain licensing and set up business offering banking services. In choosing a jurisdiction for offering offshore banking services the individual or corporation will want to search out a democratic, politically and economically stable, business friendly country. A nation where English, still the universal language, is spoken is a plus. The nation will need to have at least adequate infrastructure to support the business and ideally will have first rate telecommunications, transportation, and support services.
A nation that offers a first rate offshore banking opportunity and also fits the necessary criteria for a successful offshore operation is New Zealand. This former British Crown Colony is located in the Southwest Pacific to the East of Australia. Its population is mostly descended from British immigrants and is mostly English speaking. The country is well governed with little or no corruption and its educational standards are as good as or better than the USA, Canada, and Great Britain. This is a business friendly country known for its innovative spirit.
Of our three profitable offshore opportunities we put the New Zealand Offshore Financial Company (NZOFC) at the top of the list. This type of company is not governed by New Zealand banking law nor regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New Zealand. There are no capital reserve requirements in setting up an NZOFC. The law in New Zealand is quite specific in that an NZOFC cannot be called a bank or intimated to be a bank. However, such a company can take deposits from anywhere in the world outside of New Zealand. It can pay interests, make loans, market investments, manage trusts, and provide virtually all services that a bank might offer. Anyone from any country is free to apply for a license to operate an NZOFC.
A Profitable Foreign Exchange Opportunity
So, the Chinese are trading the Yuan versus the Malaysian Ringgit. The Euro is periodically in free fall as Greece and the other PIIGS reveal more sovereign debt. A flight to quality sends folks out buying Yen, US dollars, and Swiss francs. So, how do you trade foreign exchange in this hectic and uncertain world of international finance? There is certainly money to be made in Forex trading. There is, however, steady money to be made in running a Forex brokerage offshore.
There are a number of jurisdictions still where it is possible to obtain a Forex license. Because of the variable degrees of infrastructure development, business friendliness, and political stability in some offshore jurisdictions it is wise to consult someone with experience to help choose a jurisdiction, obtain licensure, and initiate operations. There are a number good places from which to do business, depending up individual preference. There are also a few disadvantageous jurisdictions to be avoided. Starting out with good advice in this arena is wise.
The point of setting of a Forex company is that the fees and commissions are steady income. While trading can be profitable it can also be a drain on capital. This is the old argument about selling picks and shovels when everyone else is prospecting for gold.
Handling Offshore Opportunity in the Most Advantageous Manner
The third offshore opportunity we mention is the Panama Private Interest Foundation. This is not directly a business opportunity but it can be a “holder” of businesses, bank accounts, and assets such as art work, yachts, airplanes, jewelry, and more. A Panama Private Interest Foundation has no owner. It does have beneficiaries. Such an entity is often used in place of a trust to pass on inheritance with minimal tax consequences. The foundation is set up in such a way and with instructions so that beneficiaries change when the first beneficiary dies. Especially for those with concerns about asset privacy and security this type of foundation will allow for individuals to benefit from assets, businesses, and bank accounts without having their personal names or other details in any public registry.
A common use of a Panama Private Interest Foundation is in an integrated offshore asset protection solution containing offshore businesses, bank accounts, and other assets. Typically the foundation is the lynch pin in this solution as the holder of assets for the use and benefit of designated persons, the beneficiaries.
These three profitable offshore opportunities are available to anyone interested in pursuing them. It only takes an email or phone call to an experienced individual or company to get the ball rolling.
5 Reasons Why The Return Of Hulk Hogan Would Be Beneficial To Wrestling
In 2015, wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan left the wrestling business under some pretty interesting circumstances, where he used racial slurs during an adult tape. Now he has since apologised and has expressed interest in returning to wrestling. However it has left many people wondering if he should be allowed to enter the ring again.
Here are 5 reasons why the return of Hulk Hogan would be beneficial to wrestling!
His fan-base
It goes without saying, that he already has a huge fan base, and will bring that back to wrestling. As this is an arena where having a huge fan base means almost great success, he will have no problems with entertaining his fans and increasing his profile.
His general fitness…
Hulk Hogan has wrestled before, so it isn’t like he needs a lot of re-training, and has said that he feels that he is in great shape as he still works out. All he has to do is to get himself back into optimal fitness, and he can get himself back into the ring. Seeing him fight with some of the newbies will help the newbies realise what they can be capable off!
His experience!
Hulk Hogan has wrestled before, in fact, most of his life. And that experience will be crucial to help increase his profile and help the transition of wrestling into the new era. That said, he isn’t young anymore, so it could set up for some interesting and epic matches!
His star appeal…
Despite some controversies, he is still a huge star, and has been for many decades. He is almost guaranteed a great return of investment in wrestling, as his star power will draw in the big crowds who would like to see him perform in the ring.
In an era where the wrestling movement is changing, Hulk Hogan’s star appeal will help settle down any nerves.
Other wrestlers have made a comeback…
And his reception will most likely be no exception. Bearing in mind that he has huge star appeal before he left, plus the fact that other wrestlers have made a come back into the ring, so this will reignite his wrestling fan-base.
Wrestling is one of the few sports where the old can compete with the young. If Hulk Hogan comes back, this will be more evident. Expect large crowds, large epic performances, and even larger matches if Hulk Hogan returns to the ring.
