November Is Financial Literacy Month
Most of us only think of literacy in relation to reading. This month is meant to bring awareness to the term Financial Literacy and what it means to everyone. It doesn’t mean understanding how to look at your bank statement, but rather looking at your entire financial plan and understanding how it fits your stage of life.
For example, when was the last time you reviewed your life insurance policies? Or perhaps you or your partner don’t have an active policy. Or do you know if you have one?
Life Insurance is not the one trick pony of the past, there are now many choices in how you structure it. From Term Life which allows you to choose the coverage period, to Whole Life which provides a lifetime of protection to Critical Illness. Unfortunately, our health is sometimes seriously affected and Critical Illness provides coverage to protect our families from the financial burden of our illness.
If you are at a point where you don’t want to think about end of life, think about beginnings. It’s time to start your own chapter in the form of home ownership. You’ve done your research, found your new haven and negotiated your mortgage. Before you sign the papers, understand how to protect your investment.
Should you decide to add children to your equation, you hope they will move onto postsecondary education. Planning early can provide the financial education they need before they incur the debt which could come with it.
Each stage of life brings an opportunity to review your current financial standing and adjust for the future. It can be hard to know all your options and sometimes even harder to see the forest for the trees when reviewing your own assets. If you’d like some help, we’re here.
Relevance of Learning Versus Relevance of Training and Development
In today’s environment, training organizations are struggling to prove their worth. They are also struggling to keep programs going on smaller budgets with smaller staffs. One way to get ahead of this fray is to know the difference between learning and training and development – and to understand the relevance of each in terms of your organization’s environment and the overall environment.
First, training managers should understand the difference between learning and “training and development”. Learning, in general, is the absorption of base knowledge about a particular subject, such as an industry. This knowledge will give an individual an understanding of the world around them and how the organization (and the individual) fit together. Training and development, on the other hand, is the act of teaching someone how to do something, such as a job, or teaching them the skills and attitudes that will have a direct impact on job performance, such as operations, human resources policies, or management and leadership. Let’s look at some examples of each before we discuss their relevance.
Learning in many organizations is no longer a formal structure. For example, workers in financial services may need to learn about the general things that move their industry, such as the Federal Reserve, the banking system, and the world of investments. But what if those workers are line associates in a bank, processing the items that come in from branches, such as deposits and checks? Do they need the general understanding of the Fed and investment banking to do their jobs properly? In general, we can probably say no. But some organizations want to provide that general knowledge to line workers so that they understand how they fit with the rest of the world. This may, in fact, assist in retention when workers understand how they can progress and what opportunities are available.
Training and development is the usual formal structure. Financial advisors must go through mandatory training for licensing and certification. They must also go through company-specific training on the computer system, customer management, and customer handling. Does the financial advisor need to go through a learning process about the bank’s item processing? Again, we can probably say no. If the advisor gets the requisite licenses and can prove that they understand how to service their customers within the law and within an ethical scope, then their training is effective.
But what is the relevance of each type of intervention in today’s environment? It can be argued that “learning” is now best left to on-the-job or self-discovery. The bank’s item processors may have an interest in how the system works and may find, on their own, the Federal Reserve’s website to explain the “how”. On the other hand, a financial advisor may already have an understanding of that system, and, if not, he or she may be compelled to find out about on an individual basis. With tight budgets and small staffs, organizations are being forced to “weed out” learning and stick to training and development, that is, those programs that can have a direct impact on job performance and the organization’s bottom line. In this sense, training and development is far more relevant than learning.
But is learning over? This is also a point where we can say no. A general, underlying knowledge of one’s industry or place in that industry can only be helpful. But can training organizations prove worth with general courses, when budgets are still being considered? Probably not, if you have to pull people away from the job for long periods of time or pay staff to deliver these programs. So how can you provide learning without losing value? One way is to manage learning online. There is cost involved with developing or purchasing courses, but typically costs decline after that. And with online learning, participants do not have to be pulled away for long periods of time. You can also consider obtaining organizational volunteers who are subject matter experts and have them deliver “brown bag” lunch sessions or half-hour programs at the end of the day. Using a volunteer is a great way to impart learning without stressing a financial resource. You can also look for online resources for your industry or organization. As we discussed earlier, some regulatory and oversight agencies such as the Federal Reserve offer interesting online information and even courses that are free to anyone who wants to take them.
We can definitely say that training and development is currently more relevant than learning. But we can also say that learning is not finished. Find creative and cost effective ways to integrate learning into training and development and develop that base of knowledge.
7 Ways to Maximize Your Affiliate Marketing Program ROI
So what is Affiliate Marketing?
Affiliate marketing is a mutually beneficial business partnership between a merchant and a website publisher/owner whereby an affiliate is compensated (commission per sale) for every visitor or client provided through his/her effort. In other words, Affiliate marketing is simple and a quick way to offer products and services without creating them yourself.
“By introducing your customers to products or services from other companies or individuals and get a commission on any sales is Affiliate Marketing.”
Affiliate marketing is not an easy task for the marketers to market the affiliate products successfully. But it’s also not as difficult as most of the affiliate marketers typically earn well over six figures a month.The most important for every marketer is to build trust and relationship with the audience and consistently invest the time and effort.
While traffic sources are a significant factor in affiliate marketing success, the relevancy of the traffic is applied for all digital marketing and sales personnel. The key traffic sources can be SEO, social networks, blogging, email marketing, etc.
Digital products pay higher commissions than physical products as it requires least investment and effort to produce and distribute them. You can offer digital downloads to your readers like eBooks, audio/video files, software’s, etc., without any additional overhead cost of production or distribution. You can also provide online, hosted and professional services for your local audiences.
What are the advantages of Affiliate Marketing?
Many online advertisers are looking for cost-effective ways to drive-in web traffic and secure their expenses. So, Affiliate Marketing has several advantages like:
-
Drives-in large volume of web traffic
-
Helps you reach new customers
-
Builds relationship with your audiences
-
Gains a wider market place to sell products
-
Can sell the products directly
-
Track and monitor the customer behavior
-
Easy to implement
-
Low effort and low risk
-
Doable by a single person
-
Affiliate marketing campaign
In 2017, affiliate marketing has expanded into a multi-billion dollar industry. Marketers around the world are using it as an effective marketing campaign. It’s the right time to take action to grow your business and make money with affiliate marketing.
There are some important tips to make your marketing strategy more effective that would gain you more revenue with less investment.
Here are seven ways to maximize your perfect affiliate marketing program this year.
-
Identify your audience goals
The first step for every marketer is to know their audience’s goals, interests, behaviors, etc. By understanding your audience’s goals, you can find the products that will make them engaged or they want to achieve.
-
List your audiences emails and blog post comments
-
Send them emails and ask about their problems promptly
-
Look for solutions in public places like online forum sites to understand and assess the discussions on your topic.
-
Reach your audience goals
After identifying a desirable goal, you can gather some points to engage your readers and their needs for a specific product. It helps to coordinate your online marketing strategy.
-
Define your audience objectives
-
Select and find your target audience
-
Choose the right kind of platform that appeals to different audiences
-
Determine the tools and resources
There are several tools and resources that you can use to set up affiliate program partners and collect commissions. Some of the blogging and affiliate marketing tools can be used to sell your work and grow large audiences.
-
Collect emails to connect with your audience
-
Introduce your product or services
-
Find specific groups and list all the products that would help your audiences.?
-
Select a product to promote
Research for the best products that have affiliate programs and also meet your audience requirements. It’s easy to promote those products that you know so that you can evaluate various issues from the user’s point of view.
-
Promote a well-reviewed product
-
Connect with the influencers to sell their products
-
Get products through affiliate network?
-
Setup and manage your affiliate program
Affiliate programs are an opportunity for you to get hundreds, even thousands of web sites all driving traffic to your site and making sales for you. It is based on your overall marketing strategy where you can setup affiliate program, manage and track the sales performance and more.
-
Analyze your competitors
-
Have a product that delivers promises
-
Provide affiliates with text links, banners, emails, articles, etc.
-
Track the sales?
-
Promote your product
The fastest way to get quick results is to start promoting other people’s products in return for a commission. There are several affiliate marketing promotional methods like PPC, SEO, coupon, Content, Social media, etc., that can be used for promoting your product.
-
Add affiliate links to blogs, eBooks, etc.
-
Create and promote custom content (write reviews, guest posts, etc.)
-
Craft promotional emails for other users?
-
Create an affiliate disclaimer page
Creating an affiliate disclaimer page on your website allows you to handle the commissions from products and services. So wherever you share an affiliate link, whether it’s in web pages, blog posts or emails, let your readers know that you stand to earn a small commission.
-
The disclaimer must appear on any page
-
Must be mentioned that you receive compensation for any review or rating on your product
-
Disclaimer should be immediately evident to a typical visitor who views a review or rating on your site
Conclusion
Affiliate marketing is one of the best methods to start earning an income by promoting other people’s or company’s products. Simply identify the audience needs to reach their goals, and you can get started with affiliate marketing program. It can be a profitable venture as long as you put your effort into growing your business and solving people’s problems.
Money Secrets Of The Amish by Lorilee Craker – Personal Finance Book Review – Shopping Secondhand
Challenging economic times inspire people universally to make wise financial decisions. One culture that has always lived an austere, yet meaningful existence is the Amish. Increasingly, people are inspired by their lifestyle; and seek ways to simplify their own lives.
Lorilee Craker is the author of the new book, “Money Secrets Of The Amish-Finding True Abundance in Simplicity, Sharing and Saving.” She examines their practices, extravagant in peace, family and community closeness. For them, thrift is a muscle that is exercised regularly.
Craker interviewed Amish folk in Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania, including an Amish banker whose clientele is 95 percent Amish. During the Great Recession in 2008, his bank had its best year ever. Amish experts and Englishers’ (Amish reference to anyone non-Amish), financial perspectives accentuate the book too. Here, the money-saving habit of shopping secondhand is highlighted.
Shopping secondhand is a key money-saving secret of the Amish. Thrift stores are a great source for many items, including clothing, furniture, bedding and games. Craker quotes an Amish woman who says, “You don’t have to buy something new to buy something good.” Here are some tips to complement your resale shopping experience:
Tips on Buying Used Clothing
- Rethink it. Reject the belief that used clothing is gross because other people have worn it. Buy clothing at a high-end store. Odds are good, even there, that others have tried it on at some time.
- Mix and Match. Pair something new with something gently used from a second-hand store. Leave your findings to serendipity vs. a specific search.
- Try things on. Many thrift stores have nice, clean dressing rooms, so there’s no reason to observe fit.
- Don’t buy clothes you won’t wear. It’s no bargain if you won’t get use out of your purchase.
- Don’t limit yourself to favorite brands. It’s cool to find old favorites, but once you develop your thrift eye, you’ll appreciate pieces from unknown labels.
- Think accessories. Many accessories are available at thrift stores, including jewelry, belts and handbags.
- Brief yourself on what’s vogue. Google trends before visiting resale shops.
- Institute a one in, one out policy. Every time you purchase something new, discard something old. Give it away or make a donation to an organization.
- Define your upper limit. What is your flinch point? It’s the amount that forces the questions, “Is it worth it?” “Can I really use it?” and “Can I live without it?”
Tips on Buying Furniture and Home Decor
- Debrief yourself with a great flea market magazine. Studying such magazines will give you new perspective on home decorating possibilities via thrift stores.
- Think junque. Mix serious antiques with “junque.” Rethink how and where you’re going to decorate and furnish your home. Vintage style adds instant heritage to any home. Vintage objects promote expressing individuality and creativity on a limited budget.
- Buy only what you love. Home décor and furniture resells at an average one-tenth of original cost. Ask yourself, “Do I love this or just like it?” “True love stands the test of time,” says Craker.
- Buy only what you need. Sure, buy smaller items for future anniversary, birthday and baby/bridal shower gifts. It’s senseless however to buy something you don’t need but simply like when it’s a larger item.
- Buyer beware. Here are five guidelines when purchasing used furniture:
- Buy solid hardwoods such as maple or oak, which endure. Some furniture only lasts for one owner.
- Look for quality construction. Check underneath seats for bolts vs. glue, etc.
- Assess furniture smells. Fouls scents in upholstery will never end; pass on the purchase. Wooden armoires, chests and drawers placed in the afternoon sun will open their wood’s pores and release odors.
- Open drawers, sit on chairs, lean on tables. Watch for creaking, moaning or wobbling.
- Consider original use sometimes. It’s ok to fill an antique china hutch with towels, linens, books, etc., but not electronics. Inadequate ventilation can generate heat and become a fire hazard.
Garage Sales. “Garage sales are a complete hit or miss,” says Craker. Here are some tips to enhance your shopping experience:
- Arrive early. The early bird gets the worm and the best selection.
- Arrive late. Attend later in the day and be prepared to haggle with the seller. Try bundling two or three items and quote the seller a discounted price. They may seize the opportunity for a sale in exchange for unloading the items.
- Peer deeply. Scan all the offerings and you may find some hidden gems.
You may have been loathe to use resale shops in the past. Here’s hoping the above cash-saving tips have inspired you to at least visit a local store. You might be pleasantly surprised.
