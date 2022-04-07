News
Other voices: College rankings are misleading. So why do we still use them?
Many high school seniors have been opening emails over the past weeks that tell them whether they got into the colleges of their choice. Even as they do so, the criticisms of published college rankings that may have guided their preferences are cropping up — again.
A math professor at Columbia University is challenging the data that the Ivy League school reported to U.S. News & World Report, which earned it the No. 2 ranking this year. The University of Southern California, which seems almost incapable of staying out of trouble for more than a few months at a time, pulled its graduate school of education out of the rankings this year after discovering a “history of inaccuracies” in the data it reported.
A couple of weeks ago, in what must be the granddaddy of fake-data scandals, the ousted dean of Temple University’s business school received a 14-month sentence after he was convicted in federal court of sending bogus information to U.S. News & World Report to boost the school’s prestige. Claremont McKenna College, The George Washington University and many other schools have tweaked data to boost rankings.
But the ultimate issue with the rankings doesn’t lie with the cheaters. The problem is the rankings themselves. They can be a counterproductive way for families to pick schools — for example, a much less expensive school might offer an equal or better education than a more highly ranked but costlier one.
Probably few college applicants are aware that the single biggest factor U.S. News uses to rank schools is their reputation among officials at other colleges, who might or might not have deep knowledge of the schools. That accounts for 20% of the score.
The second biggest factor is six-year graduation rates. But since low-income students are far less likely to graduate within that time period — or ever — than middle-class students, this is more an indication of student affluence than academic excellence. In fact, it can have the perverse effect of discouraging colleges from accepting more low-income students, lest it worsen their graduation rates.
An extensive Gallup Poll found in 2017 that alumni who attended prestigious schools are only slightly happier with their choice of college than those who attended schools lower on the list. The biggest factor in student satisfaction with college was whether they had ended up in debt, though U.S. News only gives student debt a 5% weight in the rankings.
U.S. News has made some positive changes in recent years. It dropped student acceptance rate as one of the criteria, which had led colleges to heavily market to students even if they had almost no chance of acceptance. Lower acceptance rates equaled higher rankings. The rankings started including the percent of Pell grant students who graduated within six years — a meaningful statistic indicating whether colleges were helping low-income students complete their education.
But many other factors used in ranking the schools have little meaning to a student’s experience. The rankings use alumni donations as a proxy for students’ happiness with their alma mater. That’s a pretty meager way to measure satisfaction.
What most high school students and parents need to know is whether a college offers a rich choice of courses with good instructors; whether graduates will leave with a load of debt; whether students will feel comfortable and engaged on campus; and whether they’ll be prepared for a fulfilling career.
College administrators bemoan the rankings but they continue participating. They should stop going along with the charade and insist on being partners in drawing up more valid ways to evaluate higher education. What should matter most is how satisfied students and alumni were with their choice. Using the data from the 2017 poll, Jonathan Rothwell, an economist at Gallup, published a study in which he devised an alumni-satisfaction ranking but published only the 25 schools with the highest satisfaction marks. Many of them were among the top-rated in any published ranking, but there were some surprises, including the University of La Verne and Azusa Pacific in Southern California. Rothwell’s study also found that the price of a college didn’t necessarily correlate with how happy alumni were with it.
If colleges and ranking organizations joined forces, though, they could create a uniform polling process for students and alumni that would be far more useful and a better reflection of colleges’ worth, combined with other factors.
A new approach could include specific issues students might find useful, for example: Which schools are more arts-oriented? Which ones specialize in experiential learning? Which ones have lots of extracurriculars, or a friendly, accepting campus environment?
Despite years of criticism, U.S. News and other college rankings publications aren’t going to give up on one of their popular and profitable annual features. It’s up to colleges to stand up and refuse to go along with rankings that fall short, and collaborate on a method that gives students worthwhile information to navigate the bewildering task of picking a college.
Paytm Loan Scheme: Now get 2 lakh rupee loan from Paytm in within 2 minutes sitting at home, know the process
Paytm Loan Scheme: Now get 2 lakh rupee loan from Paytm in within 2 minutes sitting at home, know the process
Paytm Loan Scheme: The loan process is completely digital. The entire process from applying for the loan till the money reaches the account is online. You do not need to go back and submit the documents. The company is hoping to increase its customer base under this plan.
New Delhi: Have you seen or heard about any such wallet, which, if needed, can arrange up to two lakh rupees, not thousand five hundred. Talking here, not the wallet that is kept in the pocket, but the e-wallet inside the smart phone, which can be taken advantage of by any Genuine user. Actually a good news has come out for the users of Paytm Wallet. Paytm, owned by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, is now giving its users an opportunity to get an instant loan of up to Rs 2 lakh in less than 5 minutes or in just 2 minutes.
Completely online process
The loan will be available completely digitally as the entire process from applying for the loan till the money reaches your account will be online. Under this scheme, there is no need to go to the bank and submit the documents. Recently, the company has started the instant personal loan service, its low salary employees, small businessmen and professionals will also get the benefit.
You will get loan like this sitting at home
Under this scheme, Paytm users can apply for a loan from their mobile while sitting at home. Within a few minutes of the completion of the process, up to two lakh rupees will come in your account. To take an instant personal loan, customers have to go to the Paytm app and apply by clicking on the ‘Personal Loan’ tab in the Financial Services option. After this you will have to give the requested information, after which your eligibility will be seen and after that money will be transferred to your account.
Amount to be paid in 3 years
Paytm has so far given personal loans to hundreds of customers. Talking about the target of the scheme, the company will give personal loans to about 10 lakh people by the end of the year. Paytm also wants to increase its user base through this scheme. Under this, the borrowers of personal loans will have to repay the loan amount in 18 to 36 months. Paytm has also partnered with several banks and NBFCs for the latest loan service.
The post Paytm Loan Scheme: Now get 2 lakh rupee loan from Paytm in within 2 minutes sitting at home, know the process appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Theme parks: Modified meets and greets we liked
We can forgive the theme park fans calling out for a group hug. Walt Disney World has announced that up-close character meet-and-greets will be returning after a two-year absence that was prompted by the pandemic. The comeback will happen at Disney parks “as early as April 18,” the company says.
Over the months, attractions have devised nontraditional ways for visitors to stay (kind of) close to the characters without coming face-to-face with them, masked or unmasked.
Initially, Disney introduced the character cavalcade, a sort pop-up mini-parade. The idea was to keep folks from gathering in bunches and waiting for extended stretches within a breath of one other. Some fans liked that they weren’t hefty time investments.
There was experimentation as conditions remained in flux. Some folks on stilts were masked; some were not. Some wore costume masks plus face coverings. The parks created multiple stations where simple barriers or raised platforms helped everyone keep their distance. Universal Studios opened DreamWorks Destination, which melded a continuous dance party with socially distanced characters for photo ops.
We’ve noted five meet-up variations that could deserve to hang around as pandemic conditions fade.
Space cases
At Epcot, there have been multiple buffer zones between guests and characters, particularly princesses. The formats are simple. Snow White stands behind a row of potted flowers in the Germany pavilion. Walkways in alcoves at Japan and China are roped off to give Jasmine and Mulan, respectively, ample elbow room. This may have been maddening for the youngest youngsters to be so close and yet so denied, but overall it was an improvement over the horse-drawn carriage cavalcades for princesses. That idea sounds great, sure, but it caused pedestrian confusion, especially on days when World Showcase was jammed.
Epcot also used the buffer system near its entrance with bushes adjacent to Spaceship Earth. A landscaped patch showcased characters such as Goofy, Pluto and Daisy Duck. Even better and downright bucolic: Winnie the Pooh frolicking in a grassy, fenced-off area near Journey Into Imagination With Figment.
On an adventure
One of the last character cavalcades introduced by Disney sports an adventure theme. It was also one of the most populated groupings — about 30 actors on floats or on foot — practically warming up for the return of the Festival of Fantasy Parade, which came back to Magic Kingdom on essentially the same route March 9.
The adventurers included both old school and modern characters, from Clarabelle Cow to Princess Elena.
Scooby snack alert
In the early days of pandemic, Universal Studios guests could see the entire Scooby-Doo gang in front of Mel’s Drive-In. Each of the five characters stood together on elevated platforms, so folks could spy them from afar, and a line on the ground indicated how close they could get for a photo op (along with a park worker on the job).
The piped-in music sometimes gave it a groovy atmosphere and made it easier to ignore the face masks on Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy.
As recently as this week, Universal used roped off and gated sections for characters such as Krusty the Clown, Doc Brown of “Back to the Future” fame, the Knight Bus driver outside Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Hashtag the Panda near the Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon attraction.
Antics upstairs
A recurring theme for Disney characters has been use of upper levels, spots that were unused previously in many cases. Visitors could spot Country Bears atop the porches of Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland, Cinderella’s stepsisters up on the back side of the castle and assorted characters on a balcony above the restrooms — it’s cooler than that sounds — near the entrance of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Perhaps the star of the upper levels has been the Walt Disney World Railroad station near the gate for Magic Kingdom. Folks might get quality time with various characters while coming and going, including royal promenades of princesses plus concerts by the Dapper Dans. Arrivals and departures of the Disney luminaries via a ramp on the City Hall side of Main Street also has become its own thing to experience and post on social media.
Not all wet
Of all the Disney cavalcades, the version for Animal Kingdom has been most unique and refreshing. The park used flat boats on its Discovery River to haul around characters in safari drag plus one vessel featuring drummers. It worked as intended: Visitors heard a change in music, then stepped to the nearest bridge or similar vantage point to see characters float by, so there was almost no time wasted by waiting but still plenty of waving. Guests then could go back to their park plan for the day.
It’s a keeper. Disney announced this week that the floating interactions will continue at Animal Kingdom, sharing time on the water with the “Disney KiteTails” show.
Email me at [email protected]. Want more theme park news? Subscribe to the Theme Park Rangers newsletter at orlandosentinel.com/newsletters or the Theme Park Rangers podcast at orlandosentinel.com/travel/attractions/theme-park-rangers-podcast
FD vs RD Interest Rate & Investment : Who is paying more interest, and which is the best option, understand here
FD vs RD Interest Rate & Investment : Who is paying more interest, and which is the best option, understand here
If there is confusion about FD and RD, then both the options should be studied thoroughly. One should calculate the returns on these and then choose an option as per your convenience.
Investment Tips: The financial year has changed, investment planning has to be done for the new year. Or if you have recently started your professional life and are looking for a safe option to invest, then people will advise you to open an RD or FD in the bank. Certainly RD means Recurring Deposit and FD means Fixed Deposit, both are good plans for safe investment. You can also use them during emergency.
Now the problem comes that which one to choose, FD or RD. If there is confusion about FD and RD, then both the options should be studied thoroughly. One should calculate the returns on these and then choose an option as per your convenience.
Fixed deposits are a good option if you have a lump sum amount and want to earn returns with low risk.
Fixed deposit
Fixed Deposit – FD is an easy and safe way of saving. In this, money is invested in a bank or any finance company for a fixed time. Banks or financial institutions give us a fixed interest in return. When the tenure of the FD is over, our deposits mature. FD also has two options – Cumulative interest and Non-cumulative interest. In FD with cumulative interest, you get principal and compound interest on maturity. FDs with non-cumulative interest have the option to keep withdrawing the interest at regular intervals like monthly or quarterly basis. You can invest in fixed deposits from 7 days to 10 years.
FDs have the option of a five-year tax-saving FD to save tax under Section 80C of Income Tax.
Advantages of RD
Recurring deposit is a monthly savings plan at a fixed rate of interest for a fixed period of time. In this too, like RD, interest is available on maturity. The rate of interest remains the same throughout the tenure as at the beginning of the RD. In RD, a certain amount is withdrawn every month from your bank account. Unlike FDs, there is no tax saving option in this.
RD is the best option for small savings. For those who do not have lump sum amount for investment, RD is a good way. But less interest is available in RD as compared to FD.
Choose what
When choosing between FD or RD, see how much money you have for investment. If you have a large corpus with a fixed tenure, then you can choose FD. You can get more profit in this. If you want to invest a fixed amount every month, then RD is a better option for you.
The post FD vs RD Interest Rate & Investment : Who is paying more interest, and which is the best option, understand here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
