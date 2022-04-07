OVR Announces Partnership With First Blockchain-Independent NFT Platform, NFTrade

Duelbits is a cryptocurrency casino and sports betting platform that began operations in February 2020. The platform intends to bridge the gap between bookies and casinos, which are now separated by a large margin.

While Duelbits is primarily focused on Crypto gaming, the site also accepts credit cards and PayPal as deposit options, allowing players to deposit using their preferred way.

Duelbits’ registration and cryptocurrency payment processes are both instantaneous, and in the vast majority of circumstances, no KYC verification is required. This allows you to begin playing Duelbits right now.

By building one of the most competitive VIP schemes on the market, the platform prides itself on offering a pleasant and unique experience for its players. Duelbits’ VIP programme and regular crypto awards.

In this Duelbits review, we will show you all of the platform’s relevant features, terms, and facts that you should be aware of before wagering on Duelbits.

Duelbits Features

Duelbits offers innovative games such as Crash, Roulette, and Dice Duel, as well as their unique Dice game with 3 new game modes. The platform also has a VIP referral programme that offers 37.5 percent Rakeback plus 10% of the wagering earned by every referred friend a player brings to the platform, for a total of about 50% Rakeback.

Duelbits offers daily casino and sports promotions, as well as personalised VIP benefits on top of the Rakeback. Duelbits also has weekly and daily leaderboards where users may earn up to $19,000 every week.

Duelbits offers an accumulator bonus for parlay bets in sports, allowing players to gain up to 100% of their winning bet. Players can also get a parlay bonus by starting with a trebles bet. Furthermore, if the picked team achieves more than 120 points, Duelbits always pays as winning bets on NBA.

Duelbits Registration

In order to register your account on Duelbits, go to “Register” in the upper right corner of the site and choose your chosen signup option. You can also click the “Register” button in the top center of the home page.

Duelbits enables social network sign-ins and does not require manual KYC verification, so creating an account and using Duelbits is simple. Users may join up using their Steam or Google accounts, as well as their email addresses.

On Duelbits, every registration is considered equally in terms of features. This implies that at Duelbits, there is just one type of account.

Once you have signed up, you can now use all of the features available on Duelbits. You can also play any game right away without having to wait for authorization from a human.

Duelbits Deposit Methods

In order to place bets on Duelbits, users need to make a deposit via one of the payment methods offered by the platform. In order to deposit money on Duelbits, users need to go to the “Cashier” tab, click on “Deposit” and choose a preferred deposit method.

Deposit payment methods include Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, WebMoney, PayPal, Paysafecards, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Kinguin vouchers.

All of the available deposit methods offered by Duelbits are instant. Deposits made with cryptocurrency can be used to play or place a bet anonymously, which is a major benefit of placing bets via Duelbits.

Duelbits Withdrawal Methods

It’s also worth highlighting Duelbits’ withdrawal options. To withdraw funds from the Duelbits casino, go to the Cashier page, click “Withdraw,” and select the appropriate withdrawal method.

Withdrawals from Duelbits may only be paid out in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana, Bitcoin Cash, and others. Duelbits payouts are quick, and users are not needed to submit any personal or financial information.

Duelbits Games

Duelbits has dozens of casino games and sports to choose from, and the site is continually being updated to accommodate a wide range of gamers.

Duelbits games are created by a total of 31 different and well-known gaming companies, including Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, Playson, and others. Players may also categorize their favorite games by rank or alphabetically.

Below is a list of games available on the Duelbits platform:

Duelbits Slots

Duelbits has a variety of casino games to choose from, including live shows and slots. Play’N GO, Relax Gaming, Liquid Gaming, Push Gaming, and Pragmatic Play are some of the most prominent slot game developers.

While gambling on the Duelbits platform, players will never miss out on any of their favourite slot games. They may use their preferred deposit methods, such as cryptocurrency and PayPal, to play slot machines.

In contrast to many other top crypto casinos, Duelbits slots boast a rather high RTP (return to players). The RTP of a slot machine defines how much money a slot should potentially pay out over a lengthy period of time. In general, a higher return to player (RTP) indicates a larger likelihood of profit.

Duelbits Blackjack

Duelbits online casino features live blackjack games from a variety of well-known software developers. Duelbits blackjack tables may be played for as low as $1.

For gamers who want to test out the Duelbits blackjack games, this is a fantastic opportunity. If the traditional BlackJack game has a significant wait period, players can switch to virtual crypto blackjack, which allows them to play immediately and without waiting. Duelbits blackjack accepts all forms of payment, including Visa, PayPal, and cryptocurrency.

Duelbits Live Games and Crazy Time

Duelbits offers a variety of live games, including the renowned Crazy Time, in addition to the crypto slots and blackjack games described above. Crazy Time is a Duelbits casino game that features real-time statistics from Tracksino.

Real-time statistics allow players to follow the results of past Crazy Time spins and guess or anticipate the outcome of future games based on those results. Duelbits’ Crazy Time data may be used to play the game using specialised and required gambling tactics.

Duelbits Crash

Duelbits also offers Crash, a unique gambling game. Players may wager whatever amount they choose, which they can cash out at any moment and benefit from using the multipliers that are presented on their displays. Players cannot withdraw their funds before the rocket falls; if they do, they will lose their whole wager.

This type of game mode is very exciting since the multiplier on the screen might crash at any time. Many gamers reach multipliers of a few hundred and earn large sums of money. Due to Duelbits’ dependable provably fair mechanism, players may verify the randomness and fairness of the Crash multipliers at any moment by visiting the provably fair website.

Duelbits Dice

Duelbits also provides several in-house specialty games, such as Dice, in addition to its standard gaming alternatives, such as slot machines and live performances. The game works by players moving the slider to choose a number between 1 and 99. Next, the player can adjust the multiplier to increase the potential for a higher payout if they win.

If a player thinks the next number will be higher than their current chosen value, they can click Roll Over. If they think the value will be lower, they can click Roll Under. Duelbits added a unique twist to the dice game by adding three new buttons for the dice game:

Roll Outside Roll Between Roll Between and Roll Between

Duelbits Dice works the same way as the traditional Over / Under options, however, this version has additional customized sets of numbers. Players can choose both ends of the section to bet on, or they can choose to bet outside that section. The last button lets players choose 2 sections and bet to roll inside either section.

Duelbits Easter Promo

From 4th to 17th April, Duelbits is giving you the chance to win a share of the $250,000 Easter Egg Hunt.

Daily Rewards

To enter, make sure you have deposited at least $50 since 20 March. If you have, head to the Eggs tab, and open today’s Egg of the Day for your Daily Reward!

Each Egg of the Day hides 5, 10, 15, or 20 “Free Spins”, or a bonus in the value of 2 USD, 5 USD, or 10 USD. Also, on the first day of the promotion, the Daily Reward is guaranteed 20 Free Spins on the Eligible Games.

Prize Draw on Easter Monday with a $100,000 Prize Pool

To enter, wager $100 on a single day and collect your ticket on the Claim tab. Every $100 in wager grants you another entry with no daily cap! There will be 153 Cash Prizes to be won:

1 x 50,000 USD

1 x 25,000 USD

1 x 10,000 USD

150 x 100 USD

There is also a daily Golden Egg for you to find somewhere on the website. Every midnight (in UTC time zone) they will tweet a clue to help you find the page where the Golden Egg is nested.

Find the Golden Egg before the following midnight, and click on it to prompt a tweet about your finding. Share the tweet for a chance to win $500 every day!

And there’s more, open today’s Egg of the Day, claim your prize draw ticket and check our Twitter feed for the next Golden Egg clue.

Duelbits Country Restrictions

People living in the following countries are restricted from using the Duelbits platform, whilst users in these countries can still access the site, the features are very limited: Aruba, Australia, Bonaire, Curacao, Denmark, France, Malta, Sint Marteen, Singapore, Spain, USA, United Kingdom, The Netherlands

The restriction also extends to all of the above nations’ named territories.

Conclusion

Duelbits is a reputable and professional online casino and sportsbook that is rapidly expanding. The platform is continually introducing new game titles and other casino features, all while keeping a professional, transparent, and fair environment for all users.

This platform is an excellent choice if you want to take advantage of being an early member of a rapidly developing and licensed crypto casino.