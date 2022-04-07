Connect with us

Blockchain

OVR Announces Partnership With First Blockchain-Independent NFT Platform, NFTrade

Published

1 min ago

on

OVR Announces Partnership With First Blockchain-Independent NFT Platform, NFTrade
OVR has announced a new partnership with NFT platform NFTtrade. With this new partnership, OVR plans to unlock a world of possibilities for its users in a new way. It will bring the OVRLand NFTs closer to users by allowing them to buy, sell, and P2P trade OVRLand on multiple blockchains.

The NFT space is one of the fastest-growing developments of the crypto industry and with good reason. There are currently many numerous platforms on which artists and collectors alike can carry out their activities, each with its own unique offerings. However, these NFT platforms (marketplaces) continue to be blockchain-bound. This is why NFTrade is important. It is creating the first crosschain and blockchain-independent NFT platform, completely changing the entire NFT lifecycle.

OVR Takes NFT By Storm With NFTrade

By partnering with NFTrade, OVR is expanding the reach of its OVRLand NFTs. NFTtrade will index all of the existing OVRLand NFTs on the integrated chains and also host the entire NFT lifecycle of the OVRLand NFTs. This way, it opens trading activities across multiple blockchains.

NFTrade will allow users to access all of the OVRLand NFTs while simultaneously revealing the total market value of these NFTs. Furthermore, OVR users will be able to trade their NFTs across the entire Polygon ecosystem using NFTrade. Currently, there are more than 809,000 OVRLands that have already been minted on the Polygon blockchain.

This partnership marries the cutting-edge technology of the OVR platform with the futuristic crosschain and blockchain-independent technology of NFTrade. An NFT platform that allows users to leverage their NFTs across multiple blockchains.

ABOUT OVR

OVR is a cutting-edge platform powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. With OVR, anyone with a mobile device or smart glasses is able to have an interactive, augmented reality experience tailored to your current GPS position in the real world.

OVR is setting a new standard in the augmented reality sector by allowing users to develop 3D content in the metaverse, own the space where it is hosted in the form of an NFT, and place it in any corresponding location in the world.

About NFTrade

NFTrade is the first cross-chain and blockchain-agnostic NFT platform. We are an indexer of all NFTs across all of our integrated chains, hosting the complete NFT lifecycle and allowing anyone to seamlessly create, buy, sell, swap, farm, and leverage NFTs across different blockchains. Using NFTrade, anyone can gain access to the entirety of their NFT, unlocking the total value of the NFT market.

 

Blockchain

Poolz Completes Integration And Receives Grant From Aurora

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 7, 2022

By

Saint Vincent, Grenadines, 7th April, 2022,

Poolz Finance completed integration with NEAR’s Aurora sidechain, as well as received a NEAR Foundation grant as part of its NEAR Grants Program.

Poolz was developed to provide the crypto industry with democratized and decentralized liquidity options. As part of this product line, Poolz created the market’s first risk-free IDO to boost the investors’ trust in blockchain-native projects. 

In order to give the Poolz community an unmatched experience, the DeFi launchpad supports some of the best blockchain networks: Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Huobi ECO, Polkadot, Polygon, Avalanche, Tomochain, and now, NEAR. The NEAR grant will help Poolz expand its presence on NEAR and its EVM sidechain Aurora, which is quickly emerging as the leading solution to build DeFi and NFT projects on top of the NEAR blockchain.

NEAR is a sharded protocol that focuses on user experience, with all shards being largely hidden from the user’s view. NEAR requires developers to build on Rust, which becomes a problem in an EVM-dominated landscape for smart contracts. Here enters Aurora, which is a NEAR-based blockchain that enables EVM smart contracts. It leverages NEAR’s high throughput and sharded architecture to offer an extremely fast environment with 1 second block times and 2-second finality, which makes it extremely fast compared to other EVM blockchains.

By integrating with Aurora, Poolz will help its users and incubated projects access opportunities on the blockchain, with both new projects and IDOs as well as technical help to integrate the protocol for existing protocols. Poolz is committed to a multi-chain and interoperable vision, helping foster liquidity across a variety of blockchain environments — with the end goal of connecting them together.

“The collaboration with Aurora will set us on our path to becoming an industry-leading cross-chain DeFi project launchpad and incubator,” said Guy Oren, Co-Founder of Poolz. “The grant will help us conquer the milestones we set out to achieve and help us deliver a near-perfect, pun intended, user experience for investors and crypto startups.”

About Poolz Venture

Poolz is a decentralized cross-chain IDO platform built on top of Web 3.0 infrastructure to assist crypto industry projects in raising funds before listing. Poolz Venture is an investment fund set up by the core team at Poolz to further build on the vision Poolz started with.

Website: https://www.poolz.finance/

Medium: https://poolz.medium.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Poolz__

Telegram: https://t.me/PoolzOfficialCommunity

Telegram Announcements: https://t.me/Poolz_Announcements

About Aurora
Aurora is an Ethereum scalability solution which gives an opportunity for Ethereum projects to be launched outside of Ethereum to acquire additional markets and provide lower fees to the users. Good user and developer experience are among the primary focus points for Aurora. Aurora is implemented as a smart contract on top of the NEAR blockchain, so it inherits all the advantages of NEAR: a scalable sharded solution that provides the capability of increasing the amount of transactions-per-second horizontally.

 

CMO

Blockchain

What Is Duelbits? A Look at the Crypto Casino & Sportsbook Platform

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 7, 2022

By

Duelbits is a cryptocurrency casino and sports betting platform that began operations in February 2020. The platform intends to bridge the gap between bookies and casinos, which are now separated by a large margin.

While Duelbits is primarily focused on Crypto gaming, the site also accepts credit cards and PayPal as deposit options, allowing players to deposit using their preferred way.

Duelbits’ registration and cryptocurrency payment processes are both instantaneous, and in the vast majority of circumstances, no KYC verification is required. This allows you to begin playing Duelbits right now.

By building one of the most competitive VIP schemes on the market, the platform prides itself on offering a pleasant and unique experience for its players. Duelbits’ VIP programme and regular crypto awards.

In this Duelbits review, we will show you all of the platform’s relevant features, terms, and facts that you should be aware of before wagering on Duelbits.

Duelbits Features

Duelbits offers innovative games such as Crash, Roulette, and Dice Duel, as well as their unique Dice game with 3 new game modes. The platform also has a VIP referral programme that offers 37.5 percent Rakeback plus 10% of the wagering earned by every referred friend a player brings to the platform, for a total of about 50% Rakeback.

Duelbits offers daily casino and sports promotions, as well as personalised VIP benefits on top of the Rakeback. Duelbits also has weekly and daily leaderboards where users may earn up to $19,000 every week.

Duelbits offers an accumulator bonus for parlay bets in sports, allowing players to gain up to 100% of their winning bet. Players can also get a parlay bonus by starting with a trebles bet. Furthermore, if the picked team achieves more than 120 points, Duelbits always pays as winning bets on NBA.

Duelbits Registration

In order to register your account on Duelbits, go to “Register” in the upper right corner of the site and choose your chosen signup option. You can also click the “Register” button in the top center of the home page.

Duelbits enables social network sign-ins and does not require manual KYC verification, so creating an account and using Duelbits is simple. Users may join up using their Steam or Google accounts, as well as their email addresses.

1649351395 132 What Is Duelbits A Look at the Crypto Casino

 

On Duelbits, every registration is considered equally in terms of features. This implies that at Duelbits, there is just one type of account.

Once you have signed up, you can now use all of the features available on Duelbits. You can also play any game right away without having to wait for authorization from a human.

Duelbits Deposit Methods

In order to place bets on Duelbits, users need to make a deposit via one of the payment methods offered by the platform. In order to deposit money on Duelbits, users need to go to the “Cashier” tab, click on “Deposit” and choose a preferred deposit method.

Deposit payment methods include Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, WebMoney, PayPal, Paysafecards, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Kinguin vouchers.

All of the available deposit methods offered by Duelbits are instant. Deposits made with cryptocurrency can be used to play or place a bet anonymously, which is a major benefit of placing bets via Duelbits.

Duelbits Withdrawal Methods

It’s also worth highlighting Duelbits’ withdrawal options. To withdraw funds from the Duelbits casino, go to the Cashier page, click “Withdraw,” and select the appropriate withdrawal method.

Withdrawals from Duelbits may only be paid out in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana, Bitcoin Cash, and others. Duelbits payouts are quick, and users are not needed to submit any personal or financial information.

Duelbits Games

Duelbits has dozens of casino games and sports to choose from, and the site is continually being updated to accommodate a wide range of gamers.

Duelbits games are created by a total of 31 different and well-known gaming companies, including Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, Playson, and others. Players may also categorize their favorite games by rank or alphabetically.

Below is a list of games available on the Duelbits platform:

Duelbits Slots

1649351395 51 What Is Duelbits A Look at the Crypto Casino

Duelbits has a variety of casino games to choose from, including live shows and slots. Play’N GO, Relax Gaming, Liquid Gaming, Push Gaming, and Pragmatic Play are some of the most prominent slot game developers.

While gambling on the Duelbits platform, players will never miss out on any of their favourite slot games. They may use their preferred deposit methods, such as cryptocurrency and PayPal, to play slot machines.

In contrast to many other top crypto casinos, Duelbits slots boast a rather high RTP (return to players). The RTP of a slot machine defines how much money a slot should potentially pay out over a lengthy period of time. In general, a higher return to player (RTP) indicates a larger likelihood of profit.

Duelbits Blackjack

1649351396 863 What Is Duelbits A Look at the Crypto Casino

Duelbits online casino features live blackjack games from a variety of well-known software developers. Duelbits blackjack tables may be played for as low as $1.

For gamers who want to test out the Duelbits blackjack games, this is a fantastic opportunity. If the traditional BlackJack game has a significant wait period, players can switch to virtual crypto blackjack, which allows them to play immediately and without waiting. Duelbits blackjack accepts all forms of payment, including Visa, PayPal, and cryptocurrency.

Duelbits Live Games and Crazy Time

1649351396 282 What Is Duelbits A Look at the Crypto Casino

Duelbits offers a variety of live games, including the renowned Crazy Time, in addition to the crypto slots and blackjack games described above. Crazy Time is a Duelbits casino game that features real-time statistics from Tracksino.

Real-time statistics allow players to follow the results of past Crazy Time spins and guess or anticipate the outcome of future games based on those results. Duelbits’ Crazy Time data may be used to play the game using specialised and required gambling tactics.

Duelbits Crash

1649351396 268 What Is Duelbits A Look at the Crypto Casino

Duelbits also offers Crash, a unique gambling game. Players may wager whatever amount they choose, which they can cash out at any moment and benefit from using the multipliers that are presented on their displays. Players cannot withdraw their funds before the rocket falls; if they do, they will lose their whole wager.

This type of game mode is very exciting since the multiplier on the screen might crash at any time. Many gamers reach multipliers of a few hundred and earn large sums of money. Due to Duelbits’ dependable provably fair mechanism, players may verify the randomness and fairness of the Crash multipliers at any moment by visiting the provably fair website.

Duelbits Dice

Duelbits also provides several in-house specialty games, such as Dice, in addition to its standard gaming alternatives, such as slot machines and live performances. The game works by players moving the slider to choose a number between 1 and 99. Next, the player can adjust the multiplier to increase the potential for a higher payout if they win.

1649351396 500 What Is Duelbits A Look at the Crypto Casino

If a player thinks the next number will be higher than their current chosen value, they can click Roll Over. If they think the value will be lower, they can click Roll Under. Duelbits added a unique twist to the dice game by adding three new buttons for the dice game:

  1. Roll Outside
  2. Roll Between
  3. Roll Between and Roll Between

Duelbits Dice works the same way as the traditional Over / Under options, however, this version has additional customized sets of numbers. Players can choose both ends of the section to bet on, or they can choose to bet outside that section. The last button lets players choose 2 sections and bet to roll inside either section.

Duelbits Easter Promo

From 4th to 17th April, Duelbits is giving you the chance to win a share of the $250,000 Easter Egg Hunt.

Daily Rewards

To enter, make sure you have deposited at least $50 since 20 March. If you have, head to the Eggs tab, and open today’s Egg of the Day for your Daily Reward!

Each Egg of the Day hides 5, 10, 15, or 20 “Free Spins”, or a bonus in the value of 2 USD, 5 USD, or 10 USD. Also, on the first day of the promotion, the Daily Reward is guaranteed 20 Free Spins on the Eligible Games.

Prize Draw on Easter Monday with a $100,000 Prize Pool

To enter, wager $100 on a single day and collect your ticket on the Claim tab. Every $100 in wager grants you another entry with no daily cap! There will be 153 Cash Prizes to be won:

  • 1 x 50,000 USD
  • 1 x 25,000 USD
  • 1 x 10,000 USD
  • 150 x 100 USD

There is also a daily Golden Egg for you to find somewhere on the website. Every midnight (in UTC time zone) they will tweet a clue to help you find the page where the Golden Egg is nested.

Find the Golden Egg before the following midnight, and click on it to prompt a tweet about your finding. Share the tweet for a chance to win $500 every day!

And there’s more, open today’s Egg of the Day, claim your prize draw ticket and check our Twitter feed for the next Golden Egg clue.

Duelbits Country Restrictions

People living in the following countries are restricted from using the Duelbits platform, whilst users in these countries can still access the site, the features are very limited: Aruba, Australia, Bonaire, Curacao, Denmark, France, Malta, Sint Marteen, Singapore, Spain, USA, United Kingdom, The Netherlands

The restriction also extends to all of the above nations’ named territories.

Conclusion

Duelbits is a reputable and professional online casino and sportsbook that is rapidly expanding. The platform is continually introducing new game titles and other casino features, all while keeping a professional, transparent, and fair environment for all users.

This platform is an excellent choice if you want to take advantage of being an early member of a rapidly developing and licensed crypto casino.

 

