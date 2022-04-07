Finance
Score a Touchdown and Win the Game With New Football Finance Book
What do you think would happen if most people spent as much time planning their retirement and investments each year as they spend watching football? I suspect we would all have a lot more money, be better prepared for retirement, and maybe even be able to afford tickets to the Super Bowl every year.
Steve Roberts, with nearly twenty years of experience in the financial industry, knows that most people – including himself – would rather play or watch football than the stock market. After all, Steve himself was a three – sport letterman in high school, lettering in football, basketball, and baseball. He was a member of Ricks Junior College football team, and today he coaches youth football. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t value financial planning and realize its importance. What it does mean is he had the brilliant idea to write a book about financial planning using football metaphors to make the topic not only more interesting but easier to understand for his many readers.
Steve breaks down his new book, “Football Financial Planning,” into three sections: Defense; Offense; and Coaches, Special Teams, and Systems. Then in each section, he discusses a valuable asset for your retirement or investing portfolio, and he compares that investment to a player in football. For example, he compares auto insurance to a defensive tackle and universal life insurance to an outside linebacker – these are players on your defense because you need them to protect your assets. Players on your offense include the center (your checking account), a right tackle (fixed annuity), and a tight end (bonds). Steve realizes that you may not always need every player on your team, but he walks you through the benefits as well as disadvantages of each player so you can decide whom you do want on your team and how you can use those players to create the best possible game plan for yourself.
I’ve read several financial planning books in the past, and they all are helpful in various ways. What makes Football Financial Planning stand out is not only that the football metaphor is fun, but that the way Steve breaks down the team makes each player or financial tool very easy to understand; because each player/investment product is a chapter by itself, the book is also accessible for referring back to and finding specific items later.
Steve makes the discussion easy to follow, and he really made me think about the different financial options out there and why certain ones would be great assets to have on my team while others would not. In the end, he reminds us that each of us is the team owner and even the quarterback of our own team, so we have to make the decisions on the plays.
As an added bonus, Steve provides play charts for avid football fans so they can see how their financial offense or defense adds up. At the end of each chapter, he also provides a short chart or worksheet for the reader to fill out, asking questions about things such as insurance deductibles, projected cash value, or income so people can write all their information down and keep it in one easy to find and remember location, as well as evaluate the different possibilities that exist for their financial game plan.
In the end, Steve’s entire system boils down to determining what system or philosophy works best for you because no one team will work for everyone. Steve highlights this point with the following story:
“To win a game (score big in your investments), it is very important to have a system (philosophy) that matches your quarterback’s abilities and talents. One university that has produced many great college quarterbacks is Brigham Young University (BYU); however, not all of BYU’s great quarterbacks have had success in the NFL. I once heard BYU’s former coach, Lavell Edwards, say that he believes Marc Wilson, one of his great quarterbacks, would have been more successful in the NFL if he had played in a different system. The point here is you need to make sure the system and philosophy your coaches implement matches your needs and abilities. There are systems out there that others are pushing and selling that work for most people, and they may work for you, but they may not be the best fit for you. Some examples of systems that people may be pushing are to buy an outside linebacker term life insurance and invest the rest in mutual fund running backs. This person’s system may also include telling you never to buy a variable annuity. Every person’s situation is different, so everyone else’s team may look a little different than yours; the important thing is to find the system and coaches that work for you.”
Whether you love football or you just want to get clear about your financial situation and be prepared to score a touchdown to win the game when it’s time to retire, Football Financial Planning can give you the tools you need now to create the investing system that works for you. Then, when the game is over, you will have a great nest egg to last you for the rest of your life.
Financial Investment Services
Financial Services
Financial Services is a term used to refer to the services provided by the finance market. Financial Services is also the term used to describe organisations that deal with the management of money. Examples are the Banks, investment banks, insurance companies, credit card companies and stock brokerages.
It is part of financial system that provides different types of finance through various credit instruments, financial products and services.
These are the types of firms comprising the market, that provide a variety of money and investment related services. These services are the largest market resource within the world, in terms of earnings.
The challenges faced by the these Services market are forcing market participants to keep pace with technological advances, and to become more proactive and efficient while keeping in mind to reduce costs and risks.
These Services have been able to represent an increasingly significant financial driver, and a significant consumer of a wide range of business services and products. The current Fortune 500 has listed 40 commercial banking companies with revenues of almost a $341 trillion, up a modest 3% since last year.
Importance of Financial Services:-
It serves as the bridge that people need to take better control of their finances and make better investments. The financial services offered by a financial planner or a bank institution can help people manage their money much better. It offer clients the opportunity to understand their goals and better plan for them.
It is the presence of financial services that enables a country to improve its economic condition whereby there is more production in all the sectors leading to economic growth.
The benefit of economic growth is reflected on the people in the form of economic prosperity wherein the individual enjoys higher standard of living. It is here the financial services enable an individual to acquire or obtain various consumer products through hire purchase. In the process, there are a number of financial institutions which also earn profits. The presence of these financial institutions promote investment, production, saving etc.
Characteristics:-
Customer-Specific: These services are usually customer focused. The firms providing these services, study the needs of their customers in detail before deciding their financial strategy, giving due regard to costs, liquidity and maturity considerations.
Intangibility: In a highly competitive global environment brand image is very crucial. Unless the financial institutions providing financial products and services have good image, enjoying the confidence of their clients, they may not be successful.
Concomitant: Production of these services and supply of these services have to be concomitant. Both these functions i.e. production of new and innovative financial services and supplying of these services are to be performed simultaneously.
Tendency to Perish: Unlike any other service, financial services do tend to perish and hence cannot be stored. They have to be supplied as required by the customers. Hence financial institutions have to ensure a proper synchronisation of demand and supply.
People Based Services: Marketing of these services has to be people intensive and hence it’s subjected to variability of performance or quality of service.
Market Dynamics: The market dynamics depends to a great extent, on socioeconomic changes such as disposable income, standard of living and educational changes related to the various classes of customers. Therefore financial services have to be constantly redefined and refined taking into consideration the market dynamics.
Promoting investment: The presence of these services creates more demand for products and the producer, in order to meet the demand from the consumer goes for more investment.
Promoting savings: These services such as mutual funds provide ample opportunity for different types of saving. In fact, different types of investment options are made available for the convenience of pensioners as well as aged people so that they can be assured of a reasonable return on investment without much risks.
Minimizing the risks: The risks of both financial services as well as producers are minimized by the presence of insurance companies. Various types of risks are covered which not only offer protection from the fluctuating business conditions but also from risks caused by natural calamities.
Maximizing the Returns: The presence of these services enables businessmen to maximize their returns. This is possible due to the availability of credit at a reasonable rate. Producers can avail various types of credit facilities for acquiring assets. In certain cases, they can even go for leasing of certain assets of very high value.
Benefit to Government: The presence of these services enables the government to raise both short-term and long-term funds to meet both revenue and capital expenditure. Through the money market, government raises short term funds by the issue of Treasury Bills. These are purchased by commercial banks from out of their depositors’ money.
Capital Market: One of the barometers of any economy is the presence of a vibrant capital market. If there is hectic activity in the capital market, then it is an indication of the presence of a positive economic condition. These services ensure that all the companies are able to acquire adequate funds to boost production and to reap more profits eventually.
How to Measure ROI on Promotional Merchandise
The measurement of the Return On Investment (ROI) on promotional products has, over the years, been the focus of many a debate between experts. In fact, many marketing and advertising companies struggle to calculate the effectiveness of a promotional activity in measurable terms.
Measuring ROI on promotional merchandise is not as tricky as it may seem. A lit bit of prior planning makes the process quite simple. The key to precise calculation lies in setting measurable objectives beforehand.
Setting Clear Objectives
The objectives of a marketing event that involves giving your customers or employees promotional products or branded merchandise may vary from one organisation to another. For most companies, the aim of a marketing campaign could include some or all of the following:
- To achieve the desired ROI
- To enter a new market
- To build awareness
- To introduce a new product
- To close sales, sign contracts or generate Request for Proposals
- To generate qualified sales leads
- To carry out market research
- To recruit, train and motivate new employees
- To attract new prospects for the database
- To influence the press
- To support the community or industry
- To influence the financial community
- To recruit, or motivate distribution partners
- To retain current customers, penetrate current accounts
Ideally, a company should have one primary and two secondary objectives. This will eliminate dilution and help you stay focused on your marketing efforts. This will also enable companies to organize every strategy or tactic that the objectives appear to demand. At the time of considering tasks associated with your promotion, you should ensure that the activity in question supports the mission of your company. If it does not, then exclude it.
A company’s primary and secondary objectives should be as specific as possible. This should be followed by attaching a metric to every objective. For instance, 200 leads generated or new product awareness increased by 15% could be goals that are set before the activity.
Measuring Return On Investment
Return on Investment promotional products are the highly sought after ultimate reward for a company. Different companies may have different approaches to calculate that metric. The level of complexity of these approaches may also vary.
Among the most complex approaches to measure ROI of a promotional activity involves the calculation of the incremental margin supplied by the activity. This means that you need to check whether your investment on the promotion of branded merchandise brought more value to the company than a different use of the money would have.
In this method, the incremental promotion expense is subtracted from the incremental variable margin that the promotional products generated. The resultant figure is divided by the expense itself.
ROI = (Revenue Generated – Promotion Expense) / Promotion Expense
Promotional products are among the best way to ensure long term brand recognition. It is all about what feedback customers have for you, especially in your absence. Brand development does not happen overnight. It involves things like the products you sell, the design of your brochures and the way your customer care executive treat clients.
How to Make Money With Google AdSense and Flood Your Bank Account With Instant Cash
When I first started out on Google AdSense I could barely make a few dollars a day. My website received a lot of traffic and believed that I needed to build hundreds or thousands of websites to earn a significant income. The following tips are tried and tested. Use these wisely and you will see your AdSense income significantly increase.
I found the layout the most important consideration to make when designing your website. Get this wrong and leave thousands of dollars on the table. The 336X220 unit performed the best for me because it resembles content on a website. I also found the best area to place your adverts below your top menu bar. This blends in with the website and having this near the top of the page increases the click through rate without making the advertising too obtrusive. If you place your advert near the bottom less people will see it and this will reduce your click through rate.
I found the color scheme the second most important aspect of Google AdSense. You need to make your adverts look like content. Use a white background on your website and let your adverts also use a white back ground and blue as the color representing the text link. This works well as it makes the advert look like content and does not look like an advert. Blue works very well to represent a link because internet users are used to seeing blue as the default color of a link in a HTML page. Also remember to make the url at the bottom black as well so as not to detract your user’s attention from clicking the link text.
Google link units can help you to earn extra money for topics related to your theme. Locate these link units in your menu scheme and blend the colors so that they look part of your navigation system. This makes them not look like an advert and improves the click through rate substantially.
I suggest using Wordtracker to do your keyword research. I started optimizing one keyword everyday for the less competitive terms and within a few months doubled the traffic on my website. Basically find keywords with not too much competition and make sure that the content on your page matches. Optimize the Title and Heading and use the keyword 2 to 3 times in your body near the beginning and near the end of your page.
Build fully automated websites that users can upload content. Users’ on my website created hundreds and thousands of pages for me saving me hundreds of hours to create content myself. Search engines spidered and indexed these pages. The more content uploaded by users meant more traffic and this meant more money from Google AdSense.
Capture your visitor’s email address when they visit your website. This will give you the opportunity to send them emails over and over redirecting to specific AdSense pages and increase your income.
A picture directly positioned above your advert draws attention to it. Exercise caution here and not put any misleading pictures up due to this being against Google’s terms of service if your user clicks on an advert because it looks related to your picture.
You can use this AdSense code for more accurate content targeting on pages on your website getting untargeted adverts. You need to ensure at least 20% of your content exists in between the tags for Google to interpret the content correctly and show matching adverts.
Place your most important content between the following tags:
This will help AdSense to target your adverts to the most important content without getting confused on the unrelated content on your web page. However, make sure you put sufficient important content between the tags otherwise your adverts may not match your content and it can take up to two weeks for this to come into effect.
Build tens or hundreds of websites and apply the Google AdSense advice here and make thousands or tens of thousands of dollars from your Google AdSense income.
