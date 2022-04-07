Senate clears way for Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

What some might call daunting, the challenge of reshaping a roster in just a matter of weeks, and others might call stressful, the late nights and early mornings and the few hours of sleep found in between, Twins general manager Thad Levine instead calls 10 of the most frenetic — and exhilarating — days of his career.

In that 10-day span, the one immediately following the end of major league baseball’s lockout, the Twins swung three trades, including one for Sonny Gray, one of the top pitchers who wound up being dealt, and brought in a pair of free agents, including superstar shortstop Carlos Correa, the best player on the market.

Around the same time Correa signed, so, too, did his former Houston teammate, relief pitcher Joe Smith. A little more than a week later, they added another free-agent starting pitcher Chris Archer.

And on Thursday, the day before Opening Day, the Twins traded reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker, plusd cash considerations, to the Padres for pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagán and a player to be named later, capping off a hectic period in which the Twins’ front office — president of baseball operations Derek Falvey, Levine, assistant general managers Daniel Adler and Jeremy Zoll and co. — worked tirelessly to craft a team they believe will be much improved following a disappointing 2021 season.

And the work they put in to accomplish everything they did over the past few weeks started well before the lockout lifted.

“You could see it in their faces. They had a lot to do on their end,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “… It didn’t come with the snap of the fingers. There was a lot that went into it, but it was, I mean, in my opinion, really nicely done, and I think our players and staff would agree.”

BUXTON FIRST

The first big move of the offseason came before the lockout began, and in the end, there’s a very good chance it’s the most important thing the Twins accomplished this offseason.

Owner Jim Pohlad wanted Byron Buxton to be a long-term Twin. So did Falvey and Levine and everyone on down the line right down to the most important person of all: Buxton himself.

Talks of an extension had broken down last July before the trade deadline, but with the lockout looming, the Twins moved toward an agreement with their homegrown star center fielder. The day the lockout began, Dec. 1, the deal was made official.

“If we had had some different conversations or didn’t think it was going to line up, we would have to at least stay open minded to other factors going forward,” Falvey said. “Looking back on it now — and at the time it felt like it was an important conversation to have, no doubt — but I think it certainly was a key factor, I think, in what transpired thereafter.”

Without the seven-year, $100 million extension, if things had gone south in 2021, the Twins likely would have had to entertain the idea of dealing Buxton at some point before he hit free agency.

Now, the task was building a team, with Buxton right in the middle of things, that would be competitive once again after slipping from first to worst.

“Once I signed, they said they were going to do what they could to bring a winning team here, and that’s what they’re doing,” Buxton said shortly after Correa agreed to his deal. “It’s very exciting.”

But hours after officially signing his deal and having a celebratory press conference at Target Field, the lockout began. Buxton could no longer speak with Twins officials, and he returned home to Baxley, Ga., where it crossed his mind over the next few months that he didn’t actually have a clue who his teammates might be.

“Obviously you saw how many free agents were still on the market, so you kind of browsed it a bit and was like, ‘Ooo, I hope we get this guy. I hope we get this guy,’ ” Buxton said.

Correa, of course, was on his list.

LOCKOUT STARTS

At 11:01 p.m. on Dec. 1 — just after midnight on the East Coast — Major League Baseball’s owners instituted a lockout. Falvey described the 24 hours preceding that as a “mad rush” to have as many conversations with teams and agents in a short period of time. Once the lockout began, all that ceased.

The front office, Levine said, had alerted ownership that they were “not necessarily aspirational of getting all of our business done” by the time the lockout began. Rather, they were trying to collect as much information as possible so they could refine the decision-making process. Conversations, Levine said, were much more accelerated on the trade front than free-agent talks.

When the lockout began, the front office took a little breather to reset on what had transpired. Who went where? What free agents remained? How has the landscape changed?

“It gave us a lot of time to be creative and think about what are those creative opportunities,” Falvey said. “We just didn’t know if any of those were actually real until we got to talking to clubs again and free agents.”

Turns out, some of them were.

Among the talks they had before the lockout ended, Falvey said they had already spoken with the Rangers about shortstop Isiah-Kiner Falefa and knew the Rangers had interest in catcher Mitch Garver. The Twins had also indicated to Cincinnati that they had interest in pitching, and it looked at that time as if the Reds might have three starters available on the market. They were also aware that the Yankees had interest in bats.

The night the lockout lifted — March 10 — members of the Twins front office brought in pizza to their offices in Fort Myers, Fla. They expected there to be lots of action. Instead, Falvey described it as “oddly slow” as teams checked in with others teams to see if anything had changed on their end.

The dry-erase board in Falvey’s Hammond Stadium office was completely covered with names. Nearly every free agent and team got put on the board. When someone in the group had a conversation, it would get marked on the board, alongside the date, so they could keep track of whom they had spoken with in an easily digestible manner.

“It felt like everybody was knocking the cobwebs off a little bit and like, “OK, let’s get reset,’ and then next day, it picked up,’” Falvey said. “Then it got really busy from that point forward.”

Using their pre-existing relationships, Falvey estimated he checked in with 10 to 12 teams. Levine handled around 10 and Zoll and Adler split the rest.

“We started canvassing agents and teams with calls so that we kind of had this first wave of ‘Here are people we need to call within the first hour, here’s people we need to call in the first day and then here are calls that we can make over the next coming days and then here are calls that we expect to have incoming but maybe aren’t quite as high on the priority list,’” Levine said.

On March 12, the Twins swapped Garver for Kiner-Falefa and prospect Ronny Henriquez. It wound up being the first trade executed by any two teams post-lockout. A day after the Garver/Kiner-Falefa trade, the Twins were at it again, bringing in Gray and a minor-league pitcher from Cincinnati for 2021 first-round draft pick Chase Petty and dealing Josh Donaldson, whose contract the Yankees took on fully, Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt to New York for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela.

With newfound payroll flexibility with Donaldson’s deal now off the books— around $50 million over the next two years — it was clear there were more moves coming.

“We understand, I’ll say it kindly, that those (deals) didn’t all look to make sense together,” Levine said. “… I think we knew we had some flexibility to pursue players before that we weren’t able to pursue, and ultimately it worked out about as well as it could have.”

‘PLAN A+’

Carlos Correa was not the Twins’ first plan at shortstop. Not because they didn’t want him, of course, but because it was not realistic.

This is not a surprise, nor a secret. Correa was said to be seeking a long-term deal, one that likely would have looked similar to the $10-year, $325 million deal Corey Seager got from the Rangers before the lockout.

The idea that the Twins would sign him heading into the offseason, was, frankly, preposterous.

“As we kind of assess in retrospect what plan did we actually follow here, I don’t know that we even had Carlos Correa on our Plan A, so I think that means he’s somewhere above Plan A, so at least Plan A+ was Carlos Correa playing shortstop for us,” Levine said.

After clearing Donaldson’s contract, the Twins turned their attention to shortstop Trevor Story, who wound up eventually signing with the Boston Red Sox shortly after Correa and the Twins reached a deal.

Their attention shifted on March 18, when Correa’s agent Scott Boras reached out. He had a client who fit what the Twins were looking for, was willing to take a shorter deal and had a history of hitting well at Target Field.

A deal came together quickly after that, culminating in the early hours of Saturday morning after Correa, Boras, Falvey, Levine and Baldelli had completed a Zoom call that Correa has said centered mainly around winning. News broke overnight and as late as 2:30 a.m. ET, Levine said he and Boras were still texting, ironing out some of the “ancillary elements of the deal.” Correa agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with opt outs after each of the first two seasons, making him the highest paid infielder by average annual value in MLB history.

“I think we’ve made some decisions along the way to invest where we think the highest impact comes and I don’t think there would have been a player this whole offseason we could have acquired that would have been more impactful than Carlos Correa,” Falvey said.

‘COULDN’T BE HAPPIER’

Inside the Twins’ clubhouse, players were well aware that moves were coming after finishing 73-89 last season, a sharp drop off after winning the American League Central in the two seasons prior.

There had to be, given that the team had given no indication at all that it was planning on tearing it all down and rebuilding. Falvey’s words at the trade deadline last July were “refresh,” and “retool,” and to do that, the Twins needed rotation help and a shortstop, among other things.

“I knew that obviously the roster didn’t quite work last year how it was constructed so I knew there was something that was going to happen,” catcher Ryan Jeffers said. “I wasn’t sure how it was going to. It happened pretty fast after that lockout ended.”

The Twins’ only pre-lockout addition was adding veteran starting Dylan Bundy on a one-year deal. After the lockout, they executed four trades and brought in three more free agents.

All the moves have added an extra buzz in the clubhouse, a palpable excitement heading into a season with heightened expectations.

“I think anybody that was already in here just hoped that we would get better and I think we made a lot of moves that made us a lot better and that’s all anybody can ask for,” reliever Tyler Duffey said. “… It’s on paper and it looks great but now it’s doing it on the field. … Hopefully we hit the ground running and come up in September and see where we’re at.”

The rosters locked — for Opening Day at least — at noon on Thursday.

The 14 to 16 hour days of roster building, for the time being, have ceased, and the Twins are happy with where they came out of it, a refreshed ballclub looking forward to starting over anew on Friday at 3:10 p.m.

“It’s not easy to reshape a ballclub in any amount of time but especially in a short period of time, bringing in not just the players but the kind of players that you’re looking for, the kind of players that we thought we needed here,” Baldelli said. “We were able to accomplish so much in so little time because of the preparation that I think they went into this spring training having already done and then a lot of work once that lockout ended. I couldn’t be happier with the way it played out.”