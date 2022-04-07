News
Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick.
Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, who would replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer. While the vote will be far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it will still be a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal and soft on crime.
“It will be a joyous day,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as he announced Thursday’s vote late Wednesday evening. “Joyous for the Senate, joyous for the Supreme Court, joyous for America.”
Jackson, a 51 year-old federal appeals court judge, would be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would join two other women, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, on the liberal side of a 6-3 conservative court. With Justice Amy Coney Barrett sitting at the other end of the bench, four of the nine justices would be women for the first time in history.
After a bruising hearing in which Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee aggressively interrogated Jackson on her sentencing record, three GOP senators came out and said they would support her. The statements from Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney all said the same thing — they might not always agree with Jackson, but they found her to be enormously well qualified for the job.
Collins and Murkowski both decried the increasingly partisan confirmation process, which Collins called “broken” and Murkowski called “corrosive” and “more detached from reality by the year.”
Biden, a veteran of a more bipartisan Senate, said from the beginning that he wanted support from both parties for his history-making nominee, and he invited Republicans to the White House as he made his decision. It was an attempted reset from three brutal Supreme Court battles during President Donald Trump’s presidency, when Democrats vociferously opposed the nominees, and from the end of President Barack Obama’s, when Republicans blocked Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland from getting a vote.
Before the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, Jackson said her life was shaped by her parents’ experiences with racial segregation and civil rights laws that were enacted a decade before she was born.
With her parents and family sitting behind her, she told the panel that her “path was clearer” than theirs as a Black American. Jackson attended Harvard University, served as a public defender, worked at a private law firm and was appointed as a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission in addition to her nine years on the federal bench.
“I have been a judge for nearly a decade now, and I take that responsibility and my duty to be independent very seriously,” Jackson said. “I decide cases from a neutral posture. I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath.”
Once sworn in, Jackson would be the second youngest member of the court after Barrett, 50. She would join a court on which no one is yet 75, the first time that has happened in nearly 30 years.
Jackson’s first term will be marked by cases involving race, both in college admissions and voting rights. She has pledged to sit out the court’s consideration of Harvard’s admissions program since she is a member of its board of overseers. But the court could split off a second case involving a challenge to the University of North Carolina’s admissions process, which might allow her to weigh in on the issue.
Republicans spent the hearings interrogating her sentencing record on the federal bench, including the sentences she handed down in child pornography cases, which they argued were too light. Jackson pushed back on the GOP narrative, declaring that “nothing could be further from the truth” and explaining her reasoning in detail. Democrats said she was in line with other judges in her decisions.
The GOP questioning in the Judiciary committee stuck for many Republicans, though, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said in a floor speech Wednesday that Jackson “never got tough once in this area.”
Democrats criticized the Republicans’ questioning.
“You could try and create a straw man here, but it does not hold,” said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker at the committee’s vote earlier this week. The panel deadlocked on the nomination 11-11, but the Senate voted to discharge it from committee and moved ahead with her confirmation.
In an impassioned moment during the hearings last month, Booker, who is also Black, told Jackson that he felt emotional watching her testify. He said he saw “my ancestors and yours” in her image.
“But don’t worry, my sister,” Booker said. “Don’t worry. God has got you. And how do I know that? Because you’re here, and I know what it’s taken for you to sit in that seat.”
What’s the weather for the Chicago Cubs’ home opener — and how has it affected debuts at Wrigley Field since 1989?
The weather conditions will make it feel more like football season than opening day for baseball at Wrigley Field on Thursday when the Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers.
The forecast
“As is often the case with early season baseball games, the forecast for Thursday doesn’t look particularly picnic-worthy,” Brett Borchardt, meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Chicago office, wrote in an email to the Tribune. “We’re expecting temperatures near 47 degrees at first pitch with breezy west winds gusting 25 to 30 mph, making it feel more like 40 degrees. We’re also expecting scattered rain and snow showers throughout the day.”
What’s normal for April in Chicago?
This weather pattern is not unusual for this time of year in Chicago, he notes. The normal high temperature for April 7 is 56 degrees with a low of 37. Usually a trace of rain is observed too.
Borchardt says the forecast should improve early next week — just in time for the White Sox home opener against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“The good news is we’re heading into warmer weather next week with highs from Monday onward in the mid to upper 60s!” he said. “The Sox look to have the upper hand for nicer weather during their home opener, though we’ll have to keep an eye on increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms by the middle of next week.”
So does cold weather matter for a Cubs home opener?
Spoiler: It probably makes a bigger difference for fans. Although snow did cause the team’s home opener to be postponed a day in 2003 and 2018.
Since 1989 — when box scores for Major League Baseball games began to include weather conditions at the ballpark at the time of the first pitch — the Cubs have a 14-19 record in their home openers.
Last year, the Cubs home opener tied for the team’s third-coldest since 1989.
The temperature at first pitch — 1:21 p.m. — during the Cubs home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 1, 2021, was announced as 36 degrees with 7 mph winds from the north. The Cubs lost to the Pirates, 5-3.
That ties April 13, 2009, for the third-coldest game-time temperature recorded at the Friendly Confines since 1989. The Cubs won that game against the Colorado Rockies 4-0.
The extremes
Interestingly, the warmest and coldest home openers for the Cubs happened on the same day — April 8 — but 22 years apart.
COLDEST: 29 degrees (April 8, 1997)
The paid attendance was listed at 35,393, but the next day’s Tribune reported the crowd was “considerably less” than that due to the below-freezing temperature and the Cubs performance — the team dropped its seventh straight game, a 5-3 decision to the Florida Marlins.
“The Cubs put the show on for the home folks Tuesday, and it was a rerun. They blew it again …” columnist Jerome Holtzman wrote in the next day’s Tribune.
The Tribune reported one vendor outside Wrigley Field was trying to unload tickets to the first home game of the season — an hour before first pitch. “Who needs Cub tickets? Less than face value!”
Cubs fan Brian Bonic admitted he showed up “a little underdressed” for the game: “He was wearing only two pairs of thermal underwear, two turtleneck sweaters and a Green Bay Packers sweatshirt to battle the gusting 31 m.p.h. winds, a 29-degree game time temperature and 1-degree windchill factor,” the Tribune reported.
Cubs players must have been underdressed for the weather too. Holtzman wrote the team had little, if any, aggressive plays during the game.
“If you don’t play well against a good team, they’re going to beat you,” Cubs manager Jim Riggleman admitted.
Taking the brunt of the cold was Cubs center fielder Brian McRae, who said his hands were so numb that he struggled to hold the bat: “This weather isn’t conducive to a lot of hits.”
One fan claimed he would show up to the Friendly Confines for the Cubs home opener no matter the weather.
“We’re not here because they’re (0-7). It’s Wrigley Field. The Cubs. Opening Day. It’s part of the American tradition. We would be here if it was snowing,” Dan O’Toole said.
Another fan — a season ticket holder — didn’t care about the tradition. He just wanted to stay warm. That’s why he and his friends left their seats along the first-base line after the first inning and went to the Cubby Bear bar across the street. After all, he estimated, he had another 80 home games to attend that season.
“It’s absolutely too cold to sit there and watch baseball. I had the wind blowing right in my face, and we were in the shade. You can’t have a good time when you’re frozen,” Ron Rous said.
WARMEST: 65 degrees (April 8, 2019)
After a 2-7 start — their worst since 1997 — this was the win the Cubs needed. And it was dominant. It was a shutout. It was the largest shutout victory in a home opener in franchise history. It was also the first time since at least 1908 that four pitchers threw at least two scoreless innings in a nine-inning game.
The win arrived on a “picture-perfect afternoon” at Wrigley Field, according to Tribune columnist Paul Sullivan, before 40,692 fans.
“Everything went right for the Cubs, from the weather to the offensive explosion to the bullpen combining for seven shutout innings after (Jon) Lester injured himself scoring during the six-run second,” Sullivan wrote.
The hamstring injury would sideline Lester for 2½ weeks, but not even Cubs manager Joe Maddon was concerned about it after the game.
“Jonny is a great athlete. He got hurt. It happens,” he said.
The thing about Chicago weather, though, it changes quickly. Javier Báez — who got a hit on a bounced pitch — didn’t like the unsettled forecast for the team’s next home game.
“I just saw the weather for Wednesday, and it’s not going to be like this,” he said.
Twins acquire pitchers Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagán from Padres for Taylor Rogers, Brent Rooker
In the span of three weeks in March, the Twins swung three trades and added a trio of major-league free agents, including star shortstop Carlos Correa.
Their offseason work, evidently, was still incomplete.
The Twins made one more trade on Thursday, the day before Opening Day, adding starting pitcher Chris Paddack, reliever Emilio Pagán and a player to be named later in exchange for all-star reliever Taylor Rogers, outfielder Brent Rooker and cash considerations ahead of Thursday’s noon deadline to set Opening Day rosters.
In completing the deal, the Twins gained a pair of controllable pitchers. Paddack has three more years left before he hits free agency and Pagan two. Rogers, a mainstay in the Twins’ bullpen since 2016, is a free agent at the end of this season, and Rooker was battling for a fourth outfield spot out of camp with Kyle Garlick for the second straight season.
Paddack went 7-7 last year with a 5.07 earned-run average in 23 games (22 starts) for the Padres, where he was managed by now-Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler. He was sidelined for a period of time with an oblique strain and then later right elbow inflammation.
The 26-year-old debuted in 2019, with his best season coming his rookie year when he posted a 3.33 ERA and 0.981 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) while striking out 153 batters in 140 2/3 innings. But he hasn’t been able to replicate that success in the two seasons after, and he looked ticketed for a spot in the Padres’ bullpen in long relief to begin the season.
The Padres were dealing from a position of depth after acquiring Oakland starter Sean Manaea over the weekend. While it appeared that Paddack could be dealt to the Mets in the aftermath, that potential trade fell through.
In Pagán, the Twins received a veteran reliever who has a 3.73 career ERA. His 4.83 ERA last season across 63 1/.3 innings was a career high. The 30-year-old righty has some closing experience, locking down 20 saves for the Rays in 2019.
He’ll take the bullpen spot of Rogers, who has been an important piece of the Twins’ bullpen — and clubhouse — since 2016. Rogers, the Twins’ MLB Players’ Association representative, was a leader on the team — a quiet, steady presence.
He was expected to serve as the team’s closer this season, and the trade prompts questions as to how the Twins will handle the backend of games now with Rogers out of the mix.
Rooker, 27, hit .201 with a .688 OPS and nine home runs last season in 213 plate appearances with the Twins. The 38th overall pick in the 2016 draft, Rooker, a powerful outfielder, was never able to grab hold of consistent playing time due to his defensive limitations.
JKSSB CLASS IV posts Reffered to JKSSB for Recruitment — Check Details
JKSSB CLASS iV posts Reffered to JKSSB for Recruitment. Qualification for class iv posts : 8th minimum 10+2 maximum Pay scale : level SL-2
JKSSB CLASS iV posts Reffered to JKSSB for Recruitment.
Qualification for class iv posts : 8th minimum 10+2 maximum
Pay scale : level SL-2
The post JKSSB CLASS IV posts Reffered to JKSSB for Recruitment — Check Details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
