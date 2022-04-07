Finance
The Disappearing Pension Plan: Identifying the Risks and How to Avoid Them
Once upon a time, the American Dream was pretty simple to quantify. A person would get a high school or college education, get a job with a big company or an agency of their state or federal government, and work there for 30 or 40 years. They’d buy a home, pay it off and retire with guaranteed income and health insurance for the rest of their lives. For most Americans this is a vision of the past.
Over the last decade, thousands of US businesses and institutions have dropped their defined benefit pension plans in favor of non guaranteed defined contribution plans such as 401(k)’s and 403 (b)’s. With an aging work force, such a move has enabled companies to save vast amounts of money by eliminating the obligation of funding large pension obligations, in particular at times of declining interest rates and a volatile stock market. According to Edward Wolff, professor of Economics at New York University, “things are not looking good for retirees with the collapse of defined benefit plans. It was a piece of the puzzle that was keeping retirees afloat. In 20 years, the only people with these plans will be government employees”.
This trend has forced employees to become their own money managers. Unfortunately, the average worker is woefully unprepared for the responsibility of such task. Most 401(k) and 403(b) plans limit the investment selections available to plan participants. With few exceptions, an employee can only gain access to this money upon changing jobs or retiring. Despite attending occasional employer sponsored educational workshops, defined contribution plan providers typically do not provide investment advice, thereby leaving it to the employee to make important investing decisions on their own. People find themselves responsible for managing their largest asset and making sure it lasts for the rest of their lives.
With interest rates at an all time low, huge swings in the stock and commodities markets the growing pressures of inflation, and ever rising health care costs what is a person to do.? When one reaches the preservation and distribution phases of one’s investment life, it is critical that one’s investments be structured in a way to minimize or eliminate portfolio losses and position their portfolio for guaranteed income streams that cannot be outlived. With over 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every day, the insurance industry has recognized the challenges inherent in the new economic reality in which we live and has created a slew of choices and options for people to create their own “guaranteed” pension plans. Structuring these guaranteed streams of income should be done with the help of a qualified financial professional, such as a Registered Investment Advisor.
Finance
Investing In Bank Guarantee (BG) or SBLC – Choose The Best One
There are many businessmen who invest in various bank instruments like bank guarantees or Standby Letter of Credit and they get a lot of benefits with these types of bank instruments. However, there are so many people or businessmen who still have no idea about investing in a bank instruments like BG OR SBLC.
Lets us first understand what does SBLC and Bank Guarantee Used For?
What is SBLC?
Standby Letter of Credit or SBLC is a guarantee of payment which is also called as a documentary letter of credit issued by a bank on behalf of a client if he/she fail to fulfill a contractual commitment with a third party in accordance with the terms and conditions of the letter of credit. The SBLC is known to be the savior for people who fall into great disaster. Unless the situation is highly critical, no one normally uses an SBLC. This is the reason why it is called the payment of last resort.
An SBLC can help you stay away from bankruptcy and can be a great mean of trust. Holding an SBLC helps you in terms of business in both national and international platform as it means that you have a good financial history with the bank and bank trusts you. This trust helps you strengthen your business to a great level.
What is a Bank Guarantee or BG?
Bank guarantee (BG) are products of credit to ensure the successful completion of the commitments they have made their customers to future international exchanges (as a debtor or a buyer) that if anything happens due to which you are unable to pay them the money, the bank will affect payment in default of obligation against submittal of written demand in the guarantee. With bank guarantee, you can improve your business ventures by opting for financial services from reliable banking institutions.
You can also increase your profits and make businesses more successful.
However in both the cases you must make sure that you know all the terms and conditions and understand each and every needs of the investment. Investing the wrong way will only put you in trouble.
Now the question is that whether investing in SBLC or Bank Guarantee actually serves any purpose?
Investing in SBLC or BG really depends on the SBLC and BG providers who give you various opportunities to invest in these instruments. That means the most important thing you need to do is find a legitimate provider who would help you with the same.
Finance
Inventory and Asset Management Software – Asset Tracking Strategies With Proven ROI
Asset inventory management software solutions reduce the time and cost of tracking and managing all types of asset inventory such as distributed IT and data center assets. By fully automating the asset tracking process, we eliminate the high cost of manual tracking, while providing 100% accurate, up-to-the-minute, on-demand information regarding what assets you have, where the assets are located and when the assets move. This helps to eliminate the ongoing need to take inventory because now you have inventory. The asset inventory management software provides you with extremely accurate, real-time, on demand and vital inventory information.
A company is certain to achieve ROI using real-time asset inventory management software. Due to the fact that the productivity of any enterprise is perpetually tied to how well its key physical assets are being managed. Being knowledgable and aware of inventory is available, where it is at any point in time and what its’ operative position is, are all discerning diagnostic elements that have weight on the bottom-line.
Currently many enterprises have difficulties when it comes to effectively tracking their assets. This is often due to the fact that much of the data regarding assets is piled in databases and spreadsheets where it goes without updates for long periods of time. Using such methods takes a lot of man power to update and track, while also leaving a lot of room for error. When the data isn’t current, the assets are difficult to track. This causes a huge loss in time and energy that could be used for productivity.
Often money is spent unnecessarily for assets that the company already has, but cannot locate when needed. It is vital for any enterprise to be able to account for assets at a moments notice. An asset management network automates the laborious job of tracking inventory with high-tech radio frequency identification (RFID) sensors, tags, readers and software. These systems are high-tech but with the evolution of technology, very affordable. When you consider the elimination of error, and the end for the need of excess manpower to track and inventory assets then the ROI is a highly desired and marketable advantage for any industry that want to run more efficiently and see higher profits.
The goal of asset status tracking is to give enterprises the ability to view the real-time status of all critical assets and their impact on associated business processes from anywhere. Today up-to-date mobile-asset tracking by aggregating information about an asset’s location and status are collected from RFID tags, sensors and other data sources. Asset inventory management software collects and correlates information about your critical data graphically so you can track the state of your assets and how they impact your business as changes occur.
Asset inventory management software is intuitive and dynamic in design. The software platform includes key features such as:
– Up-to-date centralized view of your company’s assets RFID
– Track and trace functionality
– Correlating asset data from repositories
– Customizable and controlled RFID tags
– Sensor and software asset history
– Leverage your existing enterprise investments
– Workflow and performance alerts
– Correlates data entering the system to generate activity
Finance
Data Science and Its Wide Range of Applications
Companies and Organizations have become wise and intelligent enough to sell and push products on the basis of the customer’s interest and purchasing power by using this field called Data Science. These applications mentioned below shows how they have managed to win our minds and hearts.
1. SPEECH RECOGNITION:
For Speech recognition, products like Cortana, Google Voice, Alexa, Siri etc. are the perfect examples. If one gets bored to type a text or is not in a position to type, then this application comes in handy. You just need to speak and it will automatically be converted to text. Thus making life much easier!
2. INTERNET SEARCH:
We use Google more than we use our handbooks, Right? Google or be it any other search engines like ASK, Bing, Yahoo and so on has made our life easy peasy. Would it be possible for these search engines to exist if Data Science did not? The answer is simply NO. It’s the algorithms of Data Science that convey the well matched and best result of our search query in a few seconds. Every day, Google processes greater than 20 petabytes of data. It’s Data Science that has made Google what it is today.
3. GAMING:
Machine Learning algorithms are used in games to auto upgrade when the player reaches the next or higher level. By utilizing data science, EA Sports, Nintendo, Sony, Activision-Blizzard, Zynga have guided gaming events to the next or higher level. When it comes to motion gaming, the player’s opponent, that is, the computer, examines the player’s previous moves and shapes up the game accordingly.
4. FRAUD AND DETECTION:
Finance had been the earliest Data Science applications. Losses and Bad debts every year had made companies fed up. While conforming loans a fair amount, data was collected at the beginning of paperwork. Then Data Scientist was brought to save them from losses. Now the banks have learnt to conquer and divide data by viewing customers profile, expenditures in the past and other important variables to examine the probability of default and risk. It was also helpful to them when their banking products were pushed depending on the purchasing power of customers.
5. IMAGE RECOGNITION:
When you upload an image with a group of friends or people on Facebook, you get suggestions to tag them. This feature of automatic tagging suggestion uses an algorithm on face recognition. Similarly, it is possible for you to scan the barcode in a web browser while using WhatsApp in a mobile phone. Google also provides you an option for searching pictures by uploading one. Here, image recognition is used to provide the best searched results.
6. TARGETED ADVERTISING:
Searching is not only the biggest application of machine learning and data science, the other biggest challenger is the whole digital marketing scale. Websites that contain display banners and digital billboards at airports, all of these are done using algorithms on Data Science.
7. WEBSITE RECOMMENDATIONS:
We are used to the recommendations about products that are alike when we do online shopping. They help us find identical products out of millions and billions of products available. Companies use this engine for the promotion of their products according to the user’s interest and relevant information from them. To enhance the user’s experience, Amazon, Netflix, Twitter, Google Play, LinkedIn uses this experience. On the basis of user’s previous results, the commendations are made.
