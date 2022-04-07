The Reasons Why Redwood Avenue in Jumeirah Golf Estates Deserves your Attention

Share Pin 0 Shares

Redwood Avenue is an elite district in Dubai. It is a breathtaking, coveted residential sub-community inside Jumeirah Golf Estates. Located in the Fire golf course, Redwood Avenue is a selection of upscale villas available for rent and sale. Aside from vast open spaces, homes in the district feature lifestyle facilities and posh interiors.

Redwood Avenue is settled next to Dubai Production City and Dubai Sports City. Jumeirah Golf Estates is bounded by Jebel Ali Al Hibab Road, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed road. Therefore, residing in this luxurious district is suitable for frequent travelers, golfers, and professionals.

In a Nutshell:

A sub-community within Jumeirah Golf Estates. Views of the Fire golf course. A residential venture offering only villas. In the vicinity of Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse. Proximity to main roads.

Commute Times

Situated 22 km South-West of the mainland.

Half an hour away from Dubai International Airport.

Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street is 18 minutes away.

An Overview Of Redwood Avenue

Nestled in a very sustainable development in Dubai, Redwood Avenue reinforces an active lifestyle with plenty of amenities on fingertips.

First of all, it is a walking distance from the Golf Club. Secondly, it is positioned in a majestic green golf course. After shifting to this district, you can expect the following:

A direct access to clubhouse facilities. Recreation areas, like laid-back cafes and BBQ areas. Views of man-made lakes and Fire Championship Golf Course.

Aside from attractive outdoor landscapes, the district is inspired by the casual Mediterranean concept visible in serene lakes, rock gardens, and mosaic work.

Properties in Redwood Avenue

This sub-community is a combination of 47 individually designed luxurious villas. The properties include 5 to 6 bedroom Redwood Avenue Villas. Buyers can choose between 11 architectural styles and 4 interior design schemes laid down by B&B Italia.

Those homeowners planning to shift to a place that best fulfills their preferences can also choose customized designs.

Speaking of designer interiors, the units display Poggenpohl kitchens furnished with Miele appliances.

Plus, with smart home technology, you can monitor your home when you’re outside or control simple functions, such as turning on the AC.

Touch control, intelligent switches, and PDAs are also installed. When it comes to living spaces, the usage of huge windows enables ample air and sunlight to enter the bedrooms and living area.

There is a dedicated parking space, a laundry room, a maid’s room with a private external access, and a guest bathroom with each villa.

Another highlight of these units is an additional space in the basement that can be employed for recreational activities. It can be converted to a home office or a home theater as well.

Parking Space and Public Transportation

The villas feature a dedicated parking space in the basement. As the district is gated, guests are only allowed after verification. Plus, visitors might not find public parking here. But the properties have enough room to park more than one vehicle.

As Redwood Avenue is a systematic development, there is no need to worry about essential facilities, like public transportation. Furthermore, with the expansion of the Dubai Metro for Route 2020, there is an underground metro station in Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The Fun Lifestyle of Redwood Avenue Residents

Shopping Destinations

If you love shopping sprees, you can head over to the following malls:

Ibn Battuta Mall The Market City Centre Me’aisem (7 minutes away)

The City Centre Me’aisem is a go-to stop for all shopping. If you love shopping and dining, The Market is best. It is located in Green Community, with a courtyard, 110 retail stores, and a kid’s zone.

Ibn Battuta Mall is a more famous option, but the ride is a bit far. However, there are countless dining and entertainment options available here. It’s a themed mall that hosts events and indoor activities.

Restaurants

Sports Bar and Fresca Delicatessen & Cafe are the two most praiseworthy options inside Jumeirah Golf Estates. Other choices are:

Tomato and Basilico The Big Wok The Kebab Shop Pulcinella Restaurant Tasty World Restaurant IMPZ

These are family-oriented restaurants situated in the vicinity. If you want a relaxing meetup in a superior environment, you can visit Filli Cafe or Flame Tree Ridge.

Beaches

Those who love spending their weekends at the beach, enjoying water sports, and having fun at beach parties can visit JBR beach. It’s 20 minutes away, but the trip is worth it. Other happening beaches near Redwood Avenue are Marina Beach and Jumeirah Public Beach.

Leisure Activities

Significant attractions near the district are:

Dubai Miracle Garden Dubai Autodrome Dubai International Stadium

If you’re a sports lover, living here will be a dream for you. Golfers can enjoy unlimited freedom to practice their favorite sport, and cricket enthusiasts can view live international tournaments in the stadium. Beginners can practice many sports in academies.

Aside from a range of sport activities, like The Els Club in Sports City, residents can enroll in Golf Academy, which is home to the European Tour Performance Institute.

If you are adventurous, head to the Global Village, which is 20 minutes away. This place is a wholesome entertainment center, particularly in the holiday season.

Medical Facilities

Below are some general and specialized hospitals surrounding Redwood Avenue:

Mediclinic Me’aisem NMC Royal Hospital in Dubai Investments Park Apex Medical and Dental Clinic

A few pharmacies are also nearby, like Prime Care Pharmacy, Yassat Life Pharmacy, Health First Pharmacy, and Bu Sina Pharmacy.

Educational Institutions

Daycare centers, playgroups, and nurseries include:

Building Blocks Nursery and Child Enrichment Center in Motorcity The Wonder Years Nursery in Sports City Kids Kingdom IMPZ in Production City The Children’s Place in Jumeirah Park

As for primary and secondary schools, following are some nearby options:

Nibras International School in Green Community Village. GEMS United School in Sports City. Victory Heights Primary School in Sports City.

Outdoor Activities and Fitness

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a premium golf course in the city. Plus, residents can visit parks, sit on lakeside benches, or spend time at walking tracks. If one wants to relax and enjoy grooming procedures, the following salons and spas are near:

Tips and Toes in City Centre Me’aisem Caractere by Dani in Production City NBar Nail Spa in Green Community

Fitness lovers can find plenty of options to follow their routine. Some praiseworthy choices are:

Fit Republik in Sports City. The House of Hurricane in Jumeirah Golf Estates.

It is clear that Redwood Avenue is a paradise for golfers. Considering the proximity to prominent entertainment and commercial hubs and amenities, investing in villas here is worth it.