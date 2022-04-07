Connect with us

Blockchain

This Bitcoin Indicator Suggests A 65% BTC Price Hike, Will It Deliver?

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD
Bitcoin was rejected as it approached the high area around its current levels. The first crypto by market cap could return to previous lows as it continues to trade in a tight range.

The start of the Bitcoin Miami Conference 2022 could provide the bulls with some support. The event is usually filled with positive announcements with a direct impact on BTC’s price.

However, the macro-factors preventing Bitcoin and other risk-on assets to reached new highs seem to be re-gaining relevance. The U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) began its tapering process within expectations but could turn more aggressive as inflation persist.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $43,900 with a 5% loss in the last 24-hours and 7-days.

BTC holding on support on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

In the short term, Bitcoin must hold above $44,000 in the daily to prevent further losses. Data from Material Indicators records little support for BTC’s price until around $42,000. Therefore, any short-term selling pressure could take BTC to revisit the low of its current levels.

In the long term, Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence Mike McGlone said the benchmark crypto flashed a buying signal in its BI trend signal. Used to measure momentum in the market, the analyst said this is the first time since late 2021 that BTC turns bullish.

As seen below, the signal has proceeded with major rallies over the past 7 years. McGlone added the following on the potential for BTC to reclaim higher levels:

In the past seven years there have been 30 signals, with a relatively high 66% of them notionally profitable. Though macro factors remain unfavorable, and the broader pattern is still a large range of $30,000-$70,000, the current rally may have legs similar to the signal of August 2021, which preceded a rally of 65%.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD
Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

A Strong Dollar Could Play Against Bitcoin

The rally in the U.S. dollar seems to be fueling the current downside price action. Probably related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and rising inflation in the United States.

As seen below, the U.S. dollar has been on an uptrend for almost a year. In May 2021, the currency touched its yearly low near the 89 marked and has been signaling more appreciation as uncertainty in global markets increases and investors look to protect their wealth.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD
DXY Index on an uptrend on the 4-hour chart. Source: DXY Tradingview

FTX Access believes the crypto market faces a short-term hurdle with the upcoming FED Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. As mentioned, the financial institution could turn more hawkish increasing their interest rates from 25bps to 50bps.

FTX Access recommended traders to monitor the FED balance sheet. This could provide more clues into the institution’s approach to the inflation issue and the aggressiveness of their monetary policy. FTX Access said:

It’s possible that this meeting was too soon to get a QT plan agreed, but given how far they are falling behind inflation it seems quite likely that we do FOMC officials have guided us that the balance sheet unwind will be faster than last time (which started at $10b/month).

 

Blockchain

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 6th April 2022

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 7, 2022

By

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 6th April 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 6th April.

For a more complete list please follow our twitter @LBank_Exchange

Project: QUROZ

  • Listing date: 6th Apr.
  • Key words: Initial listing, ERC20
  • Official Website: http://qfora.co.kr
  • About:

Qfora has led Personal Color and Fit Style market in Korea under the brand name Coloz for the last 8 years, and provided not only Fashion-Beauty industry but also academia with De facto standard. Generating users’ PI (Personal Information) based on Coloz’s accumulated IT and human touch technology, Qfora App shows how much Beauty/Fashion items match each individual using Qfora verification model, so it becomes an indispensable Life Style App.

Project: STAR(1)

The STAR CHAIN project includes providing services such as Cover Star, an innovative audition platform different from existing audition programs, STAR Music, NFT digital content, and real-life payment systems.

Project: LFT

Lendflare is a decentralized borrowing platform on Ethereum blockchain that allows Curve LP holders (the borrowers) to draw fixed-rate, fixed term and high LTV loans against Curve LP used as collateral, with no concerns for assets being liquidated due to price fluctuation.

Project: ASW

AdaSwap is an ecosystem builder that will be launched on the Cardano network and will help launch the Cardano network.

Project: ETS(1)

Ethereum Signature is a blockchain-based global electronic payment platform that aims to replace traditional paper contracts made around the world. For achieving its goal, it plans to secure technical infrastructure and electronic contracting processes to support each country’s language and meet the legal effectiveness appropriate for that country. Provided on the Web and in APP format, it allows users to sign payments anytime, anywhere with an Internet connection.

Project: EWT

  • Listing date: 7th Apr.
  • Key words: Listed on Sushiswap, bitforex, Poly
  • Official Website: https://ecowatt.io/
  • About:

The EcoWatt Token is a carbon certificate generator that empowers the community to participate in the long-term growth of the world going both green and electric. With EcoWatt, you can become part of the green revolution with one click. 1 EcoWatt Token (EWT) is at launch backed by 1 Watt of renewable power plant capacity. The EcoWatt Token has a fixed supply, but the Watt per Token, and therefore its output, continues to increase.

Project: CBX

  • Listing date: 8th Apr.
  • Key words: Gamefi, listed on mexc, bybit, probit global, ERC20
  • Official Website: https://www.cropbytes.com/
  • About:

CropBytes is the world’s leading virtual economy game based entirely in crypto on the economics of real-world farming. Designed to truly represent the real world, you can work and earn a living within the game, just as you would in real life. It has been 4 years since CropBytes’ inception when the adoption of crypto assets was in its nascent stages. Today traders, players and owners all play a large role within the game economics, allowing the economy to evolve based on the mechanics of demand & supply.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – Mar 28th to Mar 3rd, 2022

Name: STN

Name: GMM

Name: TPY

Name: RYOMA

Name: WIRTUAL

  • Weekly gain: 73%
  • Official Website: https://wirtual.co
  • Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wirtual/usdt/#usd

Name: SBCC

Name: MBC

Name: HCC

Name: EWC

Name: CK

Name: XMP

Name: CRU

Name: LY

Name: EZC

Name: SPAY

Name: BRWL

Name: ZIRVE

Name: CULT

Name: MVD（1）

Name: COW

Name: SHIBDOGE

Name: QOM

Name: PLCU

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now:

lbank.info

Join Our Community:

Telegram

For business cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

For marketing cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

MasterCard To Incubate NFT-Focused Startup bitsCrunch Via Its “Start Path” Startup Engagement Program

Published

34 mins ago

on

April 7, 2022

By

MasterCard To Incubate NFT-Focused Startup bitsCrunch Via Its “Start Path” Startup Engagement Program
bitsCrunch, the India and Germany-based blockchain analytics company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to secure and safeguard the NFT ecosystem, unveiled that it has been selected to join global payment services provider MasterCard’s startup engagement program called the MasterCard Start Path.

Designed to help later-stage startups scale, the Start Path program offers an extended product suite that helps startups reach a global consumer base. With MasterCard quickly expanding into the crypto ecosystem, the Start Path program focuses beyond payment solutions, spanning into diverse areas such as fintech, blockchain, eCommerce, AI, fraud prevention, financial inclusion, and much more.

Under the Start Path program, all selected projects gain complete access to MasterCard’s ready-to-integrate APIs, fintech tools, and solutions alongside the opportunity to put their ideas in front of MasterCard’s global network of consumers, merchant stores, and partners.

According to Vijay Pravin Maharajan, bitsCrunch CEO, “With tech-savvy tools, an incredible team, and industry expertise, bitsCrunch ensures consistent quality and safety across the digital assets startups. Collaborating with MasterCard Start Path helps us deliver the best-in-class solutions to emerging crypto industry customers and transforming business landscapes. Also, we are glad that bitsCrunch will be incorporated into the MasterCard Start Path program shortly.”

bitsCrunch’s core objectives align with MasterCard’s goals of fraud prevention, financial inclusion, and several other areas. Currently, bitsCrunch offers a diverse range of products, each designed to tackle the lingering challenges of the NFT ecosystem, including wash trading, forgeries, and inefficient asset valuation, among others. By leveraging MasterCard’s infrastructure and global outreach, bitsCrunch will be able to expand its presence in the mainstream economy further.

At the same time, MasterCard can leverage bitsCrunch to offer its users direct access to the NFT ecosystem. The platform’s range of products will help MasterCard’s non-crypto users easily find, evaluate, and invest in NFTs and other digital assets. Using bitsCrunch’s trio of NFT security services – Scour, Liquify, and Crunch DaVinci – paired with its fast, accurate, and reliable analytics services, MasterCard can ensure that its global customers can make well-informed trading decisions across a wide range of NFT assets.

bitsCrunch’s products and analytics services work across some of today’s leading blockchain ecosystems, including Ethereum, Avalanche, Polkadot, and Polygon. The platform recently raised $3.6 million from leading investment companies like Polygon Studios, Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, Spark Digital, Bison Funds, and Gravity X, to name a few. Per the tweet from the bitsCrunch team, these funds will help secure a presence on other prominent blockchains like Algorand, Solana, and others.

Stressing the need for credibility for mainstream adoption of digital assets, a spokesperson from the MasterCard Start Path Program team notes, “With MasterCard, startups around the globe can develop platforms across open banking, predictive financial modeling for small businesses, smart rental payments, and more. The partnership with bitsCrunch allows companies to access MasterCard’s global ecosystem and reach new audiences through MasterCard customers. The collaboration will provide safe and secure transactions, which will enhance the brand’s credibility.”

 

Famous Futuristic George Gilder Weighs BSV Over BTC at Summit

Published

2 months ago

on

February 10, 2022

By

Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Hold Steady After a Severe Turmoil
Bitcoin News
  • The Summit is held annually to help investors discover new market trends.
  • Gilder highlighted the advantages of BSV over BTC to the current issues.

As per renowned futuristic George Gilder, a “dynamic Bitcoin” that has “really created a miracle in recent months,” BSV is on the verge of becoming the de facto standard for all global currency in the next five to ten years. The Famous futurist gave an online “Six Predictions Summit” presentation to a group of financial experts, highlighting the advantages of BSV over BTC as the answer to the current economic and technical issues.

Framework for New World Order Required

According to Gilder, “immutable, unhackable” Bitcoin and the blockchain have produced freedom from political control currency. “Dual hacking crises” (technology hacking and economic hacking) affect today’s globe. Still, they may be addressed by establishing a new global economy and laying a framework for new world order.

The Six Predictions Summit is held annually to help investors discover new market trends. Due to current travel and other constraints, this year’s event was hosted online instead of in person. Renowned investing trend spotters Jim Rickards, James Altucher, Ray Blanco, Zach Scheidt, and Alan Knuckman joined hosts Doug Hill and Matt Insley on the show.

George Gilder has referenced Bitcoin’s “digital gold” myth at several points. Aside from noting that “the original Bitcoin, BTC” and Bitcoin Satoshi’s Vision or BSV are distinct, he reaffirmed gold’s usefulness as a long-term store of wealth.

Gilder said:

“Bitcoin Satoshi Vision has really created a miracle in recent months, rather than the static Bitcoin, which people hold on for dear life. It’s a dynamic Bitcoin that moves with the advance of technology.”

Despite the fact he called BTC “Bitcoin”, “the original Bitcoin” was not the answer he was talking about. The asset was regarded by him as being of no use to anybody except speculators, terming it as static.

Continue Reading

