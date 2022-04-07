This Bitcoin Indicator Suggests A 65% BTC Price Hike, Will It Deliver?

- The Summit is held annually to help investors discover new market trends.
- Gilder highlighted the advantages of BSV over BTC to the current issues.
As per renowned futuristic George Gilder, a “dynamic Bitcoin” that has “really created a miracle in recent months,” BSV is on the verge of becoming the de facto standard for all global currency in the next five to ten years. The Famous futurist gave an online “Six Predictions Summit” presentation to a group of financial experts, highlighting the advantages of BSV over BTC as the answer to the current economic and technical issues.
Framework for New World Order Required
According to Gilder, “immutable, unhackable” Bitcoin and the blockchain have produced freedom from political control currency. “Dual hacking crises” (technology hacking and economic hacking) affect today’s globe. Still, they may be addressed by establishing a new global economy and laying a framework for new world order.
The Six Predictions Summit is held annually to help investors discover new market trends. Due to current travel and other constraints, this year’s event was hosted online instead of in person. Renowned investing trend spotters Jim Rickards, James Altucher, Ray Blanco, Zach Scheidt, and Alan Knuckman joined hosts Doug Hill and Matt Insley on the show.
George Gilder has referenced Bitcoin’s “digital gold” myth at several points. Aside from noting that “the original Bitcoin, BTC” and Bitcoin Satoshi’s Vision or BSV are distinct, he reaffirmed gold’s usefulness as a long-term store of wealth.
Gilder said:
“Bitcoin Satoshi Vision has really created a miracle in recent months, rather than the static Bitcoin, which people hold on for dear life. It’s a dynamic Bitcoin that moves with the advance of technology.”
Despite the fact he called BTC “Bitcoin”, “the original Bitcoin” was not the answer he was talking about. The asset was regarded by him as being of no use to anybody except speculators, terming it as static.