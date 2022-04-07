News
Ukraine zoo may be forced to euthanize animals after Russian shelling if they cannot be relocated
Caretakers at a zoo in one of Ukraine’s largest cities may be forced to euthanize its big cats, bears, and other animals after a Russian attack left their habitats almost mostly destroyed.
Zookeepers at Ecopark in Kharviv were racing to relocate all of its animals on Thursday, after the zoo was “subjected to massive shelling and bombardment,” according to a statement from its founder, Alexander Feldman.
“Ecopark is no more,” he said,
“The biggest problem is large predators. Their enclosures miraculously still retain their integrity, but one more shelling — and the lions, tigers, bears, distraught with fear, may be free and go towards Kharkov or to nearby villages.”
“We cannot allow this,” Feldman added.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Ecopark said staff was able to successfully transport five lions and some other animals from the zoo — despite another round of shelling. The day prior, another two young lions were evacuated alongside some jaguars and panthers.
“Transporting lions is not an easy task,” one social media post reads.
“Especially when animals have been stressed from shelling for over a month and in general because their calm and measured life has changed dramatically. But we managed it, the main thing is that we safely left the fire zone and no people or animals were hurt.”
Zookeepers noted there are still “plenty of animals left in the Ecopark area.”
If new homes are not found for the rest of the creatures, they will have to be put down.
“It is unimaginably painful to talk about this,” Feldman said, “but the main priority now is the lives of people.”
()
Senate clears way for Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate cleared the way Thursday for a final vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, preparing to endorse the Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick.
A 53-47 vote to cut off debate Thursday morning came hours before Jackson’s expected confirmation.
The White House said Vice President Kamala Harris would be present to preside, though her tie-breaking vote won’t be necessary. Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, who would replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer.
While the vote will be far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it will still be a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal and soft on crime.
“It will be a joyous day,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as he announced Thursday’s vote late Wednesday evening. “Joyous for the Senate, joyous for the Supreme Court, joyous for America.”
Jackson, a 51 year-old federal appeals court judge, would be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would join two other women, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, on the liberal side of a 6-3 conservative court. With Justice Amy Coney Barrett sitting at the other end of the bench, four of the nine justices would be women for the first time in history.
After a bruising hearing in which Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee aggressively interrogated Jackson on her sentencing record, three GOP senators came out and said they would support her. The statements from Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney all said the same thing — they might not always agree with Jackson, but they found her to be enormously well qualified for the job.
Collins and Murkowski both decried the increasingly partisan confirmation process, which Collins called “broken” and Murkowski called “corrosive” and “more detached from reality by the year.”
Biden, a veteran of a more bipartisan Senate, said from the beginning that he wanted support from both parties for his history-making nominee, and he invited Republicans to the White House as he made his decision. It was an attempted reset from three brutal Supreme Court battles during President Donald Trump’s presidency, when Democrats vociferously opposed the nominees, and from the end of President Barack Obama’s, when Republicans blocked Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland from getting a vote.
Before the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, Jackson said her life was shaped by her parents’ experiences with racial segregation and civil rights laws that were enacted a decade before she was born.
With her parents and family sitting behind her, she told the panel that her “path was clearer” than theirs as a Black American. Jackson attended Harvard University, served as a public defender, worked at a private law firm and was appointed as a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission in addition to her nine years on the federal bench.
“I have been a judge for nearly a decade now, and I take that responsibility and my duty to be independent very seriously,” Jackson said. “I decide cases from a neutral posture. I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath.”
Once sworn in, Jackson would be the second youngest member of the court after Barrett, 50. She would join a court on which no one is yet 75, the first time that has happened in nearly 30 years.
Jackson’s first term will be marked by cases involving race, both in college admissions and voting rights. She has pledged to sit out the court’s consideration of Harvard’s admissions program since she is a member of its board of overseers. But the court could split off a second case involving a challenge to the University of North Carolina’s admissions process, which might allow her to weigh in on the issue.
Republicans spent the hearings interrogating her sentencing record on the federal bench, including the sentences she handed down in child pornography cases, which they argued were too light. Jackson pushed back on the GOP narrative, declaring that “nothing could be further from the truth” and explaining her reasoning in detail. Democrats said she was in line with other judges in her decisions.
The GOP questioning in the Judiciary committee stuck for many Republicans, though, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said in a floor speech Wednesday that Jackson “never got tough once in this area.”
Democrats criticized the Republicans’ questioning.
“You could try and create a straw man here, but it does not hold,” said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker at the committee’s vote earlier this week. The panel deadlocked on the nomination 11-11, but the Senate voted to discharge it from committee and moved ahead with her confirmation.
In an impassioned moment during the hearings last month, Booker, who is also Black, told Jackson that he felt emotional watching her testify. He said he saw “my ancestors and yours” in her image.
“But don’t worry, my sister,” Booker said. “Don’t worry. God has got you. And how do I know that? Because you’re here, and I know what it’s taken for you to sit in that seat.”
Follow the AP’s coverage at
After reshaping roster in less than a month, Twins have high hopes for 2022
What some might call daunting, the challenge of reshaping a roster in just a matter of weeks, and others might call stressful, the late nights and early mornings and the few hours of sleep found in between, Twins general manager Thad Levine instead calls 10 of the most frenetic — and exhilarating — days of his career.
In that 10-day span, the one immediately following the end of major league baseball’s lockout, the Twins swung three trades, including one for Sonny Gray, one of the top pitchers who wound up being dealt, and brought in a pair of free agents, including superstar shortstop Carlos Correa, the best player on the market.
Around the same time Correa signed, so, too, did his former Houston teammate, relief pitcher Joe Smith. A little more than a week later, they added another free-agent starting pitcher Chris Archer.
And on Thursday, the day before Opening Day, the Twins traded reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker, plusd cash considerations, to the Padres for pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagán and a player to be named later, capping off a hectic period in which the Twins’ front office — president of baseball operations Derek Falvey, Levine, assistant general managers Daniel Adler and Jeremy Zoll and co. — worked tirelessly to craft a team they believe will be much improved following a disappointing 2021 season.
And the work they put in to accomplish everything they did over the past few weeks started well before the lockout lifted.
“You could see it in their faces. They had a lot to do on their end,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “… It didn’t come with the snap of the fingers. There was a lot that went into it, but it was, I mean, in my opinion, really nicely done, and I think our players and staff would agree.”
BUXTON FIRST
The first big move of the offseason came before the lockout began, and in the end, there’s a very good chance it’s the most important thing the Twins accomplished this offseason.
Owner Jim Pohlad wanted Byron Buxton to be a long-term Twin. So did Falvey and Levine and everyone on down the line right down to the most important person of all: Buxton himself.
Talks of an extension had broken down last July before the trade deadline, but with the lockout looming, the Twins moved toward an agreement with their homegrown star center fielder. The day the lockout began, Dec. 1, the deal was made official.
“If we had had some different conversations or didn’t think it was going to line up, we would have to at least stay open minded to other factors going forward,” Falvey said. “Looking back on it now — and at the time it felt like it was an important conversation to have, no doubt — but I think it certainly was a key factor, I think, in what transpired thereafter.”
Without the seven-year, $100 million extension, if things had gone south in 2021, the Twins likely would have had to entertain the idea of dealing Buxton at some point before he hit free agency.
Now, the task was building a team, with Buxton right in the middle of things, that would be competitive once again after slipping from first to worst.
“Once I signed, they said they were going to do what they could to bring a winning team here, and that’s what they’re doing,” Buxton said shortly after Correa agreed to his deal. “It’s very exciting.”
But hours after officially signing his deal and having a celebratory press conference at Target Field, the lockout began. Buxton could no longer speak with Twins officials, and he returned home to Baxley, Ga., where it crossed his mind over the next few months that he didn’t actually have a clue who his teammates might be.
“Obviously you saw how many free agents were still on the market, so you kind of browsed it a bit and was like, ‘Ooo, I hope we get this guy. I hope we get this guy,’ ” Buxton said.
Correa, of course, was on his list.
LOCKOUT STARTS
At 11:01 p.m. on Dec. 1 — just after midnight on the East Coast — Major League Baseball’s owners instituted a lockout. Falvey described the 24 hours preceding that as a “mad rush” to have as many conversations with teams and agents in a short period of time. Once the lockout began, all that ceased.
The front office, Levine said, had alerted ownership that they were “not necessarily aspirational of getting all of our business done” by the time the lockout began. Rather, they were trying to collect as much information as possible so they could refine the decision-making process. Conversations, Levine said, were much more accelerated on the trade front than free-agent talks.
When the lockout began, the front office took a little breather to reset on what had transpired. Who went where? What free agents remained? How has the landscape changed?
“It gave us a lot of time to be creative and think about what are those creative opportunities,” Falvey said. “We just didn’t know if any of those were actually real until we got to talking to clubs again and free agents.”
Turns out, some of them were.
Among the talks they had before the lockout ended, Falvey said they had already spoken with the Rangers about shortstop Isiah-Kiner Falefa and knew the Rangers had interest in catcher Mitch Garver. The Twins had also indicated to Cincinnati that they had interest in pitching, and it looked at that time as if the Reds might have three starters available on the market. They were also aware that the Yankees had interest in bats.
The night the lockout lifted — March 10 — members of the Twins front office brought in pizza to their offices in Fort Myers, Fla. They expected there to be lots of action. Instead, Falvey described it as “oddly slow” as teams checked in with others teams to see if anything had changed on their end.
The dry-erase board in Falvey’s Hammond Stadium office was completely covered with names. Nearly every free agent and team got put on the board. When someone in the group had a conversation, it would get marked on the board, alongside the date, so they could keep track of whom they had spoken with in an easily digestible manner.
“It felt like everybody was knocking the cobwebs off a little bit and like, “OK, let’s get reset,’ and then next day, it picked up,’” Falvey said. “Then it got really busy from that point forward.”
Using their pre-existing relationships, Falvey estimated he checked in with 10 to 12 teams. Levine handled around 10 and Zoll and Adler split the rest.
“We started canvassing agents and teams with calls so that we kind of had this first wave of ‘Here are people we need to call within the first hour, here’s people we need to call in the first day and then here are calls that we can make over the next coming days and then here are calls that we expect to have incoming but maybe aren’t quite as high on the priority list,’” Levine said.
On March 12, the Twins swapped Garver for Kiner-Falefa and prospect Ronny Henriquez. It wound up being the first trade executed by any two teams post-lockout. A day after the Garver/Kiner-Falefa trade, the Twins were at it again, bringing in Gray and a minor-league pitcher from Cincinnati for 2021 first-round draft pick Chase Petty and dealing Josh Donaldson, whose contract the Yankees took on fully, Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt to New York for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela.
With newfound payroll flexibility with Donaldson’s deal now off the books— around $50 million over the next two years — it was clear there were more moves coming.
“We understand, I’ll say it kindly, that those (deals) didn’t all look to make sense together,” Levine said. “… I think we knew we had some flexibility to pursue players before that we weren’t able to pursue, and ultimately it worked out about as well as it could have.”
‘PLAN A+’
Carlos Correa was not the Twins’ first plan at shortstop. Not because they didn’t want him, of course, but because it was not realistic.
This is not a surprise, nor a secret. Correa was said to be seeking a long-term deal, one that likely would have looked similar to the $10-year, $325 million deal Corey Seager got from the Rangers before the lockout.
The idea that the Twins would sign him heading into the offseason, was, frankly, preposterous.
“As we kind of assess in retrospect what plan did we actually follow here, I don’t know that we even had Carlos Correa on our Plan A, so I think that means he’s somewhere above Plan A, so at least Plan A+ was Carlos Correa playing shortstop for us,” Levine said.
After clearing Donaldson’s contract, the Twins turned their attention to shortstop Trevor Story, who wound up eventually signing with the Boston Red Sox shortly after Correa and the Twins reached a deal.
Their attention shifted on March 18, when Correa’s agent Scott Boras reached out. He had a client who fit what the Twins were looking for, was willing to take a shorter deal and had a history of hitting well at Target Field.
A deal came together quickly after that, culminating in the early hours of Saturday morning after Correa, Boras, Falvey, Levine and Baldelli had completed a Zoom call that Correa has said centered mainly around winning. News broke overnight and as late as 2:30 a.m. ET, Levine said he and Boras were still texting, ironing out some of the “ancillary elements of the deal.” Correa agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with opt outs after each of the first two seasons, making him the highest paid infielder by average annual value in MLB history.
“I think we’ve made some decisions along the way to invest where we think the highest impact comes and I don’t think there would have been a player this whole offseason we could have acquired that would have been more impactful than Carlos Correa,” Falvey said.
‘COULDN’T BE HAPPIER’
Inside the Twins’ clubhouse, players were well aware that moves were coming after finishing 73-89 last season, a sharp drop off after winning the American League Central in the two seasons prior.
There had to be, given that the team had given no indication at all that it was planning on tearing it all down and rebuilding. Falvey’s words at the trade deadline last July were “refresh,” and “retool,” and to do that, the Twins needed rotation help and a shortstop, among other things.
“I knew that obviously the roster didn’t quite work last year how it was constructed so I knew there was something that was going to happen,” catcher Ryan Jeffers said. “I wasn’t sure how it was going to. It happened pretty fast after that lockout ended.”
The Twins’ only pre-lockout addition was adding veteran starting Dylan Bundy on a one-year deal. After the lockout, they executed four trades and brought in three more free agents.
All the moves have added an extra buzz in the clubhouse, a palpable excitement heading into a season with heightened expectations.
“I think anybody that was already in here just hoped that we would get better and I think we made a lot of moves that made us a lot better and that’s all anybody can ask for,” reliever Tyler Duffey said. “… It’s on paper and it looks great but now it’s doing it on the field. … Hopefully we hit the ground running and come up in September and see where we’re at.”
The rosters locked — for Opening Day at least — at noon on Thursday.
The 14 to 16 hour days of roster building, for the time being, have ceased, and the Twins are happy with where they came out of it, a refreshed ballclub looking forward to starting over anew on Friday at 3:10 p.m.
“It’s not easy to reshape a ballclub in any amount of time but especially in a short period of time, bringing in not just the players but the kind of players that you’re looking for, the kind of players that we thought we needed here,” Baldelli said. “We were able to accomplish so much in so little time because of the preparation that I think they went into this spring training having already done and then a lot of work once that lockout ended. I couldn’t be happier with the way it played out.”
The Sixers have their own unvaccinated bozo problem
Call it the Aaron Judge Rule, or the Mike Lupica Rule:
“When an athlete gets asked if he’s gotten the shot then declines to answer, that means he hasn’t gotten the shot.”*
That was the position the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics found themselves in last week. There are four teams that could be headed to Canada, where unvaccinated players are barred from entering, in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Two of them, the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks, told ESPN that all of their players were vaccinated. The Sixers and Celtics wouldn’t say, and you know what that means:
They have unvaccinated players. A corollary to the MLR is that it’s usually important ones, too: marginal players can’t risk throwing away games. In Boston, the Globe reported that “two frontline players” weren’t vaccinated, and rumor and inference quickly homed in on Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, who missed a game in Toronto along with two vaccinated players. Brown and Horford are declining to say if they’re vaccinated yet — you know what that means — but both say they would be ready for any hypothetical playoff matchup.
In Philly, there was some confusion. Every remotely important player on the team had either said they were vaccinated or was reported to be vaccinated. When the first injury report for Thursday’s matchup against the Raptors was released, all that confusion went away; the reporting was simply wrong. Bulldog defender Matisse Thybulle is unvaccinated and was therefore listed as “ineligible to play.” The Philadelphia Inquirer quickly changed language in an old story about Thybulle and others getting COVID from “those players were all vaccinated” to “the belief was all of those players were vaccinated.” The Sixers have been aware of the issue with Thybulle’s vaccination status for at least a month, according to PhillyVoice.
Thybulle’s offensive stats are paltry at five points and two boards per game, but he is absolutely vital to what the Sixers do. He’s among the NBA leaders in both steals and blocks, and is easily Philly’s best perimeter defender. He provides defense and depth to a team woefully lacking in both.
Canada defines “fully vaccinated” as two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks after the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning if he got vaccinated on Thursday, the absolute soonest he could play in a Sixers-Raptors series is two weeks from Thursday, April 21. With the playoffs starting on April 16, it is likely then that Thybulle would miss at least one potential game in Toronto.
Ironically, Kyrie Irving tanked Brooklyn’s regular season so badly with his decision to not get vaccinated that this probably won’t be a problem for the Nets. The Raptors are nearly locked into the fifth seed, while all the Nets have to do to clinch the seventh seed is win out and win a single home play-in game. As the No. 7 seed, the Nets would only face the Raptors in a highly improbable conference finals. And speaking of Irving, even if the circus that played out at Barclays was largely his fault, you could at least point to the fact that New York City is an extreme outlier with a private sector vaccine mandate.
Despite the grumblings of Adam Silver or Ime Udoka or basketball and baseball writers, that’s not really the situation here. The United States also requires non-citizens to be vaccinated to enter the country; Novak Djokovic currently can’t play any American tennis tournaments, and has already missed one because he’s unvaccinated.
Separately, James Harden, Doc Rivers and the Sixers have all authored their own spectacular series of playoff collapses over the last decade. You can only laugh if what fells them this time is what Harden was rightfully so desperate to escape in Brooklyn.
*The only known exception to the MLR is Pete Alonso, who last year participated in a series of “get the shot” PSAs and then, scrambling to cover for his many unvaccinated teammates, called the vaccine a personal choice. Alonso dropped the farce this spring and admitted he had been vaccinated all along.
