What’s the weather for the Chicago Cubs’ home opener — and how has it affected debuts at Wrigley Field since 1989?
The weather conditions will make it feel more like football season than opening day for baseball at Wrigley Field on Thursday when the Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers.
The forecast
“As is often the case with early season baseball games, the forecast for Thursday doesn’t look particularly picnic-worthy,” Brett Borchardt, meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Chicago office, wrote in an email to the Tribune. “We’re expecting temperatures near 47 degrees at first pitch with breezy west winds gusting 25 to 30 mph, making it feel more like 40 degrees. We’re also expecting scattered rain and snow showers throughout the day.”
What’s normal for April in Chicago?
This weather pattern is not unusual for this time of year in Chicago, he notes. The normal high temperature for April 7 is 56 degrees with a low of 37. Usually a trace of rain is observed too.
Borchardt says the forecast should improve early next week — just in time for the White Sox home opener against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“The good news is we’re heading into warmer weather next week with highs from Monday onward in the mid to upper 60s!” he said. “The Sox look to have the upper hand for nicer weather during their home opener, though we’ll have to keep an eye on increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms by the middle of next week.”
So does cold weather matter for a Cubs home opener?
Spoiler: It probably makes a bigger difference for fans. Although snow did cause the team’s home opener to be postponed a day in 2003 and 2018.
Since 1989 — when box scores for Major League Baseball games began to include weather conditions at the ballpark at the time of the first pitch — the Cubs have a 14-19 record in their home openers.
Last year, the Cubs home opener tied for the team’s third-coldest since 1989.
The temperature at first pitch — 1:21 p.m. — during the Cubs home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 1, 2021, was announced as 36 degrees with 7 mph winds from the north. The Cubs lost to the Pirates, 5-3.
That ties April 13, 2009, for the third-coldest game-time temperature recorded at the Friendly Confines since 1989. The Cubs won that game against the Colorado Rockies 4-0.
The extremes
Interestingly, the warmest and coldest home openers for the Cubs happened on the same day — April 8 — but 22 years apart.
COLDEST: 29 degrees (April 8, 1997)
The paid attendance was listed at 35,393, but the next day’s Tribune reported the crowd was “considerably less” than that due to the below-freezing temperature and the Cubs performance — the team dropped its seventh straight game, a 5-3 decision to the Florida Marlins.
“The Cubs put the show on for the home folks Tuesday, and it was a rerun. They blew it again …” columnist Jerome Holtzman wrote in the next day’s Tribune.
The Tribune reported one vendor outside Wrigley Field was trying to unload tickets to the first home game of the season — an hour before first pitch. “Who needs Cub tickets? Less than face value!”
Cubs fan Brian Bonic admitted he showed up “a little underdressed” for the game: “He was wearing only two pairs of thermal underwear, two turtleneck sweaters and a Green Bay Packers sweatshirt to battle the gusting 31 m.p.h. winds, a 29-degree game time temperature and 1-degree windchill factor,” the Tribune reported.
Cubs players must have been underdressed for the weather too. Holtzman wrote the team had little, if any, aggressive plays during the game.
“If you don’t play well against a good team, they’re going to beat you,” Cubs manager Jim Riggleman admitted.
Taking the brunt of the cold was Cubs center fielder Brian McRae, who said his hands were so numb that he struggled to hold the bat: “This weather isn’t conducive to a lot of hits.”
One fan claimed he would show up to the Friendly Confines for the Cubs home opener no matter the weather.
“We’re not here because they’re (0-7). It’s Wrigley Field. The Cubs. Opening Day. It’s part of the American tradition. We would be here if it was snowing,” Dan O’Toole said.
Another fan — a season ticket holder — didn’t care about the tradition. He just wanted to stay warm. That’s why he and his friends left their seats along the first-base line after the first inning and went to the Cubby Bear bar across the street. After all, he estimated, he had another 80 home games to attend that season.
“It’s absolutely too cold to sit there and watch baseball. I had the wind blowing right in my face, and we were in the shade. You can’t have a good time when you’re frozen,” Ron Rous said.
WARMEST: 65 degrees (April 8, 2019)
After a 2-7 start — their worst since 1997 — this was the win the Cubs needed. And it was dominant. It was a shutout. It was the largest shutout victory in a home opener in franchise history. It was also the first time since at least 1908 that four pitchers threw at least two scoreless innings in a nine-inning game.
The win arrived on a “picture-perfect afternoon” at Wrigley Field, according to Tribune columnist Paul Sullivan, before 40,692 fans.
“Everything went right for the Cubs, from the weather to the offensive explosion to the bullpen combining for seven shutout innings after (Jon) Lester injured himself scoring during the six-run second,” Sullivan wrote.
The hamstring injury would sideline Lester for 2½ weeks, but not even Cubs manager Joe Maddon was concerned about it after the game.
“Jonny is a great athlete. He got hurt. It happens,” he said.
The thing about Chicago weather, though, it changes quickly. Javier Báez — who got a hit on a bounced pitch — didn’t like the unsettled forecast for the team’s next home game.
“I just saw the weather for Wednesday, and it’s not going to be like this,” he said.
Twins acquire pitchers Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagán from Padres for Taylor Rogers, Brent Rooker
In the span of three weeks in March, the Twins swung three trades and added a trio of major-league free agents, including star shortstop Carlos Correa.
Their offseason work, evidently, was still incomplete.
The Twins made one more trade on Thursday, the day before Opening Day, adding starting pitcher Chris Paddack, reliever Emilio Pagán and a player to be named later in exchange for all-star reliever Taylor Rogers, outfielder Brent Rooker and cash considerations ahead of Thursday’s noon deadline to set Opening Day rosters.
In completing the deal, the Twins gained a pair of controllable pitchers. Paddack has three more years left before he hits free agency and Pagan two. Rogers, a mainstay in the Twins’ bullpen since 2016, is a free agent at the end of this season, and Rooker was battling for a fourth outfield spot out of camp with Kyle Garlick for the second straight season.
Paddack went 7-7 last year with a 5.07 earned-run average in 23 games (22 starts) for the Padres, where he was managed by now-Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler. He was sidelined for a period of time with an oblique strain and then later right elbow inflammation.
The 26-year-old debuted in 2019, with his best season coming his rookie year when he posted a 3.33 ERA and 0.981 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) while striking out 153 batters in 140 2/3 innings. But he hasn’t been able to replicate that success in the two seasons after, and he looked ticketed for a spot in the Padres’ bullpen in long relief to begin the season.
The Padres were dealing from a position of depth after acquiring Oakland starter Sean Manaea over the weekend. While it appeared that Paddack could be dealt to the Mets in the aftermath, that potential trade fell through.
In Pagán, the Twins received a veteran reliever who has a 3.73 career ERA. His 4.83 ERA last season across 63 1/.3 innings was a career high. The 30-year-old righty has some closing experience, locking down 20 saves for the Rays in 2019.
He’ll take the bullpen spot of Rogers, who has been an important piece of the Twins’ bullpen — and clubhouse — since 2016. Rogers, the Twins’ MLB Players’ Association representative, was a leader on the team — a quiet, steady presence.
He was expected to serve as the team’s closer this season, and the trade prompts questions as to how the Twins will handle the backend of games now with Rogers out of the mix.
Rooker, 27, hit .201 with a .688 OPS and nine home runs last season in 213 plate appearances with the Twins. The 38th overall pick in the 2016 draft, Rooker, a powerful outfielder, was never able to grab hold of consistent playing time due to his defensive limitations.
JKSSB CLASS IV posts Reffered to JKSSB for Recruitment — Check Details
JKSSB CLASS iV posts Reffered to JKSSB for Recruitment. Qualification for class iv posts : 8th minimum 10+2 maximum Pay scale : level SL-2
JKSSB CLASS iV posts Reffered to JKSSB for Recruitment.
Qualification for class iv posts : 8th minimum 10+2 maximum
Pay scale : level SL-2
15 Best Airports In India For An Enjoyable Travel Experience
15 best airports in India that have the most picturesque views and are constructed with brand-new technologies and are filled with world-class amenities.
India is known for its glorious monuments, magnificent architecture, hospitable people and many more. It is also one of the most popular travel destinations among foreigners. The travellers who come to explore the beauty of India start with the airport. Airports in India are built with such care that it resembles the glory and magnificence of our country. Some airports are located in the heart of the town while others are located in the outskirts and even on hills. Read more to find out the 15 best airports that are known for their grandeur and history,
1. Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi (DEL)
The capital city of India is the home for the biggest and busiest airport in India. Indira Gandhi International Airport is situated out of the city and is undoubtedly the best airport in India. It has also bagged the award ‘Best Airport in India’ by Airports Council International. The airport is spread over 5,106 acres and has about 5 terminals. It holds so much as 60 million passengers at a time and is a hub for many domestic and international flights like Emirates, Lufthansa, Vistara, Air India and much more. By 2030, the airport is expected to hold a whopping 100 million passengers.
Location of Indira Gandhi International Airport: Palam
Distance from the city: 16 kms
2. Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai (BOM)
This airport is the second biggest airport in India. The airport is built with state-of-the-art technology and houses wide range of branded shops and restaurants. It is also considered to be one of the busiest airports in India. The airport has 3 terminals and is spread over 1850 acres. Each terminal is 20 minutes away and each of those terminals holds lounge area, shopping and eating outlets. In 2017, Airport Service Quality Awards awarded “World’s Best Airport” to this airport.
Location of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport: Vile Parle East
Distance from the city: 8 kms
3. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata (CCU)
This airport is the oldest airport in India and is constantly renovated to uphold the population of the ever-increasing passengers and has also been awarded ‘Best Improved Airport’ in 2014 and 2015. Many flights to Dubai, Bhutan, Abu Dhabi are departed from here.
Location of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Airport: Dum Dum
Distance from the city: 15 kms
4. Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore (BLR)
Located in the midst of 4000 acres, this airport is a hub for IndiGo, GoAir, and Air India. Owning to the title of the third busiest airport in India, it is always sprawling with passengers. Both the domestic and international passengers uses the single terminal. Many modern cafes and shopping stores are located inside the airport for the passengers.
Location of Kempegowda International Airport: Devanahalli
Distance from the city: 35 km
4. Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, Leh (IXL)
Situated at an elevation of 3256 m, Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport offers an exquisite view of The Himalayas. This is one of the most scenic and beautiful airports in India. All the flights in this airport take off and land during the day. This is due to the foggy mountain winds which may obstruct the view of the pilot. Indian Army safeguard this airport as it is in the border of the country.
Location of Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport: Leh
Distance from the city : 5 kms
6. Sheikh Ul-Alam International Airport, Srinagar (SXR)
Owned by both the Indian Air Force and Airports Authority of India, this airport is basically a military base as it is situated in the border. The single runway is accessible by domestic and international passengers. This airport also offers a scenic view with mountains, snow and trees. Many popular food joints are also available in the airport.
Location of Sheik Ul- Alam International Airport: Badgam
Distance from the city: 12 kms
7. Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair (IXZ)
This is the only airport in Andaman and is situated in the city of Port Blair. It was named after the freedom fighter, ‘Veer Savarkar’. Andaman is an island which is visited by a lot of travellers and tourists. This airport can hold around 400 passengers and has a single terminal. The runway is surrounded with green expanses which make it look stunning.
Location of Veer Savarkar International Airport: Lamba Line
Distance from the city: 2 kms
8. Chennai International Airport, Chennai (MAA)
Located just outside the city, Chennai International Airport has 3 terminals and is a hub for many airlines like GoAir, IndiGo, Spicejet, Air India. This ever expanding airport is the regional headquarters for South India. It is the fourth busiest airport in India with a whopping 1323 acres. After its construction, this airport is set to become the first satellite terminal airport in India.
Location of Chennai International Airport: Tirusulam
Distance from the city: 21 kms
9. Agatti Airport, Lakshadweep (AGX)
Sprawling over an area of 45.9 acres, Agatti Airport is considerably small than other airports but its beauty is unmatched. The airport is surrounded with water and has one runway. The airport holds only 50 passengers at once and has a parking for 75 cars. The picturesque view from the airport makes the airport a place of sight-seeing.
Location of Agatti Airport: Agatti Island
Distance from the city: 17 kms
10. Cochin International Airport, Kochi
Built with the jaw-dropping Kerala architecture, Cochin International Airport is one of the busiest airports in India. The airport has three terminals in which 2 are for domestic passengers and 1 for international passengers. This airport has many amenities like prayer rooms, VIP lounge and smoking area. In 2015, this became the first solar powered airport.
Location of Cochin International Airport: Nedumbassery
Distance from the city: 25 kms
11. Goa International Airport, Goa (GOI)
Goa is the party place of India with loud music and blue beaches. Goa airport services to both domestic and international travellers. More than 8 million people travelled to Goa in the year 2019. Foreigners come here to relax and have a blast with their loved ones so a lot of European flights land here. The interiors are made in a funky manner to impress the travellers all around the world. A second airport is being constructed now.
Location of Goa International Airport: Dabolim
Distance from the city: 30 km
12. Coimbatore International Airport, Coimbatore (CJB)
This is the second largest airport in Tamil Nadu which caters to both domestic and international clients. 3 abroad airlines and 5 domestic airlines serve this airport. Many amenities are provided in the airport to cater the necessities of both domestic and international passengers. Renovations are going on to extend the airport and runway.
Location of Coimbatore International Airport: Peelamedu
Distance from the city: 10 kms
13. Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar (BBI)
This airport is named after a freedom fighter and renowned aviator, ‘Biju Patnaik’ and it is one of the biggest airports in India. The airport connects to many domestic cities and international countries. To entertain the travellers, handicraft shops, gift stores, food stalls and shopping centres are available. The terminal is made eco-friendly with rain water harvesting and sewage treatment.
Location of Biju Patnaik International Airport: Aerodrome Area
Distance from the city: 6 km
14. Jaipur International Airport, Jaipur (JAI)
Though Jaipur is known for its traditional heritage and architecture, the airport is built with both traditional aspects of Jaipur and modern technology and art. After the renovation of the airport, it can include more than the present number of passengers which is 1000. It is to be noted that terminal entrance gates are built with Dholpur stones to give a majestic look.
Location of Jaipur International Airport: Sanganer
Distance from the city: 13 km
15. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad (HYD)
Spread over 5495 acres, this airport has a solar power plant, aviation training centre and fuel farm. It is the sixth busiest airport in India and has both public and VIP lounges. 12 million passengers access the airport annually. The east terminal caters to domestic passengers while the west terminal caters to foreign passengers.
Location of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport: Shamshabad
Distance from the city: 24 kms
These are few of the airports in India that are known for its architecture, vastness and technology. Airports in Delhi and Mumbai are the most crowded airports. The airports are always being expanded as India is becoming a well-known tourist country which is marvelled for its history and tradition.
