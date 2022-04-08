Finance
10 Tips for Personal Loan Borrowers
Are you ready to take out a personal loan? Are you considering a payday loan to get out of a financial jam? If so, you need some fast tips to help you choose the right lender, the right loan amount, and the right plan for repaying the loan.
1. If you do not have a payday loan lender in your local community, you can find lenders online. Just make sure to research the lender thoroughly, so you use someone trustworthy and respectable.
2. What are your reasons for taking out this loan? You should know exactly what you are going to cover with this money, and that expense should be worth the total amount to be repaid (with the interest). If it is not worth paying the interest, then back away from the loan.
3. Resist temptation to take out the maximum amount of money offered through a lender. Many personal loan companies will have a maximum that they can extend in general, or to people with your amount of income. Do not pay attention to these figures. Responsible borrowing requires you to take out enough to cover your justified expense and no more. This will make it much easier to pay the loan back in the future.
4. Read all of the fine print before taking out your personal loan. Even if you are taking your payday loan online, there should be plenty of information on the company and the terms of your agreement to go through. Do not skip this! You may be in a hurry to get the money, but you can rule out the worst lenders by reading the fine print.
5. Since it does take some time to find a really good lender, stick with one when you find them. If you are familiar with how things work with a company, you can get your loans faster. You already know how they work, and they become familiar with you after a few loans are successfully processed.
6. Never take out personal loans based on “maybe” situations. For example, if you might be getting some money in a couple weeks, that does not serve as a solid plan for taking out a payday loan. If you do not have the money coming in for sure, do not trust it.
7. Always have a backup plan for repaying your personal loan. If something were to happen unexpected with your expected plan for repayment, what will you do? Hopefully everything will go as planned, but it never hurts to have an alternate method of repayment.
8. Avoid taking out multiple loans at the same time. This might seem like a good idea if you cannot repay the first loan you take out, but it only leads to trouble in the future.
9. Be very clear on what a payday loan is, and how it is intended to be used. This is not the right type of personal loan for everyone.
10. Do not go into the personal loan process with fear. Know that you have the power to do this responsibly and to benefit in the end.
New Financial Year: Starting From Today, Tax Planning Will Save More Money
Financial Year 2018-19 has begun. In such a situation, if your annual income is more than Rs 2.5 lakh then you should start tax planning right away. Under current rules of Income Tax Act, income is more than Rs 2.5 lakh annually.
If you do a job then it is also important for you to do this. Companies ask for your investment plan in April. If you do not give this plan, then the company will start cutting TDS on your income. If you start tax planning soon, you will have more money for saving or investing and you have to pay less.
Tax Planning
Tax planning is very important at the beginning of the financial year. This gives you enough time to invest in saving taxes. This allows you to invest a little bit in tax saving options for the whole year. At the same time, if you delay in tax planning then later you will get less time to invest in tax saving options. It is not possible for every person to invest more in less time.
More money will be saved than tax planning
Tax planning strengthens your financial placing. If you do tax planning properly, you will have more money to save, invest, or spend. Along with this, you have to pay less tax. For tax planning, first of all, you need to know how much your tax liability will be on your annual income.
Do not just save taxes
You should not just invest in saving taxes. For example, people only buy an insurance policy to save tax, while they do not understand what the features of this policy are or how much they will get on the policy. If you do not get cover or return according to your needs in the emergency, then it can be expensive for you.
Start soon
The most important thing in tax planning is that you start early. Understand your tax liability. Set your long-term side and short-term financial goals. After this, select the best investment option to get your financial goals. After that start investing.
Start investing in Equity Linked Savings Schemes
If you have to invest in Equity Linked Saving Scheme, then you should start investing right away. There is no tax on investment in Equity Linked Saving Scheme. However, you must keep in mind that the lock-in period in the equity-linked savings scheme is of three years.
Public provident fund
The public provident fund, i.e. the PPF, is also a great option to save tax. You can invest a maximum of 1.5 lakh rupees in a year in PPF. However, while investing in PPF you should know that if you can invest for a longer period then only add money to it. The PPF account is for 15 years.
Health insurance
There has been a change in the income tax laws regarding medical insurance in the new financial year. Under this, if you purchase a medical cover for your wife, your parents, or your children, then you will get tax exemption on annual premium up to Rs 25,000. The tax exemption limit on the first medical insurance premium was 15,000. In this case, if you have not bought health insurance coverage for yourself or your family, then buy it now.
International Investments
Making international investments can be a rewarding move. Just make sure you carefully research the market and make wise investment choices using sound investment principles.
In this era of the shrinking globe, technology makes it easier than ever to manage your own money and take advantage of a variety of investment opportunities. And one way to do this is to include international investments in your portfolio. It is possible to invest in foreign stocks, bonds and markets. It is also possible to invest in foreign currencies.
The ultimate portfolio diversification
You know it is important to diversify your portfolio. As a money manager, there are few ways to complete the diversification of your portfolio that are as effective as foreign investments. Instead of focusing on investments in one country (and in an economy that may be having problems), you can further diversify your investment holdings to include foreign investments.
Research foreign investments carefully
When it comes to making foreign investments, whether it is in foreign government bonds, stocks in foreign companies or in foreign currencies, it is important to make your decisions based on sound investment principles. Look at your possibilities, and figure out which would provide the likeliest candidates for investment growth. Carefully consider the implications of your investment and choose your investments according to stability and potential for growth.
Understand tax implications of foreign investment earnings
Make sure that you speak with a knowledgeable tax attorney or accountant so that you understand your tax obligations regarding foreign investments and the earnings you receive from them. Carefully plan your investments and keep track of how you need to pay taxes on them. A good money manager needs to understand the tax implications of his or her decisions, and make sure that everything is done according to law.
Best Practices of SEO to Increase ROI
>> Off Page Optimization: Techniques and systems used to fabricate the measure of visitors to a webpage by getting a high-situating circumstance in the indexed page of a web search tool (SERP) – including Google, Bing, Yahoo and other web crawlers.
At the point when a webpage connects to some other page, it’s known as a backlink. Quality of backlinks is as follows:
- High Domain Authority
- Trustful
- Do-follow/No-follow attributes.
>> On Page Optimization: On-page SEO is the act of optimizing singular pages with a specific end goal to rank higher and acquire more important movement in web crawlers. On-page implies to both the substance and HTML source code of a page that can be streamlined.
On page Optimization focuses on content and structure of a website. It includes:
>> Meta Title
>> Meta Tags
>> Meta Description
>> Navigation of Page
Best Practices of SEO are as follows:
- The Content
The content for the website must be unique one & not copied from somewhere else. The content must be reliable and useful for the end user. Proper & useful information must be added to avoid confusion as content is the important part of SEO. Avoiding technical words/sentences allows the engagement of end user on the webpage.
- Meta-Title
Meta title of your page gives searchers and web search tools a short representation of your webpage. From a SEO perspective, the principal keyword should be at the very beginning followed by the other relevant keywords. Avoid keyword stuffing in the Meta title tag and keep the relevant keywords.
- Meta-Description
Meta description, in short, is a summary of approximately 152 characters about the content of the webpage. The important and relevant points should be mentioned in the description which is informative to the customer.
- Inter linking
From an EO point of view, internal liking is a best practice to compose your focusing keyword within the anchor text when mentioning a page. Linking important pages helps to get good amount of authority. Over optimizing the page lessens the authority of the page.
- The Headings
<h1> to <h6> represents heading tags in HTML. <h1> tag refers to main heading tag. The <h1> must be unique and should be exactly one on each page. It should contain at least one targeted keyword.
- Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
While creating a new URL for website, see to it that it contains the important keywords. Also, keep the URL short and simple.
The above discussed elements are crucial while optimizing the website. Keeping the above points in mind, you are not away from the ROI you are expecting for your company.
