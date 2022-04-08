News
311 Vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir: 311 Gazetted posts (Higher Education Department) Re-Referral to JKPSC
311 Vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir: 311 Gazetted posts (Higher Education Department) Re-Referral to JKPSC
Pursuant to the Administrative Council Decision No. 1/1/2022, dated 29.01.2022, 311 Gazetted posts pertaining to the Higher Education Department have been returned by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission vide communication No. PSC/DR/Posts/2019 dated 11.02.2022.
Subsequently, General Administration Department vide Government Order No 155-JK(GAD)of 2022 dated 11.02.2022, referred these withdrawn posts to the Committee already constituted vide Government Order No.131-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 06.02.2022, to check/scrutinize the details of posts, designations, numbers, eligibility criteria and creation orders with the Recruitment Rules of the concerned Departments and to ensure that the posts for re-referral are under relevant categories viz 0M, RBA, SC/ST etc.
Accordingly, the undersigned is directed to request the Principal
Secretary’ to the Government, Higher Education Department to refer these 276 Gazetted posts (details annexed) forthwith to J&K Public Service Commission, through formal indent and furnish the compliance report to the General Administration Department by 02.04.2022.
Further, the Department is also advised that subject to the fulfillment of other conditions of eligibility, “one time age relaxation” shall be granted to the over-aged candidates, who had earlier applied for these posts and were within the age limit, as per the advertisement notification issued at that time, but has in the meantime crossed the upper age limit, if he/she applies for the said post(s) in pursuance to fresh notification and also need not to pay any fee afresh. The same shall also be incorporated in the indent of respective departments while rereferring these vacancies to the recruiting agencies.
Furthermore, the referral shall be made in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020 notified vide S.O. 192 of 2020 dated 17.06.2020 and other terms and conditions as made applicable to such referrals from time to time.
Besides, while referring the posts to the recruting agency, the department shall maintain the roster points as per S.0 127 of 2020 and also maintain fresh reservation roster register for reference and referral of vacancies in future.
The post 311 Vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir: 311 Gazetted posts (Higher Education Department) Re-Referral to JKPSC appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Academy ‘split’ over confiscating Will Smith’s Oscar on decision day
News
Dave Hyde: Flores calls out all Dolphins top names as stakes rise in lawsuit
It’s right there, laid out for everyone to read, in the six double-spaced lines and 80 legalistic words of paragraph 166.
Whatever it is.
Wherever it goes now, too.
Brian Flores wrote a letter Dec. 4, 2019, about feeling pressure to lose games by Miami Dolphins owner Steve Ross, the former coach’s amended lawsuit alleges in that paragraph.
“In this letter, Mr. Flores detailed the toxicity that existed within the organization and explained the unreasonable position he was place in by the team’s ownership and upper management,’ paragraph 166 finishes.
This letter was sent to team President Tom Garfinkel, General Manager Chris Grier and Senior Vice President Brandon Shore. The net, you see, has widened. The stakes are increasing. That’s why this latest legal step ups the overall ante.
It’s not just Ross alleged to be part of some game-fixing scheme thing that could bring down his NFL ownership, bring in an Congressional or FBI investigation and make Bullygate look like child’s play by comparison
Everyone running the Dolphins is involved it now. Again: Whatever it is and wherever it goes. If anywhere. That’s still front and center on the table, too.
Because while Flores’ lawyers dropped the idea of a letter, they didn’t show the letter itself. They didn’t detail what Flores wrote. They didn’t say, for instance, if a $100,000-a-loss payout was mentioned in the letter, as Flores has alleged Ross said in conversation.
We don’t know if the Dolphins front office forwarded the letter to the NFL, too. That would have been the wise and legally necessary thing to do. That wouldn’t just have covered their careers but done what the NFL bylaws say must be done if a game-fixing scheme is uncovered.
Here’s what we know from this latest filing: Flores had the presence of mind to write a letter about the “alarming demands” by Ross to lose games, as the lawsuit now states.
“If it wasn’t true what he wrote, how does he keep his job for two more years?” asks sports attorney Daniel Wallach, who practices in South Florida.
The point being Ross should have fired a coach who falsely accused him of demanding to lose games. But Wallach needs to see the letter, needs to read the words before saying Ross is in trouble.
The letter’s timestamp is three days after the Dolphins beat Philadelphia for their third win. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 365 yards that day — the most by a Dolphins quarterback since Ryan Tannehill in the second game of the 2016 season. That’s what it took for that awful 2019 team to win.
What the letter does, Wallach says, is show Flores’ allegation is not, “just a bare accusation. It’s also memorialized in a contemporaneous written document. Who knows if it was accurate or self-serving but in December of 2019 Flores had the awareness to detail what he saw happen in the memorandum.”
There remain issues only depositions can unravel now. Here’s one: What does Adam Gase say? Gase left the team because he, “wants to win now,’ Ross said at the end of the 2018 season.
That quote can cover a lot of ground. Did Gase not agree with rebuilding at all? Not want to trade quarterback Ryan Tannehill? Did Ross suggest he wanted or didn’t want to tank games to Gase in a manner that would support or undermine Flores?
The mystery remains how Flores was hired without, as he has said, being asked what he thought about tanking a season. You didn’t even have to say the t-word. Ask: What would you think playing a team of all young players?
For now, the Dolphins remain on a strangely dual course. They bought big names like Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead in a manner that revamped their offense and gave hope for the season.
Off the field, the legal winds are circulating over them and no one knows if it’s bad air or bad accusations. But for the good of all — the Dolphins, the fans, the league — this has to play out, one paragraph 166 at a time.
Everyone in the Dolphins hierarchy got Flores’ letter. That raises the stakes of what’s in the letter.
()
News
Jammu And Kashmir Bank Issued Important Notice For All The Customers | Check Here
Jammu And Kashmir Bank Issued Important Notice For All The Customers
Submission of Form 15G and 15H for Financial Year 2022-23 Since the validity of the Form 15G and 15H has expired on 31.03.2022, we request all our eligible customers to submit Form 15G/15H for FY 2022-23 at their base branch to avoid deduction of TDS on interest earned on term deposits. Who can file Form 15G and Form 15H:
Also Read : Good News For JK Bank Account Holders As Bank Is Giving 20 Lakh Loan — Check Eligibility And Interest Rates
The post Jammu And Kashmir Bank Issued Important Notice For All The Customers | Check Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
311 Vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir: 311 Gazetted posts (Higher Education Department) Re-Referral to JKPSC
Borrowing For Your Own Needs
Academy ‘split’ over confiscating Will Smith’s Oscar on decision day
The Smartest Money Book You’ll Ever Read by Daniel R. Solin – Book Review
Dave Hyde: Flores calls out all Dolphins top names as stakes rise in lawsuit
Jammu And Kashmir Bank Issued Important Notice For All The Customers | Check Here
How To Choose The Right Bank When Planning To Open An Account
Do You Know What You’re Really Measuring?
Elon Musk And Twitter’s Business Are On A Collision Course
Daywatch: Illinois Democrats reach budget agreement | Chicago top doctor doubts another major COVID surge is coming | White Sox open 2022 season
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼