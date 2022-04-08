Finance
A Poor Man’s Guide to Real Estate Investing
Real estate investing is not just for the wealthy! Sure you’ve heard the old saying “It takes money to make money”. Well I say to you that a person with no money and no credit equipped with the proper knowledge and know how can do this just the same. This article covers how YOU can do it and what steps to take to make it happen.
Many people believe you need to be wealthy to invest in real estate, like the Hilton’s, or Donald Trump. Or they think you need to save thousands of dollars for a down payment like when purchasing your home. Both thoughts couldn’t be further from the truth. You don’t need to save thousands or come from a wealthy family. All you need is the knowledge, people and tools available to help you succeed.
There are things that you need to have in place when investing in real estate. We will cover those things and they will only cost you a little money, time and possibly lunch.
EDUCATION GROUPS YOUR TEAM A PLAN MARKETING ACTION
EDUCATION: Now this “Poor Man’s” Guide is not going to suggest that you spend tens of thousands of dollars like you would attending college, but be mindful that education is the key. Sticking with the theme of this article we understand that money isn’t a surplus so we suggest going to your local bookstore and getting a basic real estate investing book so you have a foundation to build upon. Don’t assume you already know all there is to know about investing in real estate, but be willing to learn. The web is a wellspring of knowledge and information from which you can pull information and expand your real estate investing education. I STRONGLY suggest a person spends a minimum of one year educating themselves before actually trying to conduct a transaction. Cost: $50 (a few books), 1 year (time studying)
GROUPS: Groups cover many aspects but were going to focus on two groups. Group One, the groups of people you’re around in your daily life. These people are your family, friends, co-workers and neighbors. Anyone within these groups that tells you “you won’t succeed investing in real estate”, can kill your dream. I suggest not talking to the dream killers about investing. Get some new friends to be around. People who will be positive, encouraging, and supportive of your new found quest to make a dramatic change in you life personally and financially. Group Two, groups like your local Real Estate Investor’s Association (REIA) or any group locally investing in real estate that you can work with, network with, learn from, and build the relationships necessary for your business to succeed. Cost: friends (maybe), building relationships (time)
YOUR TEAM: To build your team you need to develop yourself and your people skills. There are many members of your team who will be necessary to become truly successful and to avoid many of the pitfalls along the way. Their value vastly outweighs the time and money spent (possibly lunch), rather than trying to go at it alone. Starting out your team should include but not limited to.
1.A Realtor (with experience working with investors) – realtor’s who have worked with investors have an understanding of what you’re looking for and what you’re trying to do. 2.Banker/Mortgage Broker (with experience working with investors) – develop relationships so in the future you may have a funding source for you buyers. 3.Contractor/Handyman – They can provide you with estimated repair cost for properties. 4.Title Company (with experience working with investors) – they are familiar with creative deals and can help you with the best way to close a deal. 5.Lawyer/Legal Advisor – preferably one specializing in real estate law, have them review all documents you will utilize in your business. 6.Mentor – learn from and model yourself from someone who has been down this road before, your mentor can be a possible investor for you. Cost: time, lunch (maybe)
A PLAN: Your plan should be the basis for your investing. Your plan should consist of the niche of real estate investing your going to do, and how your going to accomplish your goals. Write down your investing goals from small to large and the steps you plan to take to get there. Your mentor should be able to assist you in laying out an investment plan for you. Cost: time
Marketing: As a “Poor Man’s” real estate investor it’s understood that you need to get the most bang for your buck. So I’ll touch on three marketing budgets to get you started, they’ll be the $100, $300, and FREE marketing budgets.
1.$100 Marketing Plan – for $50 you can order a few bandit signs that say I/we buy houses with your phone number on it. In many cities these signs may be unlawful, so I suggest spending $50 on a pre-paid phone and list that number on the bandit signs so the authorities can’t trace them back to you. Go online to one of the many card companies where you can get 250 to 500 business cards for free. If possible get them in bright yellow, pink, or orange simply stating again I/we buy houses with your number.
2.$300 Marketing Plan – it’s the same as the $100 plan but double the amount of bandit signs and in addition go to your local print shop and have them print you 1000 to 5000 1/4 page fliers in those bright attention getting colors, again stating that you buy houses. Place these fliers anywhere your allowed.
3.FREE Marketing Plan – the best of all, visit an online business card site and order the business cards just like the $100 marketing. Place dummy ad’s on online sites that allow ad postings and other similar sites to build your list of potential sellers and buyers. Network, network, network, let any and everybody know what you are doing from your neighbors, hair stylist, friends, family, co-workers, bartender, waiters, and anybody whom may feel can use your services or place you in contact with someone that needs your services. Cost: $100, $300, or FREE
ACTION: This is the moment of truth and the most difficult for many who want to invest in real estate; taking action. I know and understand that when you get to this point you get cold feet, the negative thoughts start creeping into your head ( what if, what if, what if) and you need to stop them cold. Take what you spent a year learning from books, online, your mentor, your team members and your REIA group and put it into action, so you can see the potential in this business and more importantly the potential in yourself. When taking action many times I see new investors trying to make that great BIG killer deal right out the gate when they don’t even have a firm hold on how to get a deal done. May I suggest that you try to make some money not all the money at once. Theirs and old saying where I’m from……. A Fast Nickel Beats A Slow Dime.
Get more insider investing tips from Toledo Investment Deals Blog
Confidential Cash Flow Factoring – Turn Accounts Receivable Into Your Best AR Finance Strategy
We are going to demonstrate how a little known, and in our opinion almost a secret strategy can called confidential cash flow factoring can turn your accounts receivable into a virtual cash flow machine, turning past AR finance obstacles into cash flow solutions!
Search engine analysis will show you that thousands of Canadian businesses search everyday for what they hopefully believe will be valuable information around the most popular method of business financing today. Those businesses, of all types and sizes by the way (even the largest corporations in Canada) want to know why cash flow factoring offers unlimited unlocking of cash flow based on your sales and receivables.
Initial explanations and overviews to clients sometimes become bogged down in key issues such as the cost of this method of AR finance, and, equally important, is the unwillingness of some clients to accept how invoice discounting (that’s another name for this type of financing) works.
Canadian business owners and financial managers want to like a good thing, at the same time they want to know how it works and how they avoid any pitfalls. Lets discuss the ‘ how it works ‘ portion first and then share with you the method we believe eliminates the major pitfall perceptions viewed by many firms considering this type of financing.
We’ll focus on small and mediums sized business – the larger corporations have access to all sorts of financing and external finance strategies – while the small and medium sized businesses in Canada tend to rely on their own cash flow to fund their ongoing growth and working capital. In fact many firms realize they have potential to grow sales and profits, but cant because of that lack of working capital.
Back to the ‘how it works’! Cash flow factoring of accounts receivable is the ongoing sale, in whole or in part of your sales invoices as you generate them and deliver products and services to your customer. The invoices are purchased at 1- 3% discount from yourself, and you receive cash, 99% of the time the same day, for those sales. So, in effect all your sales now fuel that cash flow machine you have turned your company into.
So far, so good, right? Where complications arise, especially in Canada, is the fact that this type of financing requires your client to be notified of the process, directly, or indirectly, and payments are required to be forwarded to your factoring finance firm. Canadian business, in our eyes, has a reluctance to involve their customers in their internal financing policies, and challenges. As a result, many firms are skeptical of entering into AR finance of this manner.
Is there a solution? We told you there was – it’s a breakthrough called confidential invoice discounting. This type of financing comes at the same cost, allows you to bill and collect your own receivables, and gains all the benefits of that cash flow factoring machine we turned your company into.
Speak to a trusted, credible, and experienced Canadian business financing advisor who can put you into a proper AR finance facility, allowing you to reap the benefits of cash flow invoice financing, while at the same time allowing competitors, customers, and vendors to remain exactly where you want them to be, outside your financing strategies and challenges! Let’s let your competitors try and figure our how you’re doing so well in both growth and profits.
An Introduction to Personal Loans in Singapore
Singapore is one of the top financial centres in the world and the banks in the island nation offer a wide range of banking products, solutions and services including personal loans. These loans are designed to help the people of Singapore in meeting their financial needs. The interest rates offered can be quite attractive and the customers also enjoy flexible repayment tenures to pay off the borrowed amount. It is not just the banks and financial institutions in Singapore that offer personal loans in Singapore. In fact, there are many licensed and unlicensed moneylenders that offer personal loans in the country.
Types of Personal Loans
There are different types of personal loan products that are available in the ‘Lion City’ and they are as follows:
1. Term loans – these are traditional loan products that offer the customers with the money they need and also require them to pay back the money with the applicable interest within the term specified in the contract they sign. They are mainly offered by the banks and traditional financial institutions in the country.
2. Loans against Credit Card – many of the credit card issuers in Singapore offer their customers with instant cash against the available credit on their card. The loan applications are approved within no time and the money is transferred directly to the bank account of the applicant. In most cases, the customers can avail up to 100 percent of the available credit of their card as a loan.
3. Personal line of credit – some of the popular banks operating in the country, such as Maybank, do not offer personal loans and instead they offer a personal line of credit that provides people with access to funds on a monthly basis. It is a type of revolving credit that requires the customers to make monthly payments for accessing more funds.
4. Overdraft protection – OCBC Bank and other top banks in Singapore offer overdraft protection facility with their savings account with the help of which they can withdraw more money than that is available in their account. The additional money that is withdrawn is regarded as a loan and the customers are expected to pay it back through equated monthly instalments (EMIs).
Banks Offering Personal Loans in Singapore
Some of the top banks that offer personal loans in Singapore are as follows:
- OCBC Bank;
- UOB;
- DBS Bank;
- HSBC Singapore;
- ANZ Singapore;
- Citibank etc.
The Application Process
If you are an adult with a steady income and a good credit score, you can approach any of the banks in the country and apply for a persona loan. You can either visit any of their branches or contact their customer support team. Some of them will also offer you with the option of applying for the loan online on their website.
Loan Amount
The amount offered will depend on your annual income, credit history and overall profile as a borrower. You can expect to borrow a higher amount if you have a high annual income along with a lucrative credit score. Similarly, the interest rates offered to you will also depend on the factors mentioned above and you can avail a better rate if you are one of the loyal customers of the bank i.e. if you have already opted for other products offered by the bank.
How to Make the Best Use of a Tax Calculator?
Are you confused about your total tax liability? Do you want to calculate the exact sum of money you owe to the taxman? If yes, then the tax calculator is the best tool for you. Although the financial advisors and tax consultants claim to provide the perfect solution for tax savings in a particular year, the online tax calculator has left them behind.
Tax calculation is not a simple task at all as we have to consider various elements for making the exact calculations to compute the taxes payable to the Income Tax Department. While filing the tax returns, it becomes quite essential to follow each step accurately so as to be sure that every component is considered. The tax calculator is one of the necessities for an individual assessee as it assists him/her in computing the absolute values. Do you know how you can make the most of such an amazing tool? Let’s evaluate.
Reasons to Opt for Tax Calculators
- Simple Calculations:- The tax planning calculator available online in India is easy-to-use even for a layman. One is required to fill in the specifications, and it generates the exact sum.
- Recommendations for Investments:- There are some tax calculators in India which provide the suggestions for better investments. As we know that Section 80C of the Income Tax Act provides tax deduction up to Rs.1.5 lakh, the tax planning tools recommend the plans through which one can avail such deduction.
- Tax Planning Made Easy:- Tax planning in India is a haphazard task as there are several parameters which are required to be kept in mind. These online tax calculators simplify such activities by providing the best solutions.
Different Elements for Tax Computation
The tax calculations are complicated due to the problems involved in the assessments. Thus, one needs to use the best tax calculators in India so that the exact values for return filing can be generated. The online tax planning calculator uses the following components to measure the exact values:
- Type of Assessee – The first thing that one needs to mention in the calculator is the type of person one is. Out of the different classes of assessees, viz., individual, HUF, company, BOI, etc., it is a must to mention in which category one falls. Moreover, in the case of an individual, it is requested to specify his/her age group so that the calculations are made as per the correct slab rates.
- Residential Status – It is a further necessity for the assessee to specify the residential status. The reason being is that Income Tax Act has different rules and requirements for Resident, Non-Resident Individuals (NRIs), and Resident & Not Ordinarily Residents (RNOR).
- Gross Annual Income – Once the type of assessee and the residential status is decided, one is requested to specify the annual income on which payable taxes are computed. It is the gross annual income which is earned by the assessee in the particular financial year. It is that sum on which different adjustments are made, and one claims deductions to compute the net taxable income.
- Deductions Claimed – The online tax calculator also asks for the deductions which are claimed under different sections of the Act, say 80C, 80D, etc. This amount is deductible to compute the net taxable income after going through the appropriate adjustments to fetch the correct tax liability for the current financial year.
Hence, by evaluating the exact sum of the amount payable to the taxman, one can do the best tax planning in India for any financial year. The tax calculator is the best tool to be used online as one need not pay any amount for using it. If you too have concerns in calculating your taxes, then you must begin with the best tax calculator.
