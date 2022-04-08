News
Aadhaar Card : Aadhaar Online You Can Order PVC Aadhar card online at just 50 rupees Check Presence
Aadhaar Card : Aadhaar Online You Can Order PVC Aadhar card online at just 50 rupees Check Presence
Only Aadhaar PVC cards issued by UIDAI are valid and secure. UIDAI has declared the Aadhaar card made from the market as invalid.
Never Miss An Update After Joining This ChannelJoin Telegram GroupOnline PVC Aadhaar card can be ordered from UIDAI for just Rs 50 sitting at home. UIDAI has declared the Aadhaar PVC card made from the market as invalid. UIDAI says that only Aadhar PVC cards ordered from him are valid.
They are equipped with many security features and are safe. The PVC Aadhar cards made from the market are unsafe and should not be used. With this decision of UIDAI, the Aadhaar cards of crores of people of the country have become invalid.
PVC Aadhar card is a kind of plastic card, on which the information of the Aadhar card is printed. According to UIDAI, this card contains secure QR code, hologram, micro text, date of issue and print of the card and other information. Being of ATM, Office Icard or Debit card size, it is easy to carry in pocket or purse. For this reason it has become very popular.
Order online for just Rs.50
It is very cheap to get PVC Aadhar card from UIDAI. In a tweet, UIDAI said that any person can order Aadhaar PVC card by paying only Rs 50/- (PVC Aadhaar card fee) (including GST and speed post fee). You have to order PVC Aadhar card by visiting the official website of UIDAI.
Go to the UIDAI website
- Here by going to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section, click on ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’.
- Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number or 16 digit Virtual ID or 28 digit Aadhaar Enrollment ID (EID).
- Enter the security code or captcha.
- Click on Send OTP to get OTP.
- Submit the Registered Mobile I OTP at the designated place.
- After submission, you will see a preview of the Aadhar PVC Card.
- Click on the payment option given below.
- Clicking on it will take you to the payment page.
- Pay a fee of Rs 50 here.
- The order process for your Aadhar PVC card will be completed as soon as you make the payment.
- PVC Aadhar card will reach your home after a few days by the postal department speed post.
The post Aadhaar Card : Aadhaar Online You Can Order PVC Aadhar card online at just 50 rupees Check Presence appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Joe Davis takes Joe Buck’s spot on FOX Sports
ST. LOUIS – FOX Sports has announced that broadcaster Joe Davis will replace Joe Buck.
FOX Sports said Davis will lead FOX MLB’s lead play-by-play position.
“It’s been amazing to watch Joe’s continued growth over the years developing into one of the elite broadcasters in all of sports,” Brad Zager President of Production/Operations and Executive Producer said. “As an integral part of our coverage over the last several years, his transition onto baseball’s biggest stage is a natural fit and we couldn’t be more excited to have him as the new voice of MLB on FOX.”
Davis will join John Smoltz in the booth alongside reporters Tom Verducci and Ken Rosenthal. He will also continue his role for local Dodgers telecasts on SportsNet LA.
“If you had asked me when I was 10 what I wanted to do when I grew up, I would’ve told you ‘Call the World Series.’ So when I say this is a dream-come-true, I really mean it.,” Davis said.
He joined FOX Sports in 2014 as a play-by-play announcer for the network’s MLB, college football, and college basketball coverage. He has also been in the booth for FOX Sports’ Division Series coverage since 2017 and has called a Championship Series game alongside Smoltz during the 2019 and 2020 MLB Postseasons.
Joe Buck left FOX Sports recently for ESPN. He joined his longtime football broadcast partner, former Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman, who is also leaving FOX. The pair will be the new broadcast team for Monday Night Football.
News
Markieff Morris confident he has a place in Heat playoff rotation
Markieff Morris is not one to lack for confidence. So even before starting power forward P.J. Tucker went down with the calf strain that could jeopardize his availability for the start of the NBA playoffs, Morris saw a logical place for himself in the Miami Heat postseason rotation.
“I know I will play in the playoffs,” Morris said ahead of Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena, the Heat’s regular-season home finale.
Whether Tucker will be available for the Heat’s April 17 playoff opener remains uncertain. Otherwise, the Heat’s Plan B options in the void of Tucker logically either would be Morris or Caleb Martin.
Morris said his approach is to get ready now so he will be ready for his postseason moment.
“Yeah, man. I mean my game speaks for itself,” the 11th-year veteran told the Sun Sentinel. “Preparing for the playoffs, I need these last two games, honestly, anyway. So it’s like kind of a gift and curse with Tuck going down.
“But for me, I need to get these last two games under my belt and I’ll just go into the playoffs with some momentum.”
Morris, who is dealing with a strained hip flexor that kept him out of Tuesday night’s victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets, started in Sunday night’s road victory over the Toronto Raptors when Tucker ostensibly was given the night off for rest.
But when it comes to the postseason, coach Erik Spoelstra said elements of his rotation could be matchup based. And if smallball is the opposition approach, that could favor Martin.
Morris appreciates that after missing 58 games due to the whiplash that resulted from his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, the opportunities to state his case this season have been limited.
“It is what it is,” said Morris, who is completing a one-year contract at the veteran minimum and will return to free agency on July 1. “You know, I missed 50-something games. Whatever’s thrown my way now I can handle.”
Two seasons ago, Morris was part of the playoff rotation for the Los Angeles Lakers on their way to their 2020 championship, including against the Heat in those NBA Finals. This will be his six visit to the playoffs, with 49 postseason appearances with three teams (Lakers, Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder). Martin, by contrast, has yet to appear in the playoffs in his three seasons, the previous two with the Charlotte Hornets. Martin also will enter free agency this summer.
“Check my track record. Check my track record,” Morris said of his ability to contribute in the playoffs. “I don’t have to speak on that. That’s all on the record. I don’t have to say nothing about that.”
The irony is that the call now could be to fill in for Tucker, with the two close since the starts of their NBA careers with the Phoenix Suns.
“We grew together,” Tucker said. “It was me getting back in the league, him initially getting in the league. He’s one of my closest brothers through time when we played in Phoenix ‘til now. So we were definitely excited to get back together.
“But it’s so good to get back on the court and get our work back together, especially getting ready for the playoffs. Because we’re going to need him and what he brings to the team.”
Tucker said he has faith that Morris will be there when needed, as much, if not more, as a person than a player.
“We’re not NBA guys, that’s my brother. It’s different,” Tucker said. “Like we talk all the time, current events, talk about each other’s kids. So it’s like family. It’s different.”
()
News
311 Vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir: 311 Gazetted posts (Higher Education Department) Re-Referral to JKPSC
311 Vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir: 311 Gazetted posts (Higher Education Department) Re-Referral to JKPSC
Pursuant to the Administrative Council Decision No. 1/1/2022, dated 29.01.2022, 311 Gazetted posts pertaining to the Higher Education Department have been returned by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission vide communication No. PSC/DR/Posts/2019 dated 11.02.2022.
Subsequently, General Administration Department vide Government Order No 155-JK(GAD)of 2022 dated 11.02.2022, referred these withdrawn posts to the Committee already constituted vide Government Order No.131-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 06.02.2022, to check/scrutinize the details of posts, designations, numbers, eligibility criteria and creation orders with the Recruitment Rules of the concerned Departments and to ensure that the posts for re-referral are under relevant categories viz 0M, RBA, SC/ST etc.
Accordingly, the undersigned is directed to request the Principal
Secretary’ to the Government, Higher Education Department to refer these 276 Gazetted posts (details annexed) forthwith to J&K Public Service Commission, through formal indent and furnish the compliance report to the General Administration Department by 02.04.2022.
Further, the Department is also advised that subject to the fulfillment of other conditions of eligibility, “one time age relaxation” shall be granted to the over-aged candidates, who had earlier applied for these posts and were within the age limit, as per the advertisement notification issued at that time, but has in the meantime crossed the upper age limit, if he/she applies for the said post(s) in pursuance to fresh notification and also need not to pay any fee afresh. The same shall also be incorporated in the indent of respective departments while rereferring these vacancies to the recruiting agencies.
Furthermore, the referral shall be made in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020 notified vide S.O. 192 of 2020 dated 17.06.2020 and other terms and conditions as made applicable to such referrals from time to time.
Besides, while referring the posts to the recruting agency, the department shall maintain the roster points as per S.0 127 of 2020 and also maintain fresh reservation roster register for reference and referral of vacancies in future.
The post 311 Vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir: 311 Gazetted posts (Higher Education Department) Re-Referral to JKPSC appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Aadhaar Card : Aadhaar Online You Can Order PVC Aadhar card online at just 50 rupees Check Presence
Alexander Hamilton – Father of American Finance
Joe Davis takes Joe Buck’s spot on FOX Sports
Markieff Morris confident he has a place in Heat playoff rotation
311 Vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir: 311 Gazetted posts (Higher Education Department) Re-Referral to JKPSC
Borrowing For Your Own Needs
Academy ‘split’ over confiscating Will Smith’s Oscar on decision day
The Smartest Money Book You’ll Ever Read by Daniel R. Solin – Book Review
Dave Hyde: Flores calls out all Dolphins top names as stakes rise in lawsuit
Jammu And Kashmir Bank Issued Important Notice For All The Customers | Check Here
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼