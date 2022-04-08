News
Angry Yami Gautam Strong Reply To Disrespectful Review Of Her Performance In Dasvi
In Yami Gautam’s latest release Dasvi, a negative review of her performance made the actress very angry. The film was released on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7 this year. The movie also features actors Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.
Dasvi, is a social comedy that focuses on the importance of education and Yami plays a cop in the latest release.
On Thursday, Yami took to her Twitter account and said that she found one of the reviews of her performance “extremely disrespectful.” She also stated that she is a hard-working self-made actor and urged the publication to not review her again.
The disrespectful review to which she reacted was by Film Companion. She shared a screenshot of part of the review, which remarked, “Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive.”
Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it. pic.twitter.com/wdBYXyv47V
— Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 7, 2022
Yami slammed the publication and reacted to the comment by writing,
“Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it. My recent films & performances include A Thursday, Bala, Uri etc. & yet this is qualified as a ‘review’ of my work! It’s extremely disrespectful!”
She also added,
“It takes years of hard work for anyone & especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again & again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals! It’s heartbreaking since I did look up to @FilmCompanion once upon a time, like many of us, but I don’t seek that since long now! I would request you not to ‘review’ my performance henceforth ! I’ll find grace in that & it’ll be less painful.”
Abhishek Bachchan plays politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who lands up in jail in the film. Yami plays Jyoti Deswal, a strict and lawful cop, appointed as the new superintendent who provokes Abhishek’s character to clear his Class 10 exams. Nimrat Kaur plays Bimla Devi, Ganga Ram Chaudhary’s wife who becomes the accidental chief minister after her husband is sent to jail.
Dolphins sign veteran punter, filling vacancy ahead of draft and signaling St. Thomas alum won’t return
The Miami Dolphins filled their punter vacancy on Friday by signing veteran Thomas Morstead, according to a league source.
Mostead, 36, a longtime New Orleans Saints punter, visited Dolphins facilities on Wednesday before deciding to join the team on Friday.
Signing the veteran gives Miami one fewer team need going into the late April draft. Before pursuing Morstead, it was conceivable the Dolphins were set to use one of their four draft picks, with two in the seventh round, on a college punting prospect.
Morstead spent the first 12 of his 13 NFL seasons in New Orleans, where he was teammates with Dolphins’ free-agent left tackle acquisition Terron Armstead. Morstead is a one-time Pro Bowl selection, in 2012, while winning a Super Bowl that took place in South Florida as a member of the 2009 Saints.
Then a rookie for New Orleans, Morstead can be largely credited for turning the momentum in the Saints’ favor against the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium with his famous onside kick to start the second half. Trailing 10-6 at the time, the Saints went on to win the Super Bowl, 31-17.
He split time in 2021 between the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets, playing in seven games with each for a total of 14. Despite the two teams facing the Dolphins a combined three times last season, he did not punt against Miami.
Morstead owns a career average of 46.6 yards on his punts.
The signing means the Dolphins are moving on from Michael Palardy, a Margate native and St. Thomas Aquinas High alum, as punter. Palardy, a free agent who was not re-signed, struggled early in the season but found his groove in the second half. He posted a 44.7 yards-per-punt average, and he and gunner Mack Hollins combined to down multiple balls in close to opponents’ goal lines.
Hollins, also a wide receiver, was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Dolphins free-agent acquisitions of cornerback Keion Crossen and wide receiver Trent Sherfield can fill that void.
Morstead becomes the oldest player on Miami’s roster, surpassing defensive tackle John Jenkins, 32, who re-signed with the team on Thursday.
On Friday, the Dolphins also brought in linebacker Reuben Foster for a workout.
()
Seven years after firing her, Current rehires Barb Abney for Saturday night show
In a surprise move, 89.3 The Current has rehired Barb Abney, a DJ the Minnesota Public Radio station fired in January 2015.
Abney was one of four hires the station announced Friday on its website. She’ll join WNXP Nashville’s Ayisha Jaffer, Parkway Theater talent buyer and KYMN vet Jessica Paxton, and Go 95.3’s Chaz Kangas at the station.
The Current isn’t wasting any time getting Abney back on its airwaves. She co-hosted her final morning show at her current job at KFAI Friday morning and she starts at The Current on Saturday evening as the new host of the station’s popular all-request Radio Free Current.
“I’m thrilled to be at the helm of Radio Free Current,” Abney said. “I’ve already had the opportunity to connect with some of my old and new coworkers … I think my first show will basically be asking: ‘What did I miss? What are the tunes or bands the audience thinks I may have missed since my departure in 2015?’ ”
A veteran of Cincinnati’s late WOXY.com and a native of rural Ohio, Abney took a job with The Current in 2006 as the midday host. She established herself as a prominent personality on the station as well as in the local music community and claimed a strong online listenership that included fans who had followed her from WOXY.com.
In 2015, The Current fired Abney just days after the station wrapped a 10-day celebration of its 10th anniversary, complete with a series of sold-out concerts and other special events that saw Abney as a high-profile participant. At the time, a station publicist said the move was “a programming decision made by The Current’s management.”
Soon after, angry listeners took to social media to defend Abney, with many claiming they canceled their MPR membership in protest. The station’s publicist followed up with further comment: “Decisions like this are always tough. Barb has meant a lot to The Current and its listeners and has contributed so much over the years … We understand that some listeners and members are upset and we are listening.”
A month later, the then-new station Go 96.3 hired Abney as the morning DJ.
At the time, Northern Lights Broadcasting had just retired the former K-TWIN signal in favor of a new “modern music” format it called Go 96.3. But the station struggled to find an audience. That October, Go fired longtime radio vets Jason Nagel and Brian “BT” Turner and showed Abney the door 10 months later. In late 2020, Northern Lights sold the station to the California-based Christian media ministry Educational Media Foundation, which relaunched it as a contemporary worship music station dubbed Air 1.
In July 2017, Abney landed a job co-hosting the 8 to 10 a.m. shift at KFAI, a mostly volunteer-run community station. She held the position with various co-hosts through Friday morning.
