Anthony Edwards erupts for 49 points in Timberwolves’ win over San Antonio
D’Angelo Russell missed the game with hamstring soreness, Karl-Anthony Towns spent half the night arguing with the officials, and yet the Timberwolves beat the Spurs 127-121 Thursday at Target Center.
Because Anthony Edwards was just that good.
The second-year guard again reminded the hometown crowd just how special he is, erupting for a career-high 49 points in a scoring display featuring one spectacular bucket after another.
He hit 3-pointers off the bounce after nearly shedding defenders of their shoes, he posterized Tre Jones at the rim with a massive slam, and he walked up to the Timberwolves’ faithful and flexed for them, causing the building to nearly explode.
Edwards’ superstar potential was again on full display. That’s the type of player he can be for this franchise. It’s the type of performance Minnesota will need the wing to replicate in the postseason. When he elevates his game to a superstar level, that’s when the Wolves become a team capable of taking on the NBA’s top teams.
Edwards was aggressive from the opening tip Thursday. He had two buckets in the game’s first 78 seconds and tallied 15 points in the first frame alone. Edwards relentlessly attacked the rim against the undersized Spurs, who had no defender capable of matching his physicality.
Then he started splashing triples left and right, often after dazzling dribbling displays.
Minnesota went out of its way to get Edwards to 50 points late, allowing him to chuck from deep at will and even fouling the Spurs late to get the ball back. The Wolves almost cost themselves the game. The Spurs got the ball back with eight seconds left, down three. San Antonio didn’t score, so Minnesota got away with its antics.
Minnesota needed all of it as it tries to remain in contention for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
Minnesota scientist/entrepreneur running as third-party candidate for Minnesota governor
Minnesota scientist and entrepreneur Hugh McTavish announced his bid for governor as a third-party candidate on Thursday, citing division in state government and what he called poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McTavish, an author and inventor, founded pharmaceutical companies Squarex and IGF Oncology, which are developing a topical drug that aims to prevent cold sores and a targeted cancer treatment drug, respectively. He is running as the candidate for the Independence-Alliance Party — the same party of former wrestler Jesse Ventura, who pulled off a historic upset of Republican Norm Coleman and Democrat Skip Humphrey in the 1998 race for governor.
“In today’s elections, candidates seek to win by dividing us and appealing to anger and fear, and then after winning they impose their policies on us and those policies are chosen by the money interests that funded their campaign,” he told reporters during a news conference at the state Capitol in St. Paul. “Not me. I am running to unite us, not to divide us, and after winning I will have all of us, the people, choose our policies.”
McTavish said that as governor, he would implement a system resembling jury duty in which 1,000 randomly selected Minnesotans would be chosen to decide whether to sign or veto bills sent to his desk from the Legislature and to make regulatory decisions. He decried shutdowns imposed by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic, saying they did more to harm people’s mental health and children’s education than to promote public health and safety.
McTavish authored a book titled “COVID Lockdown Insanity,” in which he says shutdowns resulted in major depression in tens of millions of Americans and mask wearing had a negligible effect in preventing virus cases and deaths, among other claims.
He joins former broadcaster Cory Hepola as a third-party candidate who could be a spoiler for Walz or the eventual Republican nominee in the gubernatorial race this November.
The Independence-Alliance Party does not have major party status, so its candidates must gather 2,000 signatures by individuals who attest they won’t vote in a major-party primary. McTavish said he’s a co-plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging the ballot access process, calling it a burden.
Heat clinch No. 1 East playoff seed, will open NBA playoffs April 17 at FTX Arena
The Miami Heat clinched the No. 1 seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs from the comfort of their couches Thursday night.
Although idle, the 52-28 Heat were assured of the top seed in the East by virtue of the Milwaukee Bucks defeating the visiting Boston Celtics, and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers losing to the Toronto Raptors.
As the result of those results, only Milwaukee can match the Heat’s 52 victories before the regular season ends Sunday. However, with the Heat and Bucks having split their four-game season series (the first playoff tiebreaker) and potentially to stand tied in conference record (the second tiebreaker), the Heat are assured of a better record against East teams in the playoff pool (the next tiebreaker).
The NBA confirmed that the No. 1 seeds in each conference will open their postseason on Sunday, April 17, with the Phoenix Suns the top seed in the Western Conference. The NBA playoffs open April 16.
A factor of the Heat’s scheduling is that the No. 8 playoff seeds, who will face the No. 1 seeds in the best-of-seven opening round, will not be determined until play-in round is completed on April 15.
Among the remaining potential playoff opponents for the Heat are the four teams that will compete in the Eastern Conference play-in round: the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers. The play-in seeding of those teams likely will not be determined until Sunday.
The Heat will host the first two games of their opening-round series, with the second home date at FTX Arena yet to be announced. Each best-of-seven round of the playoffs will be contested on a 2-2-1-1-1 basis.
As a No. 1 seed, the Heat will be the home team in each of their rounds in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Heat have remaining regular season games on Friday night against the Hawks at FTX Arena and on Sunday night against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.
Assistant coach Chris Quinn, who has been guiding the Heat since Erik Spoelstra entered NBA health-and-safety protocols on Sunday, said ahead of Thursday’s games that those results likely would impact the Heat’s approach in their remaining two games.
“We’ll obviously re-evaluate every day to see where we stand and what’s needed,” Quinn said. “But most importantly, today, tomorrow and going forward, we’re trying to build habits to get ready for the playoffs and to get ready to compete for a championship. That will be our mindset going forward.”
Magic’s Ignas Brazdeikis shines once again in season’s final stretch
With the Orlando Magic missing multiple key players and prioritizing youth development, there have been more chances for lesser experienced players in the season’s final stretch.
Ignas Brazdeikis is making the most of it.
Similar to last season’s end, Brazdeikis, who’s on a two-way deal, has excelled with increased playing time.
He averaged 13.8 points (52.8% shooting, 41.7% on 3-pointers) and 3.6 rebounds in 27.2 minutes in Orlando’s previous five games entering Thursday’s 128-101 road loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
Brazdeikis has been in the Magic’s closing lineups in a few of those games. He thrives coming off screens while also being a threat as a driver and spot-up shooter.
“He’s just done a great job knocking shots down and coming in ready to play,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Whether he’s sitting for whole games, playing six minutes or playing 29 minutes, [he has an] ability to recognize his opportunity and take advantage of it.”
Brazdeikis was once again a key part of the rotation with Franz Wagner (sprained right ankle) not available against the Hornets. He finished with 12 points and 5 rebounds for his sixth consecutive game scoring in double figures, but went 4 of 15 from the field.
Chuma Okeke had a team-high 20 points to go with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Moe Wagner finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.
Markelle Fultz recorded 12 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds while R.J. Hampton had 12 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.
Robin Lopez and Admiral Schofield were ejected in the fourth quarter because they were deemed “escalators” in a late-game altercation after Jalen McDaniels fouled Hampton on a layup attempt. Montrezl Harrell was also ejected after the scuffle.
Cole Anthony (sprained left toe) and Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained left wrist) also sat while Mo Bamba left midway through the first quarter because of a sprained right ankle. Bamba finished with 2 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 5 minutes.
With Thursday’s loss, the Magic (21-61) are guaranteed to finish with one of the league’s worst-two records along with the Houston Rockets (20-60).
The teams with the worst three records have a 52.1% chance of obtaining a top-four draft pick (the same chances for Nos. 1-4) in May’s draft lottery. The team with the worst record won’t fall outside the top five while the team with the second-worst record won’t fall outside the top six.
Brazdeikis’ situation is a familiar one for him.
He originally joined the Magic on a 10-day contract on May 2, 2021, before signing with the team for the remainder of the season.
Brazdeikis averaged 11.1 points (40.7% shooting on 3s), 5.1 rebounds and 2 assists in his final eight games last year and signed a two-way deal last summer.
With his future beyond this weekend uncertain, Brazdeikis is looking to prove he belongs on an NBA roster.
The Magic’s final game will come against the Miami Heat on Sunday at Amway Center.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
