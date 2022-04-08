News
Ayushman Bharat Card: Make Ayushman Bharat card, get the benefit of Rs 5 lakh, Know how
Aayushman Bharat: In the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Modi government provides free and good treatment facilities to the poor families of the country.
Aayushman Bharat: Many schemes are being run by the Modi government of the Center, in which Ayushman Bharat Yojana is also one. In this scheme, the Modi government provides free and good treatment facilities to the poor families of the country. Ayushman Bharat Yojana is for those poor people of the country who do not have access to health facilities.
Benefits of Ayushman Bharat Scheme
Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, each family gets treatment facilities up to Rs 5 lakh in major hospitals. Under this scheme, the cost of health will not have to be paid by the person undergoing treatment. Under this scheme, treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in government hospitals is absolutely free. However, you will be able to take advantage of this scheme of the government only when you are registered in the Ayushman Bharat scheme or your Ayushman Bharat card has been made.
Make ayushman bharat scheme card like this
- First of all you have to go to the public service center near you.
- Where the officials of the center will check your name in the list.
- If your name will be registered in Ayushman Yojana beneficiary list then only you will get the card.
- All your documents like Aadhar Card, Pan Card, Registered Mobile Number, Ration Card
- Photo copy, pass port size photo etc. have to be submitted to the center official.
- After which your registration will be done by the Civic Service Center official.
- After registration, the officials will provide you the registration number and password.
- Your Ayushman Golden Card will reach you within 15 days of registration.
Let us tell you that you can also get your health card made by going to the registered hospitals, for this you must first take all your necessary documents like Aadhar card, PAN card, registered mobile number, ration card photo copy, pass port size photo to the hospital. Now the hospital staff will check your name in the health list, if your name is in the list then you will be given Ayushman Golden Card.
Orioles guide to Friday’s season opener: What to know about the 2022 season before it gets underway
After an exceptionally long winter and shortened spring, Orioles baseball is back.
The Orioles play their first game of the 2022 season Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, opening a 162-game slate that for a time didn’t seem as if it would reach that tally. Like all teams, Baltimore waited out Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout this offseason before major league players could report to spring training, which was two weeks shorter than normal. The result was a delayed opening day and a handful of games crammed into the schedule, but it’s a grand improvement from 2020′s 60-game schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic, the effects of which lingered into the early portion of 2021.
“It’s the first time in three years that we felt like we’ve got real, unrestricted baseball ahead of us after a lot of events that have interfered with the sport since the beginning of 2020,” Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said Thursday.
For those who perhaps stopped paying attention during the lockout — or perhaps after last year’s 162nd game — here’s what you need to know about the Orioles’ 2022 season.
The prospects are coming.
Don’t go looking for them on the opening day roster, but this figures to be the year a good chunk of the Orioles’ well-hyped farm system reaches the majors.
Catcher Adley Rutschman might have been on the season-opening roster if not for the right tricep strain he suffered just before major league camp last month, but once healthy, it might not take him long to prove he belongs at Camden Yards. By the time he joins Triple-A Norfolk’s roster, it will likely also feature fellow top-25 prospects Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Stowers, Kyle Bradish, Terrin Vavra, Kevin Smith and Yusniel Diaz, all of whom could make their major league debuts this season.
“We’re sitting on top of the best minor league system in baseball,” Elias said, “and those players are getting closer and closer to joining Camden Yards.”
The lineup could be potent …
Although the Orioles are waiting for that prospect group to arrive, there’s already some potential pieces of their future in place.
Center fielder Cedric Mullins is coming off the first 30-homer, 30-steal season in Orioles history and finished in the top 10 of American League Most Valuable Player voting. First baseman Ryan Mountcastle slugged 33 home runs, a franchise record for a rookie. After a couple of early-season hamstring strains, left fielder Austin Hays stayed healthy and had another strong September.
Add in Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander, who preceded Mullins as Most Valuable Oriole recipients, and the upper half of the Orioles’ lineup will be solid on a nightly basis. Rutschman’s eventual ascension paired with potential breakouts from infielders Ramón Urías and Jorge Mateo will deepen it further. Veterans Rougned Odor and Robinson Chirinos will also add some established presences to a lineup that has lacked them in recent years.
… but pitching remains a problem.
Left-hander John Means will make his second straight season-opening start, coming off a year in which he was one of baseball’s best pitchers through two months and threw a no-hitter. But the rest of the pitching staff is loaded with questions.
Right-hander Jordan Lyles received the largest contract Elias has given out in 3 1/2 years as Baltimore’s GM, and he’s coming off a year in which he threw 180 innings but also had a 5.15 ERA and led the majors in home runs allowed. The Orioles will deploy Tyler Wells, who went from Rule 5 draft pick to closer last season, as their third starter, but they’ll need to pair him with another bulk pitcher as he transitions to a starter.
In fact, they might use that tandem approach for each of their final three starter spots. Of a group of mid-20s starters who spent time in the majors last season, only Bruce Zimmermann has been assured a place in the rotation; the Ellicott City native will be the first Maryland-born pitcher to start the Orioles’ home opener in more than 50 years.
The bullpen is perhaps even more uncertain. Most of the seven true relievers on the team’s 28-man roster — mercifully expanded two spots into early May after the shortened spring — came to the organization via waiver claims. In trading away Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser, the Orioles left manager Brandon Hyde with only two relievers who have more than two years of major league service time.
They’ll get some help from the ballpark.
In its 30th anniversary season, Camden Yards will have a new look.
This offseason, the Orioles elected to move back the portion of the iconic ballpark’s left field wall between the left field corner and the bullpen in left-center field, with the wall’s height increasing from 7 feet to 13 feet. The changes were made to reduce the ballpark’s home run friendliness. Take your pick: Since 1992, 2002 or 2012 (and many years between), more home runs have been hit at Oriole Park than any other ballpark.
The changes are significant, with the wall moving back nearly 30 feet in some spots and taking the wall from one of the shortest and shallowest in the league to at some points the deepest of any park in that area. With the bullpens unmoved, there is sharp angle in left-center, creating a new and unique element to the historic park.
This could be Trey Mancini’s final year as an Oriole.
Mancini was on the roster for the most recent Orioles playoff game, and he would love to play in the next. But it seems doubtful that will happen.
Despite agreeing to a contract that includes a mutual option for the 2023 season, Mancini said, “I don’t think it changes my situation very much, if I’m being honest.” Mutual options, he notes, are rarely picked up by both sides, and thus it’s likely he’ll become a free agent this offseason regardless.
The Orioles aren’t expected to be competitive — the American League East features four other teams that won 90 games in 2021 and seem capable of doing so again — so Mancini’s status makes him a likely trade candidate. He’s held that status for much of this rebuild, but it’s accentuated in these circumstances. The Orioles even had Mancini, a natural first baseman, return to the outfield this spring. Him playing there not only increases Baltimore’s lineup flexibility but also shows opposing teams they can put him out there if that’s where they have a need come July’s trade deadline.
Last season’s comeback from colon cancer made Mancini one of the best stories in baseball. This year could be his final chapter in Baltimore.
Season opener
Friday, 3:10 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Ration card update: Good news! Now these families will get 35 kg wheat per ration card, know full details
In Rajasthan, the portal has been restarted to add name to the National Food Security List. In this announcement of the state government, the target is to add 10 lakh new families to the National Food Security List.
In Rajasthan, the portal has been restarted to add name to the National Food Security List. In this announcement of the state government, the target is to add 10 lakh new families to the National Food Security List. Along with this, 35 kg wheat per ration card will be provided free of cost every month to the families of Sahariya and Khairwa tribes of Baran district and Kathori tribe of Udaipur district.
Free 35 kg wheat per month to these families
. . 34 thousand 822 families of these tribes will get the benefit of this decision. This benefit will not be available to government and semi-government employees, government service pensioners, income tax payers, service tax paying families, four room landlords and families having four wheelers (other than tractors).
The common man will get cheap wheat
Food and Civil Supplies Department Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas informed that the portal has been started again to add names to the National Food Security List. New applications will be accepted through E-Mitra. To apply on the portal, it is necessary to have Jan Aadhar card and Aadhar number. He said that the people of the state are getting the benefit of getting wheat from anywhere in the country under One Nation One Ration Card. In future also, these beneficiaries should not face any problem in getting ration, so Jan Aadhar card and Aadhar number have been made mandatory in new applications.
Closed two years ago
The Food Minister said that there was a demand from the people of the state to restart the NFSA portal for a long time. Now every needy in the state will be able to take advantage of cheap wheat and no one will remain hungry. He said that the NFSA portal was closed on May 18, 2020, when the central government had set the maximum number of NFSA beneficiaries in the state at 4.46 crore under the National Food Security Scheme. But now the portal has been restarted.
Benefits being given in this way
Khachariya was said that the common people are still getting benefited from this scheme which was started in the year 2013 during the time of UPA Government. He said that to increase the number of eligible beneficiaries, efforts are also being made on behalf of the State Government by writing a letter to the Central Government. Under the one rupee kg wheat flagship scheme of the department, 5 kg wheat per unit to BPL, State BPL families and 35 kg wheat per family is being given to Antyodaya families in the state every month. Wheat is being provided at Rs 2 per kg to all the remaining categories of beneficiaries.
Petrol Diesel Prices: Petrol-Diesel costlier by Rs 10.20 till now, check latest rate
Government oil companies had continuously increased petrol-diesel prices to compensate for their losses after the price of crude oil went above $ 100 per barrel in the global market.
Alam was that within 14 days there was a jump of Rs 10.20 in the prices. However, for the second consecutive day on Friday, the companies kept the prices stable and gave great relief to the customers.
New Delhi. Government oil companies have now increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 10.20 per liter since March 22. However, there was no change in oil prices for the second consecutive day on Friday.
Oil companies on Friday also kept the prices of petrol and diesel stable in all four metros and major cities of the country including the capital Delhi. The price of petrol in Delhi still remains at Rs 105.41 while in Mumbai it is selling at Rs 120.51. Earlier, after the price of crude oil went above $ 100 per barrel in the global market, the oil companies had increased the prices to make up for their losses and increased the prices for 14 out of 16 days.
Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros
- Delhi Petrol Rs 105.41 and Diesel Rs 96.67 per liter
- Mumbai Petrol Rs 120.51 and Diesel Rs 104.77 per liter
- Chennai petrol Rs 110.85 and diesel Rs 100.94 per liter
- Kolkata Petrol Rs 115.12 and Diesel Rs 99.83 per liter
New prices continue in these cities too
- Petrol in Noida has become Rs 105.47 and diesel Rs 97.03 per liter.
- Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 105.25 and diesel Rs 96.83 per liter.
- Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 91.45 and diesel Rs 85.83 per liter.
- Petrol in Patna has become Rs 116.23 and diesel Rs 101.06 per liter.
New rates are released every morning at 6 am
Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.
You can know today’s latest price like this
You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.
