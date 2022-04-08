Finance
Baby Boomers Working Online: How To Become Self-Employed And Make Money While You Work From Home
The Baby Boomer generation has been hit hard by the recent downturn in our economy. Many Baby Boomers, ready to retire, suffered a financial loss when the stock market hit a down-turn. In some cases, 401K funds and retirement accounts lost almost half their value. Baby Boomers, perched on the edge of retirement, have had to re-think their financial futures, and are now working longer than they anticipated; unable to retire without some type of additional income.
But, Baby Boomers are a resourceful generation, and many of them are starting secondary careers, rediscovering their Entrepreneurial spirit, and supplementing their retirement pensions while becoming self-employed and working from home. Some Baby Boomers have opted to continue working, while others have decided to retire and supplement their retirement funds with a second career.
The World Wide Web has opened a whole new world of self-employment opportunities to anyone wanting to work from home, and retirees are taking full advantage of this phenomenon in order to prop up their depleted 401K accounts. There are over 1.73 Billion people currently online. The internet is transforming many aspects of our lives. It has changed the way people communicate, the way we stay in touch, shop, get information, review products, and it has changed the way companies advertise and market products. Internet marketing has become a multi-million dollar industry. Businesses are advertising online like they used to advertise in print media. For the generation with the entrepreneurial spirit, the internet has quickly become a great opportunity to become self-employed, work from home and earn money, either a primary source of income or as supplemental income for retired individuals.
If you are currently a retired Baby Boomer and you are looking for a way to supplement retirement funds, or if you are a Baby Boomer who has decided not to retire yet because of financial constraints, you may want to seriously consider a second career working online from home. The world of internet marketing needs you!
Working online from home is the perfect opportunity to earn money and have a career while working from home. Having sufficient funds to retire comfortably need not be a pipe-dream. You can earn a substantial secondary income as a self-employed home-based business owner. There are many programs being advertised online for people who want to learn internet marketing. Some of these programs are in excess of $30,00.00 to purchase. However, some of these programs are being advertised at under $500.00. It is not necessary to purchase the most expensive “franchise”, nor will you learn everything you need to know for a couple of hundred dollars. A great internet marketing program should cost you less than $3,000.00, which is a very small investment for the opportunity to have your own business. Research any internet marketing program thoroughly, and do not fall for promises of “instant wealth.” You are Baby Boomers. You know it takes hard work and dedication to any endeavor for it to become profitable.
Supplementing your retirement income and your shrinking 401K doesn’t have to be difficult. Earning money and starting a new career working online from home can be lucrative and interesting!
Finance
Everything Property Investors Must Know About Debt-To-Income Ratio for Loan Application Approval
Profitable property investment is subject to accurate knowledge about a lot of things.
For example:
Complete and accurate knowledge about the best property investment practices.
Purchasing any investment property for sale cannot be possible without complete knowledge about political and financial market happenings. You have to keep your eyes fixed on events like Brexit and newly introduced mortgage rules. Their outcome definitely affects the property investment market and your ROI too.
• Types of mortgages.
• How to take out mortgage?
• The type of investment property for sale to purchase.
• The type of auction events to attend as per your investment strategy.
• Property investment funding options.
• How to get your property investment financed or funded?
• How to devise a foolproof exit plan?
• What to do if your investment plans do not work in your favor?
A lot of property investment agents in London are often seen advising/guiding new investors about such topics. But there is one topic that is hardly touched by most of the agents. This is DTI (Debt-to-Income Ratio).
What Exactly is Debt-to-Income Ratio?
If you are likely to purchase a residential investment property for sale then you must understand this concept fully.
DTI (Debt-to-Income Ratio) is actually the total of your monthly revolving and installment payments, which is further divided by your GMI (Gross Monthly Income).
What is GMI?
Gross Monthly income is the pay earned by employees before tax and other deductions.
The Importance of DTI:
According to the experienced property investment agents in London, DTI helps private lenders or financial institutions determine whether your loan application should be approved or disapproved. Given below are some very important points considered by them before approving or rejecting your application for loan:
• Your current monthly or yearly income.
• Your current credit score.
• Ability to repay the mortgage in time.
• Other mortgage/financial obligations.
In case your some lender or financial institution denies your mortgage/loan application then you should blame your poor debt-to-income ratio for it.
That’s not the only thing you should know about DTI. If you are planning to purchase some residential investment property for sale then you will need to learn about many more important things about it. For example:
• What type of monthly bills are taken into consideration by lenders to determine your debt-to-income ratio?
• What type of monthly bills lenders do not consider to determine your DTI?
• What is good DTI?
• What is considered as Income in debt-to-income ratio?
• Can your mortgage or loan application be approved on the grounds of low DTI?
• Is it really possible to lower DTI to get better interest rates or loans/mortgage?
Now, you seem to be all set for leaning about DTI (Debt-to-Income Ration) prior to investing in property in the UK. You should attend a couple of seminars and also get in touch with some experienced investors or agents who are willing to share their knowledge and experience in this regard with you.
Finance
Empowerment and Equality and Your Finances
The slogan “girl power” has been used for decades to encourage and celebrate female empowerment, independence, and confidence. The term used most often relates to sports and employment; however, new studies are showing that women need to exert their girl power when it comes to finances and financial planning.
A recent study released by UBS shows that 58% of women worldwide defer long-term financial decisions to their spouses. This study included nearly 3,700 high-net-worth married women, widows and divorcees in nine countries. The results of the study showed that 85% of women were responsible for the day-to-day finances; just not the long-term.
What is really interesting is the generational span of this survey and, most notably, the generation most likely to allow someone else to control their decisions: millennials! Millennials are a generation well known for promoting equality and empowerment. Unfortunately, the survey results indicate the helicopter-style parenting millennials were raised with, where someone else is always ensuring their well-being, has bled into the financial realm. Fifty-nine percent of millennial women aged 20 – 34 are more likely to allow their spouse to take the lead compared to 55% of women over 50. The general excuse from the younger women is they have “more urgent responsibilities than investing and financial planning”. Even more contradictory to the equality movement is they “believe their spouses know more about long-term finances than they do”.
The challenge this arrangement poses is the lack of preparation and understanding should a life event such as death or divorce occur. The report noted that 74% of the widowed and divorced women it surveyed reported “discovering negative financial surprises after a divorce or death of their spouse.” Hindsight resulted in 74% of these respondents wishing they had been more involved in long-term financial decisions while they were married, rather than trying to navigate them while coping with such significant life changes.”
The ideal solution is for both partners in a relationship to be aware of both the short- and long-term aspects of their finances. Whether you are married, engaged, common-law or committed, financial planning is another part of creating a responsible long-lasting arrangement between two parties. In this age, knowledge really is power. So be powerful, take control of your money.
Like the saying goes, the first step is recognizing the problem. Take the next step in addressing the problem.
Finance
Are Online Personal Loans Good For People With Bad Credit?
While the rise of online lending in itself makes it more convenient for people to apply for finance, is this development a good thing for those who are already struggling? There are companies out there who charge expensive annual percentage rates (APRs), leaving many people in more trouble than when they first started.
But it doesn’t have to be this way. Over the last few years, online lending has earned itself a bad reputation. The internet leaves many people vulnerable to fraud, so you should always exercise caution when inputting your financial details. The best way to make sure your information remains safe is to find a secure, reliable lending platform.
There is an unfair irony attached to lending today. Those with bad credit are often led to believe they have no financial options if they have made mistakes in the past, often making their situations seem more desperate than they actually are. This can result in people making bad decisions and can lead to borrowing through unstable sources.
Meanwhile, any lenders that do accept you with bad credit will charge extortionate interest rates because of your history, making it more difficult for you to meet your monthly repayment obligations – thus worsening your situation. This is a trap that many people fall into, and it gives online installment lenders a bad name.
However, this doesn’t need to be the case. If you can find yourself a reliable lending platform, you will be connected to a secure network of trustworthy lenders who can offer sensible solutions to your borrowing needs. Many of these lenders will assess your application, even if your credit file isn’t perfect or your income is lower than average.
Instead of (or in some cases, as well as) running credit checks, these lenders will take other factors into consideration, including your income and employment circumstances, and how long you have lived at your current address. They may even ask for references they can contact who will vouch for your character personally.
Even those who receive benefits as a form of income will be able to apply, giving everyone a fair and carefully considered chance of borrowing money. In these cases, applicants won’t be accepted for higher loans than they can afford to pay back, and interest rates will be low, meaning there is a better chance of managing repayments.
If you have poor credit and need to borrow money, consider a personal installment loan, but make sure the APR is advertised between 5.99% and 35.99%. There should also be a number of options in terms of flexible repayment, offering you the chance to pay the money back anywhere between six months and six years, depending on what you can afford to pay per month.
Small, carefully considered personal loans could actually help you build a financial profile making you eligible for better future borrowing. As long as the lender is responsible, and offers reasonable interest rates, online lending platforms can actually give people with more opportunities than many other lenders in terms of improving their situation.
With this in mind, personal loans can be beneficial to those hoping to improve their credit score, but only if some caution is exercised by both parties, and you only apply to borrow an amount you can afford to pay back.
