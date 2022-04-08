News
Baseball is back and Chicago fans are ecstatic. ‘The best part of going to the ballpark: It’s just normal.’
“Baseball’s back, baby,” screamed a fan going down the stairs at the Addison Red Line station, provoking a joyful chant from the crowd headed to Wrigley Field just before noon Thursday.
It was a sea of blue and red as fans flooded Wrigleyville bundled up in their Chicago Cubs gear.
After a contentious 99-day Major League Baseball lockout that delayed the start of the regular season by a week, fans were jubilant about the return of baseball.
“(The MLB lockout) was very depressing and took too long, but I’m glad that it’s back,” said Kaitlyn Chamberlain, 40, who took a 7 a.m. flight on game day from New Orleans with her dad. “It definitely feels like it put a damper on the beginning of the season. I was ready to start baseball again and get back to normal. I think that’s like the best part of going to the ballpark: It’s just normal.”
A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, Chamberlain and her dad are attending four games before returning home Sunday. She said she has been a Cubs fan since she was 6 when she and her brother began playing T-ball and chose the Cubs as their MLB team — and there was no going back.
“I’m excited about a fresh new team and I’m excited to be here. Well, a little strange because we started in New Orleans this morning where it’s like 80 degrees out, and now it’s this,” Chamberlain said as the first flurries of snow fell on her.
The weather was not picnic-worthy, not unusual for opening day in Chicago. But brief bouts of snow and rain ended before the Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers took to the field.
Fans may not have had to dodge the weather, but those taking the Red Line had to navigate a construction hallway on the south side of the stadium.
Construction of the DraftKings sportsbook is underway. The three-story building, which will be open year-round and feature an open-air rooftop deck, is expected to open in 2023.
While some fans were not interested in gambling, Aidan Doyal, 25, and Austin Liptrot, 25, said they are excited about the sportsbook.
“I don’t know why they didn’t start it earlier,” was Doyal’s main critique. “Obviously, we pass it every day that started at like a month and a half ago, but I feel like they could have started it like five months ago and have it done by the beginning of the season.”
Both live in Wrigleyville, and Doyal is a Chicagoan and Cubs fan, but Liptrot — who is a New York Mets fan from Connecticut — decided to be a “Cubs fan for a day.” Liptrot is also looking forward to seeing former Met Marcus Stroman pitching for the Cubs. “(Stroman) is awesome. He’s gonna be a blast to watch. He plays mind games,” he said.
Meanwhile, inside Wrigley Field, the mask and vaccination mandates have been lifted. But William González wore a different kind of mask.
González, a South Sider who was born in Durango, Mexico, was sporting a Cubs lucha libre mask. This was his 45th mask, and he said his father makes them for him and sends them from Mexico City.
González has lived on the South Side since he was 3 and he became a Cubs fan in 1990. “My mom put me in the Boys and Girls Club of Chicago, and we had field trips to go to White Sox games and Cubs games, but for whatever reason, I never got to go to the White Sox games — I went to the Cubs ones,” he said, adding that’s how it began.
He said there are a lot of people on the South Side who like the Cubs, but his friends who like the White Sox also give him “grief.”
“We have a very good lineup this year,” González said. “I am a little more concerned about the pitching. Stroman’s good, I like him; (Kyle) Hendricks is always the ace; and the other guys will eventually catch up.”
Chris Hendriksen, 44, and his family — like many Cubs families — never miss an opening day. He is a Chicago native who lives in Cincinnati. They have attended every year for as long as they can remember, and their kids, Audrey, 7, and Daniel, 9, have come every year of their lives. Daniel was even in attendance when his mom Susy, 42, was pregnant with him.
Daniel said he was disappointed the Cubs traded first baseman Anthony Rizzo last year to the New York Yankees because he was his favorite player. “To me, they are not the Yankees now, they are ‘the Rizzos’,” he said. Now, Daniel and his father share the same favorite player: catcher Willson Contreras.
“I like (Nick) Madrigal,” Audrey said, and then her mom started laughing.
“It helps that ‘Encanto’ just came out. She was like ‘Is he in the Family Madrigal?’ ” Susy said, referring to the Disney animated movie.
The Hendriksens reached Wrigley from another direction so they didn’t notice the construction along Addison. But Chris Hendriksen said he thinks the sportsbook will be cool and he’ll check it out next year because he likes to gamble on sports. “I hope it doesn’t diminish the look and feel of Wrigley Field, but I’m OK with the Cubs being progressive on that kind of stuff,” he said.
“They did such a good job with the family Gallagher Way zone that we probably have faith in the team to build stuff that feels like it’s really additive for the fans,” Susy Hendricksen added.
Cousins Kleiber Gutierrez, 36, and Oscar Ramirez, 40, are big baseball fans originally from Caracas, Venezuela, who have called Chicago their home for six years. Ramirez won tickets to opening day.
“This is the city that opened their doors to us, so we have to support their Cubs,” Gutierrez said. “The lockout, however, was a bit tough on us because it is our main distraction in these tough times, but we’re glad they reached an agreement.”
Last year they went to many games and this year they want to make it to at least 10 more games. Their favorite player is also their compatriot Contreras, but “we gotta support all the Venezuelans on the team,” they said.
Ukrainian flags also flooded Wrigley.
Larissa Magajne, a first-generation American from a Ukrainian family and Cubs fan, proudly wore her flag on her back.
She and her family were supporting her daughter, who is with the Ukrainian American Youth Association Choir, which sang the Ukrainian national anthem before the first pitch.
Another supportive parent was Scott Kraud, 49, who is a lifelong fan from northern Indiana. “I bought these tickets to bring my son up, who just turned 21 in November,” he said. “This is his first trip to Wrigley Field as a 21-year-old, so he had his first Old Style at Murphy’s today.”
How were this father-son duo feeling about the Cubs after leaving Murphy’s before the game? “We’ll see,” Kraud said with a hint of doubt. “Optimistic? I don’t know.”
“Look, he’s watering it down,” his son, Jackson, intervened. “We’re gonna make it to playoffs, OK? Our pitching is a little shaky, but our offense is super underrated. I think everybody is going to be surprised with the outcome this year, even this guy right here.”
Jackson Kraud might be on to something.
Seiya Suzuki, the newest Cubs outfielder, finished 1-for-2 with two walks and strikeout in his MLB debut. And the Cubs beat their neighbors to the north 5-4.
Here’s to a year of surprises.
Family alleges bus ‘intentionally’ hit teen in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The family of a 15-year-old boy hit by a school bus in north St. Louis County claims the driver intentionally struck him.
Kenneth Rodgers, a ninth-grader in the Hazelwood School District, was seriously injured after the bus ran over him outside Hazelwood Southeast Middle School around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The teen’s mother, Brenda Davis, said he was trying to help his younger brother who wanted to get off the bus after a dispute.
“He was having an issue on the bus with the bus driver,” Davis said of the younger brother. “He called my husband and his older brother for help to be released from the bus. However, the bus driver refused to release my son off the bus.”
Rodgers’ father, Justin Davis, added: “He called me and said, ‘I don’t feel safe.’ He asked the bus driver to turn around. I meet him at the school. I’m trying to get but son off the bus.”
At one point, Rodgers started running after the bus to try to help his younger brother, the family claims. They said the bus driver took off, and that’s when he was struck.
“My brother was chasing the bus because she would not let my brother off, and she (the bus driver) hit him,” said Rodgers’ sister, Davionna Mosley.
The whole back tire went over Rodgers’ abdomen. He was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Davis said her son is on a ventilator and suffering from broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a broken arm, and a damaged lung.
The Hazelwood School District released the following statement:
The safety and care of our students are among the top priorities of all district employees. While we cannot comment on a matter currently being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department or with reference to a specific student, we are not aware of any employee of the Hazelwood School District who would intentionally harm any student. Our thoughts are with the student and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery.
Chicago White Sox: How to watch — or stream — games for the 2022 season
Another season of Chicago White Sox baseball is upon us. Here’s how to watch all the action this season.
Which providers carry NBC Sports Chicago?
All local cable and satellite providers carry the regional sports network. Check your zip code here.
What if I have cut the cord?
NBC Sports Chicago is available on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV and AT&T TV, but you’re out of luck if you have Sling.
Are there any other streaming options?
Authenticated NBC Sports Chicago subscribers can stream live via the MyTeams app and on the NBC Sports Chicago website.
What’s the non-NBC Sports Chicago broadcast schedule?
The White Sox will have a handful of games on national networks, plus some on NBC Sports Chicago+ because of conflicts with the Bulls or Blackhawks. Here’s a list, subject to change:
- April 15 vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Apple TV+
- April 23 at Minnesota Twins, NBCSCH and FS1
- April 30 vs. Los Angeles Angels, NBCSCH and FS1
- May 6 at Boston Red Sox, Apple TV+
- May 8 at Red Sox, NBC-5 and Peacock
- May 22 at New York Yankees, ESPN
- May 28 vs. Cubs, Fox-32
- June 17 at Houston Astros, Apple TV+
- July 23 vs. Cleveland Guardians, Fox-32
- July 30 vs. Oakland Athletics, Fox-32
- Aug. 15 vs. Astros, NBCSCH and FS1
- Aug. 21 at Guardians, Peacock
- Aug. 24 at Baltimore Orioles, NBCSCH and FS1
What voices am I going to hear on TV?
The Jason Benetti-Steve Stone broadcast partnership continues this season, and expect to see radio voice Len Kasper make a few appearances in the booth too. The pregame and postgame shows will continued to be led by NBCSCH’s Chuck Garfien with Sox legends Ozzie Guillen and Frank Thomas.
What if I want to listen on the radio?
Kasper will be in his second season on the South Side as the play-by-play announcer alongside veteran analyst Darrin Jackson and studio host Connor McKnight on WMVP-AM 1000. For a list of affiliate stations in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, click here.
Vintage Chicago Tribune: Chicago Cubs, White Sox historic home openers
Who’s ready to watch some baseball, Chicago?!?
Chicago Tribune columnist Paul Sullivan is probably shivering in the press box at Wrigley Field as this email hits your inbox. Thankfully, when I chatted with him this morning, he said he had a hoodie handy. Today is Sully’s 33rd consecutive year covering a Cubs or White Sox home opener for the Chicago Tribune. That’s why I asked him a few questions about his experiences. Well, the ones he can share with a family audience, anyway.
Q&A with Paul Sullivan: Covering the Cubs’ home opener at Wrigley Field
Can you describe for readers what your first home opener experience covering the Cubs was like? Any memories you’d like to share?
Sullivan: “My first opening day as a Tribune baseball writer came on April 4, 1989, when one of assignments was to check out the 67 new luxury boxes at Wrigley Field. (Editor’s note: Read Sully’s story here.) It was one of the first significant concessions to modernizing the ballpark, following the installation of lights the previous August, and some fans in the reserve grandstands complained that the luxury boxes cut off their view of the center field scoreboard. Newly acquired closer Mitch Williams loaded the bases with no one out in the top of the ninth before striking out the side to preserve a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cubs shocked everyone that year, winning the National League East as the so-called ‘Boys of Zimmer.’”
What’s it like to work in the Cubs press box? We see it on TV all the time, but what’s it like to watch a game at Wrigley Field from the press box?
Sullivan: “The Wrigley press box is a great place to actually watch a game, unlike Guaranteed Rate Field, which is located well down the first base line. It’s really no different than watching in the upper deck, except that it’s shielded from the wind on cold days. The Cubs recently installed air conditioning for hot days but usually leave the windows open anyways for reasons that make no sense.”
If you weren’t on the clock, then what would your favorite section of the ballpark be to watch a Cubs home game?
Sullivan: “Before becoming a sportswriter, I spent most of my time at Wrigley in the bleachers, though if you are able to afford it, the best seats are the boxes between the dugouts where you can decipher balls and strikes. Unfortunately, the average fan is priced out of the best seats nowadays.”
Agreed, Sully — we’ll be cheering from the cheap seats.
Check out 10 memorable home openers — 5 for the Cubs and 5 for the White Sox — that Marianne Mather and I found in the Chicago Tribune’s archives. Let’s hope two more can be added to the list this year.
As always, check out @vintagetribune on Instagram and give us a follow @vintagetribune on Twitter.
If you like what you’re reading here, then support my Chicago Tribune colleagues — a digital subscription is just one penny a day for six months of stories, photos and insights.
Go Chicago sports teams! See you next week!
— Kori Rumore, visual reporter
Chicago history | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Today’s eNewspaper edition
April 24, 1901: Chicago White Sox host first game in American League history
Back then, the team owned by Charles Comiskey was called the White Stockings — not to be confused with the previous White Stockings, which later became the Cubs. WHY IS BASEBALL SO CONFUSING?!?!?!
Read more >>>
April 8, 1969: Willie Smith clobbers a home run in the 11th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a reason to fly the “W” flag after their home opener
Smith, described by Tribune scribe George Langford as “an ex-boxer, ex-pitcher, and current bench sitter,” electrified the robust Wrigley crowd with his bomb in extra innings.
Read more >>>
April 9, 1976: Chicago White Sox shut out Kansas City Royals in patriotic home opener before 40, 318 fans at Comiskey Park
Bob Verdi noted after the unexpected Spirit of ‘76 introduction: “Once the games finished, the game began. And the White Sox, who last year abandoned their recklessness, played with reckless abandon.”
Read more >>>
April 14, 1981: New White Sox catcher Carlton Fisk greets Chicago fans with a resounding grand slam
“It was some sight in the arena where, since 1977, fans have lifted their derrieres out of the pews only for the seventh-inning stretch,” In the Wake of the News columnist David Condon wrote.
Read more >>>
April 4, 1989: With bases loaded, Chicago Cubs reliever Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams strikes out the side to preserve a win
While the Chicago Tribune’s front page marked the historic election of a second Mayor Daley, the Sports front praised Williams’ composure during a game that included Joe Girardi’s major-league debut and Andre Dawson slamming the first home run of 1989 for the Cubs.
“I’ve never been involved in a more exciting game, in a more nerve-wracking game in my life,” Mark Grace said.
“This guy, I just hope that the Chicago Cub fans don’t expect miracles from this guy,” Cubs manager Don Zimmer said of Williams.
Read more >>>
April 18, 1991: Chicago White Sox shut out by the Detroit Tigers 16-0 in debut of new Comiskey Park
The stadium — gorgeous. The game — ugly.
Read more >>>
April 9, 1993: Bo Jackson hits a home run in his first at-bat for the Chicago White Sox after hip replacement
“It was a moment that will long outlive this one game. Unfortunately, it meant precious little to the White Sox,” Tribune reporter Joey Reaves wrote.
Read more >>>
April 4, 1994: Chicago Cubs leadoff hitter Karl “Tuffy” Rhodes hits three home runs in his first three at-bats
Harry Caray kissed first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, but Rhodes was the spectacle.
“The fans celebrated the third homer by tossing hats by the hundreds on the field and demanding a curtain call from Rhodes. Play was delayed for nearly 10 minutes,” the Tribune reported.
Read more >>>
April 5, 2012: New Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein calls early bloom of Wrigley Field ivy ‘a good omen’
“Four hours later, nobody associated the early blooms with anything more than good weather,” David Haugh observed.
Read more >>>
April 9, 2018: Chicago Cubs postpone their home opener due to snow
White Sox fans will remember — the team from the South Side played that day despite two inches of snow, which was promptly removed from the field by “The Sodfather.”
Read more >>>
See more photos >>>
Sign up to receive the Vintage Chicago Tribune newsletter for more photos and stories from the city’s past and the Tribune’s archives.
