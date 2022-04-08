Finance
Benefits of SIP in Mutual Funds
Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) has become one of the most popular ways of investing in the equity markets, especially to beat the inflation rates over the long run. SIP allows an investor to invest a small and fixed amount of money into a mutual fund scheme.Through SIP, an investor can invest money at regular intervals such as monthly or quarterly for a continuous period of time.
Investors’ financial goals are generally divided into long-term and short-term goals. While international holiday, vacation, or buying luxury items come under short-term goals, buying own home, planning retirement funds, and children’s education come under long-term goals. Enrolling for a mutual fund SIP is one of the easiest ways to benefit from the effect of compounding of money over a long-term horizon to meet all your short-term and long-term goals.
Following are the major benefits of investing in mutual fund SIP:
Regular investing:
SIPs allow you to invest money into various mutual funds at regular time intervals such as monthly, quarterly, or annually.
Maintaining discipline in your asset allocation:
Regular investing creates a good investment discipline, which will help you largely in attaining your financial goals at the end of your investment time horizon.
The power of compounding
SIPs help you largely in terms of compounding the value of money that you invest regularly. In simple words, through the power of compounding, they help you convert smaller portions of money invested over a longer period into a larger corpus at the end of the investment horizon.
SIP allows investments in small amounts
One of the stand-out features of SIPs is that they allow you to invest in mutual funds for amounts as small as Rs. 500 or Rs. 1000 per month.
One of the best ways to start SIPs is to contact a financial professional expert. They will not only provide you with the best SIP options but will also help you align your SIP investments with your financial goals through a good diversification strategy.
List of Baskets:
1. Aggressive basket: Meant for those with high risk-taking capacity. Stocks in this basket are of front-line companies who make up major indices.
2. Mid-cap basket (Very Aggressive): Meant for those with maximum risk-taking capacity. Stocks in this basket show high potential for upside as well as downside.
3. Moderate basket: Meant for those with moderate risk-taking capacity. Stocks in this basket are of companies which have moderate upside as well as downside.
4. Defensive basket: Meant for those with low risk-taking capacity. Stocks in this basket are of companies from defensive sectors and show limited upside as well as downside.
Finance
5 Cons of Entry-Level Banking and Finance Jobs
Having a banking job is the best way to start out a career in the finance industry. Once you get in, it’s not difficult to keep your job. When you start out as a bank teller, you are considered as a student of the bank. There, you learn the ins and outs of the industry, preparing you for your venture into the bigger world of corporate finance.
Alas, with all the advantages come the disadvantages as well.
1. Fixed Schedule
If you enter the banking industry as a teller, you’ll find that you have no control whatsoever of your schedule. This is in sharp contrast to other financial career paths such as a financial consultant who works whenever he wants. At entry level banking jobs, you work the standard day shift. Even if you want to work overtime for a little bump in your pay, you can’t do so unless there’s a directive from the higher ups.
2. Salary Expectations
If you’re drawn into the world of finance because of the promise of financial freedom, prepare to be disappointed. If you’re just starting out, don’t expect to be paid as much as the veterans are. Instead, use your current situation as a starting position. Work your way up diligently from there. As long as you’re in the banking business, you’re pretty much set if you’re hardworking.
3. Employment Difficulty
As mentioned above, it’s easy to keep your position in a bank once you get in. Getting in is another matter. You may find that it is a little difficult to get employed with a bank. When applying for a teller, a background in customer service is smiled upon although not a requirement. When you do get in, however, the training you receive and the skills you develop can be applied in other career paths.
4. You’re in the Front Line
Entry level banking jobs mean you’re going to be doing the talking to customers. As anyone with customer service experience can tell you, this can be stressful. There will be customers that just can’t be reasoned with. You’re going to need to do a lot of mental preparation to survive it.
5. Potential Hazards
Banks are prone to robbery. It may not happen as frequently as the cliché goes, but it is still a possibility. Most banks offer training on how to handle robberies so you need only follow protocol if such an event happens; God forbid.
If you want to be in the finance industry, there’s no better way to enter than through a bank.
Finance
Personal Loans
The financial crisis or the economic downturn of 2008 saw not only the bottom fall out of the real estate market but the high-interest rates also had its impact on the creditworthiness of several other people outside the housing loan / mortgage finance segment. Personal debts also increased multi-fold with people looking at increased payouts primarily from payouts towards credit card outstanding amounts. In addition, rising costs of utilities, retail shopping and medical bills forced many to borrow to pay their bills. The resulting situation was a high degree of unsecured debts which left even many high-earning individuals in dire straits as losses accumulated and assets fell short of their market value.
There are many debt relief options to help deal with unsecured debts; one of them is availing a Debt Solidification Loan. But understanding what a debt Solidification loan provides in terms on debt relief is very important so as to analyze all the options.
A debt Solidification loan is only a part of the debt relief process – other options include Debt Settlement and at the worst level, Bankruptcy.
Let’s take a look at what a debt Solidification loan involves.
Typically, it means combining or putting together all high-interest credit card dues into a much lower interest loan payout. It can also mean ‘Solidification’ of all credit card dues into a more structured and manageable payout schedule to a credit counseling agency, which in turn dispenses payments to individual creditors.
Debt Settlement is another option of debt relief where there is the hope of negotiating outstanding payments with creditors to arrive at a substantially less payout than the actual debt. These debt relief methods are providing alternate means to declaring a person ‘bankrupt’ which has a damaging and devastating impact on personal credit in the long-term.
Hence, debt Solidification represents a wide variety of debt relief options; however, unlike a debt Solidification loan, it involves ‘Solidification of all debts’, including unsecured debts, into an affordable and manageable repayment monthly payout scheme, details of which are advised by a credit counseling agency. This kind of debt Solidification is sometimes referred to as a DMP or a Debt Management Plan.
A Debt Management Plan is seen as a smart move to get out of bad debts; however, going in for a debt Solidification loan requires the person availing the loan to put up some kind of collateral as risk-insurance. This effectively means that in case of default on repayment, the collateral may simply slip out of hand.
A personal loan is just what it means. It is a personal loan taken at a low-interest, long-term schedule to repay old or bad debts, typically credit card outstanding dues. In short, it means paying off ‘old debts with a new loan’. For consumers who cannot be counted to exercise discipline in curbing credit card expenditure, this simply leads to further outstanding and overstretched payments, sometimes defaulting again eventually leading to a worse debt scenario.
Comparison between a personal loan and a debt Solidification loan can provide varying results; what works for one may not work for the other. However, where there is involvement of a credit counseling agency, the debt repayments are consolidated into an affordable repayment plan and a planned schedule is maintained.
Finance
Tax Planning With Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds is one of the easiest ways to save on taxes, as well as earn some extra money on the side. ELSS especially, is one of the most preferred investments to save on taxes. Besides offering tax exemptions under section 80C, the Equity Linked Savings Scheme also offers two more advantages: it provides investors with the dual benefit of capital appreciation or capital gain, and tax saving. This savings scheme also includes a three year lock-in period. Let’s take a closer look at the tax-saving benefits of ELSS:
Income Tax Benefit: With ELSS, investors can get a tax deduction of up to Rs. 1.50 lakhs under section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961.
Short Lock-In Period: The three year lock-in period of ELSS funds is much shorter than the lock-in periods demanded by other investment avenues like PPF or NSC under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
Tax-Free Dividends/Capital Gains: All dividends that are declared under ELSS are exempt from tax. When ELSS units are sold, the profits made from the sale are considered as long-term capital gains and are tax exempt.
Higher Return: In the case of ELSS funds, a large part of the fund is invested in equity. Equity has the potential to generate wealth in the long run, even though it is affected by short-term volatility.
Investing in an Equity Linked Savings Scheme is a great solution for certain types of investors. If you are an investor looking to generate wealth over a long period of time, then ELSS is a good investment for you. If you are looking to invest in something that will provide you with tax deductions under Section 80C, then ELSS is an investment that should definitely be considered. If you have an investment time horizon of three years or more, then you can consider investing in ELSS funds.
When it comes to investing, an approach of investing in small amounts but at regular intervals is a much wiser strategy than investing a huge amount in one shot. This is why Systematic Investment Plans or SIPs are a good idea. SIP is a method of investing in which you can invest tiny amounts in mutual funds, at regular intervals.
Usually, you can begin investing in an SIP with an initial amount of Rs. 5000. After that, the minimum investment amount in an Equity Linked Savings Scheme through a Systematic Investment Plan can be as little as Rs. 500. Also keep in mind that SIPs are a good choice as they are quite safe in a market that can be quite unpredictable. Remember, by investing in tax-saving funds, you can save up to Rs. 1.50 lakhs on your taxes! So make sure you get your investments in order!
