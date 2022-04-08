Benefits of SIP in Mutual Funds

Share Pin 0 Shares

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) has become one of the most popular ways of investing in the equity markets, especially to beat the inflation rates over the long run. SIP allows an investor to invest a small and fixed amount of money into a mutual fund scheme.Through SIP, an investor can invest money at regular intervals such as monthly or quarterly for a continuous period of time.

Investors’ financial goals are generally divided into long-term and short-term goals. While international holiday, vacation, or buying luxury items come under short-term goals, buying own home, planning retirement funds, and children’s education come under long-term goals. Enrolling for a mutual fund SIP is one of the easiest ways to benefit from the effect of compounding of money over a long-term horizon to meet all your short-term and long-term goals.

Following are the major benefits of investing in mutual fund SIP:

Regular investing:

SIPs allow you to invest money into various mutual funds at regular time intervals such as monthly, quarterly, or annually.

Maintaining discipline in your asset allocation:

Regular investing creates a good investment discipline, which will help you largely in attaining your financial goals at the end of your investment time horizon.

The power of compounding

SIPs help you largely in terms of compounding the value of money that you invest regularly. In simple words, through the power of compounding, they help you convert smaller portions of money invested over a longer period into a larger corpus at the end of the investment horizon.

SIP allows investments in small amounts

One of the stand-out features of SIPs is that they allow you to invest in mutual funds for amounts as small as Rs. 500 or Rs. 1000 per month.

One of the best ways to start SIPs is to contact a financial professional expert. They will not only provide you with the best SIP options but will also help you align your SIP investments with your financial goals through a good diversification strategy.

List of Baskets:

1. Aggressive basket: Meant for those with high risk-taking capacity. Stocks in this basket are of front-line companies who make up major indices.

2. Mid-cap basket (Very Aggressive): Meant for those with maximum risk-taking capacity. Stocks in this basket show high potential for upside as well as downside.

3. Moderate basket: Meant for those with moderate risk-taking capacity. Stocks in this basket are of companies which have moderate upside as well as downside.

4. Defensive basket: Meant for those with low risk-taking capacity. Stocks in this basket are of companies from defensive sectors and show limited upside as well as downside.