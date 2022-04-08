Blockchain
Bitcoin Falls As FED Gets Hawkish, Why This Could Be A Dip Opportunity
Bitcoin records a 7% drop in the last week as yesterday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) hints at a more aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve. As investors reacted to a tougher monetary policy, selling pressure rejected BTC’s price from the mid area around its current levels.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $43,400 with a 3% loss in 24-hours and with potential to re-test more areas of support.
Investment firm Cumberland believes the FOMC minutes were directly responsible for the BTC’s bearish price action. Part of a “broader risk-off move”, the announcement affected several sectors across the macro markets.
Bitcoin’s recent weeks relief rally was triggered by the FED as well. Investors were expecting an increase in interest rates at around 25 bps. The financial institution announced this increase back in March meeting expectations.
This provided more clarity to market participants. However, the FED turned more aggressive on its approach as a result of a persistent inflation.
In that sense, the financial institution has forced market participants to adjust their views potentially shaking speculators from their positions. Cumberland said:
At this point, one has to wonder whether the Brainard/FOMC commentary which triggered this move represents new & meaningful information that should be factored into the market in the form of lower prices, or if instead this selloff is really just a classic case of weak hands rushing for the exits in a crowded trade.
The investment firm believes the second option is more likely. Therefore, they claimed the current downside price action could offer long-term traders with a buy the dip opportunity.
At these levels, as Bitcoin moves in a tight range between $48,000 and $37,000, without new macro-factors to oppose a rally, the market could offer a high reward/low risk scenario. The investment firm added:
(…) If we approach those lows in the absence of a fresh geopolitical catastrophe, risk/reward associated with adding more length seems attractive.
The Macro Outlook And Its Potential Impact On Bitcoin
A Senior Economist at Natixis, a global financial services company, claimed the FED has accelerated its monetary tightening. This could lead the institution to sell part of their balance sheet and keep the price of risk-on assets down.
3 shocks hitting Asia economies:
a) Tightening of financial conditions, led by the Fed hike of both the price of the USD, leading to not just direct credit shocks but also relative & risk aversion or deleveraging
b) China zero Covid (demand)
c) Supply shocks
— Trinh (@Trinhnomics) April 7, 2022
The U.S. FED announcement combined with a slowdown in China’s economy, the analyst claimed. The Asian giant has begun to tighten its monetary policy which indicates market participants could become more risk adverse and to an overall deleveraging.
However, this situation could become unsustainable in the short term and could force China to lose its monetary policy. The region currently faces economic weakness, the analyst said.
This could allow for risk-on asset like Bitcoin to reclaim previous highs. The analyst added:
Let me put this another way, with external financial conditions tightening, led by the Fed tightening aggressively in May & more, the question is whether Asian economies can follow & if they can’t follow due to economic weakness, then there’s policy divergence & asset implications.
MOBLAND and Wormhole Introduce GameFi 2.0 Multi-Chain Metaverse Ecosystem
Singapore, Singapore, 7th April, 2022, Chainwire
MOBLAND, the first-ever Mafia-themed Metaverse has announced a partnership with Wormhole, the largest cross-chain interoperability protocol to build GameFi 2.0 cross-chain bridging solution. All the while, MOBLAND’s Mafia-as-a-DAO governance system has been the #1 NFT collection on Binance NFT (all-time volume) for 4 months running.
The cross-chain solution by MOBLAND and Wormhole is accomplished in close collaboration with Nduja Labs, a laboratory for decentralized projects and publisher of Everdragons2, a play-to-earn cross-chain NFT blockchain game. The partnership will introduce a first-of-its-kind technology that utilizes a novel method of cross-chain communication to enable an almost sharding-like mechanism.
Players will be able to stake MOBLAND’s SYNR governance token and in-game NFT assets on the Ethereum network and mint in-game assets cross-chain on BSC and multiple other chains. The first implementation of this GameFi 2.0 solution will occur in Mobland and Everdragons2 which will bring the seamless transfer of value and information to both Metaverses across multiple chains.
Built in collaboration with Wormhole, MOBLAND’s players and NFT owners maintain ownership of the in-game assets across all chains. In the case of generic NFT bridges, when an NFT is moved to a destination chain it is minted in a newly generated contract that the bridge itself controls. This takes the power away from the assets because the bridged asset will not have all the properties from the originating chain.
On the partnership, MOBLAND co-founder Roy Liu notes, “Building a powerful gaming metaverse that attracts more users ultimately depends on supporting as many capabilities as possible. Our collaboration with Wormhole is designed to accomplish just that. We are strengthening our play-and-earn offering through interoperability, opening up MOBLAND to the rest of the DeFi universe. This, in turn, will invite more widespread participation, provide greater in-game liquidity provision, open users to opportunities like liquidity staking, and allow NFTs and fungible tokens to move across chains, fostering an open and highly approachable GameFi economy.”
Hendrik Hofstadt, Director of Special Projects at Jump Crypto and Internal Wormhole Lead also adds color, “Interoperability is crucial to greater blockchain usability and adoption, and Wormhole makes MOBLAND more accessible. The ability to stake outside the ecosystem and grant more utility for tokens – fungible and non-fungible – opens vast earning potential for players and amplifies the overall GameFi value proposition.”
To honor the new community effort, MOBLAND is offering participation in the April 20th launch to the first 10,000 MOBLAND members to join the new discord server (http://discord.gg/mobland). The MOBLAND collaboration with Wormhole and Nduja labs creates a gaming metaverse that is chain agnostic, opening up the metaverse to more possibilities, users, and liquidity.
ABOUT MOBLAND
MOBLAND is the first-ever Mafia Metaverse. Displaying a stylized take on the world of modern syndicates, MOBLAND is free-to-play — play-and-earn, whilst truly making the Metaverse more accessible by introducing the revolutionary MAFIA as a DAO (MaaD) system. Players can grind in daily events, PvE, PvP, and Syndicate events such as cross-chain tournaments. The game is developed by a team of industry experts from Disney, Ubisoft, Roblox, EA, Gameloft, Google, Yahoo and Twitter.
Join the #MafiaMetaverse:
Website| Discord | Telegram | Twitter | Telegram Announcements
Contacts
Celebrity NFTs – What Do They Actually Achieve?
More and more celebrities are joining in on buying and creating NFTs. But where can you actually buy a celebrity NFT? And what does it achieve?
During your morning social media scroll, you may have noticed, among all the selfies and vacation photos, the messages from celebrities endorsing NFTs.
NFTs are assets on the blockchain that are unique thanks to their identifying information recorded in smart contracts. Creators may tokenize anything from music and photographs to videos or illustrations using NFTs.
Most of the discord surrounding NFTs goes down on Twitter since the platform supports NFTs being used as profile pictures in hexagonal frames instead of the typical circle frames everyone else has to use. As the hype grows, celebrities like Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, and Gwyneth Paltrow have joined the bandwagon. If you have the rare privilege of owning a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, you know you get exclusive access to communities and digital rooms where your favorite celebrity hangs out and talks to fans.
But it’s not just about buying the latest ape from the Bored Ape Yacht Club or nabbing the latest XCOPY artwork. Celebrities are now creating their very own NFT pieces; Snoop Dogg, for example, has his collection up on OpenSea, and Paris Hilton has teamed up with Superplastic to curate the “Past Lives, New Beginnings” collection.
Canadian musician, Grimes, has sold $6 million worth of digital artworks owing to the fact that she was among the first to cash in on the NFT game. Her WarNymph collection of 10 artworks made Grimes among the best-selling NFT creators in the world, successfully creating enough hype and demand for her work.
Even Eminem jumped on the bandwagon when he released his “SHADYCON” collection on Nifty Gateway, raising $1.8 million selling digital action figures and instrumental tracks.
The problem here, of course, is that not everybody can get their hands on a piece of art created by their favorite star. When they miss out on upcoming celebrity NFT drops, they miss out on the chance to connect with these celebrities. This creates an untapped potential in the space, and one company has figured out how to capitalize on it while giving fans a chance to get closer to their idols.
With so many celebrities emerging as voices for cryptocurrencies and NFTs today, there is a need to create a space for singers, actors, and sports stars where they may produce and host their collections for a wider audience. Making it easier for them to join in the blockchain revolution may even encourage long-time fans of these artists to take the plunge into cryptocurrency and NFTs themselves.
This platform for celebrities will be hosted by nOFTEN, a brand-new NFT marketplace bringing the luxury gallery experience to the digital world. This digital gallery, however, will only feature collections curated by celebrities for fans to trade, share, buy, sell, and experience special moments never seen before.
The platform serves as a medium to connect artists with their fans, creating a simple way for them to engage with dedicated fans and reveal exclusive content in the form of NFTs. These contents would include a personalized video, a new song, a chance to dine with a celebrity, and a video call, among other prizes.
All of the above would be supported by the blockchain network, Etherlite, and incorporating these along with the website will tie the whole project together and encourage both communities – artists and fans – to participate and engage with each other.
The digital gap is closing as people move to the metaverse for everything from work and school to grocery shopping and sports. nOFTEN closes the gap further by connecting artists with their adoring fanbase, providing both with an opportunity to learn, marvel at the art, and grow.
Crypto Analyst Still Optimistic of Bitcoin (BTC) Reaching $50K Price in April
- BTC might revisit $48,000 if it recovers quickly over $45,000.
- Bitcoin is down 4.07% in the last 24 hours.
After two days of unrelenting selling, the BTC price has found some respite. Increased selling pressure has driven prices down to the immediate support level after a period of consolidation. In addition, if the price falls below the 50-day EMA, then $40,000 cannot be ruled out. On the other hand, BTC might revisit $48,000 if it recovers quickly over $45,000.
Consolidation at $43,700, on the other hand, might be necessary to ignite another leg-up to $45,000. BTC might also rise beyond its recent swing high of $48.124.94 if the bullish view is more robust.
Large Whales Buying the Dip
Assuming BTC purchasers can maintain this level daily, they will next attempt to retake the psychological level of $50,000. From $37,500 to the latest swing highs, BTC increased roughly 30 percent during the period. Famous analyst MMCrypto shows confidence that Bitcoin price will reach $50K in April.
With almost 6,000 BTC added in a single day, the most prominent Bitcoin wallets buy the dip during the current market drop. Yu Shiuan Chen, analysts from CryptoQuant, believe that the biggest Bitcoin wallets have been actively purchasing amid the recent crypto market slump.
As per a recent post from Yu Shiuan Chen:
“Retail investors and small whales sell BTC, but top 69 large whales buy the dip. We can see a slight increase in BTC exchange reserves during the last 7 days, but Top 69 large whales buy the dip, even today they bought more than 6,000 BTC (Net).”
According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $43,535.36 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $36,769,720,188 USD. Bitcoin is down 4.07% in the last 24 hours.
